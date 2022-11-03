Hillary Cauthen sues Spurs, Josh Primo because team 'ignored repeated reports of indecent exposure'

Tom Orsborn: Buzbee Law Firm has filed a lawsuit against Primo and the #Spurs claiming that Hillary Cauthen lost her “dream job” because the Spurs “ignored her repeated reports of indecent exposure on the part of Primo.”
Source: Twitter @tom_orsborn
Source: Twitter @tom_orsborn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
-Celtics allow Udoka to have an affair until a potential lawsuit comes into the fold
-Spurs allow Primo to be a full-on pervert
-Nets going full Qanon
And the NBA is focused on tampering and injury reports. – 2:18 PM
-Celtics allow Udoka to have an affair until a potential lawsuit comes into the fold
-Spurs allow Primo to be a full-on pervert
-Nets going full Qanon
And the NBA is focused on tampering and injury reports. – 2:18 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Full details on psychologist Hillary Cauthen suing the Spurs and Josh Primo, including allegation that two Spurs officials informed her in June that Gregg Popovich was aware of the incidents and accusations: theathletic.com/3759741/2022/1… – 2:18 PM
Full details on psychologist Hillary Cauthen suing the Spurs and Josh Primo, including allegation that two Spurs officials informed her in June that Gregg Popovich was aware of the incidents and accusations: theathletic.com/3759741/2022/1… – 2:18 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
“Primo first exposed his genitals to Dr. Cauthen during an individual private session in December 2021,” the lawsuit states.
“Unfortunately, despite Dr. Cauthen’s reports, such exposures happened on numerous occasions and grew progressively more extreme. – 2:12 PM
“Primo first exposed his genitals to Dr. Cauthen during an individual private session in December 2021,” the lawsuit states.
“Unfortunately, despite Dr. Cauthen’s reports, such exposures happened on numerous occasions and grew progressively more extreme. – 2:12 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Joshua Primo accuser alleges 10 months of inaction from Spurs, files suit against team
cbssports.com/nba/news/joshu… – 1:58 PM
Joshua Primo accuser alleges 10 months of inaction from Spurs, files suit against team
cbssports.com/nba/news/joshu… – 1:58 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Here are the allegations against both Josh Primo (first picture) and the San Antonio Spurs (second picture) as detailed in the lawsuit filed today. pic.twitter.com/70Bd37juo3 – 1:44 PM
Here are the allegations against both Josh Primo (first picture) and the San Antonio Spurs (second picture) as detailed in the lawsuit filed today. pic.twitter.com/70Bd37juo3 – 1:44 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
The lawsuit states that after meeting with Wright in March to discuss Primo’s conduct she met with him in a public setting, and he exposed his penis to her again. – 1:37 PM
The lawsuit states that after meeting with Wright in March to discuss Primo’s conduct she met with him in a public setting, and he exposed his penis to her again. – 1:37 PM
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
San Antonio signed Jordan Hall yesterday with their 1 available roster spot created after waiving Josh Primo. He was signed to a Non-Guaranteed, Rest-of-Season deal for $930,041. His salary will become Fully Guaranteed on January 10.
He cannot be traded until Feb 2, 2023. – 1:33 PM
San Antonio signed Jordan Hall yesterday with their 1 available roster spot created after waiving Josh Primo. He was signed to a Non-Guaranteed, Rest-of-Season deal for $930,041. His salary will become Fully Guaranteed on January 10.
He cannot be traded until Feb 2, 2023. – 1:33 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
The lawsuit alleges that Josh Primo exposed himself to Dr. Hillary Cauthen 9 times during individual private sessions, despite Cauthen’s numerous complaints to Spurs leadership. – 1:32 PM
The lawsuit alleges that Josh Primo exposed himself to Dr. Hillary Cauthen 9 times during individual private sessions, despite Cauthen’s numerous complaints to Spurs leadership. – 1:32 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Buzbee says Cauthen was told to keep seeing Primo after her report, and wanted to keep her job.
