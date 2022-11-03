Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for 5 games minimum

Shams Charania: Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving at least five games without pay.
Nets Statement on the suspension of Kyrie Irving for a minimum of five games. pic.twitter.com/73RK9sLqNf – 8:25 PM
The Nets dropped the hammer on Kyrie Irving, saying he’s unfit to be a part of the organization.
He’s suspended at least five games and Irving will only return if “he satisfies a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct.” – 8:17 PM
Seems not only is Kyrie Irving suspended at least 5 games but he may not be allowed back until he shows some kind of understanding of the pain he has caused. Irving has obviously been unwilling to bend in the past. Laudable that Nets are including that as a condition of return. pic.twitter.com/hiUVOAUVPb – 8:17 PM
What I found especially disturbing during Kyrie’s pressers was his tone. These are real issues that have consequences (six million deaths during the Holocaust) and he seemed annoyed that reporters were questioning him. His dismissiveness of the gravity of the subject was shocking – 8:14 PM
Kyrie Irving has been suspended at least five games…but will be allowed to play on the road… – 8:14 PM
if you’re still wondering how Kyrie feels about Jewish people, “How can I be anti-semitic if I know where I came from?” is the answer. And it’s harmful. And it explains why the Nets (finally) suspended him. – 8:10 PM
The Nets issued this statement after suspending Kyrie Irving.
Story: Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for refusing to ‘unequivocally’ disavow antisemitic beliefs @washingtonpost @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/11… – 8:08 PM
I’m sure we all have someone in our lives who’s fallen prey to the kind of stupid shit Kyrie was reading/watching on the internet. – 8:08 PM
kyrie, josh primo, ime udoka, miles bridges. the nba almost feels like a basketball league this week. – 8:07 PM
What are the odds Kyrie Irving’s NBA career is over because of this?
The Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay, the team said in a statement Thursday. es.pn/3FHoLfS – 8:00 PM
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least 5 games after he fails to apologize; future remains ‘unclear’ nj.com/nets/2022/11/n… – 8:00 PM
Kyrie Irving is suspended and Ben Simmons is hurt. Maybe #Nets think Ime Udoka can buy them time, but it’s perfectly reasonable to think this era in Brooklyn is already beginning to end. I didn’t think it would last much longer. – 7:58 PM
Kyrie Irving suspended by the Nets for at least five games
I feel like this situation ends with Kyrie Irving and Kanye West starting the worst podcast of all-time. – 7:55 PM
Nets announce at least a five-game suspension for Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/94EyKatoDo – 7:54 PM
Based on Kyrie’s demeanor today and now this suspension, it feels like it may be a wrap for him in Brooklyn.
Where the Nets go from there is unclear. Irving has zero trade value and they would be dealing from a position of weakness in any Kevin Durant trade.
Very bad spot. – 7:53 PM
Kyrie Nets career:
111 games played
128 games missed pic.twitter.com/zGFmnt1X7T – 7:53 PM
NEW YORK (AP) _ Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay over “the harmful impact of his conduct.” – 7:52 PM
Kyrie suspended. In statement Nets say he is “currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets.” pic.twitter.com/ALfRPvpQ7I – 7:50 PM
The Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving indefinitely without pay pic.twitter.com/WwdCF9ohSW – 7:49 PM
Nets announce that Kyrie Irving’s suspension is “no less than five games.” pic.twitter.com/SuocefTuKB – 7:49 PM
What’s happening to Kyrie is entirely self inflicted. He posted the link to the film. He initially refused to take it down. And Irving, as the Nets say, given repeated opportunities to apologize and denounce anti-semitism today, declined to do it. – 7:49 PM
Kyrie Irving has been suspended without pay for a minimum of five games by the Brooklyn Nets. Below is the full statement from the team. pic.twitter.com/U5KuHMJ8kA – 7:49 PM
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for no less than 5 games. Team statement: pic.twitter.com/7DmzVsnY8U – 7:49 PM
The Brooklyn Nets released this statement on the suspension of Kyrie Irving: pic.twitter.com/2sQzXwwoRK – 7:49 PM
