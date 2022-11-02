Kyrie Irving issues statement with Anti-Defamation League about controversial post

Tim Bontemps: The Nets, Kyrie Irving and the Anti-Defamation League have put out a joint statement saying, in part, that Kyrie Irving and the Nets will each donate $500,000 “toward causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in our communities.” pic.twitter.com/AZJEyXQpH1
Source: Twitter @TimBontemps
Source: Twitter @TimBontemps
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Better late than never. Nets star Kyrie Irving apologizes for link to antisemitic movie.
newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 9:24 PM
Better late than never. Nets star Kyrie Irving apologizes for link to antisemitic movie.
newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 9:24 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kyrie Irving, Nets issue joint statement with Anti-Defamation League, pledge donation to ‘eradicate hate’
cbssports.com/nba/news/kyrie… – 8:13 PM
Kyrie Irving, Nets issue joint statement with Anti-Defamation League, pledge donation to ‘eradicate hate’
cbssports.com/nba/news/kyrie… – 8:13 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA Star Power Index: Kyrie Irving more trouble than he’s worth; Russell Westbrook taking well to bench role
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-s… – 8:00 PM
NBA Star Power Index: Kyrie Irving more trouble than he’s worth; Russell Westbrook taking well to bench role
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-s… – 8:00 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Kyrie Irving, @Brooklyn Nets y @ADL publican una declaración conjunta en la que Irving nunca ofrece disculpas a los que injurió, tras una reunión entre las partes a la cual no asistió. Dejó que su padre y madrastra (representante) hablaran y escucharan por él. @CoachCMorales pic.twitter.com/ulgPU1dehs – 7:56 PM
Kyrie Irving, @Brooklyn Nets y @ADL publican una declaración conjunta en la que Irving nunca ofrece disculpas a los que injurió, tras una reunión entre las partes a la cual no asistió. Dejó que su padre y madrastra (representante) hablaran y escucharan por él. @CoachCMorales pic.twitter.com/ulgPU1dehs – 7:56 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving takes ‘responsibility’ for Tweet on anti-Semitic film, will donate $500,000 to anti-hate groups nj.com/nets/2022/11/k… – 7:54 PM
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving takes ‘responsibility’ for Tweet on anti-Semitic film, will donate $500,000 to anti-hate groups nj.com/nets/2022/11/k… – 7:54 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Kyrie didn’t address the anti-Semitic NWO conspiracy video he posted to IG is his non-apology statement.
On Saturday, he claimed the conspiracy was true.
Also, here’s the Kyrie/Nets statement side-by-side with Meyers Leonard’s statement last year.
Quite the contrast. pic.twitter.com/zgy5pS7POk – 7:52 PM
Kyrie didn’t address the anti-Semitic NWO conspiracy video he posted to IG is his non-apology statement.
On Saturday, he claimed the conspiracy was true.
Also, here’s the Kyrie/Nets statement side-by-side with Meyers Leonard’s statement last year.
Quite the contrast. pic.twitter.com/zgy5pS7POk – 7:52 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
For Brooklyn to hire Ime Udoka, so swiftly, the Nets have signaled the final chapter of this Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving era. Details on Sean Marks’ last-ditch effort to build a title contender @YahooSports: sports.yahoo.com/inside-the-net… – 7:45 PM
For Brooklyn to hire Ime Udoka, so swiftly, the Nets have signaled the final chapter of this Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving era. Details on Sean Marks’ last-ditch effort to build a title contender @YahooSports: sports.yahoo.com/inside-the-net… – 7:45 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie and the Nets will each donate $500,000 “toward causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in our communities.”
Irving’s statement did not include an apology, but said he “takes responsibility” for his post’s negative impact on the Jewish community pic.twitter.com/bWpUdc4S2x – 7:42 PM
Kyrie and the Nets will each donate $500,000 “toward causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in our communities.”
