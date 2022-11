Darius Garland will return against Boston

Shams Charania: Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland will make his return to the lineup tonight vs. Boston, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium . Garland has been sidelined since Oct. 19 due to an an eye injury suffered while playing 13 minutes in Cleveland’s season opener in Toronto. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / November 2, 2022

Wine and Gold Talk Podcast with @H_Grove : We talk #Cavs great start and whether it’s sustainable, Donovan Mitchell’s brilliance and Darius Garland’s imminent return. Plus, a little bit on Kyrie Irving.

#Celtics #Cavaliers meet again on ESPN tonight and I had a bold declaration for @Cavsanada.Cleveland could win the eastLets see what the Garland return brings. @DomeTheory ⚡️ by @betonline_ag @AthleticGreens @calm. Full: https://t.co/kb6vUCsOI0 Audio: https://t.co/oNkgztAfRa

J.B. Bickerstaff confirms that Darius Garland WILL play tonight vs. Boston. He will play without goggles, and most likely play in shorter stints.Garland has been sidelined since the 2nd quarter of the season opener in Toronto with a left eye laceration. #LetEmKnow

With #Cavs Darius Garland returning against Boston, the Cavs will be going with their opening night starting group tonight, sources tell @clevelanddotcom Darius GarlandDonovan MitchellCaris LeVertEvan MobleyJarrett AllenDean Wade, who filled in nicely, will come off bench – 6:17 PM

Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned· Darius Garland returns to Cavs· Trae Young back in MSG· Zion and AD faceoff· Justin’s Fastest 5 minutes in the NBA· Breaking injury/lineup newsTalking about it all now through tipoff!

Garland replaces Dean Wade, who had played stellar with the Cleveland starters. Levert moves to F. Can #Cavaliers get the ball in his hands enough, and can he guard Boston’s wings? – 7:11 PM

Darius Garland has been pretty aggressive to start here. He’s already got three shots up, including a made 3-pointer and an aggressive drive to the basket that ultimately got swatted away. – 7:49 PM

Welcome back, Darius Garland. Two big 3s in the opening minutes of the first quarter – 7:50 PM

Darius Garland with a pretty great start after missing two weeks. He’s got nine points in the first 5:30 of game time here. #Cavs up 16-11 at the first timeout. – 7:53 PM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.