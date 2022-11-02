Darius Garland will return against Boston

Cayleigh Griffin: J.B. Bickerstaff confirms that Darius Garland WILL play tonight vs. Boston. He will play without goggles, and most likely play in shorter stints. Garland has been sidelined since the 2nd quarter of the season opener in Toronto with a left eye laceration. #LetEmKnow
Source: Twitter @cayleighgriffin
Source: Twitter @cayleighgriffin
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Darius Garland with a pretty great start after missing two weeks. He’s got nine points in the first 5:30 of game time here. #Cavs up 16-11 at the first timeout. – 7:53 PM
Darius Garland with a pretty great start after missing two weeks. He’s got nine points in the first 5:30 of game time here. #Cavs up 16-11 at the first timeout. – 7:53 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Welcome back, Darius Garland. Two big 3s in the opening minutes of the first quarter – 7:50 PM
Welcome back, Darius Garland. Two big 3s in the opening minutes of the first quarter – 7:50 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Darius Garland has been pretty aggressive to start here. He’s already got three shots up, including a made 3-pointer and an aggressive drive to the basket that ultimately got swatted away. – 7:49 PM
Darius Garland has been pretty aggressive to start here. He’s already got three shots up, including a made 3-pointer and an aggressive drive to the basket that ultimately got swatted away. – 7:49 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are going with the same starting lineup as opening night in Toronto.
– Garland
– Mitchell
– LeVert
– Mobley
– Allen – 7:24 PM
#Cavs are going with the same starting lineup as opening night in Toronto.
– Garland
– Mitchell
– LeVert
– Mobley
– Allen – 7:24 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Garland replaces Dean Wade, who had played stellar with the Cleveland starters. Levert moves to F. Can #Cavaliers get the ball in his hands enough, and can he guard Boston’s wings? – 7:11 PM
Garland replaces Dean Wade, who had played stellar with the Cleveland starters. Levert moves to F. Can #Cavaliers get the ball in his hands enough, and can he guard Boston’s wings? – 7:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Cavaliers starters:
Jarrett Allen
Evan Mobley
Caris LeVert
Donovan Mitchell
Darius Garland – 7:07 PM
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Cavaliers starters:
Jarrett Allen
Evan Mobley
Caris LeVert
Donovan Mitchell
Darius Garland – 7:07 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
#Cavs starters vs. Boston:
Darius Garland
Donovan Mitchell
Caris LeVert
Evan Mobley
Jarrett Allen – 6:42 PM
#Cavs starters vs. Boston:
Darius Garland
Donovan Mitchell
Caris LeVert
Evan Mobley
Jarrett Allen – 6:42 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
· Darius Garland returns to Cavs
· Trae Young back in MSG
· Zion and AD faceoff
· Justin’s Fastest 5 minutes in the NBA
· Breaking injury/lineup news
Talking about it all now through tipoff!
📺 https://t.co/zjCqJjmb9F pic.twitter.com/1SxG7nAURB – 6:32 PM
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
· Darius Garland returns to Cavs
· Trae Young back in MSG
· Zion and AD faceoff
· Justin’s Fastest 5 minutes in the NBA
· Breaking injury/lineup news
Talking about it all now through tipoff!
📺 https://t.co/zjCqJjmb9F pic.twitter.com/1SxG7nAURB – 6:32 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Updated with comments from coach J.B. Bickerstaff: #Cavaliers guard Darius Garland will play Wednesday against Boston #Celtics beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 6:25 PM
Updated with comments from coach J.B. Bickerstaff: #Cavaliers guard Darius Garland will play Wednesday against Boston #Celtics beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 6:25 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
With #Cavs Darius Garland returning against Boston, the Cavs will be going with their opening night starting group tonight, sources tell @clevelanddotcom:
Darius Garland
Donovan Mitchell
Caris LeVert
Evan Mobley
Jarrett Allen
Dean Wade, who filled in nicely, will come off bench – 6:17 PM
With #Cavs Darius Garland returning against Boston, the Cavs will be going with their opening night starting group tonight, sources tell @clevelanddotcom:
Darius Garland
Donovan Mitchell
Caris LeVert
Evan Mobley
Jarrett Allen
Dean Wade, who filled in nicely, will come off bench – 6:17 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff on Darius Garland playing tonight.
