Kings 32, Heat 32: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Sacramento Kings (2-4) play against the Miami Heat (5-5) at FTX Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday November 2, 2022
Sacramento Kings 32, Miami Heat 32 (Q1 00:21)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
How do you compete with this shooting lineup?
Robinson and Dedmon elite snipers – 8:01 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings forward Harrison Barnes went back to the locker room after checking out at the 4:35 mark. Not sure what the issue is. – 7:58 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sabonis is up to 6 points, 5 rebounds and an assist in eight and half minutes.
Most important start: zero fouls – 7:57 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Ron THREEsley 🔥🔥🔥
@Kevin Huerter | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/DB068xzbIf – 7:57 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Breakaway jam from the rook 💥
@Keegan Murray | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/g3ycOjmrRY – 7:55 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Herro hits the passing lane perfectly
Easy bucket
He needed that with some of his miscues early – 7:55 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Lowry active on a night he has to be, with Butler out. Robinson, Vincent, Dedmon about to enter. – 7:53 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
With Jimmy Butler out, Kyle Lowry turning up the aggressiveness. Lowry with 10 of the Heat’s first 18 points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field. – 7:53 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Yeah Kyle Lowry looks energetic tonight
Not just the aggression and buckets
He’s engaged – 7:52 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo’s rolls to the basket have been something these last two games. – 7:51 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Lowry and-1 off a similar curl that I called out earlier
That middle of the floor is open
That’s the reason – 7:51 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
G-Man and Kings basketball keeping me company on an hour drive. pic.twitter.com/BrrGzlQbKD – 7:51 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Excellent start for Sacramento despite De’Aaron Fox’s absence. Love the Kings taking initiative from the opening tip. – 7:48 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kings already with six fast-break points and 10 paint points in the first five minutes. – 7:48 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes drops in his first triple of the night. The Kings need his offense tonight with Fox out. – 7:47 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Davion Mitchell finishes in traffic to get the Kings on the board, followed by a Keegan Murray breakaway. 4-3 Kings. – 7:43 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings give up an early offensive board that leads to an open 3-ball. – 7:43 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Today’s starters ⤵️
👑 @Davion Mitchell
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/4yc27ZSVzK – 7:37 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Heat:
G Davion Mitchell
G Kevin Huerter
F Harrison Barnes
F Keegan Murray
C Domantas Sabonis – 7:27 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Tonight’s starting lineup looks a little different 👀 check out who’s in/out on both sides, how to watch/listen to the game and other news & notes surrounding the matchup gohe.at/3TTI0qR – 7:21 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Heat Clyde is here to stop Ice Trae pic.twitter.com/lPunEuGJ9C – 7:16 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Max Strus starting in place of Jimmy Butler, who is out tonight vs. Kings because of left hip tightness.
Strus starting alongside Lowry, Herro, Martin and Adebayo. – 7:04 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Max Strus gets the start in place of Butler. Adebayo, Martin, Lowry, Herro the other starters. Heat’s inactives are Butler, Cain, Oladipo and Yurtseven, – 7:01 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Duncan and Coach Carter pregame is great entertainment tbh pic.twitter.com/6T9jKRV2Rm – 6:47 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Looking back over some stuff from last night, this shot fake and lead pass by Kyle Lowry >>> pic.twitter.com/4XGqn1ohfU – 6:40 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro says no blurry vision from last night’s injury. Said he came to arena early today for a shooting session to make sure he was OK. – 6:25 PM
Jason Jackson @TheJaxShow
Let your cup runneth over! Tune in to the @Miami Heat #AudioExperience tonight. Our coverage beings with Tommy Tighe & @AlexMSolana at 7p EDT. @AmyAudibert joins me for the call just after 730p.
📻@560WQAM
📱@Audacy @SIRIUSXM @NBA & HEAT apps
🎨@SStrom_
#MaxStrus #StrusJuice pic.twitter.com/k3QcL1GOG2 – 6:21 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler out tonight vs. Kings because of hip issue. But the Heat will have Tyler Herro available miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, a look at the “curveball” that has been an effective weapon for the Heat since December 2018 and worked to slow the Warriors last night – 6:15 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
🗣 It’s game day | #RoarWithUs
Build and Learn with @ankr, a leader in #Web3 infrastructure pic.twitter.com/xuMBYWV8oj – 6:09 PM
🗣 It’s game day | #RoarWithUs
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Who needs to step up and carry the scoring load tonight for the Kings with Fox out?
The correct answer is everyone, but if Malik Monk can catch fire with the 2nd unit, that would be a huge boost for Sacramento. – 6:09 PM
Who needs to step up and carry the scoring load tonight for the Kings with Fox out?