“She was hoping that this conduct was somehow outside the norm for Mr. Primo, hoping it was a one-time thing, but unfortunately the conduct continued to occur and in fact escalated.” – 1:12 PM
Buzbee says Cauthen was told to keep seeing Primo after her report, and wanted to keep her job.
“She was hoping that this conduct was somehow outside the norm for Mr. Primo, hoping it was a one-time thing, but unfortunately the conduct continued to occur and in fact escalated.” – 1:12 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Spurs, Primo sued over exposure allegations – via @ESPN App espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:03 PM
Spurs, Primo sued over exposure allegations – via @ESPN App espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:03 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Former Spurs psychologist sues team, Primo over alleged incidents of indecent exposure nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/03/for… – 12:52 PM
Former Spurs psychologist sues team, Primo over alleged incidents of indecent exposure nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/03/for… – 12:52 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Primo attorney William J. Briggs says Cauthen “never informed her patient of the purported exposure.”
Briggs said Primo is “devastated by these false allegations and release by the Spurs” and “looks forward to clearing his name and to moving forward with his NBA career.” – 12:44 PM
Primo attorney William J. Briggs says Cauthen “never informed her patient of the purported exposure.”
Briggs said Primo is “devastated by these false allegations and release by the Spurs” and “looks forward to clearing his name and to moving forward with his NBA career.” – 12:44 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Here’s the full press conference from Dr. Hillary Cauthen and Tony Buzbee.
They allege that Josh Primo exposed himself to her and to multiple other women, and that high-level members of the Spurs were aware for 10 months before they cut him.
kens5.com/article/sports… – 12:44 PM
Here’s the full press conference from Dr. Hillary Cauthen and Tony Buzbee.
They allege that Josh Primo exposed himself to her and to multiple other women, and that high-level members of the Spurs were aware for 10 months before they cut him.
kens5.com/article/sports… – 12:44 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Primo attorney William Briggs: “(Cauthen’s) allegations are either a complete fabrication, a gross embellishment or utter fantasy. (Primo) never intentionally exposed himself to her or anyone else & was not even aware his private parts were visible outside of his workout shorts.” – 12:42 PM
Primo attorney William Briggs: “(Cauthen’s) allegations are either a complete fabrication, a gross embellishment or utter fantasy. (Primo) never intentionally exposed himself to her or anyone else & was not even aware his private parts were visible outside of his workout shorts.” – 12:42 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Primo’s attorney William J. Briggs II says Cauthen’s claims that Primo exposed himself to her during numerous therapy sessions are false. – 12:40 PM
Primo’s attorney William J. Briggs II says Cauthen’s claims that Primo exposed himself to her during numerous therapy sessions are false. – 12:40 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Primo attorney William J. Briggs II in a statement says his client is being “victimized by his former team appointed sports psychologist, who is playing to ugly stereotypes and racially charged fears for her own financial benefit.” – 12:38 PM
Primo attorney William J. Briggs II in a statement says his client is being “victimized by his former team appointed sports psychologist, who is playing to ugly stereotypes and racially charged fears for her own financial benefit.” – 12:38 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Don’t give too much credence to public statements in legal disputes. Kyrie, Primo, everyone is trying to manipulate the media to gain support. My advise is reserve judgement until after an independent investigation has published results. – 12:23 PM
Don’t give too much credence to public statements in legal disputes. Kyrie, Primo, everyone is trying to manipulate the media to gain support. My advise is reserve judgement until after an independent investigation has published results. – 12:23 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Hillary Cauthen met in May 2022 w/ #Spurs deputy general counsel Brandon James & head of human resources Kara Allen, according to the lawsuit.
“They informed Dr. Cauthen that, despite her complaints, Primo would continue to participate in team activities,” according to the suit. – 12:14 PM
Hillary Cauthen met in May 2022 w/ #Spurs deputy general counsel Brandon James & head of human resources Kara Allen, according to the lawsuit.