Irving’s statement did not include an apology, but said he “takes responsibility” for his post’s negative impact on the Jewish community pic.twitter.com/bWpUdc4S2x – 7:42 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Full statement from Kyrie Irving and the Nets in conjunction with the Anti-Defamation League in which Irving said: “I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community and I take responsibility.” pic.twitter.com/pbvIlthUL7 – 7:41 PM
Full statement from Kyrie Irving and the Nets in conjunction with the Anti-Defamation League in which Irving said: “I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community and I take responsibility.” pic.twitter.com/pbvIlthUL7 – 7:41 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Kyrie Irving and Nets issue statement, announce they will each donate $500,000 toward ‘causes & organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in our communities.’ Statements from Irving, Nets CEO Sam Zussman and the Anti-Defamation League here: pic.twitter.com/YcbZ0jDxJJ – 7:40 PM
Kyrie Irving and Nets issue statement, announce they will each donate $500,000 toward ‘causes & organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in our communities.’ Statements from Irving, Nets CEO Sam Zussman and the Anti-Defamation League here: pic.twitter.com/YcbZ0jDxJJ – 7:40 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
I said this on the radio over the weekend, but next time Kyrie talks, reporters need to run through a list of talking points in the documentary and ask if he deems them true or not. Especially important now that he’s said he doesn’t believe “everything said” in the doc. – 7:39 PM
I said this on the radio over the weekend, but next time Kyrie talks, reporters need to run through a list of talking points in the documentary and ask if he deems them true or not. Especially important now that he’s said he doesn’t believe “everything said” in the doc. – 7:39 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving & the #Nets will each donate $500K toward causes & organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in our communities.
“I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community and I take responsibility,” Irving said in a statement. #NBA pic.twitter.com/d7A4XyOwU1 – 7:38 PM
Kyrie Irving & the #Nets will each donate $500K toward causes & organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in our communities.
“I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community and I take responsibility,” Irving said in a statement. #NBA pic.twitter.com/d7A4XyOwU1 – 7:38 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie Irving in a joint statement with the Nets and Anti-Defamation League:
“I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community and I take responsibility… I do not believe everything said in the documentary was true or reflects my morals and principles.” – 7:35 PM
Kyrie Irving in a joint statement with the Nets and Anti-Defamation League:
“I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community and I take responsibility… I do not believe everything said in the documentary was true or reflects my morals and principles.” – 7:35 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Statement from Kyrie Irving, the Brooklyn Nets and the ADL pic.twitter.com/rrxKthjrtn – 7:35 PM
Statement from Kyrie Irving, the Brooklyn Nets and the ADL pic.twitter.com/rrxKthjrtn – 7:35 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Joint statement from Kyrie Irving and the Nets
Kyrie and the Nets will each donate $500,000 toward causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in our communities. pic.twitter.com/5TqHtLNSLw – 7:35 PM
Joint statement from Kyrie Irving and the Nets
Kyrie and the Nets will each donate $500,000 toward causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in our communities. pic.twitter.com/5TqHtLNSLw – 7:35 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Nets and Kyrie issue the following: pic.twitter.com/ZZRYETHzbn – 7:33 PM
Nets and Kyrie issue the following: pic.twitter.com/ZZRYETHzbn – 7:33 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving takes responsibility for the negative impact of his posts. #nets #adl #nba 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/H9WRHJ6DQu – 7:33 PM
Kyrie Irving takes responsibility for the negative impact of his posts. #nets #adl #nba 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/H9WRHJ6DQu – 7:33 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Kyrie Irving put out a statement through the Nets:
“I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community and I take responsibility. I do not believe everything said in the documentary was true or reflects my morals and principles.” pic.twitter.com/wF4KxtXtbG – 7:32 PM
Kyrie Irving put out a statement through the Nets:
“I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community and I take responsibility. I do not believe everything said in the documentary was true or reflects my morals and principles.” pic.twitter.com/wF4KxtXtbG – 7:32 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets in joint statement with ADL announce they’re donating $500K as is Kyrie Irving “toward causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in our communities.” pic.twitter.com/mmStDOIKuK – 7:32 PM
Nets in joint statement with ADL announce they’re donating $500K as is Kyrie Irving “toward causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in our communities.” pic.twitter.com/mmStDOIKuK – 7:32 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Joint statement from Kyrie, the Nets and the ADL — comment attributed to Kyrie: pic.twitter.com/CRclwrzHHJ – 7:31 PM
Joint statement from Kyrie, the Nets and the ADL — comment attributed to Kyrie: pic.twitter.com/CRclwrzHHJ – 7:31 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Joint statement from Kyrie Irving, the #Nets and the #ADL. Irving and the team are donating $500k pic.twitter.com/WgikzAbnHw – 7:30 PM
Joint statement from Kyrie Irving, the #Nets and the #ADL. Irving and the team are donating $500k pic.twitter.com/WgikzAbnHw – 7:30 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Kyrie Irving, in joint statement w/ Nets & ADL, on antisemitism controversy: “I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community and I take responsibility. I do not believe everything said in the documentary was true or reflects my morals and principles.” pic.twitter.com/kG8TdWWQ4x – 7:30 PM
Kyrie Irving, in joint statement w/ Nets & ADL, on antisemitism controversy: “I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community and I take responsibility. I do not believe everything said in the documentary was true or reflects my morals and principles.” pic.twitter.com/kG8TdWWQ4x – 7:30 PM
Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola
Nets and Kyrie release a joint statement. Here are Kyrie’s comments: pic.twitter.com/MEuG4spdLP – 7:29 PM
Nets and Kyrie release a joint statement. Here are Kyrie’s comments: pic.twitter.com/MEuG4spdLP – 7:29 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Nets released a statement from the team, ADL and of Kyrie Irving.
