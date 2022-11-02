Hawks 19, Knicks 24: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (4-3) play against the New York Knicks (3-3) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday November 2, 2022
Atlanta Hawks 19, New York Knicks 24 (Q1 03:31)
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Sharing is caring 🤝
D🌹 ➡️ @Julius Randle ➡️ @Mitchell Robinson pic.twitter.com/Cep2IIepiz – 8:00 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his third defensive rebound tonight, Clint Capela has reached 3,400 in his career. – 7:51 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
MITCH. MAKING THINGS HAPPEN.
@RjBarrett6 ➡️ @Mitchell Robinson pic.twitter.com/DfGOkMqJOw – 7:51 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
De’Andre Hunter picks up his first foul contesting a shot by Julius Randle.
Knicks call a timeout w/ 6:47 remaining in 1Q. Tied at 11. – 7:50 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Onyeka Okongwu has checked in for Clint Capela w/ 7:44 remaining in 1Q. – 7:48 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Starting off HOT on BOTH ends 🔥
shout out @Mitchell Robinson pic.twitter.com/acjwN0jBDc – 7:47 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
These are sensitive days — so maybe not the best time for Trae to arrive at MSG. No spitting, no profanity…let’s see how that goes. – 7:33 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Usual Hawks starter for tonight’s game against the Knicks.
Young, Murray, Hunter, Collins and Capela. – 7:17 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Heat Clyde is here to stop Ice Trae pic.twitter.com/lPunEuGJ9C – 7:16 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Tonight marks Atlanta’s first trip to New York since a 117-111 win on 3/22/22. In the win, Trae Young poured in 45 points, tied with Dominique Wilkins (45, 1/18/88) for the most points scored by a Hawk at Madison Square Garden.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 7:00 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Casey on Jaden Ivey’s adjustment to the NBA: “Learning on the fly. One night he has Trae Young. One night he has Jrue Holiday. It’s a learning experience.” – 6:38 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
· Darius Garland returns to Cavs
· Trae Young back in MSG
· Zion and AD faceoff
· Justin’s Fastest 5 minutes in the NBA
· Breaking injury/lineup news
Talking about it all now through tipoff!
📺 https://t.co/zjCqJjmb9F pic.twitter.com/1SxG7nAURB – 6:32 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Nate McMillan said Onyeka Okongwu is questionable in his pregame media availability. So, if Okongwu can’t go, Frank Kaminsky will get those minutes. – 6:21 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Hawks coach Nate McMillan on Trae Young’s ability to ride to the occasion, particularly here at MSG. “Trae feeds off of that. He’s a big-moment player.” – 6:08 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Tom Thibodeau says Quentin Grimes will be ‘situational’ tonight as he regains his conditioning after missing all but one of the NYK preseason games and all of the regular season games. Same starting five for the Knicks. – 5:49 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Cam Reddish (illness) is also available tonight, Tom Thibodeau says. – 5:47 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Quentin Grimes (foot) will be a viable tonight – can make his season debut – 5:47 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Quentin Grimes is available without a minutes restriction for tonight’s game against Atlanta. – 5:46 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Quentin Grimes (sore left foot) will be available tonight, Tom Thibodeau says. – 5:46 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Quentin Grimes (sore left foot) and Cam Reddish (illness) are both available for tonight’s game. – 5:46 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Kansas, Looking to Fend Off N.C.A.A., Suspends Bill Self – The New York Times
Latest on @NYTSports nytimes.com/2022/11/02/spo… – 5:44 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
View of the locker room for Statement Night 🧵 pic.twitter.com/ua4XtWqDQg – 5:23 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
#WallpaperWednesday Statement Edition 📲 pic.twitter.com/IOtkRQNRgn – 3:04 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Looking at the leaderboard for the month of October 📊 pic.twitter.com/jql7dsFDcq – 2:03 PM