I don’t think my local team the Manchester Giants would even sign Kyrie Irving right now, absolutely radioactive. It wouldn’t surprise me if he has played the last game for the Nets, maybe even the NBA. – 7:49 PM
Nets suspend Kyrie for at least five games. pic.twitter.com/WQg5KrPNR3 – 7:48 PM
Kyrie Irving just doesn’t get it. His suspension means he’ll miss rematch against Mavs. – 7:48 PM
Brooklyn Nets statement on Kyrie Irving: “We are dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film.” pic.twitter.com/dojNiz9ohz – 7:48 PM
Statement from the Brooklyn #Nets on Kyrie Irving suspension: pic.twitter.com/6RXUw0LWHS – 7:47 PM
Kyrie Irving’s suspension is at least five games, without pay. #nets #nba – 7:47 PM
Nets have announced that they have suspended Kyrie Irving:
“Such failure to disavow antisemitism when given a clear opportunity to do so is deeply disturbing, is against the values of our organization, and constitutes conduct detrimental to the team.” pic.twitter.com/vXKSc1c39A – 7:47 PM
Here is the Nets’ statement announcing that they have suspended Kyrie Irving: pic.twitter.com/teoWGwK7gq – 7:47 PM
Brooklyn Nets statement on suspension of Kyrie Irving: pic.twitter.com/WTqbRvr4td – 7:47 PM
“We have made repeated attempts to work with Kyrie Irving to help him understand the harm and danger of his words and actions,” the Nets say in a statement released. pic.twitter.com/U2A8l1IFMT – 7:47 PM
Statement on Nets suspending Kyrie Irving at least five games without pay: pic.twitter.com/3q1CxBSFIq – 7:46 PM
Statement from the Nets:
“We are of the view that Kyrie is currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets.” pic.twitter.com/HGs3BbV0K7 – 7:46 PM
The @Brooklyn Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving for no less than 5 games pic.twitter.com/0FyvLUgAEQ – 7:46 PM
The Nets say Kyrie Irving will be suspended for, at minimum, five games.
“We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film.” pic.twitter.com/2dh2WZNnFO – 7:46 PM
The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for no less than five games. Statement: pic.twitter.com/uRZSboRo6W – 7:46 PM
The Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving for at least the next five games, per team. pic.twitter.com/yIFBPvo01b – 7:46 PM
No Kyrie Irving in DC on Friday night against the Wizards.
Deni Avdija probably would have guarded him for some stretches. – 7:46 PM
Brooklyn Nets announce they are suspending Kyrie Irving for a minimum of five games. – 7:46 PM
“We have decided that Kyrie will serve a suspension without pay until he satisfies a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct and the suspension period served is no less than five games.” – 7:45 PM
Nets say Kyrie Irving will serve a suspension without pay until he satisfies a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct and the suspension period served is no less than five games. pic.twitter.com/RpuITg7Qoe – 7:45 PM
The Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving. pic.twitter.com/alOvcBAZWD – 7:45 PM
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for no less than five games. Team statement: pic.twitter.com/EtooCEyere – 7:45 PM
Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving at least five games without pay. – 7:45 PM
The Nets announce the suspension of Kyrie Irving: pic.twitter.com/pS0lEeFAzU – 7:45 PM
So Woj says the Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving. No details on length yet.
I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say this is the beginning of the end for Brooklyn. – 7:45 PM
Steve Kerr declined to specifically discuss the Kyrie Irving situation. But the Warriors coach said “words matter” when pressed further on the importance of the NBA taking a stand against antisemitism, racism and other discriminatory language. mercurynews.com/2022/11/03/wor… – 7:24 PM
Hello! @MG_Schindler and I are about to go live on the podcast.
We have a plan to talk about actual basketball and some of the exciting teams we’ve seen so far (Cavs! Bucks! Suns! WIZARDS?!)
but first we have to talk about Kyrie/Primo.
youtube.com/watch?v=POIDjI… – 6:05 PM
Steve Kerr when asked about the Kyrie Irving situation in Brooklyn: “Yeah, I’m going to sit that one out.” – 5:36 PM
Among the complicating factors with creating repercussions for Kyrie – talent, accrued generational wealth, narcissism – the biggest, IMO, is he clearly isn’t invested in basketball as a full-time career, which lessens the threat of it getting taken away from him. AK – 5:16 PM
Kyrie Irving addressed the media Thursday at Nets practice for the first time since a heated postgame press conference.