From Irving: “I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community and I take responsibility.” pic.twitter.com/rx6xDLdaZr – 7:29 PM
Nets released a statement from the team, ADL and of Kyrie Irving.
From Irving: “I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community and I take responsibility.” pic.twitter.com/rx6xDLdaZr – 7:29 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Kyrie Irving posted a joint statement with the Nets and ADL:
“I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community and I take responsibility. I do not believe everything said in the documentary was true or reflects my morals and principles.” – 7:28 PM
Kyrie Irving posted a joint statement with the Nets and ADL:
“I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community and I take responsibility. I do not believe everything said in the documentary was true or reflects my morals and principles.” – 7:28 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
The Nets, Kyrie Irving and the Anti-Defamation League just issued this statement. Kyrie and the Nets will each donate $500,000 “toward causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in our communities.” pic.twitter.com/fMCtankPwS – 7:28 PM
The Nets, Kyrie Irving and the Anti-Defamation League just issued this statement. Kyrie and the Nets will each donate $500,000 “toward causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in our communities.” pic.twitter.com/fMCtankPwS – 7:28 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Nets, Kyrie Irving and the Anti-Defamation League have put out a joint statement saying, in part, that Kyrie Irving and the Nets will each donate $500,000 “toward causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in our communities.” pic.twitter.com/AZJEyXQpH1 – 7:27 PM
The Nets, Kyrie Irving and the Anti-Defamation League have put out a joint statement saying, in part, that Kyrie Irving and the Nets will each donate $500,000 “toward causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in our communities.” pic.twitter.com/AZJEyXQpH1 – 7:27 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets will each donate $500,000 toward causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in our communities, per Nets. – 7:27 PM
Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets will each donate $500,000 toward causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in our communities, per Nets. – 7:27 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving hasn’t spoken yet to ADL on anti-Semitic film Tweet, but organization hopes ‘to do so soon’ nj.com/nets/2022/11/k… – 4:31 PM
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving hasn’t spoken yet to ADL on anti-Semitic film Tweet, but organization hopes ‘to do so soon’ nj.com/nets/2022/11/k… – 4:31 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: @Nick Friedell on Steve Nash, Kyrie Irving, and the mess in Brooklyn; then @Tim MacMahon and I play “Are You Worried Yet?” about the Warriors, Wolves, and Nuggets:
Apple: apple.co/3U0CrXI
Spotify: spoti.fi/3TY3ina – 1:23 PM
Lowe Post podcast: @Nick Friedell on Steve Nash, Kyrie Irving, and the mess in Brooklyn; then @Tim MacMahon and I play “Are You Worried Yet?” about the Warriors, Wolves, and Nuggets:
Apple: apple.co/3U0CrXI
Spotify: spoti.fi/3TY3ina – 1:23 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Kevin Durant could be rejuvenated in a new zip code and perhaps thankful he escaped from the NBA’s Arkham Asylum and its version of Two-Face. He’s still productive, but he and Kyrie Irving are as bad a match on the floor as they are off it, it seems. sports.yahoo.com/the-dysfunctio… – 12:55 PM
Kevin Durant could be rejuvenated in a new zip code and perhaps thankful he escaped from the NBA’s Arkham Asylum and its version of Two-Face. He’s still productive, but he and Kyrie Irving are as bad a match on the floor as they are off it, it seems. sports.yahoo.com/the-dysfunctio… – 12:55 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Steve Nash compiled a record of 101-76 in the his 2+ seasons with the Nets (playoffs included).
