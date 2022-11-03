Nuggets 110, Thunder 103: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (4-3) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (3-3) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Thursday November 3, 2022
Denver Nuggets 110, Oklahoma City Thunder 103 (Q4 06:23)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Moving on up 📈
Nikola Jokic’s 79th triple-double surpasses Wilt Chamberlain for the most triple-doubles by a center in @NBA history. pic.twitter.com/7jjprjAeXQ – 10:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Time to watch how Shai GODgeous Alexander closes this game vs Nuggets – 9:55 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Jamal Murray just turned around and talked a bit of junk to fans sitting on the court side after nailing that 3 – 9:53 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
This is the most intensity we’ve seen Jamal play with so far this season. Nuggets need it desperately right now. – 9:52 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Murray is fired up. It’d be nice if all the Nuggets could play like, mad or embarrassed for the next quarter. That’d be great. – 9:50 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I don’t care how this game ends, I don’t care what happens between now and Wednesday, this Thunder team deserves a sold out crowd in the Paycom Center Wednesday against the Bucks. This is a fun team that you need to watch grow. – 9:49 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
All tied up heading into the fourth
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/yQR4xx85VY – 9:49 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC was down 13-0 to start this game.
OKC was down 19 in the first half.
Tie game going into the 4th quarter. – 9:48 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
This is gonna be another fun fourth quarter in OKC. Super competitive game, SGA with 33 on 11-14 shooting, Josh Giddey is dealing, Dort is Dorting. – 9:48 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA through three quarters: 33 points on 11-of-14 shooting. He’s 11-of-11 from the FT line. He has yet to attempt a three.
His career-high of 42 is certainly within reach.
OKC and Denver tied at 95. – 9:47 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Pretty Giddey 😌
A lay in for @Josh Giddey notches the Thunder at 58 points in the paint. pic.twitter.com/j6Q0cVXFPX – 9:47 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
The Nuggets just got whistled for a five second violation, while inbounding the ball, after a made OKC free-throw. – 9:45 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Thunder are fun and competitive and not a single one of them is close to their prime and they’re missing the #2 overall pick. – 9:45 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
That up-and-under from Poku gives the Thunder its first lead of the night: 93-91. – 9:45 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
You don’t see a five second call taking the ball out of bounds on a made free throw often, but that’s what the Thunder just forced on the Nuggets. – 9:44 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
With that assist, Nikola Jokic has the 79th triple-double of his career, more than any other center in NBA history. Aaron Gordon with the historic bucket. – 9:39 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
With that assist, Nikola Jokic passes Wilt Chamberlain for the most triple doubles by a Center in NBA history.
He’s now 6th All-Time. pic.twitter.com/DZgNva1jpn – 9:39 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jokic surpasses Wilt Chamberlain for most triple-doubles in NBA history by a center with 10 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists tonight.
That’s his 79th of his career. – 9:39 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jokic missing a pass by 6 feet because that person is in the wrong place is so indicative of this team on both sides of the ball, really. Not enough connection yet to stop runs on defense or create the right looks when they’re not volcanically hot.
Just get hot again, I guess. – 9:38 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
SGA is just hunting right now. Bruce Brown’s got nothing for him. – 9:38 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA currently has 31 pts on 10/13 shooting and 11/11 from the FT line
It’s still the 3Q – 9:38 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic just passed Wilt Chamberlain for most career triple-doubles. He now has 79 and the 6th most all time. – 9:37 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
A strong finish for a three point play, brings the Thunder within four 💪 pic.twitter.com/ZFfKDqqsJX – 9:36 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
There’s been a lotttt of travel calls this season in Thunder games – 9:35 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Lu Dort is going to work. The Nuggets’ lead is down to two. It was 19. – 9:31 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
The entire arena just stood up and cheered on that Lu Dort &-1 – 9:31 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Aaron Gordon’s putback dunk he just had was his best play in a Nuggets uniform.
