Victor Oladipo not close to returning?

According to NBA insider Brian Windhorst, Oladipo may not be close to getting back on the court anytime soon. “I don’t think he’s anywhere close, sad to say,” Windhorst said of Oladipo. “They haven’t put a timetable on it, but I was kind of led to believe that it ain’t happening in the near future.”
Source: Jonathan Sherman @ Heat Nation
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Max Strus gets the start in place of Butler. Adebayo, Martin, Lowry, Herro the other starters. Heat’s inactives are Butler, Cain, Oladipo and Yurtseven, – 7:01 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Victor Oladipo (left knee) and Omer Yurtseven (left ankle) have both been ruled out for tonight’s Kings/Heat game. Tyler Herro, who left the Warriors game early with an eye issue, is not listed on the Heat’s injury report. – 3:03 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro NOT on the Heat injury report for tonight’s game vs. Kings at FTX Arena after leaving yesterday’s win over the Warriors with an eye injury.
Heat will remain without Jamal Cain, Omer Yurtseven and Victor Oladipo tonight. – 1:31 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Winderman’s view: Absence of Victor Oladipo increasing becoming concerning, as Herro exits but Heat survive sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:20 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Winderman’s view: Absence of Oladipo increasing becoming concerning, as Herro exits but Heat survive. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 10:06 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Usual Heat starters of Adebayo, Martin, Butler, Herro and Lowry. Inactive are Oladipo, Yurtseven and Cain. – 7:03 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings will catch the Heat on the second night of a back-to-back tomorrow in Miami. The Heat will play the Warriors tonight. Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are still out. Dewayne Dedmon, who missed Saturday’s game in Sacramento due to illness, is back. – 1:14 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jamal Cain (G League assignment), Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) all officially ruled out for tomorrow’s game vs. Warriors. – 5:43 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Cain, Yurtseven, Oladipo all formally listed as out for Heat. Dedmon not on injury report. – 5:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Spoelstra strikes more hopeful tone upon reflection, “We’re not that far away.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Lowry discusses Herro shot menu; Jovic could go to G League; no practice for Oladipo, Yurtseven. – 2:03 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Victor Oladipo and Omer Yurtseven did not practice today at FTX Arena. Dewayne Dedmon was a participant. – 12:44 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Omer Yurtseven, because of his ankle, and Victor Oladipo, because of his knee, remain out for the Heat. – 12:42 PM
James Ham: From the Heat: #SACvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Omer Yurtseven (ankle) and Victor Oladipo (knee) have both been ruled out of tonight’s game vs the Kings. Tyler Herro (eye) will be available. -via Twitter @James_HamNBA / November 2, 2022
Ira Winderman: Tyler Herro not on Heat injury report for tonight against Sacramento. Yurtseven, Oladipo, Cain all listed as out. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / November 2, 2022
Ira Winderman: Heat confirm injury report still limited to Victor Oladipo (knee), Omer Yurtseven (ankle) and Jamal Cain (G League assignment) being out. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / November 1, 2022
