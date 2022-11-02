Pistons 51, Bucks 67: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (2-6) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (0-0) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Wednesday November 2, 2022
Detroit Pistons 51, Milwaukee Bucks 67 (Q3 07:09)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The #Pistons have fallen into a 16-point hole, down 67-51 with 7:09 left in the third quarter. – 9:33 PM
The #Pistons have fallen into a 16-point hole, down 67-51 with 7:09 left in the third quarter. – 9:33 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The Bucks read my Cade story and made a gamplan against it. They’re smothering him anytime he gets inside the arc. – 9:31 PM
The Bucks read my Cade story and made a gamplan against it. They’re smothering him anytime he gets inside the arc. – 9:31 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Brook’s going to just sneak that right past ya. pic.twitter.com/ISzsy3jjfB – 9:30 PM
Brook’s going to just sneak that right past ya. pic.twitter.com/ISzsy3jjfB – 9:30 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
I’ve been to Milwaukee soooo many times over my years on the beat and I’ll say this: underrated hoops run city (thanks @Eric Nehm) and a place I want to visit in the summer because I think there’s more there (I’m only there in the winter) to explore. – 9:27 PM
I’ve been to Milwaukee soooo many times over my years on the beat and I’ll say this: underrated hoops run city (thanks @Eric Nehm) and a place I want to visit in the summer because I think there’s more there (I’m only there in the winter) to explore. – 9:27 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jrue with the stepback three to beat the buzzer!! pic.twitter.com/2QCh56V13x – 9:24 PM
Jrue with the stepback three to beat the buzzer!! pic.twitter.com/2QCh56V13x – 9:24 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Sengun is in foul trouble after Brown runs the floor following quarter-opening rim protection.
Then Brown gets a follow dunk after George misses a middy – 9:22 PM
Sengun is in foul trouble after Brown runs the floor following quarter-opening rim protection.
Then Brown gets a follow dunk after George misses a middy – 9:22 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tough shot from @Bojan Bogdanovic to close out Q2👌
He’s up to 14 points going into the second half pic.twitter.com/QNhu10FNzR – 9:20 PM
Tough shot from @Bojan Bogdanovic to close out Q2👌
He’s up to 14 points going into the second half pic.twitter.com/QNhu10FNzR – 9:20 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jrue beat the buzzer and walked off so casual 😅 pic.twitter.com/X5KW4zh1i3 – 9:19 PM
Jrue beat the buzzer and walked off so casual 😅 pic.twitter.com/X5KW4zh1i3 – 9:19 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
The Bucks have an 11-1 offensive rebounding advantage and 22-2 second chance points lead. Pistons committed 13 turnovers, off of which Milwaukee has scored 16 points.
Biggest reason Detroit is down 9 and not 20? Bucks are 2-21 from 3, Pistons are 7-17. – 9:15 PM
The Bucks have an 11-1 offensive rebounding advantage and 22-2 second chance points lead. Pistons committed 13 turnovers, off of which Milwaukee has scored 16 points.
Biggest reason Detroit is down 9 and not 20? Bucks are 2-21 from 3, Pistons are 7-17. – 9:15 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Bucks 56, Pistons 47. Maybe the fastest half of NBA basketball ever.
Bogdanovic: 14 points
Bey: 12 points
Stewart: 9 points, 6 rebounds. – 9:12 PM
HALFTIME: Bucks 56, Pistons 47. Maybe the fastest half of NBA basketball ever.
