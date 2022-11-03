Nuggets vs. Thunder: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

November 3, 2022

By |

The Denver Nuggets play against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center

The Denver Nuggets are spending $40,723,442 per win while the Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $35,851,431 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Thursday November 3, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: Bally Sports OK
Away TV: Altitude
Home Radio: WWLS/WKY
Away Radio: KKSE 92.5FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Brandon Rahbar
@BrandonRahbar
NBA scoring leaders
1. Luka Doncic
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo
3. Kevin Durant
4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
5. Ja Morant
SGA moved up two spots on his day off. – 3:29 AM

Game previews

