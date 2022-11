Donovan Mitchell on Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen: 'I’ve never played with bigs as dynamic as them on offense'

Mobley said he closely watched Durant’s routine before the pickup games. He tried to collect any little pointers. There are now various Durant drills Mobley has added to his regimen as a result. “Me and him, we were going at each other,” Mobley said when asked about those intense summer battles. “It was fun. He would go at me, and I would go at him. We were just working on our games. He told me that he liked my game. It challenges you. Like I said, it was really fun.” -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / October 18, 2022