Bogdanovic: 14 points
Bey: 12 points
Stewart: 9 points, 6 rebounds. – 9:12 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
📊 Q2 📊
🔹@Bojan Bogdanovic: 14 PTS / 2 AST / 5-7 FG
🔹@SaddiqBey: 12 PTS / 2 REB / 1 STL / 1 BLK
🔹@Isaiah Stewart: 9 PTS / 6 REB
🔹@Jaden Ivey: 5 PTS / 2 REB / 3 STL pic.twitter.com/gzGNunMJNO – 9:12 PM
📊 Q2 📊
🔹@Bojan Bogdanovic: 14 PTS / 2 AST / 5-7 FG
🔹@SaddiqBey: 12 PTS / 2 REB / 1 STL / 1 BLK
🔹@Isaiah Stewart: 9 PTS / 6 REB
🔹@Jaden Ivey: 5 PTS / 2 REB / 3 STL pic.twitter.com/gzGNunMJNO – 9:12 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 3: Bucks 56, Pistons 47. Stewart hit a 3 with eight seconds left to cut the deficit to 6, but Holiday hit a 3 at the buzzer. He’s hit some clutch shots against Detroit this week.
Bogdanovic: 12 points
Bey: 12 points
Stewart: 9 points, 6 rebounds – 9:12 PM
End of 3: Bucks 56, Pistons 47. Stewart hit a 3 with eight seconds left to cut the deficit to 6, but Holiday hit a 3 at the buzzer. He’s hit some clutch shots against Detroit this week.
Bogdanovic: 12 points
Bey: 12 points
Stewart: 9 points, 6 rebounds – 9:12 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday steps back for a triple at the buzzer to send the #Bucks into the break with a 56-47 lead over the #Pistons – 9:11 PM
Jrue Holiday steps back for a triple at the buzzer to send the #Bucks into the break with a 56-47 lead over the #Pistons – 9:11 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Isaiah Stewart just nailed a timely 3 from the corner, but Jrue Holiday counters with a ridiculous stepback 3 at the buzzer. – 9:10 PM
Isaiah Stewart just nailed a timely 3 from the corner, but Jrue Holiday counters with a ridiculous stepback 3 at the buzzer. – 9:10 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Halftime: #Bucks 56, #Pistons 47.
Bogdanovic: 14 pts
Bey: 12 pts, 2 rebs
Stewart: 9 pts, 6 rebs – 9:10 PM
Halftime: #Bucks 56, #Pistons 47.
Bogdanovic: 14 pts
Bey: 12 pts, 2 rebs
Stewart: 9 pts, 6 rebs – 9:10 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Between Bey, Ivey and Stewart, the Pistons are getting 10 more free throws per game. – 9:06 PM
Between Bey, Ivey and Stewart, the Pistons are getting 10 more free throws per game. – 9:06 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
This would be a very different game if Milwaukee weren’t shooting 5.6% (1-18) from 3. Bucks are dominating Detroit on the boards, have 18 second chance points and 16 points off of turnovers. Pistons are shooting 36.1%. – 9:02 PM
This would be a very different game if Milwaukee weren’t shooting 5.6% (1-18) from 3. Bucks are dominating Detroit on the boards, have 18 second chance points and 16 points off of turnovers. Pistons are shooting 36.1%. – 9:02 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Development: Saddiq Bey might be the Pistons’ best non-big finisher at the rim. It’s night and day. – 9:01 PM
Development: Saddiq Bey might be the Pistons’ best non-big finisher at the rim. It’s night and day. – 9:01 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
It’s an 11-point game here as the #Bucks lead 47-36 over the #Pistons. – 9:00 PM
It’s an 11-point game here as the #Bucks lead 47-36 over the #Pistons. – 9:00 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
I didn’t make the trip to Milwaukee, and, man, League Pass is bad. It’s like a Kung-Fu flick. The commentary is 30 seconds ahead of the action. – 8:56 PM
I didn’t make the trip to Milwaukee, and, man, League Pass is bad. It’s like a Kung-Fu flick. The commentary is 30 seconds ahead of the action. – 8:56 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Isaiah Livers has Isaiah Stewart syndrome, meaning shots are going halfway down and coming out.
Pistons, somehow, are only down four despite shooting 38 percent from the field. – 8:49 PM
Isaiah Livers has Isaiah Stewart syndrome, meaning shots are going halfway down and coming out.
