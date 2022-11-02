Hornets 0, Bulls 0: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (3-4) play against the Chicago Bulls (4-4) at United Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday November 2, 2022
Charlotte Hornets 0, Chicago Bulls 0 (8:00 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
It’s about that tiiiiiime! 🕓
📍 – Chicago, IL
🆚 – @Chicago Bulls
⏰ – 8PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/EeZD0kIkXK – 8:00 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine plays his first set of back-to-back games tonight.
It’s a promising sign for the Bulls and their star as LaVine’s knee remains a focus for the season. chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 7:48 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
“Will DeMar be the first Bull to score tonight?”
Participate in the @ATT BullsIQ game found in the Bulls App and you could win 100-level tickets or a Bulls jersey! – 7:45 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar in his PE Kobe 4s during warm ups.
@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/NHxYESxrZJ – 7:41 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Same starters tonight vs. Charlotte.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/hujES4nu2H – 7:30 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Cowley isn’t home tonight – for all Bulls updates follow @AnnieCostabile … she’s not as positive as me … but who is? – 7:17 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Who remembers this Bulls game last year 😕
pic.twitter.com/W1MeM6hekj – 7:13 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT at CHI
LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Cody Martin (L Quad Soreness) is out.
Terry Rozier (R Ankle Sprain) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/1uLNmYbYUI – 7:07 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Back at it again.
@DeMar DeRozan x @AyoDos_11 pic.twitter.com/nxPqbOiT9p – 6:45 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
#BullsNation, tell us your UC seat location or where you’re watching tonight’s game from for a chance to win a tin of @GarrettPopcorn 🙌 pic.twitter.com/rajcW6B1fC – 6:30 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach LaVine WILL play tonight vs. Charlotte, per Coach Donovan.
Andre Drummond (left shoulder) & Coby White (left quad) & are both OUT tonight. pic.twitter.com/vY2U6bbYcU – 6:22 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Andre Drummond (shoulder) and Coby White (quad) are OUT. This will be LaVine’s first time playing in back-to-back games this season. #Bulls – 6:18 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine will play tonight.
First back-to-back of the season for LaVine after he was held out of the last two. – 6:17 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
LaVine plays two games in as many nights for first time this season – 6:17 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Zach LaVine in
Andre Drummond out
Coby White out
vs. Hornets, per Billy Donovan. All had been questionable. LaVine’s first back to back of season – 6:17 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Zach LaVine will play vs. Hornets, per Billy Donovan.
Andre Drummond is out. Coby White is also out. – 6:16 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
It’s our @goaawol digital shirt toss time!
RT now for a chance to win – the only way to get this shirt. pic.twitter.com/gqbEo2SDxh – 5:00 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans’ existing haul from the Anthony Davis trade:
Brandon Ingram
Jaxson Hayes
Herb Jones
Garrett Temple
CJ McCollum
Larry Nance Jr.
Dyson Daniels
2023 first-round pick swap option w/ Lakers
Lakers’ 2024 or 2025 first-round pick
Bulls’ 2024 second-round pick pic.twitter.com/pAVQGfo9KL – 3:41 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Chicago jumps three spots in ESPN’s NBA Power Ranking. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/02/bul… – 3:10 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Ayo is no longer a rook 😤
@Calamos | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/VDL5jEDYI2 – 3:00 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
NBA Injury Report:
Bulls: Ball: Out ( knee) Drummond, LaVine and White all Questionable… Hornets: Ball: Out ( knee) Martin: Doubtful. Rozier: Doubtful. Bulls-Hornets @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio 6:45 pre.#AlwaysAPleasure – 2:43 PM
NBA Injury Report:
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Who had the nicest 3 in October?
Check out the drains of the month, presented by @RotoRooter pic.twitter.com/mCaDDFOeFd – 2:00 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls list Zach LaVine, Coby White and Andre Drummond questionable vs. Hornets. – 1:32 PM
