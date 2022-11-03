Warriors 75, Magic 60: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Golden State Warriors (3-5) play against the Orlando Magic (7-7) at Amway Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Thursday November 3, 2022
Golden State Warriors 75, Orlando Magic 60 (Q3 09:22)
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Bring out the umbrella ☔️
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/p913IWrVXo – 8:35 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay Thompson has knocked down a season-high six 3-pointers so far tonight. Has a season-high 20 points, as well. 9:57 to go on the the third. – 8:34 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Klay Thompson notches a season-high six 3-pointers (20 points) and there’s still plenty of time left.
Warriors lead 73-57. – 8:34 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
Klay now 6/11 3s 20 pts … GSW opens up a 16 pt lead over Orlando – 8:33 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Season-high six 3s for Klay Thompson already in 17 minutes. Warriors up 16 early third in Orlando. – 8:33 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Klay ‘s previous season-high for threes was four. He’s up to six early in the 3Q on 6-11 from distance. – 8:32 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Steph Curry’s starting to treat Amway Center like his playground after that behind-the-back pass to Klay Thompson for a 3 in transition.
Magic trailing 73-57 with 9:57 in 3Q. – 8:32 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
If you are looking for good play-by-play of Warriors/Magic check out the #NBAStrategyStream live on League Pass! Taking your questions during breaks with @Danny Leroux, send yours in using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/a6wIgmbgEJ pic.twitter.com/UpL5TEYeTG – 8:30 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Nice first half for Kevon Looney. 10 points on 5-6 FG with 5 rebs. – 8:16 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors in the first half took 17 more shots than the Magic. Golden State had 52 attempts, and Orlando had 35
At halftime, the Warriors have 7 more rebounds and 13 more second-chance points – 8:16 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Watch today’s cast for Warriors/Magic live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBAStrategyStream — answering your questions during breaks with @Nate Duncan https://t.co/5VHjukeX2D pic.twitter.com/7HBW6ExogJ – 8:15 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: Golden State 65, Orlando 53
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/jnRkE0RSyH – 8:14 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors up 65-53 at halftime, and they’re spreading the wealth
Steph: 14 points
Klay: 14 points
Wiggins: 10 points
Looney: 10 points – 8:14 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors up 65-53 at the end of the first half. Thompson and Curry both have 14 points. The two have made eight of the Warriors’ nine 3-pointers in the half. – 8:14 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: Warriors 65, Magic 53.
Magic left a lot of meat on the bone, only making 10 of 18 FTs.
Jalen Suggs (10 points, 4 assists) got himself into a rhythm as a driver/finisher at the rim.
Chuma Okeke leading the Magic with 12 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assist off the bench. – 8:14 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Best sign for the Warriors during a strong first half in Orlando: 14 Klay Thompson points. Some extra juice in his movement/jumper. Made four 3s. Kerr also rearranged Wiseman’s rotation to get him more time next to starters. It worked in debut stint. – 8:13 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Warriors 65, Magic 53
Okeke – 12 pts, 5 rebs, 2 asts
Suggs – 10 pts, 4 asts, 2 stls
Carter and Wagner – 7 pts each – 8:13 PM
Drew Shiller @DrewShiller
Steph Curry and Draymond Green are the perfect duo. They were born to play basketball together – 8:13 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Although the Warriors lost to the Heat on Tuesday, Steph Curry recorded his first triple-double of the 2022-23 campaign. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/02/hig… – 8:00 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Full team connect
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/kbfYuzAA4b – 8:00 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
On the call for Warriors/Magic with @Danny Leroux, send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/a6wIgmsRwh pic.twitter.com/tv1PCbHSJW – 8:00 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
straight to the hoop
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/SNL5wgrVTB – 7:55 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors’ leading scorer right now … Kevon Looney with 10 points
He’s 5-for-6 from the field, has 4 rebounds and is a +11 – 7:52 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Kevon Looney has a team-high 10 points btw, with 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal in 13 minutes. – 7:52 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
We’re live for Warriors/Magic! On the call with @Nate Duncan — submit your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/5VHjukeX2D pic.twitter.com/7cXupYBkPm – 7:45 PM
Jon Chepkevich @JonChep
Following up Montverde Academy practice with a little NBA action.
Fun matchup between the Magic and Warriors featuring a slew of recent high-profile NBA Draft selections.
Chuma Okeke stealing the show in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/ZO1IAj3Xd5 – 7:44 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Game tied 30-30 after the first quarter.