Pistons, somehow, are only down four despite shooting 38 percent from the field. – 8:49 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks are 1-for-16 from deep thus far.
They fell to 25th in the league in three-point % (33.5) after the game on Monday.
This will not help that number. – 8:48 PM
#Bucks are 1-for-16 from deep thus far.
They fell to 25th in the league in three-point % (33.5) after the game on Monday.
This will not help that number. – 8:48 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been on fire to start the game tonight.
He’s got 17 points on 6 of 11 shooting, seven rebounds (five offensive boards), two assists, two steals and a block. We’re halfway thru the second quarter. – 8:47 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been on fire to start the game tonight.
He’s got 17 points on 6 of 11 shooting, seven rebounds (five offensive boards), two assists, two steals and a block. We’re halfway thru the second quarter. – 8:47 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Slow start for Cade tonight. That was his first bucket, he’s shooting 1-6 so far – 8:45 PM
Slow start for Cade tonight. That was his first bucket, he’s shooting 1-6 so far – 8:45 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Cunningham knocks down his first shot from the midrange after five straight misses. He has 2 pts, 3 rebs and 3 asts. – 8:45 PM
Cunningham knocks down his first shot from the midrange after five straight misses. He has 2 pts, 3 rebs and 3 asts. – 8:45 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
The bank is open in Milwaukee🤑 @Jaden Ivey pic.twitter.com/BWpGaQgQy1 – 8:44 PM
The bank is open in Milwaukee🤑 @Jaden Ivey pic.twitter.com/BWpGaQgQy1 – 8:44 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
This is a lot of minutes for Giannis on a Wednesday in the second week of the season agains the Pistons lol – 8:41 PM
This is a lot of minutes for Giannis on a Wednesday in the second week of the season agains the Pistons lol – 8:41 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
📊 Q1 📊
🔹@Bojan Bogdanovic: 8 PTS / 1 AST
🔹@Jaden Ivey: 5 PTS / 1 REB / 2 STL
🔹@Isaiah Stewart: 4 PTS / 3 REB pic.twitter.com/r4596q2G4l – 8:40 PM
📊 Q1 📊
🔹@Bojan Bogdanovic: 8 PTS / 1 AST
🔹@Jaden Ivey: 5 PTS / 1 REB / 2 STL
🔹@Isaiah Stewart: 4 PTS / 3 REB pic.twitter.com/r4596q2G4l – 8:40 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Bucks 31, Pistons 26. Giannis has 15 points, 7 rebounds and is determined for Milwaukee to not repeat Monday’s performance. Pistons haven’t folded.
Bogdanovic: 8 points
Ivey: 5 points – 8:39 PM
End of 1: Bucks 31, Pistons 26. Giannis has 15 points, 7 rebounds and is determined for Milwaukee to not repeat Monday’s performance. Pistons haven’t folded.
Bogdanovic: 8 points
Ivey: 5 points – 8:39 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
I still have no idea if Jaden Ivey can shoot and I’ve watched every second of his career. He’s better than I thought he would be coming in.
Bucks lead by five after the first quarter.
Bogdanovic: 8 points
Isaiah Stewart: 5 points – 8:39 PM
I still have no idea if Jaden Ivey can shoot and I’ve watched every second of his career. He’s better than I thought he would be coming in.
Bucks lead by five after the first quarter.
Bogdanovic: 8 points
Isaiah Stewart: 5 points – 8:39 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo finished the first quarter with 15 points and 7 rebounds for the #Bucks.
They lead the #Pistons 31-26. – 8:38 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo finished the first quarter with 15 points and 7 rebounds for the #Bucks.
They lead the #Pistons 31-26. – 8:38 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 1st quarter: #Bucks 31, #Pistons 26.