My goodness. – 9:30 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA MPJ POSTER.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to the All Star game AND the dunk contest. – 9:29 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
That’s 44 points inside for OKC and counting. We’re not even halfway through the third. That 14-point halftime lead is down to eight. – 9:28 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
An SGA shot chart if there ever was one. pic.twitter.com/3FRiTmVxOS – 9:27 PM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
SGA is a bad, bad man
(not Darth Vader bad as in evil, to be clear)
(but also how do we feel about the nickname SGVader because he’s a bad, bad man) pic.twitter.com/fuU5UzQq14 – 9:27 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Some days it really feels like Denver can get better third quarters if they just hand out orange slices at halftime and nobody talks or gameplans anything.
Because these completely flat starts to the second half are getting a bit old. Get those men some citrus, avoid scurvy. – 9:27 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Tonight isn’t upping your confidence in Denver’s defense at all. You know Michael Malone is concerned too. He harped on it all week. – 9:25 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mark Daigneault isn’t staggering SGA and Giddey tonight. They played 13 minutes together in the first half, and Giddey is starting the second half unlike Tuesday night. – 9:21 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Baze & Muscala start in the 2nd half in place of Poku & JRE – 9:21 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Here is one of AG’s many buckets from the first half 🎯 pic.twitter.com/gjIUgQleQK – 9:14 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Gonna spend halftime making sure I’m not the only one who thinks Josh Giddey looks like Timothee Chalamet. – 9:09 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Thunder 71-57.
-AG: 23 points on 10 shots, hitting from everywhere
-Joker: 2-9-8, you know, the usual
-Murray: Thought he wasn’t great. Denver’s spamming PnR with him in 2Q
-13/20 from 3 as a team pic.twitter.com/UHq5mCrHkI – 9:08 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
The ball is poppin for the Nuggets as they go up 71-57 at the halftime intermission.
Denver has 17 assists and 13 3-pointers. Gordon has 23 points and Jokic has a line of 2 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists.
If you’re Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 9:07 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic at the half: 2 points (1-2 FG’s), 9 rebounds, 8 assists.
Nuggets have 71 points. – 9:06 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Halftime: Nuggets 71, Thunder 57
– SGA: 21 pts (7-8 FG, 7-7 FT), his second 21-point half this season
– Aaron Gordon: 23 pts (8-9 FG)
– OKC allows season-high points in a half – 9:06 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets up 71 (!) – 57 at the break, shooting 13-of-20 from 3-point range. AG with a game-high 23, Joker with a very Joker line of 2 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists.
SGA leads OKC with 21. – 9:06 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Nuggets 71, Thunder 57
SGA 21p
Jokic 8a 9r
Gordon 23p – 9:06 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
17 assists for the Nuggets in the first half. Ball was poppin.
71-57 Nuggets – 9:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Aaron Gordon at half:
23 PTS
8-9 FG
3-3 3P
Most points in a half by a Nugget this season. pic.twitter.com/yI12mZhcVZ – 9:05 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Injury Update: Zeke Nnaji is questionable to return with a right ankle sprain – 9:05 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Zeke Nnaji is questionable to return with an ankle sprain, according to @Chris Dempsey on the broadcast. – 9:04 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Zeke Nnaji questionable to return with an ankle sprain, reported by @Chris Dempsey – 9:03 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Zeke Nnaji is questionable to return with a right ankle sprain, I’m told. – 9:02 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mike Muscala enters the game for the first time late in the 2Q – 9:02 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Thunder now with 32 points in the paint. Malone has grown increasingly more incensed at his team’s interior defense throughout the quarter. – 8:59 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Aaron Gordon is on fire, and Jokic is directing the offense again. pic.twitter.com/TgX0tgqDLS – 8:59 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Aaron Gordon is really good at using his strength when he has a physical advantage. Just beasting around the rim tonight.
22 points in the first half and counting. 8/9 shooting. – 8:59 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
I am always curious when Denver has possessions without a PG on the floor and Jokic doesn’t touch the ball. How is that a thing?
