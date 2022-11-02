Nets believe Ime Udoka's misconduct should not end career?

From Marks to ownership, where Joe and Clara Tsai are heavily involved in Nets decision-making, Brooklyn purportedly believes in Udoka’s character despite his issues in Boston. It believes his season-long suspension in Boston may have fit the wrongdoing for the Celtics, but it believes misconduct with a junior employee should not end a person’s career.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Nets management had already determined Steve Nash’s fate prior to Monday night’s game, sources tell @Jake Fischer.
Now, the imminent hiring of Ime Udoka may amount to Brooklyn’s final attempt at winning in its current iteration.
➡️ https://t.co/gtVwqKZVGc pic.twitter.com/NEyUJJqVfQ – 8:18 PM
Nets management had already determined Steve Nash’s fate prior to Monday night’s game, sources tell @Jake Fischer.
Now, the imminent hiring of Ime Udoka may amount to Brooklyn’s final attempt at winning in its current iteration.
➡️ https://t.co/gtVwqKZVGc pic.twitter.com/NEyUJJqVfQ – 8:18 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
For Brooklyn to hire Ime Udoka, so swiftly, the Nets have signaled the final chapter of this Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving era. Details on Sean Marks’ last-ditch effort to build a title contender @YahooSports: sports.yahoo.com/inside-the-net… – 7:45 PM
For Brooklyn to hire Ime Udoka, so swiftly, the Nets have signaled the final chapter of this Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving era. Details on Sean Marks’ last-ditch effort to build a title contender @YahooSports: sports.yahoo.com/inside-the-net… – 7:45 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
What Would Ime Udoka to Brooklyn Mean For the Celtics? | A List Podcast w/ @A. Sherrod Blakely, @Gary Washburn & @KwaniALunis | Powered by @betonline_ag & @indeed twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:30 PM
What Would Ime Udoka to Brooklyn Mean For the Celtics? | A List Podcast w/ @A. Sherrod Blakely, @Gary Washburn & @KwaniALunis | Powered by @betonline_ag & @indeed twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:30 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣 New @HardwoodKnocks
📋 The Nets Keep Nets-ing
🎙 @gt_hughes
🎙 @Dan Favale
🔘 Steve Nash/The future in Brooklyn (3:57)
🔘 Reaction to Ime Udoka news (17:01)
🎧 https://t.co/qztBd9E2kj
🍎 https://t.co/MdOyDxkUN5
✳️ https://t.co/io6mfHdSc6
📺 https://t.co/IXOFaNhQGN pic.twitter.com/LueAmMU1nB – 5:03 PM
🗣 New @HardwoodKnocks
📋 The Nets Keep Nets-ing
🎙 @gt_hughes
🎙 @Dan Favale
🔘 Steve Nash/The future in Brooklyn (3:57)
🔘 Reaction to Ime Udoka news (17:01)
🎧 https://t.co/qztBd9E2kj
🍎 https://t.co/MdOyDxkUN5
✳️ https://t.co/io6mfHdSc6
📺 https://t.co/IXOFaNhQGN pic.twitter.com/LueAmMU1nB – 5:03 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
“I think it left a lot of people just like, ‘What the hell is going on here?’”
Marcus Smart spoke to our @Jason Lloyd about what Smart called a “confusing” Ime Udoka situation.
Here’s the story: theathletic.com/3756245/2022/1… – 3:11 PM
“I think it left a lot of people just like, ‘What the hell is going on here?’”
Marcus Smart spoke to our @Jason Lloyd about what Smart called a “confusing” Ime Udoka situation.
Here’s the story: theathletic.com/3756245/2022/1… – 3:11 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Ime Udoka roundtable: Why would Nets hire the suspended Celtics coach?
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3753794/2022/1… – 2:33 PM
Ime Udoka roundtable: Why would Nets hire the suspended Celtics coach?