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings-Heat gameday live: Jimmy Butler ruled out; De’Aaron Fox’s knee; Tyler Herro’s eye sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 6:08 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kevin Huerter “is a phenomenal basketball player who doesn’t get enough credit,” Kings coach Mike Brown said.
Agreed.
(I remain skeptical on the headband.) – 6:08 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Tyler Herro can see the light, so eye injury won’t have him missing a game; Jimmy Butler out due to hip issue. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 6:05 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I can’t express enough how many Tyler Herro-Bam Adebayo pick and rolls will be seen tonight
3 shooters surrounding – 6:04 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
#SACvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (left hip tightness) has also been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Kings. – 6:03 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After the Warriors dropped another loss on the road on Tuesday against the Heat, NBA Twitter fired away with different reactions. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/nba-twit… – 6:00 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
No Jimmy Butler (left hip tightness) tonight in Sacramento, Heat say.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 6:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat announce that Jimmy Butler (left hip tightness) has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Kings. – 5:59 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Miami Heat have ruled Jimmy Butler out for tonight’s game against the Kings due to left hip tightness. – 5:59 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per Heat: Jimmy Butler (left hip tightness) has been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Kings. – 5:59 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#SACvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (left hip tightness) has also been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Kings. – 5:58 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
From the Heat:
#SACvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Omer Yurtseven (ankle) and Victor Oladipo (knee) have both been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Kings.
Tyler Herro (eye) will be available. – 5:53 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#SACvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Omer Yurtseven (ankle) and Victor Oladipo (knee) have both been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Kings.
Tyler Herro (eye) will be available. – 5:51 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — How a Heat “leap of faith” from Erik Spoelstra silenced Stephen Curry, Warriors at moment of truth. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:41 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat’s Tyler Herro can see the light, so eye injury won’t have him missing a game. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:40 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Did Heat find a better way once Tyler Herro was forced out? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:40 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Ten takeaways from Kings’ first six games of the 2022-23 season
kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/ten-takeaway… – 5:39 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
UFO? Shooting star? Purple Bat Signal?
Nope, just a W for the Kings! 👑 🏀
Learn more about our new KINGS VICTORY BEAM came to light 📝➡️ https://t.co/i1uoaEtniE pic.twitter.com/pLVNfj1aEK – 5:23 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Steve Kerr ‘shocked’ Jordan Poole was called for carrying three times vs. Heat: ‘The whole league does that’
cbssports.com/nba/news/steve… – 4:49 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“My momma sacrificed everything to take care of me… and my brother quit his basketball and football career to make sure I was good.”
Malik Monk’s devotion to his family was key to his journey to the NBA.
READ MORE 👑📝 https://t.co/b6QAAgbyrs pic.twitter.com/UFvhvPsxWd – 4:00 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Update: Kings forward Trey Lyles cleared to play vs. Miami Heat.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 3:34 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
The Kentucky Connection is strong 💪
Sire Spirits Platinum Play of the Month pic.twitter.com/8YgldfXWx8 – 3:30 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Historic trade deadline for the NFL, and a HUGE day for the Miami Dolphins.
Here’s why they’re my biggest winners at the deadline ⤵️
boardroom.tv/miami-dolphins… via @boardroom – 3:04 PM
Historic trade deadline for the NFL, and a HUGE day for the Miami Dolphins.
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Victor Oladipo (left knee) and Omer Yurtseven (left ankle) have both been ruled out for tonight’s Kings/Heat game. Tyler Herro, who left the Warriors game early with an eye issue, is not listed on the Heat’s injury report. – 3:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Tyler Herro can see the light, so eye injury won’t keep him from missing a game. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Even after suffering a left-eye contusion Tuesday night against Warriors, Herro not on Heat injury report for Wednesday night against the visiting Kings. – 2:59 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Kev was on one in October 🔥🏀
@Kevin Huerter | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/4TF9ZgANZo – 2:39 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Leaders gonna lead. 10 years of NBA knowledge being passed along. #HEATCulture
@Miami Heat // @Chain pic.twitter.com/WjpWclWP8e – 1:54 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Updated with the latest on Heat guard Tyler Herro, who is not listed on the team’s injury report this morning.
Kings-Heat gameday live: De’Aaron Fox’s knee; Tyler Herro’s eye; plans for starting lineup
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 1:44 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
A look at the “curveball” that has been an effective weapon for the Heat since December 2018 and worked to slow the Warriors last night miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Tyler Herro on track to play tonight vs. Kings and other stuff – 1:40 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro not on Heat injury report for tonight against Sacramento. Yurtseven, Oladipo, Cain all listed as out. – 1:32 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro NOT on the Heat injury report for tonight’s game vs. Kings at FTX Arena after leaving yesterday’s win over the Warriors with an eye injury.
Heat will remain without Jamal Cain, Omer Yurtseven and Victor Oladipo tonight. – 1:31 PM
