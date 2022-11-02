Raptors 85, Spurs 57: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Toronto Raptors (4-3) play against the San Antonio Spurs (2-2) at AT&T Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Wednesday November 2, 2022
Toronto Raptors 85, San Antonio Spurs 57 (Q3 06:58)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Asked Jakob Poeltl yesterday how the Spurs are supposed to deal with Toronto’s swarming defense, especially with SA missing its best offensive players. pic.twitter.com/odLY1EM5G5 – 9:33 PM
Asked Jakob Poeltl yesterday how the Spurs are supposed to deal with Toronto’s swarming defense, especially with SA missing its best offensive players. pic.twitter.com/odLY1EM5G5 – 9:33 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Turns out the Spurs aren’t very good without their two leading scorers! – 9:32 PM
Turns out the Spurs aren’t very good without their two leading scorers! – 9:32 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Little 29-point lead for the Raptors, who have been pretty good all night again – 9:31 PM
Little 29-point lead for the Raptors, who have been pretty good all night again – 9:31 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Raptors now have edge on boards after Spurs grabbed 16 of first 24 rebounds. – 9:28 PM
Raptors now have edge on boards after Spurs grabbed 16 of first 24 rebounds. – 9:28 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
This is the second time the Spurs have trailed by 20 this season.
The last time was opening night vs the Hornets – 9:25 PM
This is the second time the Spurs have trailed by 20 this season.
The last time was opening night vs the Hornets – 9:25 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs starting Collins in place of Sochan to begin the second half. Pop mentioned wanting to keep Sochan’s minutes down after his bout with the flu. – 9:21 PM
Spurs starting Collins in place of Sochan to begin the second half. Pop mentioned wanting to keep Sochan’s minutes down after his bout with the flu. – 9:21 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Shoutout to former NFL Pro Bowl Linebacker @RyanShazier for stopping by tonight’s midweek match-up!
Great to have you at the game 🖤 pic.twitter.com/iPk4qrL1qQ – 9:21 PM
Shoutout to former NFL Pro Bowl Linebacker @RyanShazier for stopping by tonight’s midweek match-up!
Great to have you at the game 🖤 pic.twitter.com/iPk4qrL1qQ – 9:21 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
2️⃣4️⃣ minutes left in the ball game
#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/edX0HxeRnx – 9:08 PM
2️⃣4️⃣ minutes left in the ball game
#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/edX0HxeRnx – 9:08 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Raptors by 15
TOR takes the 2Q 32-18
TOR outscoring SA 20-9 on the break pic.twitter.com/AJM6py6tTK – 9:07 PM
Half: Raptors by 15
TOR takes the 2Q 32-18
TOR outscoring SA 20-9 on the break pic.twitter.com/AJM6py6tTK – 9:07 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors up 15 at the half, Trent’s got 15, Boucher’s got 12-8 in 17 minutes off the bench – 9:06 PM
Raptors up 15 at the half, Trent’s got 15, Boucher’s got 12-8 in 17 minutes off the bench – 9:06 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Scottie Barnes takes the halfcourt heave, therefore doesn’t care about shooting percentage, therefore is great. – 9:06 PM
Scottie Barnes takes the halfcourt heave, therefore doesn’t care about shooting percentage, therefore is great. – 9:06 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors are cooking
Shooting 58 per cent and have 20 fast break points so far – 9:03 PM
Raptors are cooking
Shooting 58 per cent and have 20 fast break points so far – 9:03 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
This might be the best half of basketball I’ve ever seen Chris Boucher play. He’s been brilliant. – 9:03 PM
This might be the best half of basketball I’ve ever seen Chris Boucher play. He’s been brilliant. – 9:03 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Somebody needs to turn down O.G. Anunoby’s steals sliders. Sheesh. – 9:02 PM
Somebody needs to turn down O.G. Anunoby’s steals sliders. Sheesh. – 9:02 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Raptors go up by 13 late in the 2Q, their new largest lead of the game.
