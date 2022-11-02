Zach LaVine will play in first back-to-back of season

KC Johnson: Zach LaVine will play vs. Hornets, per Billy Donovan. Andre Drummond is out. Coby White is also out.
Source: Twitter @KCJHoop
Source: Twitter @KCJHoop
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine plays his first set of back-to-back games tonight.
It’s a promising sign for the Bulls and their star as LaVine’s knee remains a focus for the season. chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 7:48 PM
Zach LaVine plays his first set of back-to-back games tonight.
It’s a promising sign for the Bulls and their star as LaVine’s knee remains a focus for the season. chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 7:48 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine will play tonight.
First back-to-back of the season for LaVine after he was held out of the last two. – 6:17 PM
Zach LaVine will play tonight.
First back-to-back of the season for LaVine after he was held out of the last two. – 6:17 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
LaVine plays two games in as many nights for first time this season – 6:17 PM
LaVine plays two games in as many nights for first time this season – 6:17 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Zach LaVine in
Andre Drummond out
Coby White out
vs. Hornets, per Billy Donovan. All had been questionable. LaVine’s first back to back of season – 6:17 PM
Zach LaVine in
Andre Drummond out
Coby White out
vs. Hornets, per Billy Donovan. All had been questionable. LaVine’s first back to back of season – 6:17 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Zach LaVine will play vs. Hornets, per Billy Donovan.
Andre Drummond is out. Coby White is also out. – 6:16 PM
Zach LaVine will play vs. Hornets, per Billy Donovan.
Andre Drummond is out. Coby White is also out. – 6:16 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
NBA Injury Report:
Bulls: Ball: Out ( knee) Drummond, LaVine and White all Questionable… Hornets: Ball: Out ( knee) Martin: Doubtful. Rozier: Doubtful. Bulls-Hornets @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio 6:45 pre.#AlwaysAPleasure – 2:43 PM
NBA Injury Report:
Bulls: Ball: Out ( knee) Drummond, LaVine and White all Questionable… Hornets: Ball: Out ( knee) Martin: Doubtful. Rozier: Doubtful. Bulls-Hornets @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio 6:45 pre.#AlwaysAPleasure – 2:43 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
LaVine exploded in the fourth quarter on Tuesday to clinch the road victory for Chicago. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/02/tha… – 1:03 PM
LaVine exploded in the fourth quarter on Tuesday to clinch the road victory for Chicago. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/02/tha… – 1:03 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
LaVine took over in the final 12 minutes to outlast the Nets. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/02/wat… – 10:09 AM
LaVine took over in the final 12 minutes to outlast the Nets. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/02/wat… – 10:09 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch Zach LaVine go off for 20 points in fourth against Nets nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/02/wat… – 9:32 AM
Watch Zach LaVine go off for 20 points in fourth against Nets nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/02/wat… – 9:32 AM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Tight contest to finish up the four-game night. Will hit a Space after this one.
Will be talking OKC’s winning streak, the Dubs in a slump, Herro’s eye, LaVine’s big finish, some notes for Matchups tomorrow, and more. – 12:11 AM
Tight contest to finish up the four-game night. Will hit a Space after this one.
Will be talking OKC’s winning streak, the Dubs in a slump, Herro’s eye, LaVine’s big finish, some notes for Matchups tomorrow, and more. – 12:11 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Zach LaVine produced one of his patented scoring explosions to help beat the Nets.
That it came as he played a season-high 37 minutes and felt good may be more significant.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 11:44 PM
Zach LaVine produced one of his patented scoring explosions to help beat the Nets.
That it came as he played a season-high 37 minutes and felt good may be more significant.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 11:44 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine exploded in the fourth quarter to power the Bulls in a 108-99 win over the Nets.
Top takeaways from the win: chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 11:15 PM
Zach LaVine exploded in the fourth quarter to power the Bulls in a 108-99 win over the Nets.
Top takeaways from the win: chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 11:15 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Who said the Bulls still didn’t play the “Circus Trip?” Welcome to Brooklyn – clowns a plenty. Big Bulls win, and a stellar Zach LaVine performance!
