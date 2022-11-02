Darius Garland to make his return from injury tonight against Celtics

Shams Charania: Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland will make his return to the lineup tonight vs. Boston, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Garland has been sidelined since Oct. 19 due to an an eye injury suffered while playing 13 minutes in Cleveland’s season opener in Toronto.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics #Cavaliers meet again on ESPN tonight and I had a bold declaration for @Cavsanada.
Cleveland could win the east
Lets see what the Garland return brings. @DomeTheory ⚡️ by @betonline_ag @AthleticGreens @calm. Full: https://t.co/kb6vUCsOI0
Audio: https://t.co/oNkgztAfRa pic.twitter.com/JvgPcZj83a – 4:57 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland will make his return to the lineup tonight vs. Boston, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Garland has been sidelined since Oct. 19 due to an an eye injury suffered while playing 13 minutes in Cleveland’s season opener in Toronto. – 3:55 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Wine and Gold Talk Podcast with @H_Grove: We talk #Cavs great start and whether it’s sustainable, Donovan Mitchell’s brilliance and Darius Garland’s imminent return. Plus, a little bit on Kyrie Irving.
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/d… – 8:43 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Correction: #Cavs PG Darius Garland (left eye laceration) is listed as questionable on NBA injury report for Wednesday’s home game vs. Boston after missing the past 5 games. Backup PG Raul Neto (right ankle) is doubtful, G-F Dylan Windler (right ankle) is questionable. – 5:50 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland (eye) is QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow night’s game against the Celtics. – 5:45 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Darius Garland after practice today getting some extra work in.
J.B. Bickerstaff said Garland practiced today. “He went through everything. Again, it’s how he’s feeling tomorrow and what the swelling looks like. But he was good today.” pic.twitter.com/GApKMTTZO7 – 2:29 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland, who participated in practice today, is now going thru a post-practice session for a little more work. pic.twitter.com/0EaeFlWe2y – 1:43 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs coach JB Bickerstaff said that Darius Garland did practice today and “We’ll see” about tomorrow. – 1:30 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell’s spinning dunk just led to Darius Garland jumping off the bench and high-fiving now-retired former #Browns cornerback Joe Haden – 7:57 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs guard Darius Garland is here on the bench again with his team. He’s got sunglasses on once again. – 6:35 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs will be sticking with the same starting forward tonight as the last few games, I’m told: Dean Wade. The rest will stay the same as well — until Darius Garland returns and they can go back to the Opening Night starting group. – 4:49 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff’s update on Darius Garland: “The swelling is going down. […] Until we get to a place where he feels safe and comfortable, we’ll just take our time.”
Bickerstaff also said that Garland wants to play. “He wants to play, there’s no doubt about it.” pic.twitter.com/AFHqkVIVS9 – 4:48 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff on Darius Garland: “He’s getting better.” Added that the swelling is going down.
Also says Garland is lobbying to play. – 4:20 PM
Kelsey Russo: #Cavs injury report for tomorrow’s game against the Celtics: Darius Garland (eye), Dylan Windler (ankle sprain) – QUESTIONABLE Raul Neto (ankle sprain) – DOUBTFUL Isaiah Mobley (Two-Way), Ricky Rubio – OUT -via Twitter @kelseyyrusso / November 1, 2022
Serena Winters: J.B. Bickerstaff said Darius Garland practiced in full today. His status for tomorrows game vs. Boston will be dependent on how he/👁 feels tomorrow. #Cavs -via Twitter @SerenaWinters / November 1, 2022