Also, MPJ took two shots in the 2nd while he was in, both off the dribble rather than spot-up. Not ideal. – 8:57 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
KRich spots up and nails the triple 👌 pic.twitter.com/6SbAN6evK4 – 8:53 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Hustle play by Poku leads to an open dunk by Lu Dort as the crowd erupts – 8:52 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Nice to see Zeke Nnaji get minutes.
The good: man-size rebounding in traffic, fighting for tip-ins, getting to the line.
The bad: you can’t be getting stripped in traffic driving the hoop, big man.
But I’m still happy to see him out there. Nuggets gotta know what he can give. – 8:51 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Zeke Nnaji being helped off the court pic.twitter.com/p6kq5Hpli7 – 8:51 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Another angle of that Joker to AG lob 😏 pic.twitter.com/ZmiSUYrXy4 – 8:50 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Some great minutes for Zeke Nnaji. 4 points, 5 boards in 5 minutes.
But appears to have rolled his ankle. Would be a shame for him to miss the opportunity. Only the 2nd real stint he’s gotten this season. – 8:50 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Zeke Nnaji being helped off the court by DeAndre Jordan and a trainer. pic.twitter.com/I4FhlpinOe – 8:49 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Zeke Nnaji is headed to the Nuggets locker room. Couldn’t see what happened, but Nnaji went down on the baseline and had to be helped off. – 8:49 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
AG put up an offensive clinic in the first quarter 😤
15 PTS (83 FG%)
3-3 3PT (💯 3P%) pic.twitter.com/5RPJKDvm4a – 8:42 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
The level of difficulty on these made Nuggets 3s are insane lol – 8:41 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nuggets open up the game with 10 first quarter 3-pointers.
Offense is clicking and they take a 42-29 lead into the next frame.
Bench incoming with a big lead which is a perfect scenario for a bounce-back spot for that unit. – 8:39 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Nuggets should just hit 10 threes every quarter. Not sure why they don’t do that, it makes things way easier. – 8:38 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
Just a crazy shooting performance by the #Nuggets in the first quarter. Made 10 3-pointers in the period and scored 42 points – 8:37 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jamal Murray called for a traveling on that final made 3-pointer of the quarter. If it wasn’t whistled, Denver would’ve tied its franchise record for made 3-pointers in a quarter. Instead, #Nuggets will have to settle for 10-of-13 from deep and a 42-29 lead. Decent. – 8:37 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Tonight’s Thunder home crowd following the 1Q pic.twitter.com/05qM6kYn3Q – 8:37 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Nuggets dropped 42 points in the first quarter.
Lead 42-29
Jokic 0-4-6
Murray 3-1-1
MPJ 8-3-1 2/2 3FG
Gordon 15-1-1 3/3 3FG
KCP 6-1-1
Shai 17-1-1 – 8:37 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the fourth leading scorer in the NBA (31.5 pts), with a 17-point first quarter on 5-of-6 shooting. He’s 7-of-7 from the free throw line. – 8:37 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
At the end of the first, the Nuggets score their most points in a quarter, 42(!!!)-29 vs OKC.
Nikola Jokić is 0/1, 0 points, 6 assists and 4 rebounds.
AG is 5/6 from the field, 15 points.
Denver is 10/13 from 3. – 8:37 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
After 1Q: Nuggets 42, Thunder 29
SGA with 17 points on 5/6 shooting and 7/7 from the FT line – 8:36 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Shai is special.
One of my favorite players to watch this season. – 8:36 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jamal Murray: also staggering with the second unit. Fascinating. – 8:35 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Zeke Nnaji is back in the rotation tonight. Just the second time in seven games that he’s played real minutes. His first turn in the rotation was also against OKC, on opening night in Denver. It didn’t go well. – 8:34 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
AG lives above the rim AND behind the 3 point line pic.twitter.com/eZbBVfBT5R – 8:33 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Everything is going in for the Nuggets. Just about everything is going in for SGA.