“As far as the minutes go, probably shorter stints for him and then see how he’s feeling, but obviously leaving some minutes for the fourth quarter.” – 6:04 PM
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff on Darius Garland playing tonight.
“As far as the minutes go, probably shorter stints for him and then see how he’s feeling, but obviously leaving some minutes for the fourth quarter.” – 6:04 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Darius Garland is BACK! #Cavs cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/d… – 6:02 PM
Darius Garland is BACK! #Cavs cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/d… – 6:02 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavaliers guard Darius Garland will play Wednesday against Boston Celtics beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 5:54 PM
#Cavaliers guard Darius Garland will play Wednesday against Boston Celtics beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 5:54 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff says Darius Garland will likely play shorter stints tonight in his first game back. As I’ve been reporting, no goggles tho. Garland did not like them. At all. – 5:51 PM
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff says Darius Garland will likely play shorter stints tonight in his first game back. As I’ve been reporting, no goggles tho. Garland did not like them. At all. – 5:51 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
J.B. Bickerstaff confirms that Darius Garland WILL play tonight vs. Boston. He will play without goggles, and most likely play in shorter stints.
Garland has been sidelined since the 2nd quarter of the season opener in Toronto with a left eye laceration. #LetEmKnow – 5:48 PM
J.B. Bickerstaff confirms that Darius Garland WILL play tonight vs. Boston. He will play without goggles, and most likely play in shorter stints.
Garland has been sidelined since the 2nd quarter of the season opener in Toronto with a left eye laceration. #LetEmKnow – 5:48 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
J.B. Bickerstaff confirms Darius Garland (eye) will return tonight.
No goggles. No minute restrictions. – 5:48 PM
J.B. Bickerstaff confirms Darius Garland (eye) will return tonight.
No goggles. No minute restrictions. – 5:48 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
J.B. says Darius Garland is playing tonight. #Cavs
(No goggles for DG the PG tonight.) – 5:47 PM
J.B. says Darius Garland is playing tonight. #Cavs
(No goggles for DG the PG tonight.) – 5:47 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff says that All-Star guard Darius Garland will play tonight against the Celtics. He’s missed the last five games with a left eye laceration. – 5:47 PM
#Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff says that All-Star guard Darius Garland will play tonight against the Celtics. He’s missed the last five games with a left eye laceration. – 5:47 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics #Cavaliers meet again on ESPN tonight and I had a bold declaration for @Cavsanada.
Cleveland could win the east
Lets see what the Garland return brings. @DomeTheory ⚡️ by @betonline_ag @AthleticGreens @calm. Full: https://t.co/kb6vUCsOI0
Audio: https://t.co/oNkgztAfRa pic.twitter.com/JvgPcZj83a – 4:57 PM
#Celtics #Cavaliers meet again on ESPN tonight and I had a bold declaration for @Cavsanada.
Cleveland could win the east
Lets see what the Garland return brings. @DomeTheory ⚡️ by @betonline_ag @AthleticGreens @calm. Full: https://t.co/kb6vUCsOI0
Audio: https://t.co/oNkgztAfRa pic.twitter.com/JvgPcZj83a – 4:57 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Wine and Gold Talk Podcast with @H_Grove: We talk #Cavs great start and whether it’s sustainable, Donovan Mitchell’s brilliance and Darius Garland’s imminent return. Plus, a little bit on Kyrie Irving.
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/d… – 8:43 PM
Wine and Gold Talk Podcast with @H_Grove: We talk #Cavs great start and whether it’s sustainable, Donovan Mitchell’s brilliance and Darius Garland’s imminent return. Plus, a little bit on Kyrie Irving.
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/d… – 8:43 PM
More on this storyline
Shams Charania: Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland will make his return to the lineup tonight vs. Boston, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Garland has been sidelined since Oct. 19 due to an an eye injury suffered while playing 13 minutes in Cleveland’s season opener in Toronto. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / November 2, 2022
Kelsey Russo: #Cavs injury report for tomorrow’s game against the Celtics: Darius Garland (eye), Dylan Windler (ankle sprain) – QUESTIONABLE Raul Neto (ankle sprain) – DOUBTFUL Isaiah Mobley (Two-Way), Ricky Rubio – OUT -via Twitter @kelseyyrusso / November 1, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.