“They informed Dr. Cauthen that, despite her complaints, Primo would continue to participate in team activities,” according to the suit. – 12:14 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Buzbee says Cauthen insisted that Coach Popovich be made aware of the situation with Primo.
He says she was told that he was made aware, but he’s not sure if that was true or not in June.
“We may have concluded here that at that point in time, she was being lied to.” – 12:09 PM
Buzbee says Cauthen insisted that Coach Popovich be made aware of the situation with Primo.
He says she was told that he was made aware, but he’s not sure if that was true or not in June.
“We may have concluded here that at that point in time, she was being lied to.” – 12:09 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
A former psychologist for the Spurs has filed a lawsuit against Josh Primo and the organization, who she alleges “ignored her repeated reports of indecent exposure.” She first reported Primo’s behavior in January 2022.
Reporting via @Tom Orsborn: expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 12:08 PM
A former psychologist for the Spurs has filed a lawsuit against Josh Primo and the organization, who she alleges “ignored her repeated reports of indecent exposure.” She first reported Primo’s behavior in January 2022.
Reporting via @Tom Orsborn: expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 12:08 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Buzbee said the Spurs told Cauthen that they wanted to do “what they called a facilitated discussion with Dr. Cauthen and Joshua Primo so they could figure out what it was that was compelling him to expose himself to her.” – 12:07 PM
Buzbee said the Spurs told Cauthen that they wanted to do “what they called a facilitated discussion with Dr. Cauthen and Joshua Primo so they could figure out what it was that was compelling him to expose himself to her.” – 12:07 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Lawsuit states Cauthen met with Spurs GM Brian Wright March 21, 2022, but “nothing was done about Primo’s behavior.” – 12:02 PM
Lawsuit states Cauthen met with Spurs GM Brian Wright March 21, 2022, but “nothing was done about Primo’s behavior.” – 12:02 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Former Spurs psychologist Hillary Cauthen has sued the Spurs and Josh Primo and is filing a criminal complaint over alleged incidents involving indecent exposure by Primo, alleging Primo exposed himself nine times to her beginning in December 2021 and the franchise failed to act. – 12:02 PM
Former Spurs psychologist Hillary Cauthen has sued the Spurs and Josh Primo and is filing a criminal complaint over alleged incidents involving indecent exposure by Primo, alleging Primo exposed himself nine times to her beginning in December 2021 and the franchise failed to act. – 12:02 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Timeline from Buzbee:
Dec 2021: Primo exposes himself to Dr. Cauthen in one of their first sessions
Jan 2022: Cauthen gets a meeting with Spurs GM
July: Cauthen told to stay home from Summer League, team has lost trust in her
August: Cauthen’s contract not renewed – 12:01 PM
Timeline from Buzbee:
Dec 2021: Primo exposes himself to Dr. Cauthen in one of their first sessions
Jan 2022: Cauthen gets a meeting with Spurs GM
July: Cauthen told to stay home from Summer League, team has lost trust in her
August: Cauthen’s contract not renewed – 12:01 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Lawsuit alleges Primo exposed his genitals nine times to Cauthen during “individual private sessions” despite her numerous complaints about Primo’s improper sexual conduct to the organization’s leadership. – 11:59 AM
Lawsuit alleges Primo exposed his genitals nine times to Cauthen during “individual private sessions” despite her numerous complaints about Primo’s improper sexual conduct to the organization’s leadership. – 11:59 AM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
How long until the narrative switches from Kyrie to Josh Primo? – 11:48 AM
How long until the narrative switches from Kyrie to Josh Primo? – 11:48 AM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
The timeline Cauthen describes is this: Primo exposes his penis to her during a session in December, she reports it in January, she tries to get meetings with GM but is put off, then loses her job, while Primo stays 10 months.
If that’s accurate, it’s inexcusable. – 11:46 AM
The timeline Cauthen describes is this: Primo exposes his penis to her during a session in December, she reports it in January, she tries to get meetings with GM but is put off, then loses her job, while Primo stays 10 months.
