Dwyane Wade responds to ex-wife's objection to daughter Zaya's name change: 'This isn’t a game'

Funches-Wade and Wade were married from 2002 to 2010 and share 20-year-old son Zaire Wade, as well. Wade is also a father to 8-year-old son Xavier, with former partner Aja Metoyer, and 3-year-old daughter Kaavia, whom he shares with his current wife Gabrielle Union. “While none of us are surprised by Siohvaughn’s attempt to fight Zaya’s identity and her unwavering attempt to drag my name through the mud, I’m very disappointed that she continuously find ways of centering herself and HER needs, without regard to her children,” he added. “This report came out while Zaya was in class. This is a kid who has maintained a 4.0 GPA in honors classes while navigating all this unsolicited and harmful attention and debates about her gender and sexuality from those who are committed to not listening to her, much less even knowing her.” -via Today / November 3, 2022