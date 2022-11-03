Rick Carlisle believes Tyrese Haliburton can be a future All-Star

Michael Scotto: In our NBA executives top breakout player poll just missed the number one spot behind Tyrese Maxey. In talking with Rick Carlisle before the game, I asked him what he thought of Tyrese Haliburton’s potential and his ceiling. Carlisle replied, “I believe Tyrese has a very high ceiling. I believe being a future All-Star is definitely in the mix. He’s got the kind of game that’s fun to watch. You love the joy, the vibe, and the skill. He’s an artist. His shot is a little different. He’s a very effective player, and he’s been very efficient.”
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Myles Turner and Buddy Hield trade talks. Plus, why Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin can be future All-Stars, and why Jalen Smith passed on more money to stay with the Pacers from @Scott Agness and me on the @Jorge Sierra podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:31 AM
Myles Turner and Buddy Hield trade talks. Plus, why Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin can be future All-Stars, and why Jalen Smith passed on more money to stay with the Pacers from @Scott Agness and me on the @Jorge Sierra podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:31 AM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Caught up with a Pacer from last year earlier this week in Justin Anderson. We chatted for a while about Rick Carlisle, the Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton (Anderson says he’s an All-Star), his journey, the Mad Ants, and much more: si.com/nba/pacers/new… – 10:07 PM
Caught up with a Pacer from last year earlier this week in Justin Anderson. We chatted for a while about Rick Carlisle, the Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton (Anderson says he’s an All-Star), his journey, the Mad Ants, and much more: si.com/nba/pacers/new… – 10:07 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Myles Turner discussed being in Lakers trade rumors, his free agency future, how he could fit into a Pacers rebuild with Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin, and more.
👉🏼 https://t.co/v0lM7iEOzL pic.twitter.com/BURcnfoI3c – 11:08 AM
Myles Turner discussed being in Lakers trade rumors, his free agency future, how he could fit into a Pacers rebuild with Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin, and more.
👉🏼 https://t.co/v0lM7iEOzL pic.twitter.com/BURcnfoI3c – 11:08 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Yuta Watanabe’s defensive activity has been fantastic to start the season. Back-to-back possessions here forcing a turnover.
Fights hard over the screen and causes Haliburton to travel. Then clamps Mathurin and digs down on Haliburton to force the turnover. pic.twitter.com/ajCx4uCf0G – 10:54 AM
Yuta Watanabe’s defensive activity has been fantastic to start the season. Back-to-back possessions here forcing a turnover.
Fights hard over the screen and causes Haliburton to travel. Then clamps Mathurin and digs down on Haliburton to force the turnover. pic.twitter.com/ajCx4uCf0G – 10:54 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Joe Harris’ defense was phenomenal all night. This is a game-winning sequence in a massive spot. Absolutely locked up Haliburton off the switch.
KD spoke of the need for individual accountability on defense following Saturday’s loss. Harris received the message. pic.twitter.com/tbN0DirFMl – 12:21 AM
Joe Harris’ defense was phenomenal all night. This is a game-winning sequence in a massive spot. Absolutely locked up Haliburton off the switch.
KD spoke of the need for individual accountability on defense following Saturday’s loss. Harris received the message. pic.twitter.com/tbN0DirFMl – 12:21 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Why did the Kings draft Tyrese Haliburton when they already had De’Aaron Fox? They gave up on Haliburton after just 109 games. Right now he’s having one of the best statistical seasons in the NBA: 24.3 ppg, 10 apg, 4.1 rpg, 50% FG, 47% 3FG, 94% FT. – 10:37 PM
Why did the Kings draft Tyrese Haliburton when they already had De’Aaron Fox? They gave up on Haliburton after just 109 games. Right now he’s having one of the best statistical seasons in the NBA: 24.3 ppg, 10 apg, 4.1 rpg, 50% FG, 47% 3FG, 94% FT. – 10:37 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Joe Harris absolutely clamped Haliburton on a massive possession with under a minute remaining.
That was a game-winning sequence from Harris. Absolutely phenomenal defense all night from him. – 10:00 PM
Joe Harris absolutely clamped Haliburton on a massive possession with under a minute remaining.
