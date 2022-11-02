Jazz 47, Mavericks 47: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (6-2) play against the Dallas Mavericks (3-3) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EDT on Wednesday November 2, 2022
Utah Jazz 47, Dallas Mavericks 47 (Q2 00:20)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Luka has scored 13 points in the 2nd quarter. The Jazz have scored 12. – 9:32 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Two things flipped this game for Dallas. The Mavericks went zone and it’s wrecked Utah’s offense…and Dallas took out Christian Wood and put in Dwight Powell – 9:31 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
As a side note, statistically the Jazz have the lowest defensive rebounding percentage in the league — we saw some of that last possession. – 9:27 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Just turning on the Jazz game. I don’t even know what shade of blue that would be considered on Dallas’ court, but it is freaking gorgeous – 9:24 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
That’s 3 fouls now on Olynyk. Mavs lead the league in drawing fouls — Jazz have been called for 9, Mavs for 3 (all on Doncic). – 9:24 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Luka is now taking the game over….two made step back threes and a foul….Jazz lead down to 43-37 – 9:22 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
ɪɴ ʟᴀᴜʀɪ ᴡᴇ ᴛʀᴜꜱᴛ 🫡
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
5:45 remaining in the first half. The Jazz lead Dallas 41-31…..kind of a double edged sword for Utah. No Luka for six minutes which obviously helps you to defend. But also no Luka to pick on defensively, so Utah has slowed down offensively. In the end Dallas won those minutes – 9:17 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Walker Kessler getting his first minutes after being sick for the last few days – 9:06 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Jazz 35, Mavs 23. Those small lineups that Hardy used late — with three each of Conley, Clarkson, Sexton and Beasley in at the same time — had a lot of success against Dallas. – 9:05 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
First quarter done in Dallas: the Jazz lead the Mavericks 35-23….Utah moving the ball, getting a ton of wide open looks……the Mavericks made five of their first six shots but cooled after that. Dallas had real trouble defending Utah when the Jazz went small – 9:05 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 35-23 after 1Q against the Mavs. 5 Jazz ORebs, 0 Mavs ORebs playing a role. Also… the Jazz are just ridiculously good somehow? – 9:05 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Jazz close the first quarter on an 8-0 run and hold a 35-23 lead. Conley has 8 points, Clarkson with 7. Jazz are shooting 6/11 from three. – 9:04 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
now you see it,,,
now you don’t 🪄
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Rudy Gay back in the rotation after missing a few games due to health and safety protocols. – 9:00 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Either the Jazz really are good, or the Mavericks aren’t quite into this one yet. Utah is out to a 24-15 lead with 4 minutes left in the first quarter. Jazz are 3-of-6 from 3, Mavs 2-of-7. – 8:58 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
[chugs a can of stating-the-obvious juice]
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Mike Conley has 8 early points, and Utah leads 24-15.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Playing this speed favors the Jazz. They like to speed the game up and force opponents into mistakes. Luka and Dallas are typically more deliberate, but not right now. 3 by Conley makes it 24-15 Jazz with 4:01 left 1Q. – 8:57 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jazz went small and the Mavericks are having issues containing off the dribble. Sexton and Conley are living in the paint off the bounce and the Jazz are getting wide open looks from three. Utah up 24-15 – 8:56 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Collin Sexton looking pass first opens up so much for him… two assists already in his first 3 minutes. Timeout, Kidd, as Jazz go on 13-2 run. – 8:56 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic scored the Mavs’ first 5 points, assisted on the next 8 and picked up his second foul with 5:25 left in Q1.
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Halftime: Utah 51, Westminster 30.
Quick first half takes.
– Utah looked best when it went small with Mike Saunders Jr. at the wheel.
– Ben Carlson needs to show more.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
First timeout in Dallas. The Jazz lead the Mavericks 14-13….mavs 5-8 from the field and Spencer Dinwiddie has a pair of threes….the Jazz have weathered that a bit….defensive matchups are fascinating. Dallas trying to hide Luka on Olynyk. Dallas seeking Conley defensively – 8:50 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jarred Vanderbilt’s now 5-10 from 3-point range this season after starting his career 3-21. – 8:49 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets have trailed by double digits in eight of nine games. Cut a 19-point lead to 2 in Utah, an 18-point lead to five in Phoenix and an 18-point lead to three in 6 1/2 minutes tonight. – 8:46 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
First regular season matchup for the Mavs and Jazz since last spring’s playoff series won by Dallas. Jazz look a whole lot different but have surprised everyone by winning 6 of their first 8. Tipoff coming up now on BSSW. – 8:35 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
OK, here’s something for Luka Doncic to shoot for tonight. The last opponent to have 20 or more assists against Utah was Jason Kidd, who had 25 helpers in double overtime on Feb. 8, 1996. – 8:33 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🎷 Mike 🎷 Jordan 🎷 Lauri 🎷 Jarred 🎷 Kelly
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Per a Utah athletic department spokesperson, Marco Anthony’s absence is a lower-leg injury, Luka Tarlac is just precautionary.
We’ll see what Craig Smith says postgame.
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, McGee, Dinwiddie, Doncic
Jazz starters: Markannen, Olynyk, Vanderbilt, Clarkson, Conley.
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Freshman wing Luka Tarlac is also not in uniform for Utah as we get ready to go here.
Was curious to get a look at Tarlac, a Serbian national with a bunch of international experience.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic looks the same as ever.
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
For Utah tonight vs. Westminster: Rollie Worster, Lazar Stefanovic, Gabe Madsen, Ben Carlson, Branden Carlson.
I believe that’s what I predicted on the latest @RunninHoops pod, not for nothin’.
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
On the scene 🚶♂️
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
first stop ⛽️
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jazz coach Will Hardy on Luka Doncic: “Every night when you watch him play and look at the box score, his stats are pretty alarming if you’re the other team.” – 7:08 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Jason Kidd on the Jazz: “the talk of tanking or playing for Victor is all camouflage.” – 6:53 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Jason Kidd on the Jazz: “The talk of tanking or playing for Victor is all camouflage. They’ve got a group over there who can play.” – 6:51 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Christian Wood (non-Covid illness) will be available for tonight’s game against the Jazz.
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks say they have recalled Jaden Hardy from the @TexasLegends in the @nbagleague. – 6:01 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
welcome to Team 49 🖤
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
new wallpapers. must update. 📲
a thread.
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Jared Butler will be joining the @NBAGrandRapids Gold and new coach Andre Miller, league sources say.
Butler was squeezed out of a roster spot in Utah by a roster crunch in Jazz camp and will be closely watched by NBA teams looking for guard help.
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Learn more about the history and traditions of 💐 Dia de los Muertos 💐
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
“C’mon now” – Big Doe 😈