And once again, he did not offer an apology for his posts linking to an antisemitic film. clutchpoints.com/nets-news-i-ca… – 5:04 PM
Adam Silver ‘disappointed’ in Kyrie Irving’s non-apology, ADL says Irving has ‘a lot of work to do’
cbssports.com/nba/news/adam-… – 4:58 PM
Robin Lopez just retweeted Kareem’s substack post about Kyrie, which I believe makes him the first active player to post something disagreeing with what Kyrie posted, even if it’s a RT and not his own tweet. – 4:25 PM
Devin Booker on the Kyrie Irving situation: “I haven’t paid much attention to it to be completely honest.” – 4:11 PM
“I haven’t paid much attention to it to be completely honest.” Devin Booker on Kyrie Irving situation. #Suns – 4:10 PM
Story on Kyrie Irving’s latest comments today is up as Adam Silver seeks a meeting with him: theathletic.com/3759694/2022/1… – 3:44 PM
Kyrie Irving: ‘I’m not the one that made the documentary’ newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 3:22 PM
Kyrie spoke Thursday. It’s well past time for someone in the NBA to act. Column for @CBS NBA urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https… – 3:13 PM
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving ‘takes responsibility’ for controversial post, but doesn’t apologize: ‘I cannot be anti-Semitic’ nj.com/nets/2022/11/k… – 3:08 PM
NEW POD with @sportsrapport ($): Kyrie/Kanye and The Jews + Ryan does a victory lap on being right about Udoka’s job prospects houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/hos-pod-ryan… – 2:55 PM
ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt expresses dismay at Kyrie Irving’s response to a question today about whether he has antisemitic beliefs. He also supports Adam Silver’s demand that Irving issue an unqualified apology. ADL partnered w/Nets & Irving yesterday to eradicate hate (1/2) pic.twitter.com/IMXEkMn2Dq – 2:52 PM
Inevitable story: Kyrie’s career will end sooner than it should b/c teams dont want the headache. He’ll claim he’s “blackballed.” A bunch of media will run w/this angle b/c it’ll get clicks. The actual truth will be, which is far more simple, is no one likes working w/an a-hole🤷🏾♂️ – 2:38 PM
Lost in all the Kyrie drama is the news about Simmons’ swollen knee — that’s a really bad sign for the Nets. Saturday’s game will mark the fourth straight one he’s missed. This is a player who still has a lot of rust in his game and needs all the reps he can get. – 2:14 PM
Kyrie tweeted out a link to an antisemitic film and it took the league 8 days to say they *might* punish him
The Thunder were a bit relaxed with its injury report on Josh Giddey and it took the league less than 2 days to fine them – 1:55 PM
Silver wants apology for ‘reckless’ post; Irving offers none (from @AP) apnews.com/article/9967fe… – 1:53 PM
Kyrie Irving speaks publicly, does not apologize, ‘I didn’t mean to cause any harm’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/03/kyr… – 1:34 PM
I would pay Kyrie his money and send him on his way. Keeping him playing in a Nets uniform is frankly abhorrent
@Joe Tsai – 1:21 PM
Kyrie Irving still won’t apologize: ‘I cannot be anti-Semitic’ #nets nypost.com/2022/11/03/kyr… via @nypostsports teammate @ethan_sears – 1:17 PM
Many around the league and within the Nets organization were hoping that Kyrie would say at least these two things today:
1. “I’m sorry.”
2. “I don’t have anti-Semitic beliefs.”
The problem now is even if Kyrie is forced into issuing an apology after meeting with Silver, it’ll be empty. He doesn’t want to apologize. He has made that very clear. As he said, he didn’t make the film. (He only promoted it.) – 12:47 PM
I pretty nakedly advocated for the Lakers to trade for Kyrie Irving this offseason. I’m ashamed of that. At this point, if I were running an NBA team, I would simply refuse to employ him, regardless of contract or basketball implications. – 12:46 PM
Gonna go out on a limb and say that Adam Silver sitting down and talking to Kyrie Irving next week isn’t going to change Kyrie Irving. – 12:33 PM
While Kyrie said he takes responsibility for “unfortunate criticisms of the Jewish faith” in the film he posted, the overall tone of his press conference was unapologetic.
Story coming soon. – 12:31 PM
Kyrie: “I do not mean to cause anyone harm. I’m not the one who made the documentary.” pic.twitter.com/eLTSfVAdMp – 12:30 PM
Q: With the benefit of time over the last week — are you sorry for the pain your posts caused people?
Kyrie: “I take my responsibility for posting that. Some things that were questionable in there, untrue … – 12:27 PM
So Kyrie doubled down. Can’t get much more clear than that.
He had time to “simmer down” or whatever, time to think through his actions and time to speak to others in order to learn.
