Wizards 99, 76ers 98: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (3-4) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (4-4) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday November 2, 2022
Washington Wizards 99, Philadelphia 76ers 98 (Q4 08:51)
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Will Barton has a veteran’s feel for the game, and he’s used it to efficient effect. The Wizards would be well-served to up his minutes down the stretch of this game. Tonight, he’s been both a creative force offensively but also a calming force. – 8:02 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
14 pts in Q3 for @Bradley Beal, his highest scoring quarter so far this season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4eUCZA4HHM – 7:59 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Another 30-piece for Maxey, and we are tied at 95 with 10:34 to play. – 7:58 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
James Harden was just shown limping to the locker room with staff. Uh oh. – 7:57 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
ready to shake things up in the fourth.
🪙 @cryptocom pic.twitter.com/eVUeqkXzS8 – 7:57 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
1 point lead. 1 quarter to go.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/UdVLPub3lz – 7:56 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers hit eight threes in third quarter. The Wizards take a 91-90 lead into the fourth. pic.twitter.com/X4pVg3RdBO – 7:55 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Wizards 91, Sixers 90 after Shake Milton buries a 3 at the buzzer. Maxey with 27 points on 9-of-15 shooting. Harden with 18-8-5. House (12 and 4) and Niang (13 on 3-of-5 from deep) have provided a bench lift. Wizards have 50 points in the paint and shooting 54.8 percent. – 7:55 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
In the third quarter, the Sixers made eight of their 12 3-point attempts, capped by a Shake Milton 28-foot heave at the buzzer. Washington leads 91-90. – 7:55 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards allow the fewest pts in the paint this season & average the 7th-most blocks (6.0/g). They already have 7 tonight after 3 quarters. 2 blks for Porzingis and Avdija. – 7:54 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards lead the Philadelphia 76ers after three quarters of play.
#Dcaboveall 91
#BrotherlyLove 90
Brad Beal leads the team with 23. – 7:54 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Something the Wizards should consider is bringing the Chic-fila promotion back. Wells Fargo Center was shaking after Gafford’s missed FT’s. If Wizards players miss two more consecutive attempts everyone gets a 12 count nugget. – 7:52 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Free Chick Fil A for everyone in attendance thanks to Daniel Gafford. – 7:49 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Harden was irate — and got T’d up — after a foul wasn’t called on his last three-point attempt. He then barrels down the lane and converts the and-1 on the Sixers’ next possession. Wizards 84, Sixers 83 late in the third. – 7:45 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
📊 @Kristaps Porzingis has now scored 20+ in 4 of his last 5 games 👀 pic.twitter.com/gct663lo9R – 7:44 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Sixers’ 3-point shooting has heated up. Philly’s 5 for 7 from beyond the arc in the third quarter. Washington leads 80-77 with 4:52 remaining in the period. – 7:42 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Subtle thing: Sixers have missed five free throws tonight (12-of-17). Wizards are 15-of-18. – 7:38 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Miscommunication between Deni Avdija and Kristaps Porzingis as Tyrese Maxey sets a back screen on KP allowing Danuel House an easy roll to the paint. Wes Unseld Jr. reminds them from the bench they have to talk. – 7:38 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
He’s playing in an NBA backwater, but Kristaps Porzingis has been really good to start the year. 61% TS, looking mobile on both ends, Wiz are currently 18 points/100 better with him on the floor. +4.9 net rating overall. – 7:36 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Matisse Thybulle got subbed pretty abruptly there and is headed back to the locker room. – 7:32 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Matisse Thybulle is headed to the locker room with a trainer. Was walking gingerly after taking a spill, subbed out relatively quickly for House Jr – 7:32 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
lemme me squeeze by ya real quick. -Rese, probably pic.twitter.com/qZ9wvY0Zce – 7:32 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Maxey has 24. 7:47 left in the third quarter. Might need another 24 for the Sixers to win tonight. – 7:31 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal with a smooth array of dribbling to get a mid-range jumpshot against P.J. Tucker and then later with a tough reverse layup finish through a crowd. – 7:30 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Maxey 3, Maxey layup, Maxey jumper and suddenly the Sixers are within 59-58 early in the third. – 7:28 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers vs. #WashingtonWizards first-half box pic.twitter.com/5Ie69ccbZb – 7:26 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Wiz rattled off a quick 9 point run when the Sixers tried the Trez, Shake, Niang and 1 of Harden/Maxey all defense 🙃 lineup. Other than that predictably ruff-stretch, they hung tough. – 7:23 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Yeah the Sixers are losing to the Wizards at halftime but they’re also doing an in-person Mario Kart race at halftime so basically a wash – 7:13 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
