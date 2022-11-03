Brandon Ingram probable to return Friday vs. Warriors

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Brandon Ingram (concussion) and Herb Jones (right knee hyperextension) are both listed as probable for tomorrow’s game against Golden State. pic.twitter.com/FaYnj0gjSJ – 5:37 PM
Brandon Ingram (concussion) and Herb Jones (right knee hyperextension) are both listed as probable for tomorrow’s game against Golden State. pic.twitter.com/FaYnj0gjSJ – 5:37 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Brandon Ingram is listed as probable for tomorrow’s game vs Golden State.
He’s missed the last four games after being placed in concussion protocols pic.twitter.com/bVtJ9IFAt7 – 5:35 PM
Brandon Ingram is listed as probable for tomorrow’s game vs Golden State.
He’s missed the last four games after being placed in concussion protocols pic.twitter.com/bVtJ9IFAt7 – 5:35 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Pelicans‘ Brandon Ingram, who has been in concussion protocol, is listed probable to return Friday vs. Warriors. – 5:33 PM
Pelicans‘ Brandon Ingram, who has been in concussion protocol, is listed probable to return Friday vs. Warriors. – 5:33 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says Herb Jones is out tonight.
No pain, but sounds like it’ll be one more game before Herb makes his return.
Said Brandon Ingram is progressing, team will know more when they get home tomorrow. But Brandon had progressed some in the protocol. – 9:04 PM
Willie Green says Herb Jones is out tonight.
No pain, but sounds like it’ll be one more game before Herb makes his return.
Said Brandon Ingram is progressing, team will know more when they get home tomorrow. But Brandon had progressed some in the protocol. – 9:04 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Pelicans coach Willie Green said that Brandon Ingram has been “progressing well” in the concussion protocol. – 9:03 PM
Pelicans coach Willie Green said that Brandon Ingram has been “progressing well” in the concussion protocol. – 9:03 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Herb Jones is out for New Orleans, per coach Willie Green.
Brandon Ingram remains out (concussion protocol). – 9:03 PM
Herb Jones is out for New Orleans, per coach Willie Green.
Brandon Ingram remains out (concussion protocol). – 9:03 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans’ existing haul from the Anthony Davis trade:
Brandon Ingram
Jaxson Hayes
Herb Jones
Garrett Temple
CJ McCollum
Larry Nance Jr.
Dyson Daniels
2023 first-round pick swap option w/ Lakers
Lakers’ 2024 or 2025 first-round pick
Bulls’ 2024 second-round pick pic.twitter.com/pAVQGfo9KL – 3:41 PM
Pelicans’ existing haul from the Anthony Davis trade:
Brandon Ingram
Jaxson Hayes
Herb Jones
Garrett Temple
CJ McCollum
Larry Nance Jr.
Dyson Daniels
2023 first-round pick swap option w/ Lakers
Lakers’ 2024 or 2025 first-round pick
Bulls’ 2024 second-round pick pic.twitter.com/pAVQGfo9KL – 3:41 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
The Pelicans landed Brandon Ingram in the AD trade. It helped them get CJ McCollum too. Pels still have swap rights in ’23 and an unprotected first in ’24 or ’25 coming their way.
Alvin Gentry was right: “That’s a haul, folks!” nola.com/sports/pelican… – 8:53 AM
The Pelicans landed Brandon Ingram in the AD trade. It helped them get CJ McCollum too. Pels still have swap rights in ’23 and an unprotected first in ’24 or ’25 coming their way.
Alvin Gentry was right: “That’s a haul, folks!” nola.com/sports/pelican… – 8:53 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
CJ McCollum unplugged: CJ on his leadership/PG duties, Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram & where the Pelicans fit in the West. CJ on Zion: “I’ll encourage him and challenge him to be great every day.” https://t.co/efJPCGtNSC pic.twitter.com/8z0wf5KD9J – 2:17 AM
CJ McCollum unplugged: CJ on his leadership/PG duties, Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram & where the Pelicans fit in the West. CJ on Zion: “I’ll encourage him and challenge him to be great every day.” https://t.co/efJPCGtNSC pic.twitter.com/8z0wf5KD9J – 2:17 AM
More on this storyline
Christian Clark: Positive injury news: Brandon Ingram (concussion) and Herb Jones (right knee hyperextension) both listed as probable tomorrow against Golden State. -via Twitter @cclark_13 / November 3, 2022
Brandon Ingram (concussion protocols) was ruled out by the team Thursday afternoon, while a total of five other players are listed as questionable. Zion Williamson (right posterior hip/low back contusion) and Herb Jones (right knee hyperextension) are among that group after being DNPs in Tuesday’s win over Dallas. Also questionable for New Orleans are Jose Alvarado (low back spasms), Dyson Daniels (left ankle sprain) and CJ McCollum (right third PIP sprain). -via NBA.com / October 27, 2022
Will Guillory: Willie Green says Zion Williamson and Herb Jones went thru part of today’s practice. They’ll be questionable for tomorrow’s game. Brandon Ingram will not travel with the team on the upcoming west coast trip. He’ll be out for at least the next three games. -via Twitter @WillGuillory / October 27, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.