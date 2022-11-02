Quentin Grimes will make season debut

New York Knicks PR: Quentin Grimes (sore left foot) and Cam Reddish (illness) are both available for tonight’s game.
Source: Twitter @NY_KnicksPR
Source: Twitter @NY_KnicksPR
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Quentin Grimes (foot) will be a viable tonight – can make his season debut – 5:47 PM
Quentin Grimes (foot) will be a viable tonight – can make his season debut – 5:47 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Quentin Grimes is available without a minutes restriction for tonight’s game against Atlanta. – 5:46 PM
Quentin Grimes is available without a minutes restriction for tonight’s game against Atlanta. – 5:46 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Quentin Grimes (sore left foot) will be available tonight, Tom Thibodeau says. – 5:46 PM
Quentin Grimes (sore left foot) will be available tonight, Tom Thibodeau says. – 5:46 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks have upgraded Quentin Grimes (sore left foot) to questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Atlanta.
An encouraging sign that Grimes is progressing and headed in the right direction.
Knicks are also listing Cam Reddish (Non Covid illness) as questionable as well. – 4:10 PM
Knicks have upgraded Quentin Grimes (sore left foot) to questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Atlanta.
An encouraging sign that Grimes is progressing and headed in the right direction.
Knicks are also listing Cam Reddish (Non Covid illness) as questionable as well. – 4:10 PM
More on this storyline
Ian Begley: Tom Thibodeau says Quentin Grimes will be ‘situational’ tonight as he regains his conditioning after missing all but one of the NYK preseason games and all of the regular season games. Same starting five for the Knicks. -via Twitter @IanBegley / November 2, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.