Bogdanovic: 8 pts
Ivey: 5 pts, 1 reb, 1 ast
Stewart: 4 pts, 3 rebs
Bey: 4 pts
Giannis Antetokounmpo has 15 points and 7 rebounds. – 8:38 PM
End of the 1st quarter: #Bucks 31, #Pistons 26.
Bogdanovic: 8 pts
Ivey: 5 pts, 1 reb, 1 ast
Stewart: 4 pts, 3 rebs
Bey: 4 pts
Giannis Antetokounmpo has 15 points and 7 rebounds. – 8:38 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo has five offensive rebounds thus far (seven total) and 12 points in the first quarter for the #Bucks – 8:35 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo has five offensive rebounds thus far (seven total) and 12 points in the first quarter for the #Bucks – 8:35 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The Pistons are playing like they’re tired of being in Milwaukee, and the Bucks are playing like they’re bored of playing the Pistons.
Not a great game to start. – 8:33 PM
The Pistons are playing like they’re tired of being in Milwaukee, and the Bucks are playing like they’re bored of playing the Pistons.
Not a great game to start. – 8:33 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jordan Nwora snaps the streak of missed threes at eight. #Bucks are 1-for-9 now from deep and lead 25-18. – 8:32 PM
Jordan Nwora snaps the streak of missed threes at eight. #Bucks are 1-for-9 now from deep and lead 25-18. – 8:32 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Detroit isn’t even playing well and are only down four to the Bucks. Progress? – 8:30 PM
Detroit isn’t even playing well and are only down four to the Bucks. Progress? – 8:30 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Wesley Matthews-George Hill-Jordan Nwora-Bobby Portis-Brook Lopez lineup out there for the #Bucks with just about four minutes left in the first quarter. – 8:26 PM
Wesley Matthews-George Hill-Jordan Nwora-Bobby Portis-Brook Lopez lineup out there for the #Bucks with just about four minutes left in the first quarter. – 8:26 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Hamidou Diallo and Nerlens Noel are set to check in at the next whistle. – 8:25 PM
Hamidou Diallo and Nerlens Noel are set to check in at the next whistle. – 8:25 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Cunningham missed that one badly. He’s 0-for-4 but has 2 rebounds and 3 assists. – 8:24 PM
Cunningham missed that one badly. He’s 0-for-4 but has 2 rebounds and 3 assists. – 8:24 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
8-1 run for the Pistons after Bey’s free throws give them a 14-13 lead – 8:23 PM
8-1 run for the Pistons after Bey’s free throws give them a 14-13 lead – 8:23 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Back-to-back 3’s by Bojan cuts the deficit to 13-12, and now Bey will to go to the line to shoot two. Pistons are going to be punished by Milwaukee’s size tonight, but may not matter much if Bojan stays hot. He has eight quick points – 8:23 PM
Back-to-back 3’s by Bojan cuts the deficit to 13-12, and now Bey will to go to the line to shoot two. Pistons are going to be punished by Milwaukee’s size tonight, but may not matter much if Bojan stays hot. He has eight quick points – 8:23 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Bojan Bogdanovic is on an insanely efficient run right now. He has 8 points and hasn’t missed yet (3-of-3 from the field, 2-of-2 from 3). – 8:22 PM
Bojan Bogdanovic is on an insanely efficient run right now. He has 8 points and hasn’t missed yet (3-of-3 from the field, 2-of-2 from 3). – 8:22 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks have opened this one 0-for-7 from behind the three-point line.
They missed 14 straight in the second half vs. the #Pistons the other night. – 8:22 PM
The #Bucks have opened this one 0-for-7 from behind the three-point line.