TOR with 16 fast break points and it’s not even halftime yet – 9:00 PM
The Raptors go up by 13 late in the 2Q, their new largest lead of the game.
TOR with 16 fast break points and it’s not even halftime yet – 9:00 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
josh richardson tryna come back to toronto and get booed so loud he misses 3 straight free throws again?? – 8:53 PM
josh richardson tryna come back to toronto and get booed so loud he misses 3 straight free throws again?? – 8:53 PM
Kenny Beecham @KOT4Q
The Spurs broadcast continue to bring former Spurs players to chat. Its been refreshing to hear stories from past players – 8:48 PM
The Spurs broadcast continue to bring former Spurs players to chat. Its been refreshing to hear stories from past players – 8:48 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Boucher forces Spurs to burn a timeout by aggressively guarding what’s usually a routine in-bounds play
The guy’s been tremendous since he got back in the lineup – 8:48 PM
Boucher forces Spurs to burn a timeout by aggressively guarding what’s usually a routine in-bounds play
The guy’s been tremendous since he got back in the lineup – 8:48 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
C.J. Miles was just on the Raptors broadcast. One of my all-time favourite Raptors to chat with. – 8:47 PM
C.J. Miles was just on the Raptors broadcast. One of my all-time favourite Raptors to chat with. – 8:47 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
teambasketball.mp4
peep the ball movement 👏 pic.twitter.com/T9TXAFUnYR – 8:46 PM
teambasketball.mp4
peep the ball movement 👏 pic.twitter.com/T9TXAFUnYR – 8:46 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors kicking it all over the gym and giving up a ton of offensive rebounds
Little surprise the lead is gone – 8:43 PM
Raptors kicking it all over the gym and giving up a ton of offensive rebounds
Little surprise the lead is gone – 8:43 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs take the lead after falling down by 11 in the first quarter. – 8:40 PM
Spurs take the lead after falling down by 11 in the first quarter. – 8:40 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Otto Porter Jr. will start the 2nd quarter and make his Raptors debut. – 8:39 PM
Otto Porter Jr. will start the 2nd quarter and make his Raptors debut. – 8:39 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
It’s the Raptors-Spurs shootout we all saw coming. Raptors shot 54% in the 1st quarter, including 4-for-9 from 3. Despite the hot start, their lead is down to 1. Pop has his young team playing hard. San Antonio already has 18 (!!) bench points. – 8:38 PM
It’s the Raptors-Spurs shootout we all saw coming. Raptors shot 54% in the 1st quarter, including 4-for-9 from 3. Despite the hot start, their lead is down to 1. Pop has his young team playing hard. San Antonio already has 18 (!!) bench points. – 8:38 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
ICYMI: @ScottBarnes561 dunks from the 1st Quarter 💥 pic.twitter.com/GZKBVe2XDP – 8:38 PM
ICYMI: @ScottBarnes561 dunks from the 1st Quarter 💥 pic.twitter.com/GZKBVe2XDP – 8:38 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Nine first quarter assists for Raps; five by Siakam. They lead San Antonio 32-31 in 1Q. – 8:37 PM
Nine first quarter assists for Raps; five by Siakam. They lead San Antonio 32-31 in 1Q. – 8:37 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Raptors +1
Spurs’ bench comes in and outscored Raptors reserves 18-3 pic.twitter.com/DCSVsnEyzb – 8:37 PM
1Q: Raptors +1
Spurs’ bench comes in and outscored Raptors reserves 18-3 pic.twitter.com/DCSVsnEyzb – 8:37 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Lotta points to keep everyone alert, Raptors up 32-31 after 1
Defence be damned! – 8:36 PM
Lotta points to keep everyone alert, Raptors up 32-31 after 1
Defence be damned! – 8:36 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Raptors close first quarter with possibly tallest lineup in franchise history: Siakam, Achiuwa, Boucher, Birch, Banton. The 6-7 point guard being the “little guy.” – 8:36 PM
Raptors close first quarter with possibly tallest lineup in franchise history: Siakam, Achiuwa, Boucher, Birch, Banton. The 6-7 point guard being the “little guy.” – 8:36 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
These dudes just keep playing. Spurs down only 32-31 after 1Q, following a pretty atrocious start. – 8:36 PM
These dudes just keep playing. Spurs down only 32-31 after 1Q, following a pretty atrocious start. – 8:36 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The small forward with this unit is… Chris Boucher? Precious Achiuwa? – 8:35 PM
The small forward with this unit is… Chris Boucher? Precious Achiuwa? – 8:35 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Gigantic Raptors unit to close the 1st Q: Banton, Siakam, Boucher, Achiuwa, Birch. Also a rare 4-reserve, 1-starter lineup. – 8:32 PM
Gigantic Raptors unit to close the 1st Q: Banton, Siakam, Boucher, Achiuwa, Birch. Also a rare 4-reserve, 1-starter lineup. – 8:32 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Quick 7 points off the bench for Collins and McDermott.