we up at the half ⬆️
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/Abo4qs3hu6 – 7:12 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards lead the Sixers at halftime, 56-51. Porzingis and Maxey lead all scorers with 14 pts apiece. Wiz lead 34-22 in PITP. – 7:12 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Wizards 57, Sixers 51. Wizards scored 10 points off 6 Sixers turnovers, have a 24-2 edge in bench points and scored 34 points in the paint. Harden with 13 points and 5 boards. Maxey with 14. – 7:11 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Halftime: Wizards 57, Sixers 51
Porzingis: 14 pts., 5 rebs.
Maxey: 14 pts., 1 reb., 1 asst.
Harden: 13 pts., 5 rebs., 2 assts.
FG%: Wizards 49%, Sixers 42% – 7:11 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards lead the Philadelphia 76ers at half.
#DCAboveAll 57
#BrotherlyLove 51
Kristaps Porzingis leads the team with 14, Beal 9 and Gafford 8. Maxey leads the Sixers with 14. – 7:11 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Kristaps Porzingis has a team-high 14 points after this making three. #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/kvVj8rh5Gf – 7:08 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Beal looked like he rolled his ankle. That will be something to monitor. He looks okay. – 7:05 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kristaps Porzingis guilty of defensive 3 seconds and Doc Rivers lets him know about it to which KP admits so laughing and daps up the 76ers head coach. – 7:03 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
That Deni Avdija block from where I’m sitting looked great. He really went to get that one. – 6:59 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers are on a 9-0 run to close the gap to three points with 4:41 before intermission. Paul Reed has been on the floor for the last seven points. His dunk made it a 47-44 game, leading to the Wizards calling a timeout. – 6:59 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Paul Reed checks in and:
– bats the ball out to Harden for a triple off of a miss
– walls off Beal at the rim and gets a stop
– rim-runs and gets a dunk in transition
5-point swing in like 30 seconds of game time. – 6:58 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
PJ Tucker may just call have to take an extra foul on occasion to force the coach’s hand on playing Paul Reed. – 6:58 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
(2/2) I think the Wizards would be better off in this game against this opponent (without Embiid) to play more deliberately in the halfcourt and be more patient with their attempts. Their impatience just led to a mini-run by the Sixers. – 6:58 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
You can tell Kuzma is trying to be more aggressive after taking only 5 shots on Mon. This was a strong move to set up Gafford for the slam. pic.twitter.com/queqXA1MC7 – 6:57 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
(1/2) I know the Wizards want to get out in transition off Sixers misses because that can create easy scoring opportunities. But the Wizards are rushing some of their possessions in the halfcourt, leading to misses and Sixers transition opportunities. – 6:57 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Deni Avdija is having a strong defensive game. He just blocked a Tobias Harris layup attempt in transition. – 6:55 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Paul Reed minutes incoming, with 30 of the Wizards’ 47 points coming in the paint. – 6:55 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
fadeaway from @BigGameTae too clean 🥶 pic.twitter.com/uKQD3Fmsbe – 6:55 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija with a monster block coming from the helpside in transition – 6:54 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
how much does your shake cost? 🥤
a dime. 🪙 pic.twitter.com/AgG5rsX5xF – 6:53 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Wizards have mismatches with Gafford and Porzingis I’d like to see them exploit in this game, both have been effective down low against the small Philadelphia lineups. #DCAboveAll – 6:51 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards have done a superb job over the last several minutes of recognizing Daniel Gafford’s offensive mismatches against smaller defenders deep in the paint — and then passing to Gafford for high-percentage shot attempts. Gafford has eight points in six minutes. – 6:49 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The Wizards are taking advantage of their height advantage with 26 of their 41 points coming in the paint. They lead by 6. – 6:47 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
It didn’t end up costing them on that possession, but the Wizards failing to match up off of a made basket leading to Daniel Gafford guarding Tyrese Maxey bringing the ball up epitomizes their defensive struggles. – 6:47 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
