Amare Stoudemire to Kyrie Irving: 'You made a mistake, righ? So apologize for it'

Amar’e Stoudemire was part of the Brooklyn Nets the last time controversy engulfed Kyrie Irving. Now, he has some advice for the embattled point guard. During an appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up” on Wednesday, the former NBA All-Star who spent two seasons as an assistant coach with the Nets said that Irving needs to apologize after sharing a documentary containing antisemitic conspiracy theories and falsehoods on Twitter. “You have to give an apology because if you’re going to promote a documentary that has false allegations inside of it, and you may not understand that these allegations that’s inside the documentary are false, OK you made a mistake, right? So apologize for it.” “And so I think that’s the issue. By not apologizing for that, [that’s] an issue the NBA’s going to probably take a look at.”
Source: Jack Baer @ Yahoo! Sports
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kyrie Irving, Nets issue joint statement with Anti-Defamation League, pledge donation to ‘eradicate hate’
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: @Nick Friedell on Steve Nash, Kyrie Irving, and the mess in Brooklyn; then @Tim MacMahon and I play “Are You Worried Yet?” about the Warriors, Wolves, and Nuggets:
Lowe Post podcast: @Nick Friedell on Steve Nash, Kyrie Irving, and the mess in Brooklyn; then @Tim MacMahon and I play “Are You Worried Yet?” about the Warriors, Wolves, and Nuggets:
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Steve Nash compiled a record of 101-76 in the his 2+ seasons with the Nets (playoffs included).
Steve Nash compiled a record of 101-76 in the his 2+ seasons with the Nets (playoffs included).
Tom Lorenzo @TomLorenzo
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Now on @njdotcom
Get Up @GetUpESPN
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
What would Ime Udoka be stepping into with the Nets?
What would Ime Udoka be stepping into with the Nets?
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Some context w/ Kyrie Irving’s anti-semitic comments while playing in Brooklyn.
Some context w/ Kyrie Irving’s anti-semitic comments while playing in Brooklyn.
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Another day, another scandal for the Nets, from Kyrie Irving’s tweet to his defiant objection to accountability, to seemingly Ime Udoka’s impending arrival. This, too, will quiet down at some point. But the storm will not pass.
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Before that happened, Stoudemire didn’t say Irving should be suspended when asked, but said the NBA should at least consider it: “Well, I think something has to happen, whether it’s an intensive conversation with the Commissioner about what he’s doing and what his plans are as a basketball player. So I think that conversation has to happen. As far as (suspension and these things), I’m not sure how that’s going to play out. “I mean, Kyrie’s a guy who’s trying to find himself. He’s always on this quest for learning and knowledge and information. And if you’re not totally factual or understanding what you’re learning and what you’re trying to promote, then just don’t promote it. Just learn quietly and try to figure it out. But once you start putting information out there that’s not true, then now it creates a problem.” -via Yahoo! Sports / November 3, 2022
Erik Slater: Former Nets assistant coach Amar’e Stoudemire talking about Steve Nash’s firing and his view on the team’s defensive issues last year that lingered into this season. Via @ESPNNY98_7FM. pic.twitter.com/WFcDIGSFtN -via Twitter @erikslater_ / November 2, 2022
“Steve [Nash] is a egoless player,” Amare Stoudemire said. “Kevin Durant is also egoless player. He wants to win. He wants to make his teammates better.” -via Twitter @SiriusXMNBA / September 1, 2022
Tim Bontemps: The Nets, Kyrie Irving and the Anti-Defamation League have put out a joint statement saying, in part, that Kyrie Irving and the Nets will each donate $500,000 “toward causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance in our communities.” pic.twitter.com/AZJEyXQpH1 -via Twitter @TimBontemps / November 2, 2022
