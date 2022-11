Pistons 51, Bucks 67: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

📅 On this day in 1973, the @Milwaukee Bucks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had 35 points, 16 rebounds, 11 assists, and five steals in a 118-100 win over the Cavs.Since the NBA began tracking steals in 1973-74, Abdul-Jabbar is one of only three players to record at least 35p/15r/10a/5s in a game. pic.twitter.com/VuCMWxMhpR