the reverse from @Will Barton 🤌 pic.twitter.com/1i4zis0gIu – 6:43 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
📊 @Kristaps Porzingis after Q1:
11 PTS
3 REB
2 BLK
1 STL pic.twitter.com/fqBqqTukNh – 6:41 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#wizards lead 31-25 after one quarter. Maxey has 10 points on 3-for-6 shooting. #Sixers shooting 9-for-21 from the field and have four turnovers. – 6:40 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The first quarter ends with Washington ahead of Philadelphia 31-25. That was the best defensive quarter the Wizards have played in some time. They had good attention to detail, improved pick-and-roll defense and better transition defense. – 6:39 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Wizards 31, Sixers 25 at the end of the first. Washignton led by as many as 11 thanks to 52.2 percent shooting and 18 points in the paint against the undersized Sixers. Maxey has 10 points on 3-of-6 from the floor. – 6:39 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards lead the Philadelphia 76ers after one quarter of play.
#DCAboveAll 31
#BrotherlyLove 25
Kristaps Porzingis leads the team with 11. – 6:38 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Harden out there with Shake, Niang, Trez, and Shake. The Sixers vaunted defensive lineup plus House. – 6:36 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Gafford just scored for the Sixers. Yes, the Wizards backup center. He accidently tipped the ball in the Sixers basket. – 6:36 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
As if things could not go worse for Daniel Gafford, he tips the ball in the hoop … for the 76ers – 6:35 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Really nice ATO by Wes Unseld Jr. where Rui Hachimura dumps it off to Bradley Beal on a curl and then able to set a pick on Danuel House. – 6:33 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Deni Avdija just made an alert play as a help defender with the score tied 18-18. Danuel House Jr. faked and drove past Kristaps Porziņģis and then attempted a layp. Avdija slid over, contested the shot and forced a miss. – 6:29 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Really good help defense by Deni Avdija off of James Harden after Danuel House blew by Kristaps Porzingis. – 6:28 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal
Will Barton
Deni Avdija
Rui Hachimura
Kristaps Porzingis
Quite the lineup from Wes Unseld Jr. as he tries to navigate life without a backup point guard. – 6:26 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kristaps Porzingis with the rare two-handed block/steal on Matisse Thybulle. pic.twitter.com/7ZVI3yRWvD – 6:26 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Porzingis taking advantage of his size early against the non-Embiid Sixers. Eight quick points on 3-of-4 shooting, and just drew a foul on Thybulle. – 6:25 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Deni Avdija is the first Wizard off the bench tonight, checking in at 7:32 remaining in the first quarter. – 6:21 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers call after James Harden remained for the floor for a couple of minutes after a collision near the Sixers basket. He’s up now, trying to stretch out his left knee. – 6:19 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Do not know what the happened exactly, but James Harden appeared to hurt his left leg on a drive (maybe he banged knees?). Looks like he is staying in the game, but a bit of an awkward play and fall there. – 6:18 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Kyle Kuzma had five shot attempts in 33 minutes Monday against Philly. In tonight’s first 3 1/2 minutes in Philly, Kuzma already has three attempts — and five points. – 6:17 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
James Harden was on the floor in some pain, grabbing his left knee after that last possession. Couldn’t tell what happened from our angle here, might have banged it. Up and moving now around the bench – 6:17 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
James Harden down with some discomfort in his left knee, trying to walk it off, but he slammed his right foot on the floor hard twice in frustration. – 6:17 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Harden is down on the baseline by the Sixers’ bench. Grabbing his knee in pain. – 6:16 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
🎶 they’re still dancing on their own. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/NU2wrICZid – 6:08 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Y’all Shoshana Bean just sang the anthem at Sixers-Wizards and I kept it together thank you so much for your support. – 6:07 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wes Unseld Jr. says Taj Gibson’s message to his Wizards teammates immediately after Monday’s game was not players only by design, but was well received. pic.twitter.com/h7Za9vWDTY – 6:02 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Tonight’s Starters for Wizards v Sixers. No Embiid or Melton for Philadelphia. Washington is looking to end its three-game slide. pic.twitter.com/3SAuM8lVdo – 5:54 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
We tip off from @WellsFargoCtr in less than 30 minutes 🔜
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/41FLGrMLNy – 5:34 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers will start Harden, Maxey, Thybulle, Harris and Tucker tonight.