The Warriors were up by six when Poole and Wiseman checked in for Thompson and Looney. Magic went on 9-2 run before Wiseman was replaced with Looney. – 7:43 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Orlando 30, Golden State 30
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/QBwab16hWn – 7:43 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors 30, Magic 30 after the first quarter
Warriors: 8 fouls, 2 free throws
Magic: 4 fouls, 13 free throws (7 made) – 7:42 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
That’s a +6 for the Warriors starters the first 6.5 minutes of the first quarter and a -6 after they rearranged the lineups. Not as dramatic, but similar story to Miami. They’re tied 30-30 in Orlando. – 7:42 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Chuma Okeke in the first quarter:
12 PTS
4 REB
4-4 FG
3-3 3P
+10 +/-
🔥 pic.twitter.com/J8gYaX06Zg – 7:41 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Magic 30, Warriors 30.
Chuma Okeke leading Orlando with 12 points off the bench.
Magic are making their 3s (5 of 10). They’ve gotta make their FTs, too (7 of 13). – 7:41 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic’s 1Q rotation: Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol and Wendell Carter Jr.
Kevon Harris, Chuma Okeke and R.J. Hampton.
More staggering with Franz and Paolo. – 7:39 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
You wouldn’t expect a young team like the Magic to have a such a significant advantage at the FT line (13-0) compared to the defending champion Warriors.
Orlando’s gotta make them count though. They’ve only made 7 of those 13 attempts. – 7:38 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch Warriors/Magic with me and @Danny Leroux live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/a6wIgmbgEJ pic.twitter.com/5YrXJgDv0d – 7:35 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
CHUMAAA
11 PTS in 3 MIN for @chuma_okeke 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Dcs8bxSjsJ – 7:32 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
So Chuma Okeke is lighting up the Warriors, just as we all predicted. – 7:30 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
the Magic should be attacking James Wiseman in the pick-and-roll every time down. Make him play defense. I’m not entirely certain he knows what he’s doing out there. – 7:29 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Draymond has been called for a technical in four out of the first eight games. – 7:28 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green picks up his first technical foul of the night with 6:41 left in the first quarter. – 7:25 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Chuma Okeke and Kevon Harris are the Magic’s first subs, coming in for Paolo Banchero and Bol Bol. – 7:25 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Several big starting front lines in the NBA right now:
Magic: Bol, Carter, Banchero (7’2″, 6’10”, 6’10”)
Jazz: Markkanen, Olynyk, Vandy (7’0″, 6’11”, 6’9″)
Wolves: Gobert, Towns (7’1″, 6’11”)
Grizzlies: Adams, Aldama/JJJ (6’11”, 6’11”)
Bucks: Lopez, Giannis (7’0″, 7’0″) – 7:25 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr declined to specifically discuss the Kyrie Irving situation. But the Warriors coach said “words matter” when pressed further on the importance of the NBA taking a stand against antisemitism, racism and other discriminatory language. mercurynews.com/2022/11/03/wor… – 7:24 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Kevon Looney just got called for basket interference on an offensive tapback. Steve Kerr asked if he could use the coach’s challenge on it. Scott Foster says yes. It’s successful. Warriors grab an extra two points. But always a risk to use challenge in first quarter. – 7:24 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson came into today struggling in the first quarter. In his first 7 games, he was 2-for-13 on threes in the first quarter
He’s 3-for-3 from deep in the first 5 minutes vs. the Magic – 7:20 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Watch Warriors/Magic with me and @Nate Duncan live on League Pass and send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/5VHjukeX2D pic.twitter.com/8I0VajjHKN – 7:20 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Klay Thompson’s opened the game with three 3-pointers.
Magic trailing 16-8 and Mosley calls a timeout after Wiggins knocks down a 3. – 7:18 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Klay Thompson opens the game with three 3-pointers. Warriors up 13-8 with 7:40 left in the first quarter. – 7:17 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Klay Thompson has passed J.R. Smith for 17th place on the NBA’s all-time 3-point list with 1,931 career regular season threes. – 7:16 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Klay has passed J.R. Smith for 17th most-made threes in NBA history! 👏
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/jqDBBSFFwC – 7:16 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Watch today’s cast for Warriors/Magic live on League Pass! Ask a question using #NBAStrategyStream, answering your questions during breaks with @Danny Leroux https://t.co/a6wIgmbgEJ pic.twitter.com/o2VoWaoD9e – 7:15 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,220 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:12 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
We’re live for Warriors/Magic! On the call with @Danny Leroux, submit your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/a6wIgmsRwh pic.twitter.com/QBRxfAXgGg – 7:00 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
On the call for Warriors/Magic with @Nate Duncan! Send in your questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/5VHjukwyrd pic.twitter.com/WwpoHxLwR5 – 7:00 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors going against a towering Orlando starting lineup tonight
Paolo Banchero (6-10)
Bol Bol (7-2)
Wendell Carter Jr. (6-10)
Franz Wagner (6-10)
Jalen Suggs (6-5) – 6:50 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets say Seth Curry is questionable for tomorrow’s game in Washington. Ben Simmons is out as expected. – 6:18 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
The Magic have seven players who are 6’10” or taller.