That Raptors 11 point lead is quickly trimmed to 1 – 8:25 PM
Quick 7 points off the bench for Collins and McDermott.
That Raptors 11 point lead is quickly trimmed to 1 – 8:25 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
All that said … Spurs are within 19-18 after a quick spurt led by Doug McDermott and Zach Collins. – 8:23 PM
All that said … Spurs are within 19-18 after a quick spurt led by Doug McDermott and Zach Collins. – 8:23 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
11 point 1Q for Scottie Barnes
TOR by 9 pic.twitter.com/CAqVIqlsWN – 8:22 PM
11 point 1Q for Scottie Barnes
TOR by 9 pic.twitter.com/CAqVIqlsWN – 8:22 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Teams should literally punt the ball out of bounds rather than commit a live-ball turnover against the Raptors. – 8:22 PM
Teams should literally punt the ball out of bounds rather than commit a live-ball turnover against the Raptors. – 8:22 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Five of the Raptors’ first seven field goals have been dunks. – 8:21 PM
Five of the Raptors’ first seven field goals have been dunks. – 8:21 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have trailed by double digits in 38% of their games this season.
SA enters 0-2 when falling behind by 10 – 8:19 PM
The Spurs have trailed by double digits in 38% of their games this season.
SA enters 0-2 when falling behind by 10 – 8:19 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Spurs are second worst in the league at turning the ball over; Raptors are first in the league in steals
Let’s see how the night goes – 8:19 PM
Spurs are second worst in the league at turning the ball over; Raptors are first in the league in steals
Let’s see how the night goes – 8:19 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
We’ve been dialed in from long distance 🎯
The Spurs are leading the league in corner 3 shooting (52.6%) – 8:17 PM
We’ve been dialed in from long distance 🎯
The Spurs are leading the league in corner 3 shooting (52.6%) – 8:17 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Pop and several Spurs talked about this Raptors’ defense over the last couple of days — the length, athleticism, switching, aggression — and you can see why. As unique a team as there is in the league, and attacking them without your two best offensive players is gonna be *rough* – 8:16 PM
Pop and several Spurs talked about this Raptors’ defense over the last couple of days — the length, athleticism, switching, aggression — and you can see why. As unique a team as there is in the league, and attacking them without your two best offensive players is gonna be *rough* – 8:16 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
9-0 run for the Raptors to begin the game.
TOR with 4 of their 9 points off Spurs turnovers.
TOR 6-0 on the break – 8:15 PM
9-0 run for the Raptors to begin the game.
TOR with 4 of their 9 points off Spurs turnovers.
TOR 6-0 on the break – 8:15 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Pop and players talked before the game about how unique this Raptors team is due to size and length all over the floor.