They missed 14 straight in the second half vs. the #Pistons the other night. – 8:22 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis gets the putback, and he’s up to 9 points already. pic.twitter.com/UugKRwGY2K – 8:21 PM
Giannis gets the putback, and he’s up to 9 points already. pic.twitter.com/UugKRwGY2K – 8:21 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Very aggressive start for Giannis. 9 points, 4 rebounds and eight shot attempts in four minutes. Pistons down 13-6 at the 7:54 mark of the 1st – 8:18 PM
Very aggressive start for Giannis. 9 points, 4 rebounds and eight shot attempts in four minutes. Pistons down 13-6 at the 7:54 mark of the 1st – 8:18 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo has nine points on eight shots in the first five minutes of this one as the #Bucks lead the #Pistons 13-6. He has six of those points off offensive rebounds. – 8:17 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo has nine points on eight shots in the first five minutes of this one as the #Bucks lead the #Pistons 13-6. He has six of those points off offensive rebounds. – 8:17 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Timeout for the #Pistons, who trail 13-6 with 7:54 left in the first quarter. – 8:17 PM
Timeout for the #Pistons, who trail 13-6 with 7:54 left in the first quarter. – 8:17 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Giannis has 7 points and 3 rebounds in the first three minutes of the game. – 8:14 PM
Giannis has 7 points and 3 rebounds in the first three minutes of the game. – 8:14 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo came out looking for his spots – he’s taken six shots in the first couple minutes of this one vs. the #Pistons – 8:14 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo came out looking for his spots – he’s taken six shots in the first couple minutes of this one vs. the #Pistons – 8:14 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Cade just picked up his first foul of the game and a goaltend gives Giannis a 3-point play. – 8:12 PM
Cade just picked up his first foul of the game and a goaltend gives Giannis a 3-point play. – 8:12 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
“I’ve just really loved his aggression since the Detroit game…It was good to see him really have a breakout [game].” – Rick Carlisle on @Chris Duarte‘s 30-point performance in Brooklyn.
watch the full post-practice interviews from today.⤵️ – 8:11 PM
“I’ve just really loved his aggression since the Detroit game…It was good to see him really have a breakout [game].” – Rick Carlisle on @Chris Duarte‘s 30-point performance in Brooklyn.
watch the full post-practice interviews from today.⤵️ – 8:11 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Longtime Bradley Center, Fiserv Forum employees celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary by — what else — working #Bucks game. jsonline.com/story/entertai… via @HannahHopeKirby – 7:58 PM
Longtime Bradley Center, Fiserv Forum employees celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary by — what else — working #Bucks game. jsonline.com/story/entertai… via @HannahHopeKirby – 7:58 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Brook is coming off back-to-back 20+ point games. 🔥
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/pescS7V9LV – 7:51 PM
Brook is coming off back-to-back 20+ point games. 🔥
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/pescS7V9LV – 7:51 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons starters: Cunningham, Ivey, Bey, Bogdanovic and Stewart. – 7:33 PM
#Pistons starters: Cunningham, Ivey, Bey, Bogdanovic and Stewart. – 7:33 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday felt well enough after his warmups to start tonight for the #Bucks vs. the #Pistons. – 7:33 PM
Jrue Holiday felt well enough after his warmups to start tonight for the #Bucks vs. the #Pistons. – 7:33 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: the undefeated Milwaukee Bucks once again leads ESPN’s NBA Power Rankings, as compiled by me, @Dave McMenamin, @Nick Friedell, @Kendra Andrews, @Andrew Lopez, @JamalCollier, @NotoriousOHM and @espn_macmahon espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:24 PM
New ESPN story: the undefeated Milwaukee Bucks once again leads ESPN’s NBA Power Rankings, as compiled by me, @Dave McMenamin, @Nick Friedell, @Kendra Andrews, @Andrew Lopez, @JamalCollier, @NotoriousOHM and @espn_macmahon espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:24 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bobby dropped 15 PTS and grabbed a game-high 12 boards on Monday night vs. the Pistons.
🎥 @sociosusa pic.twitter.com/FhLOvrOo21 – 7:21 PM
Bobby dropped 15 PTS and grabbed a game-high 12 boards on Monday night vs. the Pistons.