📋 w/ Durant & Irving:
35-29 (.547)
📋 w/ Durant, w/o Irving:
33-16 (.673)
📋 w/o Durant, w/ Irving:
23-16 (.590)
📋 w/o Durant & Irving:
10-15 (.400) pic.twitter.com/hoyM7fIi8n – 11:31 AM
Steve Nash compiled a record of 101-76 in the his 2+ seasons with the Nets (playoffs included).
📋 w/ Durant & Irving:
35-29 (.547)
📋 w/ Durant, w/o Irving:
33-16 (.673)
📋 w/o Durant, w/ Irving:
23-16 (.590)
📋 w/o Durant & Irving:
10-15 (.400) pic.twitter.com/hoyM7fIi8n – 11:31 AM
Tom Lorenzo @TomLorenzo
Chris “Mad Dog” Russo said “the Nets were dead once they fired Atkinson” noting that Marks “caved” to Kyrie (and ultimately KD) not wanting to play for Kenny [on ESPN].
Missing the point, of course, that a decision to keep Kenny would have meant losing both Kai and KD. – 10:39 AM
Chris “Mad Dog” Russo said “the Nets were dead once they fired Atkinson” noting that Marks “caved” to Kyrie (and ultimately KD) not wanting to play for Kenny [on ESPN].
Missing the point, of course, that a decision to keep Kenny would have meant losing both Kai and KD. – 10:39 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Amar’e Stoudemire to Kyrie Irving: ‘You made a mistake, so apologize for it’ nj.com/nets/2022/11/a…
@Amare Stoudemire – 10:34 AM
Now on @njdotcom
Amar’e Stoudemire to Kyrie Irving: ‘You made a mistake, so apologize for it’ nj.com/nets/2022/11/a…
@Amare Stoudemire – 10:34 AM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
What would Ime Udoka be stepping into with the Nets?
Source: “The basketball part is tough enough. When you add the Kyrie drama — and there always seems to be one with him — how do you ever get to the point where you can just focus on the game?”
bit.ly/3DkRTGQ – 10:17 AM
What would Ime Udoka be stepping into with the Nets?
Source: “The basketball part is tough enough. When you add the Kyrie drama — and there always seems to be one with him — how do you ever get to the point where you can just focus on the game?”
bit.ly/3DkRTGQ – 10:17 AM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Some context w/ Kyrie Irving’s anti-semitic comments while playing in Brooklyn.
According to @JewishVLibrary the New York metro area has Jewish pop of 2.1 million, easily largest in U.S. and more than the next four COMBINED.
11% of NY area is Jewish, 5x national avg of 2.2%. – 10:12 AM
Some context w/ Kyrie Irving’s anti-semitic comments while playing in Brooklyn.
According to @JewishVLibrary the New York metro area has Jewish pop of 2.1 million, easily largest in U.S. and more than the next four COMBINED.
11% of NY area is Jewish, 5x national avg of 2.2%. – 10:12 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Rabbi connected to Kyrie Irving’s old school: Nets guard has responsibility to combat anti-Semitism nj.com/nets/2022/11/r… – 9:49 AM
Now on @njdotcom
Rabbi connected to Kyrie Irving’s old school: Nets guard has responsibility to combat anti-Semitism nj.com/nets/2022/11/r… – 9:49 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Another day, another scandal for the Nets, from Kyrie Irving’s tweet to his defiant objection to accountability, to seemingly Ime Udoka’s impending arrival. This, too, will quiet down at some point. But the storm will not pass.
theathletic.com/3753764/2022/1… – 9:12 AM
Another day, another scandal for the Nets, from Kyrie Irving’s tweet to his defiant objection to accountability, to seemingly Ime Udoka’s impending arrival. This, too, will quiet down at some point. But the storm will not pass.
theathletic.com/3753764/2022/1… – 9:12 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Irving can’t be bargained with, won’t blend in or back down because he sees it as weakness and will set afire everything he touches. Then he’ll walk away smoking a cigarette while it burns, Angela Bassett-style. sports.yahoo.com/the-dysfunctio… – 9:03 AM
Irving can’t be bargained with, won’t blend in or back down because he sees it as weakness and will set afire everything he touches. Then he’ll walk away smoking a cigarette while it burns, Angela Bassett-style. sports.yahoo.com/the-dysfunctio… – 9:03 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Analysis: Escaping the Irving saga makes Nash a big winner (from @AP) apnews.com/article/14e031… – 7:34 AM
Analysis: Escaping the Irving saga makes Nash a big winner (from @AP) apnews.com/article/14e031… – 7:34 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Kyrie Irving has been in the news recently for promoting a movie that is considered to be antisemitic.
