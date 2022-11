Amare Stoudemire to Kyrie Irving: 'You made a mistake, righ? So apologize for it'

Before that happened, Stoudemire didn’t say Irving should be suspended when asked, but said the NBA should at least consider it: “Well, I think something has to happen, whether it’s an intensive conversation with the Commissioner about what he’s doing and what his plans are as a basketball player. So I think that conversation has to happen. As far as (suspension and these things), I’m not sure how that’s going to play out. “I mean, Kyrie’s a guy who’s trying to find himself. He’s always on this quest for learning and knowledge and information. And if you’re not totally factual or understanding what you’re learning and what you’re trying to promote, then just don’t promote it. Just learn quietly and try to figure it out. But once you start putting information out there that’s not true, then now it creates a problem.” -via Yahoo! Sports / November 3, 2022