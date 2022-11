Jazz 47, Mavericks 47: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Texas Tech big man Fardaws Aimaq is expected to be out until February, source told @Stadium . Aimaq is one of the best transfers in country. Averaged 18.9 ppg and 13.6 rpg at Utah Valley. Huge blow to Red Raiders. – 3:55 PM

Jared Butler will be joining the @NBAGrandRapids Gold and new coach Andre Miller, league sources say.Butler was squeezed out of a roster spot in Utah by a roster crunch in Jazz camp and will be closely watched by NBA teams looking for guard help.More: marcstein.Substack.com

The Mavericks say they have recalled Jaden Hardy from the @TexasLegends in the @nbagleague . – 6:01 PM

Christian Wood (non-Covid illness) will be available for tonight’s game against the Jazz.Dāvis Bertāns (right knee effusion) and Frank Ntilikina (right ankle effusion) will both remain out. – 6:50 PM

Jason Kidd on the Jazz: “The talk of tanking or playing for Victor is all camouflage. They’ve got a group over there who can play.” – 6:51 PM

Jason Kidd on the Jazz: “the talk of tanking or playing for Victor is all camouflage.” – 6:53 PM

Jazz coach Will Hardy on Luka Doncic: “Every night when you watch him play and look at the box score, his stats are pretty alarming if you’re the other team.” – 7:08 PM

For Utah tonight vs. Westminster: Rollie Worster, Lazar Stefanovic, Gabe Madsen, Ben Carlson, Branden Carlson.I believe that’s what I predicted on the latest @RunninHoops pod, not for nothin’.Utes going bigger with the two Carlsons. – 7:45 PM

Luka Doncic looks the same as ever.JaVale McGee, now dreadlocks-less, less so. pic.twitter.com/8OiBRJlLFF

Freshman wing Luka Tarlac is also not in uniform for Utah as we get ready to go here.Was curious to get a look at Tarlac, a Serbian national with a bunch of international experience.The son of Dragan Tarlac, one-time Bulls draft pick before having a successful career abroad. – 8:04 PM

Per a Utah athletic department spokesperson, Marco Anthony’s absence is a lower-leg injury, Luka Tarlac is just precautionary.We’ll see what Craig Smith says postgame.Utes open for real on Monday night vs. LIU. – 8:24 PM

OK, here’s something for Luka Doncic to shoot for tonight. The last opponent to have 20 or more assists against Utah was Jason Kidd, who had 25 helpers in double overtime on Feb. 8, 1996. – 8:33 PM

First regular season matchup for the Mavs and Jazz since last spring’s playoff series won by Dallas. Jazz look a whole lot different but have surprised everyone by winning 6 of their first 8. Tipoff coming up now on BSSW. – 8:35 PM

Rockets have trailed by double digits in eight of nine games. Cut a 19-point lead to 2 in Utah, an 18-point lead to five in Phoenix and an 18-point lead to three in 6 1/2 minutes tonight. – 8:46 PM

First timeout in Dallas. The Jazz lead the Mavericks 14-13….mavs 5-8 from the field and Spencer Dinwiddie has a pair of threes….the Jazz have weathered that a bit….defensive matchups are fascinating. Dallas trying to hide Luka on Olynyk. Dallas seeking Conley defensively – 8:50 PM

Halftime: Utah 51, Westminster 30.Quick first half takes.– Utah looked best when it went small with Mike Saunders Jr. at the wheel.– Ben Carlson needs to show more.– Gavin Baxter showed enough to make you believe he can give Craig Smith some rotation minutes. – 8:50 PM

Luka Doncic scored the Mavs’ first 5 points, assisted on the next 8 and picked up his second foul with 5:25 left in Q1.Stuffing the stat sheet, once again. – 8:55 PM

Collin Sexton looking pass first opens up so much for him… two assists already in his first 3 minutes. Timeout, Kidd, as Jazz go on 13-2 run. – 8:56 PM

Jazz went small and the Mavericks are having issues containing off the dribble. Sexton and Conley are living in the paint off the bounce and the Jazz are getting wide open looks from three. Utah up 24-15 – 8:56 PM

Playing this speed favors the Jazz. They like to speed the game up and force opponents into mistakes. Luka and Dallas are typically more deliberate, but not right now. 3 by Conley makes it 24-15 Jazz with 4:01 left 1Q. – 8:57 PM

Either the Jazz really are good, or the Mavericks aren’t quite into this one yet. Utah is out to a 24-15 lead with 4 minutes left in the first quarter. Jazz are 3-of-6 from 3, Mavs 2-of-7. – 8:58 PM

like they say, jazz never dies it only reinvents itself – 9:04 PM

Jazz close the first quarter on an 8-0 run and hold a 35-23 lead. Conley has 8 points, Clarkson with 7. Jazz are shooting 6/11 from three. – 9:04 PM

Jazz up 35-23 after 1Q against the Mavs. 5 Jazz ORebs, 0 Mavs ORebs playing a role. Also… the Jazz are just ridiculously good somehow? – 9:05 PM

First quarter done in Dallas: the Jazz lead the Mavericks 35-23….Utah moving the ball, getting a ton of wide open looks……the Mavericks made five of their first six shots but cooled after that. Dallas had real trouble defending Utah when the Jazz went small – 9:05 PM

End 1Q: Jazz 35, Mavs 23. Those small lineups that Hardy used late — with three each of Conley, Clarkson, Sexton and Beasley in at the same time — had a lot of success against Dallas. – 9:05 PM

Walker Kessler getting his first minutes after being sick for the last few days – 9:06 PM

5:45 remaining in the first half. The Jazz lead Dallas 41-31…..kind of a double edged sword for Utah. No Luka for six minutes which obviously helps you to defend. But also no Luka to pick on defensively, so Utah has slowed down offensively. In the end Dallas won those minutes – 9:17 PM

That’s 3 fouls now on Olynyk. Mavs lead the league in drawing fouls — Jazz have been called for 9, Mavs for 3 (all on Doncic). – 9:24 PM

Just turning on the Jazz game. I don’t even know what shade of blue that would be considered on Dallas’ court, but it is freaking gorgeous – 9:24 PM

As a side note, statistically the Jazz have the lowest defensive rebounding percentage in the league — we saw some of that last possession. – 9:27 PM

Jazz scored 35p in 1Q. They have 12 in 2Q with a minute to go. – 9:31 PM

Two things flipped this game for Dallas. The Mavericks went zone and it’s wrecked Utah’s offense…and Dallas took out Christian Wood and put in Dwight Powell – 9:31 PM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.