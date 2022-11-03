Darvin Ham wants Russell Westbrook in the Sixth Man of the Year conversation

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Darvin Ham left Matt Ryan off the floor for his first game-tying play. It was a miss.
He corrected that mistake when he was given a second chance. It changed the game.
On the importance of coach Ham’s adaptability for a team that has sorely lacked it.
cbssports.com/nba/news/matt-… – 2:39 AM
Darvin Ham left Matt Ryan off the floor for his first game-tying play. It was a miss.
He corrected that mistake when he was given a second chance. It changed the game.
On the importance of coach Ham’s adaptability for a team that has sorely lacked it.
cbssports.com/nba/news/matt-… – 2:39 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James praises Darvin Ham for the playcall and Matt Ryan for drilling the 3 pic.twitter.com/sefuEu9m6p – 1:55 AM
LeBron James praises Darvin Ham for the playcall and Matt Ryan for drilling the 3 pic.twitter.com/sefuEu9m6p – 1:55 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Matt Ryan went 1 for 6 in the first half. At halftime, he told Darvin Ham if he got those six looks again, he’d make five of them. Ryan talks here about how Ham has given him confidence: pic.twitter.com/nSs898YzIT – 1:45 AM
Matt Ryan went 1 for 6 in the first half. At halftime, he told Darvin Ham if he got those six looks again, he’d make five of them. Ryan talks here about how Ham has given him confidence: pic.twitter.com/nSs898YzIT – 1:45 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Darvin Ham on Russell Westbrook (13, 9 and 7 in 25 bench minutes):
“One of my goals is to get him in the conversation for Sixth Man of the Year, and why not start now?” – 1:38 AM
Darvin Ham on Russell Westbrook (13, 9 and 7 in 25 bench minutes):
“One of my goals is to get him in the conversation for Sixth Man of the Year, and why not start now?” – 1:38 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham says one of his goals is to get Russell Westbrook in the Sixth Man of the Year conversation. – 1:37 AM
Darvin Ham says one of his goals is to get Russell Westbrook in the Sixth Man of the Year conversation. – 1:37 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Russell Westbrook pretty succinct on both team and individual success: “Just competing.” – 1:24 AM
Russell Westbrook pretty succinct on both team and individual success: “Just competing.” – 1:24 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Russell Westbrook on Matt Ryan’s 3 to force OT pic.twitter.com/XS2yL4HEWm – 1:23 AM
Russell Westbrook on Matt Ryan’s 3 to force OT pic.twitter.com/XS2yL4HEWm – 1:23 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis, after discussing the “great play call” by Darvin Ham to get Matt Ryan a look at a game-tying 3, pointed back to L.A.’s defense (No. 2 in NBA prior to this game) as the reason for the last two wins:
“No matter what, we’re going to rely on our defense.” – 1:18 AM
Anthony Davis, after discussing the “great play call” by Darvin Ham to get Matt Ryan a look at a game-tying 3, pointed back to L.A.’s defense (No. 2 in NBA prior to this game) as the reason for the last two wins:
“No matter what, we’re going to rely on our defense.” – 1:18 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The most important trait a basketball coach can have is adaptability.
Darvin Ham left Matt Ryan off the floor for his first game-tying play. He corrected that mistake for the second one, and it swung the game.
Huge moment for a young coach. He made a mistake, but he fixed it. – 1:03 AM
The most important trait a basketball coach can have is adaptability.
Darvin Ham left Matt Ryan off the floor for his first game-tying play. He corrected that mistake for the second one, and it swung the game.
Huge moment for a young coach. He made a mistake, but he fixed it. – 1:03 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Wow. A life line for the Lakers, courtesy of Matt Ryan on a Darvin Ham ATO where Reaves found Ryan in the corner.
Overtime. – 12:50 AM
Wow. A life line for the Lakers, courtesy of Matt Ryan on a Darvin Ham ATO where Reaves found Ryan in the corner.
Overtime. – 12:50 AM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Russell Westbrook shooting a late-game 3 pic.twitter.com/n1AYnB7Omw – 12:35 AM
Russell Westbrook shooting a late-game 3 pic.twitter.com/n1AYnB7Omw – 12:35 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Russell Westbrook closing in a triple-double with 13 points, 9 assists, 7 rebounds as Lakers open 82-79 lead over Pelicans end of third. – 12:15 AM
Russell Westbrook closing in a triple-double with 13 points, 9 assists, 7 rebounds as Lakers open 82-79 lead over Pelicans end of third. – 12:15 AM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Welcome to the NBA, Dyson Daniels.
Your first three major assignments are Luka Doncic, Russell Westbrook and LeBron James. – 11:56 PM
Welcome to the NBA, Dyson Daniels.