Hall of Famer Charles Barkley lashed out at the NBA for not taking any action so far 🗣️
basketnews.com/news-180248-ch… – 3:05 AM
Kyrie Irving has been in the news recently for promoting a movie that is considered to be antisemitic.
Hall of Famer Charles Barkley lashed out at the NBA for not taking any action so far 🗣️
basketnews.com/news-180248-ch… – 3:05 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: Steve Nash was dismissed, Sean Marks was disheveled and Kyrie Irving has his fingerprints on dismantling yet another team with championship aspirations. Only one option left: trade Kevin Durant sports.yahoo.com/the-dysfunctio… – 11:27 PM
New for @YahooSports: Steve Nash was dismissed, Sean Marks was disheveled and Kyrie Irving has his fingerprints on dismantling yet another team with championship aspirations. Only one option left: trade Kevin Durant sports.yahoo.com/the-dysfunctio… – 11:27 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Kyrie Irving head coaches:
2011-13: Byron Scott
2013-14: Mike Brown
2014-16: David Blatt
2016-17: Tyronn Lue
2017-19: Brad Stevens
2019-20: Kenny Atkinson
2020: Jacque Vaughn
2020-22: Steve Nash
2022: Jacque Vaughn
2022-23: Ime Udoka? pic.twitter.com/3i6IVKEHBq – 11:10 PM
Kyrie Irving head coaches:
2011-13: Byron Scott
2013-14: Mike Brown
2014-16: David Blatt
2016-17: Tyronn Lue
2017-19: Brad Stevens
2019-20: Kenny Atkinson
2020: Jacque Vaughn
2020-22: Steve Nash
2022: Jacque Vaughn
2022-23: Ime Udoka? pic.twitter.com/3i6IVKEHBq – 11:10 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
LaVine on Dosunmu vs. Irving: “He steps up to the challenge all the time. Ayo even in his second year is a vocal leader. He helps pick up our energy, offensively, defensively, just the way he carries himself. In the fourth quarter, he came up with some giant steals.” – 10:45 PM
LaVine on Dosunmu vs. Irving: “He steps up to the challenge all the time. Ayo even in his second year is a vocal leader. He helps pick up our energy, offensively, defensively, just the way he carries himself. In the fourth quarter, he came up with some giant steals.” – 10:45 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The Nets landed Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in part due to the incredible culture.
They’ve since fired two coaches, mortgaged their future to trade for a malcontent who quit on them and then traded him for another malcontent.
Just a stunning 180 in organizational culture. – 10:29 PM
The Nets landed Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in part due to the incredible culture.
They’ve since fired two coaches, mortgaged their future to trade for a malcontent who quit on them and then traded him for another malcontent.
Just a stunning 180 in organizational culture. – 10:29 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn on if Kyrie was distracted: “I told the guys there’s no excuses. Whether it’s back to back, no excuses. Whether the changing scenery scenery of today, no excuses. This is what we do for a living, what we signed up for. It was gameday so we gotta bring it” #Nets – 10:03 PM
Jacque Vaughn on if Kyrie was distracted: “I told the guys there’s no excuses. Whether it’s back to back, no excuses. Whether the changing scenery scenery of today, no excuses. This is what we do for a living, what we signed up for. It was gameday so we gotta bring it” #Nets – 10:03 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Jacque Vaughn after two years with KD and Kyrie pic.twitter.com/2fuGdORl3U – 10:01 PM
Jacque Vaughn after two years with KD and Kyrie pic.twitter.com/2fuGdORl3U – 10:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
KD (5) leads the league in 30-point games resulting in a loss this season.
Kyrie (3) is tied for second. pic.twitter.com/HtMpIA82oi – 10:01 PM
KD (5) leads the league in 30-point games resulting in a loss this season.