🎥 @sociosusa pic.twitter.com/FhLOvrOo21 – 7:21 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth. pic.twitter.com/K0B0dieuf7 – 7:20 PM
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth. pic.twitter.com/K0B0dieuf7 – 7:20 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jrue’s clutch stepback three helped the Bucks fend off a young Pistons team with a 110-108 win on Monday night.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/CNOi8AzNal – 6:51 PM
Jrue’s clutch stepback three helped the Bucks fend off a young Pistons team with a 110-108 win on Monday night.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/CNOi8AzNal – 6:51 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Khris Middleton practiced with the Wisconsin Herd yesterday as he recovers from surgery on a ligament on his left wrist during the offseason.
Here is what Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer had to say about it: pic.twitter.com/z6178zLSSc – 6:49 PM
Khris Middleton practiced with the Wisconsin Herd yesterday as he recovers from surgery on a ligament on his left wrist during the offseason.
Here is what Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer had to say about it: pic.twitter.com/z6178zLSSc – 6:49 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Pistons coach Dwane Casey says Jalen Duren (ankle) is about 75-80%.
They were hoping he might join them for tonight’s game in Milwaukee, but wanted to wait until he’s 100%. Hopefully to return this weekend or early next week. – 6:44 PM
Pistons coach Dwane Casey says Jalen Duren (ankle) is about 75-80%.
They were hoping he might join them for tonight’s game in Milwaukee, but wanted to wait until he’s 100%. Hopefully to return this weekend or early next week. – 6:44 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday (non-COVID illness) will go through pregame to see how he’s feeling. He’s currently listed as probable to play tonight for the #Bucks – 6:43 PM
Jrue Holiday (non-COVID illness) will go through pregame to see how he’s feeling. He’s currently listed as probable to play tonight for the #Bucks – 6:43 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Casey on Jaden Ivey’s adjustment to the NBA: “Learning on the fly. One night he has Trae Young. One night he has Jrue Holiday. It’s a learning experience.” – 6:38 PM
Casey on Jaden Ivey’s adjustment to the NBA: “Learning on the fly. One night he has Trae Young. One night he has Jrue Holiday. It’s a learning experience.” – 6:38 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Pistons head coach Dwane Casey thought Jalen Duren might be available tonight when Detroit got to Milwaukee, but they elected to keep the rookie home to keep recovering from an ankle injury. – 6:36 PM
#Pistons head coach Dwane Casey thought Jalen Duren might be available tonight when Detroit got to Milwaukee, but they elected to keep the rookie home to keep recovering from an ankle injury. – 6:36 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Dwane Casey said Jalen Duren (left ankle sprain) is about 75-80%.
“Hopefully he’s ready for this weekend and next week.” – 6:36 PM
Dwane Casey said Jalen Duren (left ankle sprain) is about 75-80%.
“Hopefully he’s ready for this weekend and next week.” – 6:36 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Casey on #Bucks guard Jrue Holiday: “If he was on any team other than Giannis’ team, you’d probably notice him more…To me, he’s a big time All-Star for this team.” – 6:35 PM
Casey on #Bucks guard Jrue Holiday: “If he was on any team other than Giannis’ team, you’d probably notice him more…To me, he’s a big time All-Star for this team.” – 6:35 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Dwane Casey on Cade’s midrange game: “He reminds me a lot of (Demar) DeRozan at the same stage, so there’s no reason why he can’t be elite at (the midrange).” – 6:33 PM
Dwane Casey on Cade’s midrange game: “He reminds me a lot of (Demar) DeRozan at the same stage, so there’s no reason why he can’t be elite at (the midrange).” – 6:33 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Khris Middleton’s practice session with the Wisconsin #Herd went well and was an important step in the rehab.
Budenholzer did anticipate Middleton needing another session to ramp up. – 6:21 PM
#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Khris Middleton’s practice session with the Wisconsin #Herd went well and was an important step in the rehab.