Your first three major assignments are Luka Doncic, Russell Westbrook and LeBron James. – 11:56 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers had a solid first half showing despite AD starting 1-for-7 and LeBron dealing with left foot pain. Russell Westbrook is playing strong off the bench once again: 11p on 5-of-7 7a 6r. LAL up 56-44 on the Pels heading into the 3rd Q. – 11:46 PM
The Lakers had a solid first half showing despite AD starting 1-for-7 and LeBron dealing with left foot pain. Russell Westbrook is playing strong off the bench once again: 11p on 5-of-7 7a 6r. LAL up 56-44 on the Pels heading into the 3rd Q. – 11:46 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers had a strong first half showing despite AD starting 1-for-7 and LeBron dealing with left foot pain. Russell Westbrook is playing strong off the bench once again: 11p on 5-of-7 7a 6r. LAL up 56-44 on the Pels heading into the 3rd Q. – 11:43 PM
The Lakers had a strong first half showing despite AD starting 1-for-7 and LeBron dealing with left foot pain. Russell Westbrook is playing strong off the bench once again: 11p on 5-of-7 7a 6r. LAL up 56-44 on the Pels heading into the 3rd Q. – 11:43 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I’m now worried Darvin Ham will need Westbrook to start a game later this season, and he’ll refuse. AK – 11:37 PM
I’m now worried Darvin Ham will need Westbrook to start a game later this season, and he’ll refuse. AK – 11:37 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Another strong half from Russell Westbrook: 11 points (5 of 7 FG’s), 7 assists, 6 rebounds in 17 minutes. – 11:34 PM
Another strong half from Russell Westbrook: 11 points (5 of 7 FG’s), 7 assists, 6 rebounds in 17 minutes. – 11:34 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lonnie Walker drills 3 as Lakers op;en 56-44 lead over Pelicans at the half. Russell Westbrook has 11 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds and Troy Brown Jr. has 11 points at the half. – 11:33 PM
Lonnie Walker drills 3 as Lakers op;en 56-44 lead over Pelicans at the half. Russell Westbrook has 11 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds and Troy Brown Jr. has 11 points at the half. – 11:33 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Lonnie Walker raining 3’s and Russell Westbrook shining off the bench as the Lakers lead the Pelicans by 12 at the half. Imagine that sentence as recently as one week ago. – 11:33 PM
Lonnie Walker raining 3’s and Russell Westbrook shining off the bench as the Lakers lead the Pelicans by 12 at the half. Imagine that sentence as recently as one week ago. – 11:33 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Lakers 56, Pelicans 44
The Lakers closed the half on a 17-2 run to go from trailing 42-39 to taking a 12-point lead. That was one of the best stretches of their season. Russell Westbrook has 11 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists. Troy Brown Jr. has 11. LeBron has 8. – 11:33 PM
Halftime: Lakers 56, Pelicans 44
The Lakers closed the half on a 17-2 run to go from trailing 42-39 to taking a 12-point lead. That was one of the best stretches of their season. Russell Westbrook has 11 points, 6 rebounds and 7 assists. Troy Brown Jr. has 11. LeBron has 8. – 11:33 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Russell Westbrook from starter to reserve = Stanley Ipkiss becoming The Mask – 11:31 PM
Russell Westbrook from starter to reserve = Stanley Ipkiss becoming The Mask – 11:31 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Lakers still need to trade Russell Westbrook. That’s a roster construction issue.
But this bench stint is proving he’ll still have a future in the NBA as long as he’s willing to keep embracing it. His energy off the bench has been electric and could help almost any team. – 11:24 PM
The Lakers still need to trade Russell Westbrook. That’s a roster construction issue.
But this bench stint is proving he’ll still have a future in the NBA as long as he’s willing to keep embracing it. His energy off the bench has been electric and could help almost any team. – 11:24 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Troy Brown developing a nice chemistry with Russell Westbrook, who has found him for cuts a number of times in the 2nd Q – 11:23 PM
Troy Brown developing a nice chemistry with Russell Westbrook, who has found him for cuts a number of times in the 2nd Q – 11:23 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL trail 27-23 at the break, getting a pair of late 3’s from Westbrook and Ryan to counter a Pelicans run.
Lakers shot just 9 of 26 overall (34.6%) and 3 of 12 from 3 (25%), to NOP’s 11 of 21 (52.4%) and 3 of 9 (33.3%), but had only 2 TO’s to NOP’s 6. – 11:07 PM
LAL trail 27-23 at the break, getting a pair of late 3’s from Westbrook and Ryan to counter a Pelicans run.
Lakers shot just 9 of 26 overall (34.6%) and 3 of 12 from 3 (25%), to NOP’s 11 of 21 (52.4%) and 3 of 9 (33.3%), but had only 2 TO’s to NOP’s 6. – 11:07 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Pelicans 27, Lakers 23
Russell Westbrook and Matt Ryan lead the Lakers with 5 points each. LeBron James exited the quarter due to aggravating his left foot soreness but returned. The Lakers’ bench continues to play well. Pelicans are cleaning up the glass early. – 11:06 PM
First quarter: Pelicans 27, Lakers 23
Russell Westbrook and Matt Ryan lead the Lakers with 5 points each. LeBron James exited the quarter due to aggravating his left foot soreness but returned. The Lakers’ bench continues to play well. Pelicans are cleaning up the glass early. – 11:06 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Every time Russell Westbrook enters the game as a reserve, he attacks the basket at the first possible opportunity. Letting him come in fresh against guys who have expended some energy is a big advantage. – 10:50 PM
Every time Russell Westbrook enters the game as a reserve, he attacks the basket at the first possible opportunity. Letting him come in fresh against guys who have expended some energy is a big advantage. – 10:50 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The fans at the Crypt just cheered for Russell Westbrook as he entered the game.