Embiid (illness) and Melton (back stiffness) out. Thybulle’s first start of the season. – 5:33 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Projected starters for the @Philadelphia 76ers tonight:
Tyrese Maxey
James Harden
Matisse Thybulle
Tobias Harris
P.J. Tucker
Joel Embiid (non-COVID illness) and De’Anthony Melton (left low back stiffness) are out. – 5:33 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers say De’Anthony Melton (back stiffness) is also out tonight. Matisse Thybulle will start. – 5:32 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Matisse Thybulle will start tonight with Embiid and Melton out #Sixers – 5:31 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
De’Anthony Melton is out tonight with lower back stiffness #Sixers – 5:31 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Same starters as last game for the Wizards:
Morris, Beal, Gill, Kuzma, Porzingis – 5:01 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
first five in philly 💥
#DCAboveAll | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/P6Yc0vmM2M – 5:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
📍 City of Brotherly Love
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/azsIfOe36N – 4:41 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Bradley Beal
SF: Anthony Gill
PF: Kyle Kuzma
C: Kristaps Porziņģis – 4:36 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris making them all in warmups with ease 🤌🏻 pic.twitter.com/nyuGj3PQrt – 4:36 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers star Joel Embiid will not play vs. #Wizards, missing second straight game with the “flu” inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 4:24 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid, who has the flu, has not been around the #Sixers while dealing with his illness. – 4:22 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid (illness) will not play tonight against the Washington Wizards. – 4:18 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Joel Embiid is out again tonight for the Sixers with a non-COVID illness. – 4:17 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Joel Embiid (non-Covid illness) will not play tonight against the Wizards, the 76ers said. – 4:16 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid is out for tonight’s game with a non-COVID illness. – 4:15 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
tonight’s matchup by the numbers 🔢
#DCAboveAll | @Amtrak pic.twitter.com/grmMxPYy7Y – 4:00 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Here’s a look around and inside Wells Fargo Center, where Philadelphians have World Series fever. The statues are of Mike Schmidt and Smokin’ Joe Frazier. The Wizards will face the Sixers here at 6 p.m. Eastern because of tonight’s baseball game across the street: pic.twitter.com/h9ynFOOGf7 – 3:21 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘Ways Sixers can get Tobias Harris more involved ‘ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN1383900509 – 3:01 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
33 🆚 12
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/MD4R0LD80h – 3:00 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Corey Kispert (ankle) and Delon Wright (hamstring) are both out tonight for the Wizards’ rematch in Philly. Kispert has been practicing — Wes Unseld Jr. said he did some 5on5 with the Go-Go earlier this week. – 2:02 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Corey Kispert is out tonight against the Sixers with his sprained left ankle, the Wizards announce. Today marks 4 weeks since it was announced he had a 4-6 week timeline. – 2:02 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Injury report for tonight’s game in Philly.
#DCAboveAll x @ChasenBoscolo pic.twitter.com/LyYtsxIBOB – 2:00 PM
