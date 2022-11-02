Jimmy Butler out with hip tightness

Ira Winderman: Per Heat: Jimmy Butler (left hip tightness) has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Kings.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
With Jimmy Butler out, Kyle Lowry turning up the aggressiveness. Lowry with 10 of the Heat’s first 18 points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field. – 7:53 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Max Strus starting in place of Jimmy Butler, who is out tonight vs. Kings because of left hip tightness.
Strus starting alongside Lowry, Herro, Martin and Adebayo. – 7:04 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler out tonight vs. Kings because of hip issue. But the Heat will have Tyler Herro available miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, a look at the “curveball” that has been an effective weapon for the Heat since December 2018 and worked to slow the Warriors last night – 6:15 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings-Heat gameday live: Jimmy Butler ruled out; De’Aaron Fox’s knee; Tyler Herro’s eye sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 6:08 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Tyler Herro can see the light, so eye injury won’t have him missing a game; Jimmy Butler out due to hip issue. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:05 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
#SACvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (left hip tightness) has also been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Kings. – 6:03 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
No Jimmy Butler (left hip tightness) tonight in Sacramento, Heat say.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 6:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat announce that Jimmy Butler (left hip tightness) has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Kings. – 5:59 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Miami Heat have ruled Jimmy Butler out for tonight’s game against the Kings due to left hip tightness. – 5:59 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per Heat: Jimmy Butler (left hip tightness) has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Kings. – 5:59 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
What makes these plays similar?
No it’s not just Jimmy Butler doing Jimmy Butler things
It’s the inverted PnR stuff late
Guard screening will lead to a show and recover
A show and recover will allow Jimmy to operate inside the arc
Jimmy inside the arc is just money pic.twitter.com/KJ1DAsxrs2 – 11:55 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Tuesday night’s 116-109 victory over the Warriors: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Jimmy Butler steps up at finish.
2. Tyler Herro goes out with bruised eye.
3. The threes finally flow.
4. Dedmon, Robinson step up.
5. Steph Curry with a triple-double in loss – 9:24 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I asked Jimmy Butler tonight about Max Strus’ growth:
Slipped in: “He has one dribble move…Right, between the legs, step back, we get it.”
Then I got Max Strus’ reaction to the comment:
@5ReasonsSports pic.twitter.com/j3KstuELFO – 11:19 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry on that late overturn of a Jimmy Butler 3-shot foul, deemed ‘high-five’ contact: “Awful call” pic.twitter.com/ya5ucsaLSp – 11:07 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Tuesday night’s 116-109 victory over Warriors: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…
1. Jimmy Butler steps up at finish.
2. Tyler Herro goes out with bruised eye.
3. The threes finally flow.
4. Dedmon, Robinson step up.
5. Steph Curry with a triple-double in loss. – 10:57 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I asked Jimmy Butler about Max Strus’ improvements in his game:
“He has one dribble move. Between the legs side step.”
Jokes that teams that watch film can just take that one move away
“Max ain’t no b-word. I’m not getting fined.” – 10:47 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler explains the conversation between him, Spo and Lowry that led to the challenge. Said he didn’t know the rules “but Kyle did.” pic.twitter.com/Tabf3zNMU6 – 10:44 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Spo says Jimmy Butler doesn’t usually ask him to challenge calls, but did on that Steph block. Spo wasn’t convinced but said, “I trusted Jimmy. … I went on a leap of faith.” – 10:18 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler steps up late as Heat hold off Warriors, Stephen Curry 116-109. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 10:11 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Miami Heat took a gutsy win over the Golden State Warriors. A much-needed win at this stage of the season. Jimmy Butler was clutch, Max Strus and Duncan Robinson came off the bench and brought score. Some great Heat basketball tonight. #HEATCulture – 10:05 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
They got a lot tonight
Max Strus and Duncan Robinson shifted the offense
Bam Adebayo kept things in front late on both ends
Jimmy Butler coasted, yet came up big when they really needed him
Big win – 10:05 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Jimmy Butler knows better than anyone how to call a game at the crunch time. #HeatTwitter – 10:02 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Up 3, 30 seconds
Jimmy Butler inverted PnR
Gets to the pull-up, pump fake, bucket
Pepas – 10:01 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Jimmy Butler does a drop step/spin move on Wiggins like he had done that in a Timberwolves practice or two – 9:53 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
My biggest question this year about Moses Moody was whether he could hold up in isolation against big scorers. Jimmy Butler just faked him to Key Largo on an iso – 9:48 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of third quarter: Warriors 94, Heat 86. Jimmy Butler with 18 points, six rebounds and eight assists. Max Strus with 21 points. Tyler Herro out for the rest of the game after being poked in the eye. – 9:28 PM
Carl Steward @stewardsfolly
The way the Warriors are playing tonight, Jimmy Butler might need a lot more Michelob Ultra. – 9:14 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Also Jimmy Butler 2 of 3 from 3-point range a day after I asked why he doesn’t take more 3s. His season-high from distance came against this Warriors team last week.
wesgoldberg.substack.com/p/miami-heat-w… – 8:45 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond with a tech and then yells “call the fuckin’ foul!” before Jimmy Butler makes the techical foul free throw – 8:37 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler is 1-of-5 on twos and 2 of 3 on threes tonight. – 8:35 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Good job by Moses Moody beating Jimmy Butler to the spot, drawing the charge. – 8:27 PM
More on this storyline
Butler said he thought it was worth challenging, convinced by Lowry that the case for reversal was on solid ground. “I mean, I don’t know all the rules. Kyle does,” Butler said, before the Heat turned their attention to Wednesday night’s game against the Sacramento Kings at FTX Arena. “I know I hit the ball first. And then, yeah, a little bit of hand after the follow through. So I told Spo and, ‘Hey, look man, I think you should challenge and I did hit the ball first.’ “And then Kyle was like, ‘Did you hit the ball first?’ And, ‘Yes, I hit the ball first, Kyle.’ And Kyle was like, ‘I know the rules. It’s our ball.’ “ -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / November 2, 2022
CJ Holmes: Stephen Curry on Jimmy Butler’s foul being overturned: “It’s an awful call, what do you think I’m going to say? I was walking to the free throw line.” -via Twitter @CjHolmes22 / November 2, 2022
Jimmy Butler: “Man, I hate when people talk (about the past). Like. we’ve got a different team. Yeah, we’ve got the same players (as last season), but like, Max don’t start, Tyler’s starting. Tyler just got an extension, P.J.’s not here, Caleb is starting. Like, everybody’s role is so vastly different — and it’s a good thing. It’s not bad. I’m not complaining. It is good. “But yeah, on paper it looks like we have the same team. But we’ve gotta figure out a lot more things because things are different. As much as they are the same, they are different. And I’m telling you, it’s not bad because we’re going to figure it out. Two and five is not that bad. When you talk about all the practice that we’re going to get in, how we’re going to break down the film and talk about how ‘We need to be here (on the floor). We need to be in this spot.’ Like, sometimes we’ll be confused where everybody needs to be out on the floor, you know? And that’s OK. It’s growing pains. It’s not bad, and we’re gonna be just fine. … Y’all will look back at this, and be like, oh man, they started 2-5 and they ended the season f*cking 77-5.” -via The Athletic / November 1, 2022
