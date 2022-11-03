Myles Turner and Buddy Hield 'more likely than not' to finish the season elsewhere?

Scott Agness: (Buddy) has another year under contract, so you don’t have to be in an immediate hurry to trade him. However, what you have is a logjam in the backcourt with Haliburton, Mathurin, Chris Duarte, and Andrew Nembhard. Hield turns 30 next month. It’s, like Myles, more likely than not, he finishes the season elsewhere. The Lakers are the most obvious destination. If I’m the Pacers, I’m holding firm and not giving in, considering the Lakers’ tampering they were fined for with Paul George. People forget that. Maybe it’s petty, but as a small market team, why would you want to help a big market team like the Lakers, who get what they want more often than not?
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Myles Turner and Buddy Hield trade talks. Plus, why Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin can be future All-Stars, and why Jalen Smith passed on more money to stay with the Pacers from @Scott Agness and me on the @Jorge Sierra podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:31 AM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
On Myles Turner, going on national podcast, his desire for national exposure + recognition and how he understands the Pacers’ position — that they can’t lose him for nothing next July.
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
NEW: On Myles Turner speaking up and answering questions about the proposed Lakers deal and his future.
What does he really want?
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast, YouTube version. Myles Turner makes the case for the Lakers trading their remaining assets for him (and Hield). Is he right? Plus, AD’s back issues. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNBAPods
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
This may have gotten lost in the chaos of the day: @BleacherReport If Myles Turner Wants a Trade, What Are the Lakers Waiting For?… or is the Russell Westbrook for Sixth Man of the Year the answer? bleacherreport.com/articles/10054… – 4:42 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
A good 🏀 podcast. Paul George’s late-game heroics, Bucks stay perfect, Raps bully Hawks, SGA’s All-Star chances, Myles Turner wants Lakers to trade for him…
A good 🏀 podcast. Paul George’s late-game heroics, Bucks stay perfect, Raps bully Hawks, SGA’s All-Star chances, Myles Turner wants Lakers to trade for him…
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Myles Turner is openly recommending the Lakers think hard about trading for him. (He even wants to play center!) Should they? Plus, can Anthony Davis manage his back pain? #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Tony East @TEastNBA
New Locked On Pacers discussing Myles Turner’s comments and the Pacers battle in Brooklyn
-Turner’s words on the Lakers + his status
-Pacers nearly pull off incredible comeback but fall short
-Another slow start
-Chris Duarte shines
New Locked On Pacers discussing Myles Turner’s comments and the Pacers battle in Brooklyn
-Turner’s words on the Lakers + his status
-Pacers nearly pull off incredible comeback but fall short
-Another slow start
-Chris Duarte shines
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Myles Turner discussed being in Lakers trade rumors, his free agency future, how he could fit into a Pacers rebuild with Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin, and more.
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport If Myles Turner Wants a Trade, What Are the Lakers Waiting For?… or is the Russell Westbrook for Sixth Man of the Year the answer?
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
‘Lakers Talk’ starts at 7p…
-Lakers get first W of the season, can they go on a run?
-Russ off the bench seems like the right fit
-Myles Turner campaigning to be a Laker
Guest: @Trevor_Lane of @Lakers Nation
‘Lakers Talk’ starts at 7p…
-Lakers get first W of the season, can they go on a run?
-Russ off the bench seems like the right fit
-Myles Turner campaigning to be a Laker
Guest: @Trevor_Lane of @Lakers Nation
Erik Slater @erikslater_
KD just got t’d up for putting a shoulder into Buddy Hield after he got fouled. – 8:33 PM
KD just got t’d up for putting a shoulder into Buddy Hield after he got fouled. – 8:33 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets Twitter might have an aneurysm with Myles Turner and Jalen Smith out there jacking threes tonight. – 7:42 PM
Nets Twitter might have an aneurysm with Myles Turner and Jalen Smith out there jacking threes tonight. – 7:42 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Myles Turner addresses Russell Westbrook trade rumors: ‘If I’m the Lakers, I take a very hard look at this’
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers guards Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield were both nominees for Eastern Conference Player of the Week for last week. – 3:32 PM
Pacers guards Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield were both nominees for Eastern Conference Player of the Week for last week. – 3:32 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
People are really blowing the Myles Turner Woj Pod clip out of proportion imo. – 3:30 PM
People are really blowing the Myles Turner Woj Pod clip out of proportion imo. – 3:30 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Aaron Nesmith and T.J. McConnell are both listed as questionable for tonight in Brooklyn after not playing on Friday.
