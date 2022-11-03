Donovan Mitchell on Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen: 'I’ve never played with bigs as dynamic as them on offense'

Evan Dammarell: #Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell shares he spends his free time breaking down film of how Darius Garland passes to Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, to help him improve their on-court relationship. “I’ve never played with bigs as dynamic as them on offense.”
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell called for the lob right after Darius Garland crossed half court. Mitchell isn’t even all the way past the center logo and he knows he’s getting a 30-foot lob from Garland. pic.twitter.com/SFUFNWiNVR – 8:18 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Matt Ryan saves the Lakers season
– Donovan Mitchell & Darius Garland lead the Cavs over Boston in the game of the year
– Knicks shit
– Nets, i guess
– Giannis is hell
Talking about it all night, join us!
📺 https://t.co/wV7iV3MSxF pic.twitter.com/gJT6ZQ5cor – 1:34 AM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Darius Garland said he was scared that he was going to miss months with his eye injury and need surgery. Two weeks after the injury, he returned to the floor in spectacular fashion. He and Donovan Mitchell are just scratching the surface, too. thelandondemand.com/news/2022/nov/… – 1:29 AM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Donovan Mitchell said there was a playoff atmosphere at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Wednesday night. It’s the seventh game of the regular season…… just wait, 🕷! #Cavs pic.twitter.com/4p204sULiN – 12:42 AM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, and Caris LeVert combined for 22 assists and two turnovers on Wednesday night. – 12:42 AM
Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell
Missed you kid‼️‼️ @Darius Garland pic.twitter.com/s2LPLvGIjR – 12:20 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
A second look at Smart’s shot in the final minute of OT. Evan Mobley protecting the paint left Al Horford open on the wing pic.twitter.com/mVAcoHSpDr – 11:52 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell shining together against an Eastern Conference contender. Just like the organization envisioned
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Darius Garland says that Donovan Mitchell told him to take the first six shots tonight. – 11:13 PM
Chiney Ogwumike @chiney
my fav nerds aka @ESPNStatsInfo: Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland scored or assisted on 82 of the Cavaliers 114 points, including 27 of their 31 points in the 4th quarter and overtime. 🤯 – 10:35 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Another big win here for #Cavs, as they beat the Celtics 114-113 in OT.
Backcourt of Darius Garland (29 pts, 12 assists, 5 rebounds, 3 steals) and Donovan Mitchell (25 pts, 6 assists) lead the way.
Jarrett Allen: 14 pts, 14 rbds
Evan Mobley: 15 pts
Caris LeVertL 15 pts, 8 rbs – 10:27 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
M-V-P chants for #Cavs Donovan Mitchell as he does his postgame interview on the court pic.twitter.com/vxKW1v8QwS – 10:24 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Pretty loud MVP chants for Donovan Mitchell during his walk off interview. – 10:24 PM
Brendan Bowers @BowersCLE
Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland are the best guard duo in the NBA and the Cavs are a legit contender. They just beat a really good Cs team that played hard all night. Early season NBA classic #LetEmKnow – 10:22 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
It’s a BS call, but that’s a tired “foul” by Jarrett Allen, just pushing instead of working to get open. – 10:19 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Quin Snyder while watching Donovan Mitchell play incredible defense tonight pic.twitter.com/sMiKBSDnNj – 10:16 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
That is one hell of a rebound by Donovan Mitchell and one hell of a defensive possession by the #Cavs. Cleveland timeout with a 112-109 lead, 1:58 left in OT. – 10:14 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Donovan Mitchell is SO much better defensively in a Cavs uniform. – 10:13 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
That was quite the end-to-end for Jayson Tatum. Dunk over Jarrett Allen at one end, block of a Donovan Mitchell jumper to ensure overtime at the other. Wow. – 10:09 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell blocked by Jayson Tatum at the buzzer.