That was a game-winning sequence from Harris. Absolutely phenomenal defense all night from him. – 10:00 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
The top TPA for every age (as of Feb. 1, 2023) early in the 2022-23 season:
19: AJ Griffin (6.17)
20: Paolo Banchero (10.88)
21: Scottie Barnes (6.79)
22: Tyrese Haliburton (35.13)
23: Luka Dončić (52.09)
24: Jayson Tatum (33.92)
25: Brandon Ingram (11.92) pic.twitter.com/tePSu84iDx – 5:42 PM
The top TPA for every age (as of Feb. 1, 2023) early in the 2022-23 season:
19: AJ Griffin (6.17)
20: Paolo Banchero (10.88)
21: Scottie Barnes (6.79)
22: Tyrese Haliburton (35.13)
23: Luka Dončić (52.09)
24: Jayson Tatum (33.92)
25: Brandon Ingram (11.92) pic.twitter.com/tePSu84iDx – 5:42 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers guards Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield were both nominees for Eastern Conference Player of the Week for last week. – 3:32 PM
Pacers guards Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield were both nominees for Eastern Conference Player of the Week for last week. – 3:32 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
New Locked On Pacers breaking down the Pacers impressive 2-0 weekend and record breaking nights:
-Pacers set franchise record for made 3s
-Mathurin drops 32
-Haliburton, Turner shine in Washington
-Areas for growth
Tune in: https://t.co/zmFKjC9obB pic.twitter.com/7a09sR26fZ – 10:54 AM
New Locked On Pacers breaking down the Pacers impressive 2-0 weekend and record breaking nights:
-Pacers set franchise record for made 3s
-Mathurin drops 32
-Haliburton, Turner shine in Washington
-Areas for growth
Tune in: https://t.co/zmFKjC9obB pic.twitter.com/7a09sR26fZ – 10:54 AM
More on this storyline
You probably know all about what Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton can do on the court. The Pacers certainly do, as they pulled off a blockbuster trade to acquire him from the Sacramento Kings last February, making the 22-year-old the cornerstone of the franchise. Starting Tuesday, you’ll get to see a totally different side to him. Haliburton has launched a new visual podcast with Tom Brady‘s Web3 brand Autograph, called “Autograph Presents: Get Minted with Tyrese Haliburton.” The bi-weekly series will break down the power and trajectory of NFTs, with big-name guests like Tony Hawk, 3lau, Eva Longoria, and Charli and Dixie D’Amelio. Conversations will focus on how guests started in the space, what they’re currently up to, how they overcame early doubts, and what they envision for the future of Web3. -via boardroom.tv / November 1, 2022
Myles Turner: I think Tyrese is someone who’s going to create his own lane. He’s a big point guard. Making the plays he makes at his height and stature is rare, in my opinion. I think when it’s all said and done, he’s going to be someone in his own lane. When I said he’s comparable to Chris Paul, it’s the way he gets guys open and could lead the league in assists. I think he’s going to be his own Tyrese Haliburton, and people are going to be trying to compare themselves to him when it’s all said and done. -via HoopsHype / November 1, 2022
Sacramento traded Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, and Tristan Thompson in return. On Draymond Green’s podcast, “The Draymond Green Show,” Fox admitted that the trade shocked him. As the primary point guard for the franchise, the 24-year-old felt that the trade sent an important message to him from the organization. “For me, it’s like yo, they believe in me,” said Fox. “But two, it’s like motherf*****, we just traded somebody who could be a franchise point guard either here or somewhere else. So, you better get on your s***; you better start winning.“ -via SLAM / October 26, 2022
Michael Scotto: In talking with Rick Carlisle, he mentioned a couple of things. He said Jalen Smith decided to stay with the Pacers when there were other offers that were more lucrative financially, but he felt major love from the fans, the coaching staff, and management. Defensively, he’s got a high ceiling with what he can do defending the perimeter, and they know he can guard the rim and block shots. Carlisle called him an “important part of our future” as well. Scott Agness: The most interesting thing to me was how they originally agreed to a two-year deal, but then it became a three-year deal with a player option and a trade kicker. It was highly unlikely for Jalen to return… The Pacers promised him a starting spot, whereas he didn’t have that with the Phoenix Suns and wasn’t really appreciated. Smith felt that and came to a situation where he was prioritized. Carlisle flew out to Maryland and met with him and sat down for dinner with his parents… He’s playing the long game and committed to a franchise that’s committed to him. -via HoopsHype / November 3, 2022
Alex Schiffer: Rick Carlisle said TJ McConnell is a late scratch tonight with a sore knee. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / October 29, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.