Spurs signing Jordan Hall to one-year deal

The San Antonio Spurs today announced that the team has signed forward Jordan Hall. Hall, 6-8/220, appeared in four preseason games this year for the Spurs before being waived on Oct. 24. Prior to signing a two-way contract with San Antonio on Aug. 11, the 20-year-old forward suited up for the Spurs Summer League team and averaged 3.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists over five games in Las Vegas. -via NBA.com / November 2, 2022