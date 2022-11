Victor Oladipo not close to returning?

Omer Yurtseven, because of his ankle, and Victor Oladipo, because of his knee, remain out for the Heat. – 12:42 PM

Heat’s Spoelstra strikes more hopeful tone upon reflection, “We’re not that far away.” sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Lowry discusses Herro shot menu; Jovic could go to G League; no practice for Oladipo, Yurtseven. – 2:03 PM

The Kings will catch the Heat on the second night of a back-to-back tomorrow in Miami. The Heat will play the Warriors tonight. Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are still out. Dewayne Dedmon, who missed Saturday’s game in Sacramento due to illness, is back. – 1:14 PM

Tyler Herro NOT on the Heat injury report for tonight’s game vs. Kings at FTX Arena after leaving yesterday’s win over the Warriors with an eye injury.Heat will remain without Jamal Cain, Omer Yurtseven and Victor Oladipo tonight. – 1:31 PM

Victor Oladipo (left knee) and Omer Yurtseven (left ankle) have both been ruled out for tonight’s Kings/Heat game. Tyler Herro, who left the Warriors game early with an eye issue, is not listed on the Heat’s injury report. – 3:03 PM

Max Strus gets the start in place of Butler. Adebayo, Martin, Lowry, Herro the other starters. Heat’s inactives are Butler, Cain, Oladipo and Yurtseven, – 7:01 PM