If that’s accurate, it’s inexcusable. – 11:46 AM
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
A copy of the lawsuit filed on behalf of Dr. Hillary Cauthen in Bexar County against the Spurs and Joshua Primo. She alleges Primo exposed himself to her multiple times during individual therapy sessions. #ksatnews #ksatsports pic.twitter.com/ZpLEnHXmhZ – 11:44 AM
A copy of the lawsuit filed on behalf of Dr. Hillary Cauthen in Bexar County against the Spurs and Joshua Primo. She alleges Primo exposed himself to her multiple times during individual therapy sessions. #ksatnews #ksatsports pic.twitter.com/ZpLEnHXmhZ – 11:44 AM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
For clarification, @Tom Orsborn asked if it was general manager Brian Wright who was aware of the incidents involving Dr. Cauthen and Joshua Primo, and not former general manager RC Buford. Buzbee confirmed it was Wright, not Buford. – 11:37 AM
For clarification, @Tom Orsborn asked if it was general manager Brian Wright who was aware of the incidents involving Dr. Cauthen and Joshua Primo, and not former general manager RC Buford. Buzbee confirmed it was Wright, not Buford. – 11:37 AM
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
Buzbee says Dr. Cauthen alleges Primo exposed himself to her in December 2021 and raised issue to Spurs in January, but organization delayed meeting with her. pic.twitter.com/zJWY2oLfs8 – 11:32 AM
Buzbee says Dr. Cauthen alleges Primo exposed himself to her in December 2021 and raised issue to Spurs in January, but organization delayed meeting with her. pic.twitter.com/zJWY2oLfs8 – 11:32 AM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Buzbee says that Primo is alleged to have exposed himself to women in Las Vegas and in Minnesota – 11:30 AM
Buzbee says that Primo is alleged to have exposed himself to women in Las Vegas and in Minnesota – 11:30 AM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Buzbee says a criminal complaint against Primo will be filed for multiple counts of indecent exposure. He did specify where it will be filed. – 11:29 AM
Buzbee says a criminal complaint against Primo will be filed for multiple counts of indecent exposure. He did specify where it will be filed. – 11:29 AM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Both the Spurs and Primo are now facing lawsuits in Bexar County, Buzbee says.
A criminal complaint for indecent exposure being filed against Primo. – 11:29 AM
Both the Spurs and Primo are now facing lawsuits in Bexar County, Buzbee says.
A criminal complaint for indecent exposure being filed against Primo. – 11:29 AM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Buzbee says Primo wasn’t restricted in any way as Spurs officials told her there would be an investigation.
Says Cauthen was told to stay home from summer league, where he allegedly exposed himself again, and then said they had lost faith in Cauthen. – 11:27 AM
Buzbee says Primo wasn’t restricted in any way as Spurs officials told her there would be an investigation.
Says Cauthen was told to stay home from summer league, where he allegedly exposed himself again, and then said they had lost faith in Cauthen. – 11:27 AM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Buzbee says Primo first exposed his penis to her in December 2021, in one of their first sessions.
He says Cauthen met with the general manager of the Spurs organization in January of 2022, and they asked that she continue meeting with Primo. – 11:24 AM
Buzbee says Primo first exposed his penis to her in December 2021, in one of their first sessions.
He says Cauthen met with the general manager of the Spurs organization in January of 2022, and they asked that she continue meeting with Primo. – 11:24 AM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Lawsuit states that “at least 2 other incidents of exposure have occurred involving Primo (one apparently in Nevada and one in Minnesota).
Cauthen made her first report about Primo’s conduct to Spurs management in Jan. 2022, according to the lawsuit. – 11:18 AM
Lawsuit states that “at least 2 other incidents of exposure have occurred involving Primo (one apparently in Nevada and one in Minnesota).
