Gordon Hayward out against Memphis

Rod Boone: Gordon Hayward (left shoulder contusion) is out for tomorrow’s game in Memphis. LaMelo is also still out. Terry Rozier and Cody Martin are doubtful. #Hornets remain shorthanded.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Hornets say forward Gordon Hayward will be listed as out tomorrow night at Memphis with a Left Shoulder Contusion and will be day-to-day moving forward. – 6:01 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Gordon Hayward (left shoulder contusion) is out for tomorrow’s game in Memphis. LaMelo is also still out. Terry Rozier and Cody Martin are doubtful. #Hornets remain shorthanded. – 6:00 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
If Gordon Hayward misses time, Charlotte will have one player (Mason Plumlee) over the age of 27 in their entire active roster.
For perspective:
– Houston have x3
– Spurs have x3
– Orlando have x1
– Detroit x1 – 8:49 AM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Hard to take too much away from this game with how the second half played out missing Hayward. You reach a point where you’re asking role players to just do too much – 10:09 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Think you have to try and downsize here with PJ at center to try and find offense with Hayward out. Think I’d also lean Bouknight over Thor, the team is desperate for shot creation right now as their bad offense is effecting their defense – 9:37 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Hayward left shoulder soreness will not return. – 9:35 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
No Gordon Hayward to start 2nd half for Hornets. – 9:19 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Hornets say forward Gordon Hayward will miss the remainder of the game with left shoulder soreness. – 9:19 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Gordon Hayward has the best footwork <15ft of any Bobcats/Hornets player of the modern era outside of Al Jefferson – 8:18 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Dennis Smith Jr’s anticipation is ELITE on the defensive end, another example leading to the Hayward transition basket there – 8:01 PM

