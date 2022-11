Kareem on Kyrie Irving: There's little hope he'll change, he's insulated by fame and yes-people

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: The Nets finally forced Irving to acknowledge the damage he’s done and donate $500,000 to groups opposing hate speech. In his statement you can almost hear his arm being twisted: “I oppose all forms of hatred and oppression and stand strong with communities that are marginalized and impacted every day. I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community and I take responsibility.” But there was no explicit apology—which tells us everything about what he really believes . -via Substack / November 3, 2022