Budenholzer did anticipate Middleton needing another session to ramp up. – 6:21 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points against the #Pistons on Monday. Here’s some of his pregame workout routine. pic.twitter.com/v0SDCUccAW – 6:09 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 31 points against the #Pistons on Monday. Here’s some of his pregame workout routine. pic.twitter.com/v0SDCUccAW – 6:09 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The last time the Clippers won all four quarters vs an opponent:
April 1, 2022 at Milwaukee
That includes the rest of 2021-22 regular season, 2022 Play-In, 2022 preseason, and start of 2022-23 regular season. – 6:03 PM
The last time the Clippers won all four quarters vs an opponent:
April 1, 2022 at Milwaukee
That includes the rest of 2021-22 regular season, 2022 Play-In, 2022 preseason, and start of 2022-23 regular season. – 6:03 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo begins his pregame warmup. The #Bucks play the #Pistons tonight. pic.twitter.com/FAOCg9agJo – 6:01 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo begins his pregame warmup. The #Bucks play the #Pistons tonight. pic.twitter.com/FAOCg9agJo – 6:01 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks, Suns hold on to top spots while Cavaliers climb nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/02/nba… – 5:07 PM
NBA Power Rankings: Bucks, Suns hold on to top spots while Cavaliers climb nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/02/nba… – 5:07 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Duren remains out tonight in Milwaukee. Bagley and Burks, too. – 4:20 PM
Duren remains out tonight in Milwaukee. Bagley and Burks, too. – 4:20 PM
Larry Lage @LarryLage
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) __ Detroit #Lions general manager Brad Holmes insisted he still would have traded T.J. Hockenson even if his 1-win team had a 6-1 record. apnews.com/article/minnes… – 4:16 PM
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) __ Detroit #Lions general manager Brad Holmes insisted he still would have traded T.J. Hockenson even if his 1-win team had a 6-1 record. apnews.com/article/minnes… – 4:16 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
The first thing I’m going to do after I win a billion dollars is never tell you.
The second thing I’m going to do is still refuse to pay eight bucks for a check mark. – 4:11 PM
The first thing I’m going to do after I win a billion dollars is never tell you.
The second thing I’m going to do is still refuse to pay eight bucks for a check mark. – 4:11 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Giannis pulled up with the Zoom Freak 4s 🔥👟
(via @Giannis Antetokounmpo) pic.twitter.com/QbKxD699i4 – 3:06 PM
Giannis pulled up with the Zoom Freak 4s 🔥👟
(via @Giannis Antetokounmpo) pic.twitter.com/QbKxD699i4 – 3:06 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks bench score more or less than 25 points tonight?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/ZR5r5eZA3U – 3:01 PM
Will the Bucks bench score more or less than 25 points tonight?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/ZR5r5eZA3U – 3:01 PM
Serge Ibaka @sergeibaka
Drake’s tattoo of a living legend #KD #drake #tattoo #nba #hhay #howhungryareyou pic.twitter.com/U4tiUupI1B – 2:06 PM
Drake’s tattoo of a living legend #KD #drake #tattoo #nba #hhay #howhungryareyou pic.twitter.com/U4tiUupI1B – 2:06 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1973, the @Milwaukee Bucks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had 35 points, 16 rebounds, 11 assists, and five steals in a 118-100 win over the Cavs.
Since the NBA began tracking steals in 1973-74, Abdul-Jabbar is one of only three players to record at least 35p/15r/10a/5s in a game. pic.twitter.com/VuCMWxMhpR – 2:01 PM
📅 On this day in 1973, the @Milwaukee Bucks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had 35 points, 16 rebounds, 11 assists, and five steals in a 118-100 win over the Cavs.
Since the NBA began tracking steals in 1973-74, Abdul-Jabbar is one of only three players to record at least 35p/15r/10a/5s in a game. pic.twitter.com/VuCMWxMhpR – 2:01 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.