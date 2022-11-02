Hornets vs. Bulls: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

November 2, 2022

By |

The Charlotte Hornets play against the Chicago Bulls at United Center

The Charlotte Hornets are spending $40,984,085 per win while the Chicago Bulls are spending $37,661,200 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday November 2, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: NBC Sports Chicago
Away TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Home Radio: 670 AM / S: 1200 AM
Away Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Josh Martin
@Bulls_Wire
Billy Donovan said Drummond is still having ‘range of motion issues’. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/31/bul…4:00 AM