Kyrie (3) is tied for second. pic.twitter.com/HtMpIA82oi – 10:01 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls win..Bulls win..Bulls win. 108-99 over the Nets. @Zach LaVine 37 min. 29pts -20- 4th quarter. DeRozan with 20. Dosunmu with 17. Dragic 15. Williams 12pts 7 reb. Durant: 32. Irving 2-12pts. 0-6-3s. 4-6-7. . Ayo’s defense was superb. Bulls home with Hornets Wednesday. – 9:58 PM
Bulls win..Bulls win..Bulls win. 108-99 over the Nets. @Zach LaVine 37 min. 29pts -20- 4th quarter. DeRozan with 20. Dosunmu with 17. Dragic 15. Williams 12pts 7 reb. Durant: 32. Irving 2-12pts. 0-6-3s. 4-6-7. . Ayo’s defense was superb. Bulls home with Hornets Wednesday. – 9:58 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Kyrie had four points in this loss. What was the matter? We may never no since Nets don’t want him to cause a postgame fuss. – 9:56 PM
Kyrie had four points in this loss. What was the matter? We may never no since Nets don’t want him to cause a postgame fuss. – 9:56 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets fall to the Bulls 108-99. Jacque Vaughn’s interim magic against the Bulls comes to an end. Does he coach Friday in DC? Kevin Durant had 32 in the loss. Kyrie Irving had just four. Nets hit the road with no Ben Simmons return in sight. – 9:56 PM
Final: Nets fall to the Bulls 108-99. Jacque Vaughn’s interim magic against the Bulls comes to an end. Does he coach Friday in DC? Kevin Durant had 32 in the loss. Kyrie Irving had just four. Nets hit the road with no Ben Simmons return in sight. – 9:56 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving has four points on 2-of-12 shooting and is minus-14. But the fact is the #Nets led by a dozen and flushed this one away. A clearly-upset KD walks off headed to the locker room after they coughed up a 24-11 run to close the game. #Bulls #NBA – 9:54 PM
Kyrie Irving has four points on 2-of-12 shooting and is minus-14. But the fact is the #Nets led by a dozen and flushed this one away. A clearly-upset KD walks off headed to the locker room after they coughed up a 24-11 run to close the game. #Bulls #NBA – 9:54 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Kyrie Irving finishes w/ 4 points (2-12 shooting) in loss to Bulls.
– His lowest point total in 111 games w/ Nets
– He’s scored fewer than 4 points just 5 times in 619-game career
– Sean Marks: Irving won’t speak to media until he “simmers down” following antisemitism controversy pic.twitter.com/xeSBEyspCv – 9:54 PM
Kyrie Irving finishes w/ 4 points (2-12 shooting) in loss to Bulls.
– His lowest point total in 111 games w/ Nets
– He’s scored fewer than 4 points just 5 times in 619-game career
– Sean Marks: Irving won’t speak to media until he “simmers down” following antisemitism controversy pic.twitter.com/xeSBEyspCv – 9:54 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kyrie tonight:
4 PTS
2-12 FG
0-6 3P
His fewest points in a game as a Net. pic.twitter.com/feds2Ndcuz – 9:54 PM
Kyrie tonight:
4 PTS
2-12 FG
0-6 3P
His fewest points in a game as a Net. pic.twitter.com/feds2Ndcuz – 9:54 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie Irving scored 4 points tonight. That is his worst scoring performance since October 27th, 2018. – 9:54 PM
Kyrie Irving scored 4 points tonight. That is his worst scoring performance since October 27th, 2018. – 9:54 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 108, Nets 99
LaVine 29 pts (20 in 4th), 5 assists
DeRozan 20 pts
Dosunmu 17 pts, 4 assists, solid D on Irving
Dragic 15 pts
Williams 12 pts, 7 rebs
Durant 32 pts, 9 rebs, 6 assists
Irving 2-12 – 9:53 PM
Bulls 108, Nets 99
LaVine 29 pts (20 in 4th), 5 assists
DeRozan 20 pts
Dosunmu 17 pts, 4 assists, solid D on Irving
Dragic 15 pts
Williams 12 pts, 7 rebs
Durant 32 pts, 9 rebs, 6 assists
Irving 2-12 – 9:53 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
A meltdown by the Nets down the stretch. Bulls played harder and better when it mattered most. KD played tough throughout — but Kyrie looked disengaged most of the game. The Nets turned the ball over 17 times. A strange game in the midst of a stranger day — even for the Nets. – 9:52 PM
A meltdown by the Nets down the stretch. Bulls played harder and better when it mattered most. KD played tough throughout — but Kyrie looked disengaged most of the game. The Nets turned the ball over 17 times. A strange game in the midst of a stranger day — even for the Nets. – 9:52 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie has Vucevic on him on the perimeter and he’s giving it to Royce with Patrick Williams on him.
He’s just out of it tonight. – 9:45 PM
Kyrie has Vucevic on him on the perimeter and he’s giving it to Royce with Patrick Williams on him.
He’s just out of it tonight. – 9:45 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie sold this one for Brooklyn.