He has 15 in the first on 5-of-6 shooting. – 8:33 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
This is one way to ensure the Nuggets’ bench can’t blow the game tonight. Denver opens 9-12 from 3. – 8:29 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Aaron Gordon entered tonight’s game shooting 21.7% from three on 3.3 attempts this season
He’s currently a perfect 3/3 from three in the 1Q tonight – 8:29 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Nuggets are a blistering 9-of-12 from three. Denver already has 35 points with 3:18 to play in the 1st. – 8:29 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
THE NUGGETS HAVE HIT 9 THREES AND THERE IS 3:18 REMAINING IN THE FIRST QUARTER – 8:28 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets now shooting 9-of-12 … from 3-point range in the first quarter. It’s 35-18. – 8:28 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Fans are not pleased with that offensive foul call on Josh Giddey – 8:25 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Thunder got the whole “get down double digits to set up a big comeback” thing out of the way early tonight. – 8:25 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
If the Thunder can keep this close, Jokic is SURELY on pace to get a triple double and break Wilt Chamberlain’s record
Already has 5 assists and 4 rebounds in 6 minutes. – 8:24 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Shai with the swipe and score 👏 pic.twitter.com/0h9xAG9gfx – 8:23 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Kenrich Williams is going to be the first sub for the Thunder after being a DNP – CD last game – 8:20 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nuggets are off and running. Begins the game with a 13-0 run.
Also 3-3 from beyond the arc. – 8:18 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
13-0 start for the Nuggets. AG knocking down 3s In this lineup is a huge boost. Unguardable 5-man combo when he’s on. – 8:16 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets starters look motivated and detail-oriented to start tonight. Considering how things have gone, that’s a welcome sight. – 8:15 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Nuggets have sprinted to a 13-0 lead. Eight of those courtesy of Aaron Gordon.
Timeout Thunder. – 8:15 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
It’s 13-0 with 9:16 left in the first quarter before Thunder take a TO.
Fans, unable to sit before the first OKC bucket, have no idea how to comport themselves. – 8:15 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Jamal letting it fly for the first bucket of the game 🎯 pic.twitter.com/ckO9YqnZEP – 8:14 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
A quick 13-0 start for the Nuggets less than 3 mins into the game
Thunder call a timeout with 9:16 left in 1Q – 8:14 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
The Thunder don’t double Nikola Jokic on the first possession. He still fires a cross-court assist to Jamal Murray for a 3. Aaron Gordon adds a dunk, and it’s 5-0 Nuggets. – 8:14 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
As Malone described the Thunder the last time these two teams met, it’s like getting a root canal. A good test for the defense, but also a good test to see how enaged the #Nuggets are. They have a tendency to play down to teams. May not have that leeway with key guys out. – 8:11 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Isaiah Joe with an important message pic.twitter.com/DAWn32yIXP – 8:10 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Isaiah Joe encourages Thunder fans to vote pic.twitter.com/UfARjZlHQB – 8:10 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Second time this group has started: SGA, Giddey, Dort, Poku, JRE – 8:06 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The identity of the OKC Thunder so far has been forcing opponent turnovers (2nd highest Opp TOV%) and limiting their own turnovers (3rd lowest TOV%).
If Denver wins the turnover battle and doesn’t just let SGA drive into open air, they have a great chance. – 8:03 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝Great test of our physicality and the way we compete tonight❞
Head Coach Mark Daigneault talks with media about tonight’s matchup against Denver 🎥 pic.twitter.com/Kf0T297a9k – 7:49 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
As the Thunder gears up to take on its Northwest division foe, @Tre Mann provides @NickAGallo with a few key points prior to tip. pic.twitter.com/tGlXckapib – 7:32 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets starters at Thunder:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 7:32 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Pregame show is live. Come join me, @DLineCo & @Harrison Wind.
✅ Is tonight a triple-double night for Jokic?
✅ Power Ranking the NBA
✅ Bones in or out?
youtube.com/watch?v=haexzH… – 7:31 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Pregame Lounge: Nuggets-Thunder going live
– Bones is out?
