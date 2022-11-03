Dwyane Wade responds to ex-wife's objection to daughter Zaya's name change: 'This isn’t a game'

Now, Wade is acknowledging the legal situation publicly for the first time, releasing a statement on Instagram early Thursday, Nov. 3. “Since this must be the new way of parenting, I guess I have to address these allegations here, which is a damn shame,” Wade said in the statement shared on his Instagram. “While I’m on a life-changing trip in our motherland, Africa, I’ve received a social media post about me forcing our 15 year old child to be someone she’s not and to do something against her will. These are serious and harmful allegations that have hurt our children.”
Source: Alexander Kacala, Diana Dasrath, Ariana Brockington @ Today
Funches-Wade and Wade were married from 2002 to 2010 and share 20-year-old son Zaire Wade, as well. Wade is also a father to 8-year-old son Xavier, with former partner Aja Metoyer, and 3-year-old daughter Kaavia, whom he shares with his current wife Gabrielle Union. “While none of us are surprised by Siohvaughn’s attempt to fight Zaya’s identity and her unwavering attempt to drag my name through the mud, I’m very disappointed that she continuously find ways of centering herself and HER needs, without regard to her children,” he added. “This report came out while Zaya was in class. This is a kid who has maintained a 4.0 GPA in honors classes while navigating all this unsolicited and harmful attention and debates about her gender and sexuality from those who are committed to not listening to her, much less even knowing her.” -via Today / November 3, 2022
NBA legend Dwyane Wade’s ex-wife filed a petition to prevent one of their children from legally changing their gender and name, claiming the former Miami Heat star violated part of their parental custody order and he stands to benefit from the teenager’s decision. Siohvaughn Funches-Wade and the former NBA player were married from 2007 before officially divorcing in 2010. They are parents to two children, including 15-year-old Zaya, who identifies as a transgender girl. Wade has been open about his support for his child, talking about the situation on “The Ellen Show” in 2020. -via FOXnews.com / November 3, 2022
“During the 2006 Finals, I was going through a divorce, and I couldn’t do anything right,” Shaquille O’Neal said. “That’s when I had to give everything to D-Wade (Dwyane Wade), like, ‘I don’t have it.’ Tom’s going through a tough time right now. It has nothing to do with his age or football, but when you’re dealing with that real-life stuff, it takes a lot. … I know he’s going through a lot. I don’t know his situation, but I wish him well, and hopefully they can reconcile and get back together.” -via Clutch Points / October 29, 2022