Chicago up 9 with 5:37 remaining after 7 straight from Zach Lavine. – 9:40 PM
Kyrie sold this one for Brooklyn.
Chicago up 9 with 5:37 remaining after 7 straight from Zach Lavine. – 9:40 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie, O’Neale, KD, Watanbe, Claxton for Brooklyn out of the timeout. – 9:37 PM
Kyrie, O’Neale, KD, Watanbe, Claxton for Brooklyn out of the timeout. – 9:37 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kyrie registers his first bucket a couple minutes into the 4th quarter. He’s now 1-for-8 in 24 minutes. – 9:30 PM
Kyrie registers his first bucket a couple minutes into the 4th quarter. He’s now 1-for-8 in 24 minutes. – 9:30 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Kyrie Irving scores his first points of the game with a layup early in the fourth to give the Nets back the lead after going right around Patrick Williams, and then creates a layup for Nic Claxton at the other end on the next possession. Score is tied here at 84 with 9:22 to go. – 9:30 PM
Kyrie Irving scores his first points of the game with a layup early in the fourth to give the Nets back the lead after going right around Patrick Williams, and then creates a layup for Nic Claxton at the other end on the next possession. Score is tied here at 84 with 9:22 to go. – 9:30 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
This is the worst game I’ve seen Kyrie Irving play in a very long time. 0 points on 0/7 shooting through three quarters.
If Nets were getting anything from him they would’ve had a nice cushion going into the 4th. They lead Chicago 80-77 instead. – 9:24 PM
This is the worst game I’ve seen Kyrie Irving play in a very long time. 0 points on 0/7 shooting through three quarters.
If Nets were getting anything from him they would’ve had a nice cushion going into the 4th. They lead Chicago 80-77 instead. – 9:24 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Nets lead the Bulls 80-77. DeMar just beat the buzzer. Kyrie Irving remains scoreless. Kevin Durant has 30. Can the Nets close this one out? – 9:24 PM
End of the third quarter: Nets lead the Bulls 80-77. DeMar just beat the buzzer. Kyrie Irving remains scoreless. Kevin Durant has 30. Can the Nets close this one out? – 9:24 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls haven’t played well at either end but close 3rd quarter with Goran Dragic blocking a scoreless Kyrie Irving shot and DeMar DeRozan reaching 20 points to make it a one-possession game. – 9:23 PM
Bulls haven’t played well at either end but close 3rd quarter with Goran Dragic blocking a scoreless Kyrie Irving shot and DeMar DeRozan reaching 20 points to make it a one-possession game. – 9:23 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
The role of Ben Simmons tonight will be played by Kyrie Irving – 9:22 PM
The role of Ben Simmons tonight will be played by Kyrie Irving – 9:22 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving’s camp met with Anti-Defamation League over #Nets star’s actions #nba nypost.com/2022/11/01/kyr… via @nypostsports – 9:22 PM
Kyrie Irving’s camp met with Anti-Defamation League over #Nets star’s actions #nba nypost.com/2022/11/01/kyr… via @nypostsports – 9:22 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
I’ve scored as many points against the Bulls so far tonight as Kyrie. – 9:20 PM
I’ve scored as many points against the Bulls so far tonight as Kyrie. – 9:20 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Kyrie Irving has gone scoreless in 20 minutes so far tonight.
Per @ESPNStatsInfo, Irving has gone scoreless in a game twice in his career – once when he played 2 minutes, another when he went 0-for-9 and played 20 minutes in a loss to Atlanta while a Cavalier on Dec. 6, 2013. – 9:14 PM
Kyrie Irving has gone scoreless in 20 minutes so far tonight.
Per @ESPNStatsInfo, Irving has gone scoreless in a game twice in his career – once when he played 2 minutes, another when he went 0-for-9 and played 20 minutes in a loss to Atlanta while a Cavalier on Dec. 6, 2013. – 9:14 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Night off for Kyrie? Glad to say I voted him most overrated player in the league four straight years in my annual preseason preview. That will continue. – 9:02 PM
Night off for Kyrie? Glad to say I voted him most overrated player in the league four straight years in my annual preseason preview. That will continue. – 9:02 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Kyrie and Nick Friedell scored the same number of points in the first half. Linked together again. #Bulls – 8:54 PM
Kyrie and Nick Friedell scored the same number of points in the first half. Linked together again. #Bulls – 8:54 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Wine and Gold Talk Podcast with @H_Grove: We talk #Cavs great start and whether it’s sustainable, Donovan Mitchell’s brilliance and Darius Garland’s imminent return. Plus, a little bit on Kyrie Irving.