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/11/… – 10:58 PM
Who said the Bulls still didn’t play the “Circus Trip?” Welcome to Brooklyn – clowns a plenty. Big Bulls win, and a stellar Zach LaVine performance!
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/11/… – 10:58 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
After playing a season-high 37 minutes tonight, neither Billy Donovan nor Zach LaVine ruled out playing at home tomorrow vs. the Hornets.
With Boston on Friday making 3 games in 4 nights, it may not happen. But it’s still in play as of now. – 10:50 PM
After playing a season-high 37 minutes tonight, neither Billy Donovan nor Zach LaVine ruled out playing at home tomorrow vs. the Hornets.
With Boston on Friday making 3 games in 4 nights, it may not happen. But it’s still in play as of now. – 10:50 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
LaVine on Dosunmu vs. Irving: “He steps up to the challenge all the time. Ayo even in his second year is a vocal leader. He helps pick up our energy, offensively, defensively, just the way he carries himself. In the fourth quarter, he came up with some giant steals.” – 10:45 PM
LaVine on Dosunmu vs. Irving: “He steps up to the challenge all the time. Ayo even in his second year is a vocal leader. He helps pick up our energy, offensively, defensively, just the way he carries himself. In the fourth quarter, he came up with some giant steals.” – 10:45 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
LaVine: “I felt good a lot of the games. It’s just getting back to a rhythm. Sometimes you just catch a rhythm. That’s all I’m looking to do. It’s my fifth game back. I’m feeling better and better each game. Letting the game come to me. I’m just glad we got the win.” – 10:42 PM
LaVine: “I felt good a lot of the games. It’s just getting back to a rhythm. Sometimes you just catch a rhythm. That’s all I’m looking to do. It’s my fifth game back. I’m feeling better and better each game. Letting the game come to me. I’m just glad we got the win.” – 10:42 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Zach LaVine outscored the Nets 20-19 in the 4th quarter.
This is the 3rd time in his Bulls career he outscored an opposing team in the 4th quarter.
He also did this on Nov. 1, 2021 vs the Celtics and Jan. 18, 2020 vs the Cavaliers. – 10:08 PM
Zach LaVine outscored the Nets 20-19 in the 4th quarter.
This is the 3rd time in his Bulls career he outscored an opposing team in the 4th quarter.
He also did this on Nov. 1, 2021 vs the Celtics and Jan. 18, 2020 vs the Cavaliers. – 10:08 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls win..Bulls win..Bulls win. 108-99 over the Nets. @Zach LaVine 37 min. 29pts -20- 4th quarter. DeRozan with 20. Dosunmu with 17. Dragic 15. Williams 12pts 7 reb. Durant: 32. Irving 2-12pts. 0-6-3s. 4-6-7. . Ayo’s defense was superb. Bulls home with Hornets Wednesday. – 9:58 PM
Bulls win..Bulls win..Bulls win. 108-99 over the Nets. @Zach LaVine 37 min. 29pts -20- 4th quarter. DeRozan with 20. Dosunmu with 17. Dragic 15. Williams 12pts 7 reb. Durant: 32. Irving 2-12pts. 0-6-3s. 4-6-7. . Ayo’s defense was superb. Bulls home with Hornets Wednesday. – 9:58 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
20 points in the fourth and the big W in Brooklyn for Zach LaVine 📈 pic.twitter.com/2AmgLXFjzR – 9:57 PM
20 points in the fourth and the big W in Brooklyn for Zach LaVine 📈 pic.twitter.com/2AmgLXFjzR – 9:57 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Zach LaVine just dropped a “Hard work pays off.” Get him some Carhartts. – 9:57 PM
Zach LaVine just dropped a “Hard work pays off.” Get him some Carhartts. – 9:57 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
4th quarter points:
20 — Zach LaVine
19 — Nets pic.twitter.com/zA3RyVBP7o – 9:56 PM
4th quarter points:
20 — Zach LaVine
19 — Nets pic.twitter.com/zA3RyVBP7o – 9:56 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Final: Bulls 108, Nets 99
LaVine: 29 pts (season-high, 20 in Q4)
DeRozan: 20 pts
Ayo: 17 pts, 3 stl
Dragic: 15 pts, 4-6 3P
P-Will: 12 pts, 7 reb, 2 blk
Vooch: 7 pts, 15 reb
Bulls are 4-4. Back home for Charlotte tomorrow – 9:56 PM
Final: Bulls 108, Nets 99
LaVine: 29 pts (season-high, 20 in Q4)
DeRozan: 20 pts
Ayo: 17 pts, 3 stl
Dragic: 15 pts, 4-6 3P
P-Will: 12 pts, 7 reb, 2 blk
Vooch: 7 pts, 15 reb
Bulls are 4-4. Back home for Charlotte tomorrow – 9:56 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Another from-behind win from the Bulls, who break a short winless skid to take a 108-99 win out of Brooklyn.
