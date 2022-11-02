Grizzlies 49, Blazers 43: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (4-3) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (1-1) at Moda Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Wednesday November 2, 2022
Memphis Grizzlies 49, Portland Trail Blazers 43 (Q2 01:15)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Sean Highkin @highkin
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Sean Highkin @highkin
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Sean Highkin @highkin
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Sean Highkin @highkin
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
