Kyrie Irving issues statement with Anti-Defamation League about controversial post

In statement from ADL spokesperson, the organization said it hopes “to have an opportunity to soon” speak with Irving. “We were pleased that he deleted the problematic post but we believe it is crucial that Kyrie speak out clearly and quickly to condemn antisemitism.” The statement adds appreciation for Joe Tsai, Sam Zussman, Sean Marks and the Nets for working with the ADL. -via Twitter @SBondyNYDN / November 2, 2022