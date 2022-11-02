Nets in cursory talks with Western Conference team about deal involving Ben Simmons

So you can expect the Nets to pursue trade opportunities ahead of the February deadline. In the days before Saturday’s brutal loss to the Indiana Pacers, the Nets had been in cursory talks with one Western Conference team about a deal that would return a veteran shooter, per SNY sources. Ben Simmons’ name came up in the talks, sources say.
Source: SportsNet New York
Source: SportsNet New York
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets fall to the Bulls 108-99. Jacque Vaughn’s interim magic against the Bulls comes to an end. Does he coach Friday in DC? Kevin Durant had 32 in the loss. Kyrie Irving had just four. Nets hit the road with no Ben Simmons return in sight. – 9:56 PM
Final: Nets fall to the Bulls 108-99. Jacque Vaughn’s interim magic against the Bulls comes to an end. Does he coach Friday in DC? Kevin Durant had 32 in the loss. Kyrie Irving had just four. Nets hit the road with no Ben Simmons return in sight. – 9:56 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
The role of Ben Simmons tonight will be played by Kyrie Irving – 9:22 PM
The role of Ben Simmons tonight will be played by Kyrie Irving – 9:22 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Ben Simmons out again for Nets with sore left knee. Nets such a circus that nobody really had much time to note that they won last night when he didn’t play. – 7:05 PM
Ben Simmons out again for Nets with sore left knee. Nets such a circus that nobody really had much time to note that they won last night when he didn’t play. – 7:05 PM
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
Steve Nash fired for not being able to get Kyrie Irving to care about anyone other than himself or make Ben Simmons give a toss about improving his game, to be replaced by someone who will obviously do these completely doable things immediately. – 2:24 PM
Steve Nash fired for not being able to get Kyrie Irving to care about anyone other than himself or make Ben Simmons give a toss about improving his game, to be replaced by someone who will obviously do these completely doable things immediately. – 2:24 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
“Is there anyway we can draw attention away from our star PG pushing anti-semitism?”
“hmmmm… how about this: we fire our head coach and hire the disgraced head coach of a division rival who was suspend for inappropriate sex stuff? … Oh and says Ben Simmons had a knee injury.” – 2:00 PM
“Is there anyway we can draw attention away from our star PG pushing anti-semitism?”
“hmmmm… how about this: we fire our head coach and hire the disgraced head coach of a division rival who was suspend for inappropriate sex stuff? … Oh and says Ben Simmons had a knee injury.” – 2:00 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) and Seth Curry (left ankle) remain out tonight against the Bulls. – 12:19 PM
Nets say Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) and Seth Curry (left ankle) remain out tonight against the Bulls. – 12:19 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Nets announce that Ben Simmons will be out again for tonight’s game against the Bulls because of left knee soreness – 12:13 PM
Nets announce that Ben Simmons will be out again for tonight’s game against the Bulls because of left knee soreness – 12:13 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Nets say Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) will remain out for the second half of Brooklyn’s back-to-back tonight against Chicago. Simmons also sat out Monday’s win over Indiana.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 12:12 PM
The Nets say Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) will remain out for the second half of Brooklyn’s back-to-back tonight against Chicago. Simmons also sat out Monday’s win over Indiana.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 12:12 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets say both Seth Curry (ankle; injury management) and Ben Simmons (knee soreness) are out tonight vs. CHI. – 12:10 PM
Nets say both Seth Curry (ankle; injury management) and Ben Simmons (knee soreness) are out tonight vs. CHI. – 12:10 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Nets say no Ben Simmons (knee) or Seth Curry (ankle) tonight against the Bulls. – 12:09 PM
The Nets say no Ben Simmons (knee) or Seth Curry (ankle) tonight against the Bulls. – 12:09 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets say Ben Simmons and Seth Curry are OUT tonight vs. Chicago. – 12:09 PM
Nets say Ben Simmons and Seth Curry are OUT tonight vs. Chicago. – 12:09 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons will miss his 2nd consecutive game with left knee soreness. Seth Curry will also miss another game with his ankle maintenance. – 12:09 PM
Ben Simmons will miss his 2nd consecutive game with left knee soreness. Seth Curry will also miss another game with his ankle maintenance. – 12:09 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Ben Simmons (left knee) is out for a second consecutive game tonight vs. Bulls, per Nets. – 12:09 PM
Ben Simmons (left knee) is out for a second consecutive game tonight vs. Bulls, per Nets. – 12:09 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with more assists than points this season (minimum 20 AST):
Killian Hayes
Ben Simmons
Chris Paul pic.twitter.com/P4xiuYcSU2 – 10:59 AM
Players with more assists than points this season (minimum 20 AST):
Killian Hayes
Ben Simmons
Chris Paul pic.twitter.com/P4xiuYcSU2 – 10:59 AM
More on this storyline
It’s unclear if talks advanced past the cursory stage, but Brooklyn was said to be aggressive in its pursuit of perimeter shooting. And that was before the club fired Nash. So it’s reasonable to expect the team to take an aggressive approach in the trade market. Can they make a move to keep their title window open a little longer? That remains to be seen. They certainly hope that the next transaction – the hiring of Udoka – can keep it from closing shut. -via SportsNet New York / November 2, 2022
The Nets have been vetting the circumstances around Udoka’s suspension and believe he can tighten up the league’s 29th-ranked defensive team and command leadership in a difficult locker room, sources said. Udoka spent a season with Ben Simmons — a player the Nets are desperately trying to get on track — on the Philadelphia 76ers’ coaching staff in 2019-20. -via ESPN / November 1, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.