– What does the bench look like?
– Bill Kennedy is reffing
– Best @DKSportsbook bets
youtu.be/haexzH5yDgY – 7:29 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Strap in for Davon Reed minutes tonight with Bones Hyland and Ish Smith out. – 7:20 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
And I’d guess with the Bones and Ish injuries, keeping them out tonight, we’ll see more of Davon Reed tonight vs. OKC. – 7:16 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Injury Update:
Bones Hyland and Ish Smith have been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game – 7:14 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Here’s Mark Daigneault’s full explanation on the Josh Giddey injury reporting Tuesday that resulted in a $25,000 fine for the Thunder pic.twitter.com/xaqJCaDJCD – 7:07 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
What Coach has to say heading into tonight’s game 🎙
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/S4mYQ6QPfe – 7:02 PM
What Coach has to say heading into tonight’s game 🎙
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Here’s Mark Daigneault’s full answer when asked about why the Thunder was fined $25k for its injury report violation with Josh Giddey last game: pic.twitter.com/va9cquyR89 – 6:54 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Joker gettin’ right before tipoff 🃏
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/r6IboTRavQ – 6:51 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Today, the Nuggets start their run of 14 games in 28 days during November.
Only one of those is a B2B, but I still expect Denver to open up the rotation a bit this month and get guys some extra rest, especially the vets. – 6:48 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Josh Giddey & Poku before the game pic.twitter.com/cYlMa3Nyk7 – 6:44 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Nikola Jokic working on his middy pic.twitter.com/K1sOxCicKU – 6:43 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault said he doesn’t really have a favorite ‘Him’ nickname for SGA and he hasn’t really heard about it until now: “I just call him Shai.” – 6:37 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone: Bones (hip strain) is a game time decision.
Said he practiced two days ago, was limited yesterday and this morning (at shootaround). – 6:35 PM
Michael Malone: Bones (hip strain) is a game time decision.
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault said SGA hasn’t really changed his approach and that he just continues to improve. Mentions how this past summer being his first normal offseason since COVID gave him more time to work with – 6:34 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bones, still questionable, warming up pre-game. pic.twitter.com/PFmW7dqoEA – 6:05 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Bill Kennedy is officiating Nuggets-Thunder tonight. If you know you know. – 5:40 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Vladimir Lucic learned a few tricks from Nikola Jokic this summer 🤭
pic.twitter.com/mYYgQVKSEx – 5:15 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Let’s get those scores in before tip off 🤝
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/NXaPZKmCQa – 5:02 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
“To know I can come in the next day and talk trash to Collin Gillespie is a great feeling.” 🫢
Things are heating up between DJ and Collin during the #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/uRiaYWpds7 – 4:49 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Thunder, Clippers fined $25,000 for injury report violations nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/03/thu… – 3:32 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
The only player averaging more post-ups per game than Zion is Nikola Jokic. Williamson can score this way, but there are other ways to use him.
New Orleans should use Zion in the pick-and-roll more, especially with CJ. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 3:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Clippers, #Thunder fined $25K for ‘violating injury report rules’ as #Suns were in last season’s playoffs https://t.co/R7AU2HP7kT via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/pownI49UW3 – 3:22 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Controlling the controllables will be the theme yet again tonight, as the Thunder hosts the Denver Nuggets.
@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson bring you up to speed in today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report pic.twitter.com/U7GXnGafgK – 3:20 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Only two games today – Warriors vs. Magic, Nuggets vs. Thunder – should be a slow news day.
Today, “Not so fast” – 3:11 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Per Ignite game notes, here are the probable starters for the Ignite tomorrow against the OKC Blue. pic.twitter.com/kiHKjTJ1zh – 2:43 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Thursday Night Hoops!
🆚 Denver Nuggets
📍 @PaycomCenter
⏰ 7PM CT
🎟 https://t.co/LRl4GpIZBe
📺 @BallySportsOK
📻 @sportsanimal
#ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/aYg4UTnRnT – 2:00 PM
