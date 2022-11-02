Grizzlies 49, Blazers 43: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Grizzlies 49, Blazers 43: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Games

Grizzlies 49, Blazers 43: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

November 2, 2022- by

By |

Game streams

The Memphis Grizzlies (4-3) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (1-1) at Moda Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Wednesday November 2, 2022

Memphis Grizzlies 49, Portland Trail Blazers 43 (Q2 01:15)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sean Highkin @highkin
9 turnovers so far on the Blazers in the first half. Continues to be their biggest issue this season. – 11:02 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
If your name is Anfernee you aren’t getting 50/50 calls against Memphis – 11:01 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
David Roddy answering the question “What if a tank could shoot three-pointers?” – 10:59 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Grizzlies rookie David Roddy is 6-of-27 from 3-point range after making his first two attempts tonight in Portland and I swear I’ve seen all six of his makes. – 10:58 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
neat backdoor jit @konchjitty55 🚪 pic.twitter.com/t5P5kNI7YZ10:55 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin
Wrote that the Houston game was Nurkic’s best of the season. That might be subject to change. He’s been phenomenal tonight. – 10:53 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Nurkic is dominating out there.
We asked this on the radio today. Who else comes to mind that seems or seemed to always play well against the Grizzlies? – 10:49 PM
Portland Trail Blazers PR @TrailBlazersPR
First Quarter Box Score: Grizzlies 30, Trail Blazers 23
statsdmz.nba.com/pdfs/20221102/…10:48 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
+7 after the first quarter.
9 assists on 12 made FG’s. yeah yeah.
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/WuRiJT3z3m10:45 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
rodddy rich. ring that up.
@David Roddy | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/rM4a4bLALn10:44 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold
Grizzlies 30, Blazers 23: end of first quarter. 10 points, 2 rebounds for @Jusuf Nurkic. MEM shooting 50 percent from the field, POR 38 percent. – 10:41 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
I don’t think I understand the rule enough but Keon Johnson goaltended his own clean block? He simply jumped too high and had to be penalized. – 10:41 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
That wasn’t a goaltend, but also Brandon Clarke got the rebound under the basket and probably scored the layup anyway. – 10:41 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
David Roddy has been playing some good basketball lately. – 10:39 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
always make that extra touch ✅ pic.twitter.com/jQQxn6Zl2410:38 PM

Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Drew Eubanks is like Mississippi Nurkic – 10:33 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Nurk has now scored our first 10 points in tonight’s game 👀🔥
#RipCity | @Jusuf Nurkic pic.twitter.com/e6Jz5SPSp910:31 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
“(Bill Russell) set a standard of excellence that the entire league is still trying to follow.” – Chauncey Billups
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/FLvc5Twnzb10:28 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
I don’t know what Memphis did to Nurkic… – 10:27 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Nurk is Portland’s offense – 10:27 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
The Blazers’ first made basket of the night, four minutes into the game, is … a Nurkic three. – 10:25 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies out to a 12-2 lead.
Ja Morant has 6 quick points.
After all that talk about the Memphis defense the past two days, they’ve held Portland without a field goal on eight shots. – 10:22 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
10-2 run to get the party started pic.twitter.com/ZVjqhwLM4m10:21 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
That zone has been very effective for Portland this season, but a lineup with Ja Morant coming downhill and guys cutting off Steven Adams is the type of offense that could expose that defense. – 10:19 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
A less than ideal start here for Portland – 10:18 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Great start for Santi Aldama, rebounding, cutting, scoring. – 10:17 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
The 5⃣ to kick things off in PDX.
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/FyOJGtLPet10:14 PM

Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
Ok @ESPN what channel are you putting Grizz/Blazers to start? – 10:09 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
ALMOST THAT TIMEEEEEEEEEE.
HIT THE RT RT RT RT RT RT BUTTON. – 10:06 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
STARTING 5 🆚 @Portland Trail Blazers
🎿 @Ja Morant
🔥 @Desmond Bane
🦹‍♂️ @Dillon Brooks
🇪🇸 Santi Aldama
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #BIGMemphis pic.twitter.com/rHnHwMNGIy10:00 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
BIG MEMPHIS YA HEAR ME 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/mrzHDUD0nL9:52 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin
Blazers playing a Takeoff song as they come out to warm up. – 9:49 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Josh Hart (concussion) was cleared to play tonight vs. Memphis.
Pregame Show comes your way at 6:30pm on @ROOTSPORTS_NW! pic.twitter.com/MCzQmQtwyX9:12 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Good news on the injury report. Steven Adams, Desmond Bane and Jake LaRavia all good to go. – 9:07 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Memphis Grizzlies
⌚️ 7:00PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/jdIWMwxoPB9:04 PM

Casey Holdahl @CHold
Josh Hart (concussion) will play tonight vs. Grizzlies – 8:18 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Chauncey Billups says Josh Hart has cleared concussion protocols and will be in the lineup tonight. – 8:17 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Kyrie Irving, @Brooklyn Nets y @ADL publican una declaración conjunta en la que Irving nunca ofrece disculpas a los que injurió, tras una reunión entre las partes a la cual no asistió. Dejó que su padre y madrastra (representante) hablaran y escucharan por él. @CoachCMorales pic.twitter.com/ulgPU1dehs7:56 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
“He’s a pioneer by the way he stood on his principles… he was so much bigger than basketball.” pic.twitter.com/BXlW6ozarm7:37 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
“We’re just trying to lock in and play Grizzlies basketball.”
Hear @Tyus Jones on the mindset going into tonight’s game in Portland. pic.twitter.com/ruOQFE5d3R6:21 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
This weeks #WallpaperWednesday is brought to you by the power of AI technology 🖼️ pic.twitter.com/WF3i8LlqbQ5:05 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
pull up to the watch party tonight at @BrookhavenPub – tip off at 9pm.
#GrizzWatchParty | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/9ONiDH84NW4:25 PM

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Closing out our homestand tonight!
#RipCity | @TvEvoca pic.twitter.com/xHX1Hv47Dm4:05 PM

Games

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home