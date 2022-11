Jimmy Butler out with hip tightness

Jimmy Butler: “Man, I hate when people talk (about the past). Like. we’ve got a different team. Yeah, we’ve got the same players (as last season), but like, Max don’t start, Tyler’s starting. Tyler just got an extension, P.J.’s not here, Caleb is starting. Like, everybody’s role is so vastly different — and it’s a good thing. It’s not bad. I’m not complaining. It is good. “But yeah, on paper it looks like we have the same team. But we’ve gotta figure out a lot more things because things are different. As much as they are the same, they are different. And I’m telling you, it’s not bad because we’re going to figure it out. Two and five is not that bad. When you talk about all the practice that we’re going to get in, how we’re going to break down the film and talk about how ‘We need to be here (on the floor). We need to be in this spot.’ Like, sometimes we’ll be confused where everybody needs to be out on the floor, you know? And that’s OK. It’s growing pains. It’s not bad, and we’re gonna be just fine. … Y’all will look back at this, and be like, oh man, they started 2-5 and they ended the season f*cking 77-5.” -via The Athletic / November 1, 2022