He clearly did none of that. He wouldn’t even say he is not anti-Semitic. – 12:26 PM
I’d pay 8 bucks a month for Twitter Blue if it edited all Kyrie content out of my timeline. – 12:26 PM
Don’t give too much credence to public statements in legal disputes. Kyrie, Primo, everyone is trying to manipulate the media to gain support. My advise is reserve judgement until after an independent investigation has published results. – 12:23 PM
Kyrie just spoke for over six minutes. He said he took responsibility for his posts — but there was no formal apology like many around the league were hoping to hear. The press conference was cut short by a Nets PR staffer. – 12:18 PM
Adam Silver says he’s “disappointed” Irving “has not offered an unqualified apology” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/03/ada… – 12:17 PM
Kyrie met with media but sue not apologize like Adam Silver wanted him to. pic.twitter.com/JyYYI88Kt5 – 12:15 PM
Kyrie Irving just again refused to apologize, only that he meant no harm and doesn’t believe everything in the film. Grew defensive after about 60 seconds. Still doesn’t quite get it. – 12:14 PM
Kyrie Irving when asked if he has any antisemitic views:
“I cannot be antisemitic if I know where I come from. – 12:14 PM
Asked Kyrie Irving if he met directly with the ADL. He said he heard they wanted to meet “and it was handled.” – 12:14 PM
Kyrie Irving just met with the media. Said a lot, but not the words Adam Silver said he wants to hear. More coming. – 12:13 PM
Kyrie Irving on the Antisemitic film he promoted:
“Some of the inaccuracies in there about the Jewish community were unfortunate.”
Once again reiterated that he did not agree with everything in the film. – 12:08 PM
Kyrie: “I didn’t mean to cause any harm. I’m not the one who made the documentary” – 12:07 PM
NBA commissioner Adam Silver released a statement about Kyrie Irving saying he’s disappointed he didn’t offer “an unqualified apology” and didn’t specifically denounce “the vile and harmful content” in the film. He added that he’s meeting with Kyrie in the next week. pic.twitter.com/Ywgykte7Wq – 12:03 PM
Statement from NBA commissioner Adam Silver on Kyrie Irving:
“I am disappointed that he has not offered an unqualified apology and more specifically denounced the vile and harmful content…”
Some readers have asked me to compare Irving’s situation to Bullock’s. First, Bullock’s five-word comment was vague and nowhere near as incendiary as promoting an anti-Semitic movie. Second, Bullock/Mavs immediately addressed it, whereas Irving defiantly doubled-down. – 11:54 AM
Now on @njdotcom
Adam Silver calls Kyrie Irving ‘reckless,’ says he’s ‘disappointed’ he hasn’t apologized nj.com/nets/2022/11/a… – 11:54 AM
New Grizz newsletter:
Desmond Bane (10.2) leads in the NBA in fourth quarter scoring, ahead of names like Kyrie Irving (9.6), Giannis Antetokounmpo (8.4) and Donovan Mitchel (7.3).
Ja Morant isn’t the only Grizz closer. They have two. dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 11:51 AM
Adam Silver, a very angry Adam Silver it seems, will meet with Kyrie Irving in the coming days. He wants to know why there has been no apology. – 11:48 AM
How long until the narrative switches from Kyrie to Josh Primo? – 11:48 AM
#NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to speak with #Nets superstar Kyrie Irving. pic.twitter.com/jW825YNg5y – 11:46 AM
Story: As Nets announce partnership with Anti-Defamation League, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver still ‘disappointed’ by unapologetic Kyrie Irving @washingtonpost @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/11… – 11:44 AM
Adam Silver calls Kyrie Irving ‘reckless’ and said he’s ‘disappointed’ he still hasn’t apologized pic.twitter.com/uw0k4Hlnfu – 11:43 AM
Statement from NBA commissioner Adam Silver statement on Kyrie Irving:
“I am disappointed that he has not offered an unqualified apology and more specifically denounced the vile and harmful content…”
Silver says he will be meeting with Kyrie in person in the next week. pic.twitter.com/y8LIVklbLk – 11:39 AM
Adam Silver: “I am disappointed that [Kyrie Irving] has not offered an unqualified apology and more specifically denounced the vile and harmful content contained in the film he chose to publicize. I will be meeting with Kyrie in person in the next week to discuss this situation.” pic.twitter.com/pFVV8bQaiV – 11:37 AM
Adam Silver said he’ll meet with Kyrie Irving in the next week.
