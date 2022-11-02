Hornets vs. Bulls: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Charlotte Hornets play against the Chicago Bulls at United Center
The Charlotte Hornets are spending $40,984,085 per win while the Chicago Bulls are spending $37,661,200 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday November 2, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Home Radio: 670 AM / S: 1200 AM
Away Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
