Hornets 0, Bulls 0: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (3-4) play against the Chicago Bulls (4-4) at United Center

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday November 2, 2022

Charlotte Hornets 0, Chicago Bulls 0 (8:00 pm ET)

Charlotte Hornets @hornets
It’s about that tiiiiiime! 🕓
📍 – Chicago, IL
🆚 – @Chicago Bulls
⏰ – 8PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/EeZD0kIkXK8:00 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine plays his first set of back-to-back games tonight.
It’s a promising sign for the Bulls and their star as LaVine’s knee remains a focus for the season. chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c…7:48 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
“Will DeMar be the first Bull to score tonight?”
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar in his PE Kobe 4s during warm ups.
@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/NHxYESxrZJ7:41 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Same starters tonight vs. Charlotte.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/hujES4nu2H7:30 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
✋✋✋✋✋
Presented by @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/f20x8h7lyG7:18 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT at CHI
LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Cody Martin (L Quad Soreness) is out.
Terry Rozier (R Ankle Sprain) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/1uLNmYbYUI7:07 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone
Once again, no change in the injury report. #Hornets will be without Terry Rozier, Cody Martin and LaMelo tonight in Chicago. – 6:35 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach LaVine WILL play tonight vs. Charlotte, per Coach Donovan.
Andre Drummond (left shoulder) & Coby White (left quad) & are both OUT tonight. pic.twitter.com/vY2U6bbYcU6:22 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Andre Drummond (shoulder) and Coby White (quad) are OUT. This will be LaVine’s first time playing in back-to-back games this season. #Bulls6:18 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine will play tonight.
First back-to-back of the season for LaVine after he was held out of the last two. – 6:17 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
LaVine plays two games in as many nights for first time this season – 6:17 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Zach LaVine in
Andre Drummond out
Coby White out
vs. Hornets, per Billy Donovan. All had been questionable. LaVine’s first back to back of season – 6:17 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan says Zach LaVine will play tonight vs CHA. #Bulls6:16 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Zach LaVine will play vs. Hornets, per Billy Donovan.
Andre Drummond is out. Coby White is also out. – 6:16 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Zach will play tonight vs Hornets Drummond and White are out – 6:16 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Chicago jumps three spots in ESPN’s NBA Power Ranking. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/02/bul…3:10 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Ayo is no longer a rook 😤
@Calamos | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/VDL5jEDYI23:00 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
NBA Injury Report:
Bulls: Ball: Out ( knee) Drummond, LaVine and White all Questionable… Hornets: Ball: Out ( knee) Martin: Doubtful. Rozier: Doubtful. Bulls-Hornets @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio 6:45 pre.#AlwaysAPleasure2:43 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Who had the nicest 3 in October?
Check out the drains of the month, presented by @RotoRooter pic.twitter.com/mCaDDFOeFd2:00 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls list Zach LaVine, Coby White and Andre Drummond questionable vs. Hornets. – 1:32 PM

