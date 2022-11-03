Nuggets vs. Thunder: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Denver Nuggets play against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center

The Denver Nuggets are spending $40,723,442 per win while the Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $35,851,431 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Thursday November 3, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: NBA TV

Home TV: Bally Sports OK

Away TV: Altitude

Home Radio: WWLS/WKY

Away Radio: KKSE 92.5FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?