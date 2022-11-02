Spurs signing Jordan Hall to one-year deal

Shams Charania: The Spurs are signing former St. Joseph’s guard Jordan Hall to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Hall spent summer league and preseason with the Spurs.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs have signed undrafted rookie F Jordan Hall, who they waived on Oct. 24 after playing in the preseason on a two-way contract. – 12:18 PM
Spurs have signed undrafted rookie F Jordan Hall, who they waived on Oct. 24 after playing in the preseason on a two-way contract. – 12:18 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Jordan Hall is already back on the floor with these guys at shootaround after being re-signed today.
Jeremy Sochan (who’s questionable for tonight) is on the floor running through his routine shooting drills with Brett Brown. – 11:54 AM
Jordan Hall is already back on the floor with these guys at shootaround after being re-signed today.
Jeremy Sochan (who’s questionable for tonight) is on the floor running through his routine shooting drills with Brett Brown. – 11:54 AM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have re-signed Jordan Hall.
Hall was recently waived on a two-way contract – 11:02 AM
The Spurs have re-signed Jordan Hall.
Hall was recently waived on a two-way contract – 11:02 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Spurs are signing former St. Joseph’s guard Jordan Hall to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Hall spent summer league and preseason with the Spurs. – 10:55 AM
The Spurs are signing former St. Joseph’s guard Jordan Hall to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Hall spent summer league and preseason with the Spurs. – 10:55 AM
More on this storyline
The San Antonio Spurs today announced that the team has signed forward Jordan Hall. Hall, 6-8/220, appeared in four preseason games this year for the Spurs before being waived on Oct. 24. Prior to signing a two-way contract with San Antonio on Aug. 11, the 20-year-old forward suited up for the Spurs Summer League team and averaged 3.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists over five games in Las Vegas. -via NBA.com / November 2, 2022
Keith Smith: Jordan Hall will fill the Spurs open roster spot from waiving Joshua Primo. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / November 2, 2022
Paul Garcia: The Spurs have waived Jordan Hall and signed Charles Bassey to a two-way contract. -via Twitter @PaulGarciaNBA / October 24, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.