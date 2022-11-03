Deandre Ayton may return against Portland?

Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams didn’t have a “definitive answer” on whether Deandre Ayton will play Friday against Portland, but the Suns starting center is trending in that direction. “We’ll see,” Williams said after Thursday’s practice. “He went through a good practice today, but we’ll see how he responds to the practice. We don’t have like a definitive answer just yet.”
Source: Duane Rankin @ Arizona Republic
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Suns list Deandre Ayton (left ankle sprain) and Torrey Craig (left heel contusion) as probable for tomorrow’s game. Cam Payne (left foot soreness) is questionable, Ish Wainright (personal reasons) remains out – 8:14 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Deandre Ayton (Left Ankle) and Torrey Craig (Left Heel) are probable, Cameron Payne (Left Foot) is questionable, Ish
Deandre Ayton (Left Ankle) and Torrey Craig (Left Heel) are probable, Cameron Payne (Left Foot) is questionable, Ish
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Deandre Ayton (left ankle sprain) is listed as probable to return for the Suns tomorrow against the Blazers.
Torrey Craig (left heel contusion) is also probable while Cam Payne (left foot soreness) is a new addition and is questionable. – 8:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I think he’s back ready to go.” Devin Booker
#Suns update: Deandre Ayton trending to return from left ankle sprain Friday vs. #Blazers (w/video) #RipCity azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns update: Deandre Ayton on course to return Friday vs. #Blazers azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 5:22 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said Deandre Ayton (left ankle sprain) went through a full practice today, but doesn’t have “definite answer” on whether he’ll play tomorrow against #Blazers. #Suns – 3:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Deandre Ayton getting up shots.
Back sooner than later from left ankle sprain? #Suns pic.twitter.com/gVCh5IRcpF – 3:43 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Deandre Ayton getting some shots up with the bigs pic.twitter.com/fck7TurID6 – 3:39 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Deandre Ayton back with his shooting group after practice pic.twitter.com/wE3FoYxZeK – 3:39 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
This is the most fun I’ve had watching the Lakers since that night late in the 2021 regular season when AD destroyed Ayton. – 1:00 AM