Cauthen made her first report about Primo’s conduct to Spurs management in Jan. 2022, according to the lawsuit. – 11:18 AM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Buzbee Law Firm has filed a lawsuit against Primo and the #Spurs claiming that Hillary Cauthen lost her “dream job” because the Spurs “ignored her repeated reports of indecent exposure on the part of Primo.” – 11:17 AM
Buzbee Law Firm has filed a lawsuit against Primo and the #Spurs claiming that Hillary Cauthen lost her “dream job” because the Spurs “ignored her repeated reports of indecent exposure on the part of Primo.” – 11:17 AM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Attorney Tony Buzbee releases details of lawsuit on behalf of Dr. Hillary Cauthen against Josh Primo and Spurs.
Claims Cauthen made her first report to Spurs about Primo’s conduct in January. – 11:16 AM
Attorney Tony Buzbee releases details of lawsuit on behalf of Dr. Hillary Cauthen against Josh Primo and Spurs.
Claims Cauthen made her first report to Spurs about Primo’s conduct in January. – 11:16 AM
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee says a lawsuit has been filed in the Josh Primo case. Buzbee is representing former Spurs psychologist Dr. Hillary Cauthen. #ksatnews #KSATsports pic.twitter.com/EAXC9klK5w – 11:16 AM
Houston lawyer Tony Buzbee says a lawsuit has been filed in the Josh Primo case. Buzbee is representing former Spurs psychologist Dr. Hillary Cauthen. #ksatnews #KSATsports pic.twitter.com/EAXC9klK5w – 11:16 AM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Press conference with Josh Primo accuser Dr. Hillary Cauthen and her attorney Tony Buzbee is live here
youtube.com/watch?v=E2t_qf… – 11:14 AM
Press conference with Josh Primo accuser Dr. Hillary Cauthen and her attorney Tony Buzbee is live here
youtube.com/watch?v=E2t_qf… – 11:14 AM
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
Reporting this morning with photojournalist Sal Salazar in Houston from @BuzbeeLawFirm where we are waiting to hear from Hillary Cauthen, who is expected to discuss allegations against former Spurs guard Josh Primo. #KSATnews #KSATsports pic.twitter.com/fMRDkpeDom – 10:53 AM
Reporting this morning with photojournalist Sal Salazar in Houston from @BuzbeeLawFirm where we are waiting to hear from Hillary Cauthen, who is expected to discuss allegations against former Spurs guard Josh Primo. #KSATnews #KSATsports pic.twitter.com/fMRDkpeDom – 10:53 AM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Houston attorney Tony Buzbee’s news conference with Josh Primo accuser Hillary Cauthen, former #Spurs psychologist, is set to start at 10. pic.twitter.com/IlRacIBoet – 10:45 AM
Houston attorney Tony Buzbee’s news conference with Josh Primo accuser Hillary Cauthen, former #Spurs psychologist, is set to start at 10. pic.twitter.com/IlRacIBoet – 10:45 AM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Some things we may get insight into for the first time today as Josh Primo’s accuser and her attorney hold a press conference:
-When and where did Primo allegedly expose himself?
-How many women?
-Who in the Spurs organization was made aware, when?
-How did the Spurs respond? – 10:00 AM
Some things we may get insight into for the first time today as Josh Primo’s accuser and her attorney hold a press conference:
-When and where did Primo allegedly expose himself?
-How many women?
-Who in the Spurs organization was made aware, when?
-How did the Spurs respond? – 10:00 AM
More on this storyline
RJ Marquez: Statement from William J. Briggs, Josh Primo’s attorney, in response to today’s press conference detailing allegations of indecent exposure against the former Spurs guard. Hillary Cauthen has accused Primo of exposing himself to her multiple times while she worked for the team. pic.twitter.com/tEpgVOlvUh -via Twitter @KSATRJ / November 3, 2022
Tom Petrini: Getting a look at the lawsuit filed against the Spurs and Josh Primo. “The Spurs organization was willing to sacrifice Dr. Cauthen to keep what they hoped would one day be a star player. Once Primo’s conduct entered the public sphere, the Spurs were forced to act and cut Primo.” -via Twitter @RealTomPetrini / November 3, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.