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3753794/2022/1… – 2:33 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
This quote from Marcus Smart to @Adam Himmelsbach on Ime Udoka: “His name got slandered and slaughtered and it was ‘He’ll probably never coach again.’ And a couple of months later, now he’s possibly going to be the coach of one of our biggest rivals?” – 2:19 PM
This quote from Marcus Smart to @Adam Himmelsbach on Ime Udoka: “His name got slandered and slaughtered and it was ‘He’ll probably never coach again.’ And a couple of months later, now he’s possibly going to be the coach of one of our biggest rivals?” – 2:19 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Some thoughts on the eye-opening quotes from Marcus Smart to @Adam Himmelsbach about Ime Udoka’s imminent exit to the Nets masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 2:16 PM
Some thoughts on the eye-opening quotes from Marcus Smart to @Adam Himmelsbach about Ime Udoka’s imminent exit to the Nets masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 2:16 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Talked to @emacSNY last night about how and why Ime Udoka could turn the season around in BKN, the questions BKN will need to answer if/when they finalize the Udoka & BKN’s cursory trade talks before the Nash decision: pic.twitter.com/sKB6omAgft – 1:17 PM
Talked to @emacSNY last night about how and why Ime Udoka could turn the season around in BKN, the questions BKN will need to answer if/when they finalize the Udoka & BKN’s cursory trade talks before the Nash decision: pic.twitter.com/sKB6omAgft – 1:17 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Brooklyn Nets could reach a formal agreement with Ime Udoka as early as today per @Adrian Wojnarowski.
“Ime Udoka could be on the Nets bench as soon as this road trip this weekend.” – 12:42 PM
The Brooklyn Nets could reach a formal agreement with Ime Udoka as early as today per @Adrian Wojnarowski.
“Ime Udoka could be on the Nets bench as soon as this road trip this weekend.” – 12:42 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
New roundtable on Ime Udoka on the verge of becoming the Nets head coach with @Alex Schiffer @Jay King theathletic.com/3753794/2022/1… – 12:19 PM
New roundtable on Ime Udoka on the verge of becoming the Nets head coach with @Alex Schiffer @Jay King theathletic.com/3753794/2022/1… – 12:19 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Random question that popped into my head. If Brooklyn does hire Ime Udoka, will the Celtics do a “Thank You, Ime.” video when the Nets play in Boston? Or just acknowledge a previously suspended coach who took them to the Finals during his one season in any tangible way? AK – 12:00 PM
Random question that popped into my head. If Brooklyn does hire Ime Udoka, will the Celtics do a “Thank You, Ime.” video when the Nets play in Boston? Or just acknowledge a previously suspended coach who took them to the Finals during his one season in any tangible way? AK – 12:00 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Story from yesterday’s craziness is up. The Nets know their contention window is rapidly closing. It’s why Steve Nash is gone, Ime Udoka is reportedly in, optics aside. On a wild three years and the attempt to capitalize despite more of it in year four : theathletic.com/3754437/2022/1… – 10:58 AM
Story from yesterday’s craziness is up. The Nets know their contention window is rapidly closing. It’s why Steve Nash is gone, Ime Udoka is reportedly in, optics aside. On a wild three years and the attempt to capitalize despite more of it in year four : theathletic.com/3754437/2022/1… – 10:58 AM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
What would Ime Udoka be stepping into with the Nets?
Source: “The basketball part is tough enough. When you add the Kyrie drama — and there always seems to be one with him — how do you ever get to the point where you can just focus on the game?”
bit.ly/3DkRTGQ – 10:17 AM
What would Ime Udoka be stepping into with the Nets?
Source: “The basketball part is tough enough. When you add the Kyrie drama — and there always seems to be one with him — how do you ever get to the point where you can just focus on the game?”
bit.ly/3DkRTGQ – 10:17 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Nets fire head coach Steve Nash, Ime Udoka will reportedly replace him nj.com/nets/2022/11/n… – 9:49 AM
Now on @njdotcom
Nets fire head coach Steve Nash, Ime Udoka will reportedly replace him nj.com/nets/2022/11/n… – 9:49 AM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Another day, another scandal for the Nets, from Kyrie Irving’s tweet to his defiant objection to accountability, to seemingly Ime Udoka’s impending arrival. This, too, will quiet down at some point. But the storm will not pass.
theathletic.com/3753764/2022/1… – 9:12 AM
Another day, another scandal for the Nets, from Kyrie Irving’s tweet to his defiant objection to accountability, to seemingly Ime Udoka’s impending arrival. This, too, will quiet down at some point. But the storm will not pass.
theathletic.com/3753764/2022/1… – 9:12 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
On Ime Udoka reportedly leaving the Celtics to become the Nets coach, as one franchise passes its scandal on to another team already rife with them.
Can Udoka be Brooklyn’s savior? He’ll have to face his own music before he can make his team do the same. theathletic.com/3752912/2022/1… – 9:00 AM
On Ime Udoka reportedly leaving the Celtics to become the Nets coach, as one franchise passes its scandal on to another team already rife with them.