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Jayson Tatum just threw down one of the most thunderous dunks of the year on Jarrett Allen to tie the game at 107 with 6.7 left. Wow. – 10:05 PM
Rob Mahoney @RobMahoney
How many guys are playing at a higher level than Donovan Mitchell right now? – 10:04 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell has not attempted a free throw tonight. He’s got 23 points on 10-of-23 shooting. He played in seven games last year for Utah without a free throw attempt. – 10:04 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
I would call that pretty bad offense by Donovan Mitchell but he nails the shot anyway. He’s been terrific down the stretch. – 10:00 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell — who has been pretty good defensively — just made a really nice rotation and drew an offensive foul in which he took an elbow from Jaylen Brown to the face roughly nine feet above the playing surface. – 9:58 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs closing with their starting group, the fivesome that least one coach has been calling the “death lineup” — Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Caris LeVert, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 9:55 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Donovan Mitchell defending Jayson Tatum like it’s 2017 summer league – 9:51 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Jarrett Allen not ready for Al Horford to come back to his left shoulder, as he does nearly every time, and gives up the and one. – 9:37 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Not trading for Donovan Mitchell or Dejounte Murray has looked bad for the Knicks their last two games. – 9:18 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell starting the second half, after it looked like he landed awkwardly at the end of the second quarter. – 9:01 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell starting the second half. He looks just fine. – 9:00 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell one of the first players out of the locker room, getting shots up at halftime like normal. – 8:55 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell was hobbled near the end of the second quarter, on the final few possessions. He was the first person back to the locker room and was clearly favoring his lower leg. – 8:47 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Looks like we’ll get our second extended run of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland with four min left in the half. – 8:36 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Three fouls on Evan Mobley. That last one was a really sloppy one too. – 8:25 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Evan Mobley to the bench with 3 fouls. Another slow start, but he finished strong on Friday. – 8:25 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
That’s three fouls on Evan Mobley, who heads to the bench. Allen checks in. Mobley has played eight minutes. – 8:24 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Nice job by Grant Williams here moving his feet to defend Donovan Mitchell on the switch. pic.twitter.com/287V21e6Tx – 8:20 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The refs have allowed Boston to beat the crap out of Jarrett Allen early in this one. Not sure what that’s about. – 7:54 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Cavaliers starters:
Jarrett Allen
Evan Mobley
Caris LeVert
Donovan Mitchell
Darius Garland – 7:07 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
#Cavs starters vs. Boston:
Darius Garland
Donovan Mitchell
Caris LeVert
Evan Mobley
Jarrett Allen – 6:42 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
With #Cavs Darius Garland returning against Boston, the Cavs will be going with their opening night starting group tonight, sources tell @clevelanddotcom:
Darius Garland
Donovan Mitchell
Caris LeVert
Evan Mobley
Jarrett Allen
Dean Wade, who filled in nicely, will come off bench – 6:17 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Donovan Mitchell this season:
— 32/5/7
— Five 30-point games
— Highest +/- in the East
— 5-1 record
Leading the Cavs in points, assists, threes and steals (all career highs). pic.twitter.com/MGjw2u6zhr – 2:35 PM
“Representing my country means a lot to me,” said Garland, who’s nursing an eye injury at present. “I’ve been in USA Basketball since I was 16 and I’ve never won a gold medal. That’s something I really want to do, something I’m going to accomplish.” Another of Garland’s teammates, Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen, is 24 and an All-Star after averaging a double-double last season. He also plays a position of great need on Team USA, as a 7-footer in the post, and is said by USA Basketball sources to be under heavy consideration for a spot. -via The Athletic / October 25, 2022
Bickerstaff doesn’t think that’s too much on Mitchell’s plate because he will have Garland, Mobley, center Jarrett Allen and guard Caris LeVert to help carry the scoring load. “He wants to do it. He understands the identity of this team,” Bickerstaff said of Mitchell after practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts. “[He’s] a guy who wants to be a part of it and doesn’t isolate or separate himself. But he’s also got a lot of help on the offensive end. “I don’t think he’s going to have to carry as large of a burden as he has in the past. You put him together with Darius, who last year carried a hell of a burden himself. Now, you can pull that back, and again, you can kind of ping pong it so one guy doesn’t have to feel like they’re out there by themselves.” -via Akron Beacon Journal / October 19, 2022
Chris Fedor: Along with #Cavs Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Dylan Windler and Jarrett Allen not playing tonight in Orlando, Cleveland will not have Kevin Love or Dean Wade. Sources say neither made the trip. -via Twitter @ChrisFedor / October 14, 2022
“They got hoopers,” Mitchell told Heavy Sports. “I don’t know why everybody was so quick to write them off. “I think they got phenomenal leaders in that locker room. Mike Conley is a phenomenal leader. Jordan Clarkson is a phenomenal leader. Then they got Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen, guys who can really go … Malik Beasley. Like, they’re just not some slump. They have guys that can really go. -via Heavy.com / November 1, 2022
“You know, I think the world was shocked, because we traded me and Rudy and Bojan, and so I think they expected it to go south, and it’s not the case. I got a lot of respect for those guys over there. I talk to Mike and JC all the time. They’re still my friends. But, you know, they’re not bad players. Like I think people just kind of overreacted to the trade, but they’re working hard and getting wins that they deserve.” -via Heavy.com / November 1, 2022
Garland finished with four points, three assists and five turnovers in 13 minutes before an inadvertent collision with Trent in the backcourt caused a laceration to the inside of his left eyelid. The young star missed the final 28 minutes. “We were without one of our weapons,” Mobley told cleveland.com after the loss. “It was tough to overcome. It put a lot of the ball-handling and playmaking responsibility on Donovan. We just couldn’t come up with enough plays late in the game.” -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / October 20, 2022
Mobley said he closely watched Durant’s routine before the pickup games. He tried to collect any little pointers. There are now various Durant drills Mobley has added to his regimen as a result. “Me and him, we were going at each other,” Mobley said when asked about those intense summer battles. “It was fun. He would go at me, and I would go at him. We were just working on our games. He told me that he liked my game. It challenges you. Like I said, it was really fun.” -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / October 18, 2022
“He hasn’t even scratched the surface of really how good he can be,” Kevin Love said. “But all the signs are there and he’s not afraid to work. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / October 18, 2022