Huge second half from Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, who combined for 49 points tonight. – 9:55 PM
Another from-behind win from the Bulls, who break a short winless skid to take a 108-99 win out of Brooklyn.
Huge second half from Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, who combined for 49 points tonight. – 9:55 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Zach LaVine season high:
29 PTS
5 AST
5 3P
20 points in the 4th. pic.twitter.com/es8oNInTOV – 9:55 PM
Zach LaVine season high:
29 PTS
5 AST
5 3P
20 points in the 4th. pic.twitter.com/es8oNInTOV – 9:55 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 108, Nets 99
LaVine 29 pts (20 in 4th), 5 assists
DeRozan 20 pts
Dosunmu 17 pts, 4 assists, solid D on Irving
Dragic 15 pts
Williams 12 pts, 7 rebs
Durant 32 pts, 9 rebs, 6 assists
Irving 2-12 – 9:53 PM
Bulls 108, Nets 99
LaVine 29 pts (20 in 4th), 5 assists
DeRozan 20 pts
Dosunmu 17 pts, 4 assists, solid D on Irving
Dragic 15 pts
Williams 12 pts, 7 rebs
Durant 32 pts, 9 rebs, 6 assists
Irving 2-12 – 9:53 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
LaVine and DeRozan are really holding the Bulls composure here, but man Brooklyn is just collapsing – 9:53 PM
LaVine and DeRozan are really holding the Bulls composure here, but man Brooklyn is just collapsing – 9:53 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
With Zach Lavine having already scored 17 points in the quarter, how are the Nets leaving him open for a three. Leave anyone open but him. He’s outscored the whole Nets team 20-17 in the quarter – 9:50 PM
With Zach Lavine having already scored 17 points in the quarter, how are the Nets leaving him open for a three. Leave anyone open but him. He’s outscored the whole Nets team 20-17 in the quarter – 9:50 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
I’m sure it’s the coaching, has to be because that’s who took the blame — but Zach Lavine has 20 in the fourth quarter and the Nets are still leaving him wide open. – 9:50 PM
I’m sure it’s the coaching, has to be because that’s who took the blame — but Zach Lavine has 20 in the fourth quarter and the Nets are still leaving him wide open. – 9:50 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Zach LaVine has 15 points and counting in the 4th quarter vs. Brooklyn 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OYGgjhOZvD – 9:47 PM
Zach LaVine has 15 points and counting in the 4th quarter vs. Brooklyn 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OYGgjhOZvD – 9:47 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Look how easy these open shots are coming for Chicago vs. the pound-the-rock heavy 1 v 1 offense from Brooklyn. LaVine is stepping into open 3s in rhythm – 9:42 PM
Look how easy these open shots are coming for Chicago vs. the pound-the-rock heavy 1 v 1 offense from Brooklyn. LaVine is stepping into open 3s in rhythm – 9:42 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Zach LaVine has 15 points and three 3-pointers in the first 6:23 of the fourth quarter. He’s fired up
Bulls lead by 9 – 9:41 PM
Zach LaVine has 15 points and three 3-pointers in the first 6:23 of the fourth quarter. He’s fired up
Bulls lead by 9 – 9:41 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Bulls have now outscored the Nets 22-10 to start the fourth quarter, and lead 99-90 with 5:37 to go.