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/d… – 8:43 PM
Wine and Gold Talk Podcast with @H_Grove: We talk #Cavs great start and whether it’s sustainable, Donovan Mitchell’s brilliance and Darius Garland’s imminent return. Plus, a little bit on Kyrie Irving.
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/d… – 8:43 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie Irving looked tired and unaggressive in that first half. Played 13 minutes and took just 3 shots.
Not looking to attack or push the ball the way he typically does. – 8:41 PM
Kyrie Irving looked tired and unaggressive in that first half. Played 13 minutes and took just 3 shots.
Not looking to attack or push the ball the way he typically does. – 8:41 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Half: Nets 58, Bulls 52
Durant: 20 pts, 4/6 shooting, 8/8 ft
O’Neale: 12 pts, 4 reb, 2/4 from three
Mills: 9 pts, 2/3 from three
Brooklyn leads at the break despite a scoreless half from Kyrie Irving. Nets shoot 9/19 from three. – 8:38 PM
Half: Nets 58, Bulls 52
Durant: 20 pts, 4/6 shooting, 8/8 ft
O’Neale: 12 pts, 4 reb, 2/4 from three
Mills: 9 pts, 2/3 from three
Brooklyn leads at the break despite a scoreless half from Kyrie Irving. Nets shoot 9/19 from three. – 8:38 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets lead the Bulls 58-52. Durant has 19. Kyrie is scoreless. Bulls have 10 more second-chance points than the Nets. Zach and DeMar keeping them in it. – 8:38 PM
Halftime: Nets lead the Bulls 58-52. Durant has 19. Kyrie is scoreless. Bulls have 10 more second-chance points than the Nets. Zach and DeMar keeping them in it. – 8:38 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kyrie at half:
0 PTS
0-3 FG
0-1 3P
13 MIN
First 0-point first half since 2018. pic.twitter.com/8dsilW8wTt – 8:37 PM
Kyrie at half:
0 PTS
0-3 FG
0-1 3P
13 MIN
First 0-point first half since 2018. pic.twitter.com/8dsilW8wTt – 8:37 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Quiet night so far from Kyrie. He’s 0-for-3 from the field and has three assists and two rebounds in 13 minutes. KD is carrying the Nets offensively with 18 points in 18 minutes. – 8:36 PM
Quiet night so far from Kyrie. He’s 0-for-3 from the field and has three assists and two rebounds in 13 minutes. KD is carrying the Nets offensively with 18 points in 18 minutes. – 8:36 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving only played 13 minutes in the first half.
He averaged 39.6 minutes through the first 7 games of the season. – 8:36 PM
Kyrie Irving only played 13 minutes in the first half.
He averaged 39.6 minutes through the first 7 games of the season. – 8:36 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Ime Udoka – his own questions still lingering – would be stepping into an almost no-lose/no-personal-blame situation in Brooklyn.
But sources tell @HeavyOnSports they wonder whether Kyrie and the seemingly constant drama will ever allow the Nets to win.
bit.ly/3DkRTGQ – 8:12 PM
Ime Udoka – his own questions still lingering – would be stepping into an almost no-lose/no-personal-blame situation in Brooklyn.
But sources tell @HeavyOnSports they wonder whether Kyrie and the seemingly constant drama will ever allow the Nets to win.
bit.ly/3DkRTGQ – 8:12 PM
More on this storyline
Stefan Bondy: At least in discussions thus far, the Anti-Defamation League hasn’t spoken directly to Kyrie Irving, who had his father, Drederick, and stepmother/agent, Shetellia, instead meet with the ADL, according to league sources. -via Twitter @SBondyNYDN / November 2, 2022
In statement from ADL spokesperson, the organization said it hopes “to have an opportunity to soon” speak with Irving. “We were pleased that he deleted the problematic post but we believe it is crucial that Kyrie speak out clearly and quickly to condemn antisemitism.” The statement adds appreciation for Joe Tsai, Sam Zussman, Sean Marks and the Nets for working with the ADL. -via Twitter @SBondyNYDN / November 2, 2022
Get Up: “[This KD and Kyrie Irving thing] isn’t meant to be. The reality, though, is [the Nets] are stuck. … I truly think that this team is going to dissipate before it’s all said and done.” —@RealJayWilliams pic.twitter.com/sPUIisuGz1 -via Twitter @GetUpESPN / November 2, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.