First time they’ve cheered for him since… pretty early last season? So far, the bench move is working out for everyone. – 10:48 PM
The fans at the Crypt just cheered for Russell Westbrook as he entered the game.
First time they’ve cheered for him since… pretty early last season? So far, the bench move is working out for everyone. – 10:48 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Russell Westbrook getting the kind of fanfare coming off the bench that Laker fans gave Lamar Odom and Carmelo Anthony – 10:47 PM
Russell Westbrook getting the kind of fanfare coming off the bench that Laker fans gave Lamar Odom and Carmelo Anthony – 10:47 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on his dance moves at AD’s Halloween party pic.twitter.com/gyEOPeUNII – 8:55 PM
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on his dance moves at AD’s Halloween party pic.twitter.com/gyEOPeUNII – 8:55 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on how Anthony Davis has handled his day-to-day with managing his injuries pic.twitter.com/vcpyLdX8co – 8:51 PM
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on how Anthony Davis has handled his day-to-day with managing his injuries pic.twitter.com/vcpyLdX8co – 8:51 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham just confirmed Anthony Davis is playing tonight against the Pelicans.
Here’s AD working on his corner 3s pregame. pic.twitter.com/CwHo9a1lSm – 8:45 PM
Darvin Ham just confirmed Anthony Davis is playing tonight against the Pelicans.
Here’s AD working on his corner 3s pregame. pic.twitter.com/CwHo9a1lSm – 8:45 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
AD is “playing” tonight for Lakers vs Pelicans, per Lakers coach Darvin Ham – 8:45 PM
AD is “playing” tonight for Lakers vs Pelicans, per Lakers coach Darvin Ham – 8:45 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
As @Chris Haynes first reported, Darvin Ham just confirmed that AD is playing tonight. – 8:45 PM
As @Chris Haynes first reported, Darvin Ham just confirmed that AD is playing tonight. – 8:45 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA Star Power Index: Kyrie Irving more trouble than he’s worth; Russell Westbrook taking well to bench role
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-s… – 8:00 PM
NBA Star Power Index: Kyrie Irving more trouble than he’s worth; Russell Westbrook taking well to bench role
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-s… – 8:00 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Column: Russell Westbrook was good in his sixth man role on Sunday. If he continues to embrace it, he can be great si.com/nba/2022/11/02… – 10:17 AM
Column: Russell Westbrook was good in his sixth man role on Sunday. If he continues to embrace it, he can be great si.com/nba/2022/11/02… – 10:17 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Russell Westbrook shot-selection in two games off the bench:
29 total field goal attempts
Restricted Area: 20
Paint (non-RA): 1
Mid-Range: 0
3-Pointers: 8
All in all, a significant improvement over his typical profile. – 10:00 AM
Russell Westbrook shot-selection in two games off the bench:
29 total field goal attempts
Restricted Area: 20
Paint (non-RA): 1
Mid-Range: 0
3-Pointers: 8
All in all, a significant improvement over his typical profile. – 10:00 AM
More on this storyline
Matt Ryan, who made the Lakers as the team’s 15th player with a nonguaranteed contract flared to the corner and caught a cross-court inbounds pass from Austin Reaves to sink a tying three-pointer at the regulation buzzer — easily the biggest shot of his young pro career. “It’s a great play call,” Anthony Davis said. “… Matt did what he do.” -via Los Angeles Times / November 3, 2022
Brad Turner: Matt Ryan on 3-point to tie game, send to OT: “AD gave me a great-back screen and Austin delivered the pass. I was just glad I didn’t step out of bounds or on the line. Glad it was a three. Glad it went in, and I was just glad that we had five more minutes to try and get a win.” -via Twitter @BA_Turner / November 3, 2022
Brad Turner: Austin Reaves his pass to Matt Ryan: “Yeah, when Darvin drew it up, I was like, ‘There’s no way I’m throwing it.’ I’ve seen this play a million times and I’ve seen it work maybe once…And the AD set a really good screen so I was like, ‘I got to throw it.’” -via Twitter @BA_Turner / November 3, 2022
Justin Kubatko: Zach LaVine last night: ✅ 29 PTS ✅ 5 AST ✅ 5-11 3P LaVine scored 20 of his points in the fourth quarter, the sixth 20-point fourth quarter of his career. The only active players with more such games are LeBron James (8), Damian Lillard (8), and Russell Westbrook (7). pic.twitter.com/u9vdOtt0ED -via Twitter @jkubatko / November 2, 2022
Justin Kubatko: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander last night: ✅ 34 PTS ✅ 6 AST ✅ 3 STL ✅ 12-18 FG Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 189 points through six games this season. The only player in @Oklahoma City Thunder history with more points through their first six games of a season is Russell Westbrook (199). pic.twitter.com/2U7SChXywW -via Twitter @jkubatko / November 2, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.