Can Udoka be Brooklyn’s savior? He’ll have to face his own music before he can make his team do the same. theathletic.com/3752912/2022/1… – 9:00 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Celtics vs Cavaliers Breakdown and Nets Hire Ime Udoka audioboom.com/posts/8186501-… via @Audioboom – 3:33 AM
Celtics vs Cavaliers Breakdown and Nets Hire Ime Udoka audioboom.com/posts/8186501-… via @Audioboom – 3:33 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Sean Marks denied that Brooklyn has agreed to hire Ime Udoka as their next head coach.
But the GM did speak about the team’s sense of urgency and a thorough process to identify the right person for the job. clutchpoints.com/nets-news-sean… – 1:03 AM
Sean Marks denied that Brooklyn has agreed to hire Ime Udoka as their next head coach.
But the GM did speak about the team’s sense of urgency and a thorough process to identify the right person for the job. clutchpoints.com/nets-news-sean… – 1:03 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
On Ime Udoka reportedly leaving the Celtics to become the Nets coach, as one franchise passes its scandal on to another team already rife with them.
Can Udoka be Brooklyn’s savior? He’ll have to face his own music before he can make his team do the same. theathletic.com/3752912/2022/1… – 11:59 PM
On Ime Udoka reportedly leaving the Celtics to become the Nets coach, as one franchise passes its scandal on to another team already rife with them.
Can Udoka be Brooklyn’s savior? He’ll have to face his own music before he can make his team do the same. theathletic.com/3752912/2022/1… – 11:59 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Mañana hablamos de @BrooklyNets, el despido de @Steve Nash y su futuro con Ime Udoka. Hablamos del resto de la Gran Manzana con @New York Knicks y cómo @Los Angeles Clippers toma las cosas DES-PA-CI-TO, en las plataformas de @RitmoNBA a las 6AM CDMX/8AM ESTE/09:00 BsAs/14:00 Madrid y Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/ifkpf10BRB – 11:13 PM
Mañana hablamos de @BrooklyNets, el despido de @Steve Nash y su futuro con Ime Udoka. Hablamos del resto de la Gran Manzana con @New York Knicks y cómo @Los Angeles Clippers toma las cosas DES-PA-CI-TO, en las plataformas de @RitmoNBA a las 6AM CDMX/8AM ESTE/09:00 BsAs/14:00 Madrid y Barcelona. pic.twitter.com/ifkpf10BRB – 11:13 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Kyrie Irving head coaches:
2011-13: Byron Scott
2013-14: Mike Brown
2014-16: David Blatt
2016-17: Tyronn Lue
2017-19: Brad Stevens
2019-20: Kenny Atkinson
2020: Jacque Vaughn
2020-22: Steve Nash
2022: Jacque Vaughn
2022-23: Ime Udoka? pic.twitter.com/3i6IVKEHBq – 11:10 PM
Kyrie Irving head coaches:
2011-13: Byron Scott
2013-14: Mike Brown
2014-16: David Blatt
2016-17: Tyronn Lue
2017-19: Brad Stevens
2019-20: Kenny Atkinson
2020: Jacque Vaughn
2020-22: Steve Nash
2022: Jacque Vaughn
2022-23: Ime Udoka? pic.twitter.com/3i6IVKEHBq – 11:10 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Hiring Ime Udoka could turn into another #Nets landmine nypost.com/2022/11/01/hir… via @nypostsports – 10:23 PM
Hiring Ime Udoka could turn into another #Nets landmine nypost.com/2022/11/01/hir… via @nypostsports – 10:23 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
The Celtics appear more than ready to let Ime Udoka walk. boston.com/sports/boston-… – 9:47 PM
The Celtics appear more than ready to let Ime Udoka walk. boston.com/sports/boston-… – 9:47 PM
More on this storyline
While Quin Snyder, the former Utah Jazz play-caller, had been widely mentioned as a potential candidate to replace Nash, there was no substantial contact about Snyder’s interest in the position, sources said. Marks wanted to hire Ime Udoka, in what may amount to Brooklyn’s final attempt at winning with Durant and Irving headlining this roster — and Marks orchestrating the franchise’s basketball operations. -via Yahoo! Sports / November 2, 2022
According to league sources, Udoka was suspended because of an improper relationship with a subordinate team employee. He was replaced by interim coach Joe Mazzulla. “His name got slandered and slaughtered and it was ‘He’ll probably never coach again,’ ” Marcus Smart said. “And a couple of months later, now he’s possibly going to be the coach of one of our biggest rivals? “It’s tough. It makes no sense. But we can’t control that. We have to control what we can, and I love the team here. I love the coaching staff. I love Joe.” -via Boston Globe / November 2, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.