Myles Turner is available. – 11:46 AM
Aaron Nesmith and T.J. McConnell are both listed as questionable for tonight in Brooklyn after not playing on Friday.
Myles Turner is available. – 11:46 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I don’t blame Myles Turner at all for being honest. He’s been available via trade for a long time now. No issues with him taking some agency and sharing what he thinks.
But what a weird and awkward situation to have a player basically saying “Yeah that team should trade for me!” – 10:02 AM
I don’t blame Myles Turner at all for being honest. He’s been available via trade for a long time now. No issues with him taking some agency and sharing what he thinks.
But what a weird and awkward situation to have a player basically saying “Yeah that team should trade for me!” – 10:02 AM
When that time comes, Los Angeles will explore trade combinations with the Pacers that involve center Myles Turner and/or wing Buddy Hield. Those talks are currently on hold, but Turner and Hield would both add much-needed shooting, and Turner would provide rim-protection depth behind the oft-injured Davis. -via The Ringer / October 24, 2022
Is there one guy that from your understanding is higher on (the Lakers’) wish list? From my understanding, it is Myles Turner and I think there definitely are reservations from their side on both guys (Turner and Buddy Hield). -via Spotify / October 6, 2022
The Lakers have two first-round picks eligible to be traded for the remainder of the decade, giving the team’s key power brokers the realization that they must be judicious to make sure the asset pool is utilized for the right trade, the right players, the right package. Hield has this season ($21.7 million) and 2023-24 ($19.2 million) remaining on his deal, and sources say Hield and the Pacers are open to a trade that makes sense for both sides. The Lakers surely could use Hield’s shooting, durability and veteran savvy, although his defense, handle and current multiyear deal raised questions about the fit. -via The Athletic / October 4, 2022
Michael Scotto: There’s a belief around the league looking ahead that Turner and his team will seek over $20 million annually in free agency as an unrestricted free agent. Previously, there were rumblings about a potential Malcolm Brogdon type of extension around those numbers (two years, $45 million). Those extension talks were previously (discussed), not anything recently, to be clear. I’m sure he felt a certain way when they made the offer sheet to Ayton. Some executives I’ve spoken to think that he can earn up to that $20 million annually. Some compare him in the Clint Capela range ($21 million next season). -via HoopsHype / November 3, 2022
Nic Claxton responded, putting up 19 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four blocks against the Pacers and Myles Turner. With Ben Simmons out, Joe Harris moved into the starting lineup and defended well. Durant had 36 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Did the message from that team meeting on Saturday carry over to the court? “Honestly, talk is cheap. Everybody in the organization, we’ve just been pissed off,” Claxton said. “We want to be better. So I don’t know (if the meeting had an impact). But everybody being on the same page today, that’s what matters.” -via SportsNet New York / November 1, 2022
Myles Turner: Goal number one is staying healthy. The past two seasons, I’ve had unfortunate injuries that were freak of nature. The best ability is availability. Second, I want to get back to that defensive prowess out there. I still have All-Star level talent, and I want to be able to put it on display to make those All-Star teams. I think I’m in a great position to do so. I think this will probably be the year that I break out. Defensively, I want to make that first All-Defensive Team. That’s something I want to do on an individual level and get my name back in that conversation and stay up there with the elites in this league. -via HoopsHype / November 1, 2022
