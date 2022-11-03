Rick Carlisle calls Jalen Smith an 'important part of our future'

Michael Scotto: In talking with Rick Carlisle, he mentioned a couple of things. He said Jalen Smith decided to stay with the Pacers when there were other offers that were more lucrative financially, but he felt major love from the fans, the coaching staff, and management. Defensively, he’s got a high ceiling with what he can do defending the perimeter, and they know he can guard the rim and block shots. Carlisle called him an “important part of our future” as well. Scott Agness: The most interesting thing to me was how they originally agreed to a two-year deal, but then it became a three-year deal with a player option and a trade kicker. It was highly unlikely for Jalen to return… The Pacers promised him a starting spot, whereas he didn’t have that with the Phoenix Suns and wasn’t really appreciated. Smith felt that and came to a situation where he was prioritized. Carlisle flew out to Maryland and met with him and sat down for dinner with his parents… He’s playing the long game and committed to a franchise that’s committed to him.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Myles Turner and Buddy Hield trade talks. Plus, why Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin can be future All-Stars, and why Jalen Smith passed on more money to stay with the Pacers from @Scott Agness and me on the @Jorge Sierra podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:31 AM
Myles Turner and Buddy Hield trade talks. Plus, why Tyrese Haliburton and Bennedict Mathurin can be future All-Stars, and why Jalen Smith passed on more money to stay with the Pacers from @Scott Agness and me on the @Jorge Sierra podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:31 AM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Caught up with a Pacer from last year earlier this week in Justin Anderson. We chatted for a while about Rick Carlisle, the Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton (Anderson says he’s an All-Star), his journey, the Mad Ants, and much more: si.com/nba/pacers/new… – 10:07 PM
Caught up with a Pacer from last year earlier this week in Justin Anderson. We chatted for a while about Rick Carlisle, the Pacers, Tyrese Haliburton (Anderson says he’s an All-Star), his journey, the Mad Ants, and much more: si.com/nba/pacers/new… – 10:07 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets Twitter might have an aneurysm with Myles Turner and Jalen Smith out there jacking threes tonight. – 7:42 PM
Nets Twitter might have an aneurysm with Myles Turner and Jalen Smith out there jacking threes tonight. – 7:42 PM
More on this storyline
Scott Agness: Jalen Smith is available tonight v Pistons. He took a blow to the nose in last night’s game and was limited to 7mins. The emphasis tonight is straightforward: Play with urgency and get off to a good start. -via Twitter @ScottAgness / October 22, 2022
Pacers forward Jalen Smith made his second commitment of the offseason. Smith proposed to his girlfriend, Kayla, over the weekend and then celebrated with family and friends. -via Fieldhouse Files / August 21, 2022
“Till The End of Time🤞🏾” he wrote in the Instagram post below. You know what else is special? The top four comments on the page are from four of his Pacers teammates last season: Tyrese Haliburton, Isaiah Jackson, Terry Taylor and Lance Stephenson. -via Fieldhouse Files / August 21, 2022
Michael Scotto: In our NBA executives top breakout player poll just missed the number one spot behind Tyrese Maxey. In talking with Rick Carlisle before the game, I asked him what he thought of Tyrese Haliburton’s potential and his ceiling. Carlisle replied, “I believe Tyrese has a very high ceiling. I believe being a future All-Star is definitely in the mix. He’s got the kind of game that’s fun to watch. You love the joy, the vibe, and the skill. He’s an artist. His shot is a little different. He’s a very effective player, and he’s been very efficient.” -via HoopsHype / November 3, 2022
Alex Schiffer: Rick Carlisle said TJ McConnell is a late scratch tonight with a sore knee. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / October 29, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.