Zach LaVine has outscored the Nets 15-10 by himself so far. – 9:41 PM
The Bulls have now outscored the Nets 22-10 to start the fourth quarter, and lead 99-90 with 5:37 to go.
Zach LaVine has outscored the Nets 15-10 by himself so far. – 9:41 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine. Feeling it.
15 points this quarter to put the Bulls up 99-90. – 9:40 PM
Zach LaVine. Feeling it.
15 points this quarter to put the Bulls up 99-90. – 9:40 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie sold this one for Brooklyn.
Chicago up 9 with 5:37 remaining after 7 straight from Zach Lavine. – 9:40 PM
Kyrie sold this one for Brooklyn.
Chicago up 9 with 5:37 remaining after 7 straight from Zach Lavine. – 9:40 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
With each game the Bulls play, the medical team gets a better idea of how to handle Zach LaVine’s knee management schedule, as well as making sure they protect the guard from himself.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/11/… – 8:55 PM
With each game the Bulls play, the medical team gets a better idea of how to handle Zach LaVine’s knee management schedule, as well as making sure they protect the guard from himself.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/11/… – 8:55 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Nets 58, Bulls 52 at half
Dragic 13 pts; 4-5 from 3
DeRozan 11 pts
LaVine 9 pts, 5 assists
Durant 20 pts
Nets 9-19 from 3 – 8:37 PM
Nets 58, Bulls 52 at half
Dragic 13 pts; 4-5 from 3
DeRozan 11 pts
LaVine 9 pts, 5 assists
Durant 20 pts
Nets 9-19 from 3 – 8:37 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Interesting 1stQ, Durant was quiet while Patrick Williams guarded him, then finished quarter with 14 points.
#Bulls were better defensively but trail Brooklyn 27-25 after one. DeMar-Vuc-Lavine combined 3-14 FG – 8:04 PM
Interesting 1stQ, Durant was quiet while Patrick Williams guarded him, then finished quarter with 14 points.
#Bulls were better defensively but trail Brooklyn 27-25 after one. DeMar-Vuc-Lavine combined 3-14 FG – 8:04 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan again going small behind Nikola Vucevic with Andre Drummond out. And a better matchup for that look tonight than vs. PHI
Dragic, LaVine, Caruso, Javonte, DJJ closing Q1 – 8:00 PM
Billy Donovan again going small behind Nikola Vucevic with Andre Drummond out. And a better matchup for that look tonight than vs. PHI
Dragic, LaVine, Caruso, Javonte, DJJ closing Q1 – 8:00 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Zach LaVine is extremely active early. Really, all the Bulls are. Ball movement has been noticeable with five assists on seven FGs. LaVine has four of those. – 7:49 PM
Zach LaVine is extremely active early. Really, all the Bulls are. Ball movement has been noticeable with five assists on seven FGs. LaVine has four of those. – 7:49 PM
More on this storyline
KC Johnson: Bulls list Zach LaVine, Coby White and Andre Drummond questionable vs. Hornets. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / November 2, 2022
Justin Kubatko: Zach LaVine last night: ✅ 29 PTS ✅ 5 AST ✅ 5-11 3P LaVine scored 20 of his points in the fourth quarter, the sixth 20-point fourth quarter of his career. The only active players with more such games are LeBron James (8), Damian Lillard (8), and Russell Westbrook (7). pic.twitter.com/u9vdOtt0ED -via Twitter @jkubatko / November 2, 2022
Joe Cowley: Coby White is a no-go. And surprisingly, Billy Donovan did not rule out Zach LaVine playing in the back-to-back tomorrow. Good guess is he won’t play. -via Twitter @JCowleyHoops / November 1, 2022
Main Rumors, Billy Donovan, Injuries, Andre Drummond, Coby White, Zach LaVine, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.