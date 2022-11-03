James Harden out at least a month

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has suffered right foot tendon strain and is expected to miss a month.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers’ James Harden to miss a month with right foot tendon strain inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 3:28 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: James Harden: There’s a lot of variability in foot strains. The injury description is tough because it tells a lot but leaves out key specifics. By describing it as a tendon strain we know the tissue damaged is in the area responsible for anchoring the muscle to bone. – 3:24 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Initial story here on James Harden’s foot injury, including the full circumstances last night, with more to come:
Initial story here on James Harden’s foot injury, including the full circumstances last night, with more to come:
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
James Harden is expected to be on the shelf for a month. I think the Sixers can navigate okay without him thanks to Maxey, but losing a month’s worth of reps for a group that needs to keep building is a tough, tough blow: phillyvoice.com/sixers-news-ja… – 3:02 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Harden finished last night’s game — which, according to Woj, is when the injury occurred — with 24 points on 8-for-18 shooting and 6 free throw attempts, along with 10 assists against 3 turnovers. – 3:01 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
James Harden sidelined for one month after suffering foot tendon strain nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/03/jam… – 3:00 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Sixers star James Harden expected to miss a month with a right foot tendon strain: es.pn/3haTM1q – 2:58 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden OUT #NBA
Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden OUT #NBA
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden has a right foot tendon strain and is expected to miss a month, source confirms @Adrian Wojnarowski.
After heading back to the locker room for a while, Harden returned in the fourth quarter last night vs. the Wizards and played the final 7:15. He was limping postgame. – 2:51 PM
James Harden has a right foot tendon strain and is expected to miss a month, source confirms @Adrian Wojnarowski.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
A league source confirmed #Sixers point guard James Harden has suffered right foot tendon strain and could be out a month. @Adrian Wojnarowski was first to report the news. – 2:50 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has suffered right foot tendon strain and is expected to miss a month. pic.twitter.com/LHEIucfbFj – 2:41 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
NBA outfits of the night: John Wall, James Harden, Immanuel Quickley and more.
NBA outfits of the night: John Wall, James Harden, Immanuel Quickley and more.
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
We need to talk more about Deni Avdija’s defensive progress. He can understand the game way better on that end.
That crucial block on James Harden was a part of his development. He locked Harden down in this play!
We need to talk more about Deni Avdija’s defensive progress. He can understand the game way better on that end.
That crucial block on James Harden was a part of his development. He locked Harden down in this play!
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Final: Wizards 121, Sixers 111
Porzingis: 30 pts., 9 rebs., 3 assts.
Beal: 29 pts., 2 rebs., 5 assts.
Kuzma: 18 pts., 8 rebs., 4 assts.
Maxey: 32 pts.
Harden: 24 pts., 5 rebs., 10 assts.
Final: Wizards 121, Sixers 111
Porzingis: 30 pts., 9 rebs., 3 assts.
Beal: 29 pts., 2 rebs., 5 assts.
Kuzma: 18 pts., 8 rebs., 4 assts.
Maxey: 32 pts.
Harden: 24 pts., 5 rebs., 10 assts.
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
FINAL: Wizards 121, Sixers 111. Washington scored 68 points in the paint and shot 57.7 percent from the floor. Maxey with 32 points and 4 assists, Harden with 24-10-5.
FINAL: Wizards 121, Sixers 111. Washington scored 68 points in the paint and shot 57.7 percent from the floor. Maxey with 32 points and 4 assists, Harden with 24-10-5.
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija straps James Harden yet again in a key moment late in the fourth quarter. – 8:19 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
James Harden is gonna play through some type of lower leg issue here… I guess so he can maintain his nba minutes leader status. Seems prudent 🧐 pic.twitter.com/9mIxiucXVn – 8:08 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
James Harden was just shown limping to the locker room with staff. Uh oh. – 7:57 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Wizards 91, Sixers 90 after Shake Milton buries a 3 at the buzzer. Maxey with 27 points on 9-of-15 shooting. Harden with 18-8-5. House (12 and 4) and Niang (13 on 3-of-5 from deep) have provided a bench lift. Wizards have 50 points in the paint and shooting 54.8 percent. – 7:55 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Harden was irate — and got T’d up — after a foul wasn’t called on his last three-point attempt. He then barrels down the lane and converts the and-1 on the Sixers’ next possession. Wizards 84, Sixers 83 late in the third. – 7:45 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Wiz rattled off a quick 9 point run when the Sixers tried the Trez, Shake, Niang and 1 of Harden/Maxey all defense 🙃 lineup. Other than that predictably ruff-stretch, they hung tough. – 7:23 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Wizards 57, Sixers 51. Wizards scored 10 points off 6 Sixers turnovers, have a 24-2 edge in bench points and scored 34 points in the paint. Harden with 13 points and 5 boards. Maxey with 14. – 7:11 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Halftime: Wizards 57, Sixers 51
Porzingis: 14 pts., 5 rebs.
Maxey: 14 pts., 1 reb., 1 asst.
Harden: 13 pts., 5 rebs., 2 assts.
Halftime: Wizards 57, Sixers 51
Porzingis: 14 pts., 5 rebs.
Maxey: 14 pts., 1 reb., 1 asst.
Harden: 13 pts., 5 rebs., 2 assts.
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Paul Reed checks in and:
– bats the ball out to Harden for a triple off of a miss
– walls off Beal at the rim and gets a stop
– rim-runs and gets a dunk in transition
Paul Reed checks in and:
– bats the ball out to Harden for a triple off of a miss
– walls off Beal at the rim and gets a stop
– rim-runs and gets a dunk in transition
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Harden out there with Shake, Niang, Trez, and Shake. The Sixers vaunted defensive lineup plus House. – 6:36 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Really good help defense by Deni Avdija off of James Harden after Danuel House blew by Kristaps Porzingis. – 6:28 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers call after James Harden remained for the floor for a couple of minutes after a collision near the Sixers basket. He’s up now, trying to stretch out his left knee. – 6:19 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Do not know what the happened exactly, but James Harden appeared to hurt his left leg on a drive (maybe he banged knees?). Looks like he is staying in the game, but a bit of an awkward play and fall there. – 6:18 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
James Harden was on the floor in some pain, grabbing his left knee after that last possession. Couldn’t tell what happened from our angle here, might have banged it. Up and moving now around the bench – 6:17 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Harden is down on the baseline by the Sixers’ bench. Grabbing his knee in pain. – 6:16 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers will start Harden, Maxey, Thybulle, Harris and Tucker tonight.
Sixers will start Harden, Maxey, Thybulle, Harris and Tucker tonight.
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Projected starters for the @Philadelphia 76ers tonight:
Tyrese Maxey
James Harden
Matisse Thybulle
Tobias Harris
P.J. Tucker
Projected starters for the @Philadelphia 76ers tonight:
Tyrese Maxey
James Harden
Matisse Thybulle
Tobias Harris
P.J. Tucker
