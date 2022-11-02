Quentin Grimes will make season debut

November 2, 2022

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Quentin Grimes (foot) will be a viable tonight – can make his season debut – 5:47 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Quentin Grimes is available without a minutes restriction for tonight’s game against Atlanta. – 5:46 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Quentin Grimes is available tonight, Tom Thibodeau says. He’ll play his first regular-season game. No minutes restriction. – 5:46 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Quentin Grimes is available for tonight. – 5:46 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Quentin Grimes (sore left foot) will be available tonight, Tom Thibodeau says. – 5:46 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks have upgraded Quentin Grimes (sore left foot) to questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Atlanta.
An encouraging sign that Grimes is progressing and headed in the right direction.
Knicks are also listing Cam Reddish (Non Covid illness) as questionable as well. – 4:10 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Quentin Grimes is officially listed as QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game against the Hawks with the sore left foot. Cam Reddish is ALSO questionable with a non-Covid illness. – 2:20 PM