Spurs are, shall we say, not handling it well so far. – 8:13 PM
Pop and players talked before the game about how unique this Raptors team is due to size and length all over the floor.
Spurs are, shall we say, not handling it well so far. – 8:13 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Couple of run-out transition dunks gets the Raptors in the game quickly – 8:11 PM
Couple of run-out transition dunks gets the Raptors in the game quickly – 8:11 PM
Payal Doshi @PayalDoshiTV
Pascal Siakam (276 career blocks) needs 2 blocks to tie Tracy McGrady for 9th on the Raptors All-Time blocks list at 278 – 8:03 PM
Pascal Siakam (276 career blocks) needs 2 blocks to tie Tracy McGrady for 9th on the Raptors All-Time blocks list at 278 – 8:03 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Welcome Back videos at the AT&T Center for Thaddeus Young and Juancho Hernangomez. So great. – 8:03 PM
Welcome Back videos at the AT&T Center for Thaddeus Young and Juancho Hernangomez. So great. – 8:03 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
HAPPY GAME DAY 🎉 Enter the Spurs Digital Arena pres. by https://t.co/XBIqcJVztn for your chance to win some Spurs Pay! ➡️ https://t.co/4SvVeH9Bbt pic.twitter.com/QLWfkygkmY – 7:58 PM
HAPPY GAME DAY 🎉 Enter the Spurs Digital Arena pres. by https://t.co/XBIqcJVztn for your chance to win some Spurs Pay! ➡️ https://t.co/4SvVeH9Bbt pic.twitter.com/QLWfkygkmY – 7:58 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are going with the same starting lineup as opening night in Toronto.
– Garland
– Mitchell
– LeVert
– Mobley
– Allen – 7:24 PM
#Cavs are going with the same starting lineup as opening night in Toronto.
– Garland
– Mitchell
– LeVert
– Mobley
– Allen – 7:24 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors starters vs. Spurs: Scottie Barnes Gary Trent Jr. O.G. Anunoby Pascal Siakam and Christian Koloko. Fred VanVleet (back) is out. Otto Porter Jr. is available and will make his Raptors debut. – 7:08 PM
Raptors starters vs. Spurs: Scottie Barnes Gary Trent Jr. O.G. Anunoby Pascal Siakam and Christian Koloko. Fred VanVleet (back) is out. Otto Porter Jr. is available and will make his Raptors debut. – 7:08 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spur-destroyer FVV being kept out of tonight’s game because of lower back stiffness – 6:55 PM
Spur-destroyer FVV being kept out of tonight’s game because of lower back stiffness – 6:55 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors PR updates tonight’s roster in San Antonio
Otto Porter Jr available
Fred VanVleet out – 6:43 PM
Raptors PR updates tonight’s roster in San Antonio
Otto Porter Jr available
Fred VanVleet out – 6:43 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Here in Houston, Ty Lue says that Kawhi Leonard is “doing better.” He added that Robert Covington (out for health and safety) is going through testing; wasn’t sure if he could rejoin the team for Friday’s game in San Antonio. – 6:33 PM
Here in Houston, Ty Lue says that Kawhi Leonard is “doing better.” He added that Robert Covington (out for health and safety) is going through testing; wasn’t sure if he could rejoin the team for Friday’s game in San Antonio. – 6:33 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors still have Fred VanVleet (lower back tightness) listed as questionable vs. Spurs for tonight. Otto Porter Jr. is probable, thus likely to make his Raptors debut vs. Spurs. San Antonio will be missing two starters: Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell. – 6:21 PM
Raptors still have Fred VanVleet (lower back tightness) listed as questionable vs. Spurs for tonight. Otto Porter Jr. is probable, thus likely to make his Raptors debut vs. Spurs. San Antonio will be missing two starters: Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell. – 6:21 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Starters per Pop:
Tre Jones
Romeo Langford
Jeremy Sochan
KBD
Jakob Poeltl
Said they’re going to monitor Sochan’s minutes because “he’s been sitting on his butt for five days.” – 6:18 PM
Starters per Pop:
Tre Jones
Romeo Langford
Jeremy Sochan
KBD
Jakob Poeltl
Said they’re going to monitor Sochan’s minutes because “he’s been sitting on his butt for five days.” – 6:18 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Feeling Lucky? 🍀 Play Call Your Shot pres. by @bet365_us and enter your predictions for tonight’s game in the Spurs App ➡️ https://t.co/29RFzpkZgX pic.twitter.com/rfTigloLnN – 6:06 PM
Feeling Lucky? 🍀 Play Call Your Shot pres. by @bet365_us and enter your predictions for tonight’s game in the Spurs App ➡️ https://t.co/29RFzpkZgX pic.twitter.com/rfTigloLnN – 6:06 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
J.B. Bickerstaff confirms that Darius Garland WILL play tonight vs. Boston. He will play without goggles, and most likely play in shorter stints.