“Kyrie Irving made a reckless decision to post a link to a film containing deeply offensive antisemitic material…I am disappointed that he has not offered an unqualified apology” and denounced content of the film. pic.twitter.com/8zg6cI3p1D – 11:36 AM
Statement from NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Kyrie Irving: pic.twitter.com/Nul5mK6H1P – 11:35 AM
NBA commissioner Adam Silver statement on Kyrie Irving: “…I am disappointed that he has not offered an unqualified apology… I will be meeting with Kyrie in person in the next week to discuss this situation.” pic.twitter.com/9u1Y2j2jBw – 11:35 AM
Adam Silver has issued the following statement concerning Kyrie Irving: pic.twitter.com/Qxp4EK5Xgs – 11:35 AM
NBA commissioner Adam Silver, in statement, says he is disappointed Kyrie Irving has not offered an ‘unqualified apology’ for posting a link to a film with ‘deeply offensive antisemitic material.’ Full statement: pic.twitter.com/amGX86fUVr – 11:34 AM
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver addresses Kyrie Irving: pic.twitter.com/KPB2ZS0mnu – 11:34 AM
NBA commissioner releases statement on Kyrie Irving: “I am disappointed that he has not offered an unqualified apology and more specifically denounced the vile and harmful content contained in the film he chose to publicize.” pic.twitter.com/a0bYziuV49 – 11:34 AM
NBA commissioner Adam Silver issues statement on Kyrie Irving: pic.twitter.com/Rxnh2oSbTa – 11:34 AM
Adam Silver on Kyrie Irving: “I am disappointed that he has not offered an unqualified apology and more specifically denounced the vile and harmful content contained in the film he chose to publicize.” pic.twitter.com/mD0iPKrcCe – 11:34 AM
Statement from NBA commissioner Adam Silver, stating in part, his disappointment in Kyrie Irving for not issuing an “unqualified apology”. He also said he will meet with Irving in the next week pic.twitter.com/yw95pv0y9W – 11:34 AM
Statement from Adam Silver says the commissioner is “disappointed” that Kyrie Irving has not put out an apology or “denounced the vile and harmful content contained in the film he chose to publicize.” Says he will meet with Irving next week. Full statement: pic.twitter.com/pF96F5hJYq – 11:34 AM
Adam Silver has released a statement a week after Kyrie Irving’s Instagram post, calling it a “reckless” decision and that he is disappointed Irving hasn’t “offered an unqualified apology.”
Silver says he will be meeting with Irving sometime “in the next week” to discuss this. pic.twitter.com/S2W79Jscp7 – 11:34 AM
Adam Silver was not satisfied with Kyrie Irving’s statement. pic.twitter.com/osWig8cE5W – 11:33 AM
NBA commissioner Adam Silver releases statement on Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/pGSP7BNhcG – 11:32 AM
Check out this week’s Forward Progress on SiriusXM Sports!
🏈 Deion Sanders’ Impact on HBCUs
🏀 Kyrie Irving Controversy
🏀 LeBron’s New Allegiance
Listen Here: 📻 https://t.co/4WWVn8Sfvj pic.twitter.com/EdrpmwVmfd – 9:46 AM
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving takes ‘responsibility’ for Tweet on anti-Semitic film, but doesn’t issue an apology – nj.com nj.com/nets/2022/11/k… – 8:28 AM
Kyrie Irving is “radioactive. The baggage is just too much” sportando.basketball/en/kyrie-irvin… – 6:19 AM
Kyrie Irving donates $500k to anti-hate cause: I oppose all forms of hatred and oppression sportando.basketball/en/irving-anti… – 5:53 AM
Irving, Nets donate $500,000 toward groups working to ‘eradicate hate and intolerance’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/02/irv… – 10:21 PM
As the awesome twitter folks have pointed out, this is not really an apology. Nets star Kyrie Irving takes responsibility for harm caused by link to antisemitic movie newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 10:01 PM
Kyrie Irving, Nets issue joint statement with Anti-Defamation League, pledge donation to ‘eradicate hate’
cbssports.com/nba/news/kyrie… – 8:13 PM
NBA Star Power Index: Kyrie Irving more trouble than he’s worth; Russell Westbrook taking well to bench role
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-s… – 8:00 PM
Kyrie Irving, @Brooklyn Nets y @ADL publican una declaración conjunta en la que Irving nunca ofrece disculpas a los que injurió, tras una reunión entre las partes a la cual no asistió. Dejó que su padre y madrastra (representante) hablaran y escucharan por él. @CoachCMorales pic.twitter.com/ulgPU1dehs – 7:56 PM
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving takes ‘responsibility’ for Tweet on anti-Semitic film, will donate $500,000 to anti-hate groups nj.com/nets/2022/11/k… – 7:54 PM
Kyrie didn’t address the anti-Semitic NWO conspiracy video he posted to IG is his non-apology statement.
On Saturday, he claimed the conspiracy was true.
Also, here’s the Kyrie/Nets statement side-by-side with Meyers Leonard’s statement last year.