Garland has been sidelined since the 2nd quarter of the season opener in Toronto with a left eye laceration. #LetEmKnow – 5:48 PM
J.B. Bickerstaff confirms that Darius Garland WILL play tonight vs. Boston. He will play without goggles, and most likely play in shorter stints.
Garland has been sidelined since the 2nd quarter of the season opener in Toronto with a left eye laceration. #LetEmKnow – 5:48 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Some fresh looks for your home screens 📲
#WallpaperWednesday | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/tioLf3EMAz – 4:50 PM
Some fresh looks for your home screens 📲
#WallpaperWednesday | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/tioLf3EMAz – 4:50 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland will make his return to the lineup tonight vs. Boston, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Garland has been sidelined since Oct. 19 due to an an eye injury suffered while playing 13 minutes in Cleveland’s season opener in Toronto. – 3:55 PM
Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland will make his return to the lineup tonight vs. Boston, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Garland has been sidelined since Oct. 19 due to an an eye injury suffered while playing 13 minutes in Cleveland’s season opener in Toronto. – 3:55 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Bothered by a tight right calf, #Spurs leading scorer Keldon Johnson will sit out his first game of the season after missing only seven last year.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 3:53 PM
Bothered by a tight right calf, #Spurs leading scorer Keldon Johnson will sit out his first game of the season after missing only seven last year.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 3:53 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Tonight will mark the Spurs’ first game this season without Keldon Johnson, who the club downgraded this morning from questionable to out with a tight right calf.
He missed only seven games all of last season. – 3:25 PM
Tonight will mark the Spurs’ first game this season without Keldon Johnson, who the club downgraded this morning from questionable to out with a tight right calf.
He missed only seven games all of last season. – 3:25 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
We see you stud 👏
@Tre Jones | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/xVQIhFLpNC – 3:00 PM
We see you stud 👏
@Tre Jones | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/xVQIhFLpNC – 3:00 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Ousmane Dieng said the Magic played physically hard last night to start the game and he thought the team did a good job at matching the physicality – 2:48 PM
Ousmane Dieng said the Magic played physically hard last night to start the game and he thought the team did a good job at matching the physicality – 2:48 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Feliz Día de los Muertos! Tonight we’ll have an altar at section 107 for fans coming to the game. If you’d like to participate, please bring paper images only.
If you can’t make it tonight but would like to honor your loved ones, reply here & share who you’re celebrating ⤵️ – 2:05 PM
Feliz Día de los Muertos! Tonight we’ll have an altar at section 107 for fans coming to the game. If you’d like to participate, please bring paper images only.
If you can’t make it tonight but would like to honor your loved ones, reply here & share who you’re celebrating ⤵️ – 2:05 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault said he thought Ousmane Dieng was “good” and “competitive” pic.twitter.com/JARsBvERdo – 2:04 PM
Mark Daigneault said he thought Ousmane Dieng was “good” and “competitive” pic.twitter.com/JARsBvERdo – 2:04 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.