Kerr said, “Might be the biggest team I’ve ever seen.” – 6:07 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 Hot or Not?!
—Cade vs Jade (3:53)
—IND (13:15)
—CLE (22:11)
—NOP (34:08)
—MIN (38:44)
—Kawhi (46:29)
—CHA (57:06)
—GSW (1:01:02)
🎧 https://t.co/CTr31I0vOb
🍎 https://t.co/rBZUO3nGn1
✳️ https://t.co/n5fcY3xbtM
📺 https://t.co/NCFK1H40Qm
MORE⬇️ pic.twitter.com/1LwtWZ33ce – 6:07 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Brandon Ingram and Herbert Jones are both probable for Friday’s game vs. Golden State
#Pelicans | @MorrisBartLLC
nba.com/pelicans/news/… – 6:05 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets are listing Seth Curry as questionable for tomorrow’s game at Washington.
Ben Simmons is OUT. – 6:01 PM
Nets are listing Seth Curry as questionable for tomorrow’s game at Washington.
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
About an hour away from tonight’s #NBAStrategyStream for Warriors/Magic live on League Pass with @Danny Leroux! Taking your questions live on air, send yours in using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/a6wIgmbgEJ pic.twitter.com/HHC3X18onJ – 6:00 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Seth Curry (left ankle – injury management) is questionable for the #Nets. Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) is still out. And Ime Udoka is in a holding pattern. #nba – 5:55 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Seth Curry (left ankle – injury management) is QUESTIONABLE for the Nets tomorrow against the Wizards. #Nets #NBA #NetsWorld – 5:55 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Off day for the Kings in Florida as they await Saturday’s game vs. the Magic. No update on De’Aaron Fox. Orlando has some injuries going into tonight’s game vs. the Warriors.
QUESTIONABLE: Terrence Ross
OUT: Cole Anthony, Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Jonathan Isaac, Mo Wagner – 5:40 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Positive injury news: Brandon Ingram (concussion) and Herb Jones (right knee hyperextension) both listed as probable tomorrow against Golden State. – 5:40 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Brandon Ingram (concussion) and Herb Jones (right knee hyperextension) are both listed as probable for tomorrow’s game against Golden State. pic.twitter.com/FaYnj0gjSJ – 5:37 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
All active Warriors are available to play tonight in Orlando, Steve Kerr says. Who sits out tomorrow in New Orleans, if anyone, will be determined after the game. – 5:35 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Brandon Ingram is listed as probable for tomorrow’s game vs Golden State.
He’s missed the last four games after being placed in concussion protocols pic.twitter.com/bVtJ9IFAt7 – 5:35 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Pelicans‘ Brandon Ingram, who has been in concussion protocol, is listed probable to return Friday vs. Warriors. – 5:33 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
All active players are available for the Warriors tonight. Steve Kerr says availability for tomorrow’s game at New Orleans will be decided after this game. – 5:32 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
“Somebody that size to be that skilled is really impressive … Really talented prospect. It will be really fun to watch him develop.” Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr on @Orlando Magic rookie @Paolo Banchero – 5:32 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Our prediction and best bet for Thursday’s Warriors at Magic game, with odds from BetMGM. warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/warriors… – 5:32 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
first five 🪄
🪄 @Jalen Suggs
🪄 @Franz Wagner
🪄 @Paolo Banchero
🪄 @Bol Bol
🪄 @Wendell Carter Jr. pic.twitter.com/CPcZk85UUu – 5:26 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
The @Orlando Magic will start Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Wendell Carter Jr., and Bol Bol against the Warriors tonight. – 5:15 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic starters vs. Warriors: Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Bol Bol and Wendell Carter Jr. – 5:15 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Terrence Ross will not play tonight vs. Golden State due to a left knee contusion, per Magic. – 5:11 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
INJURY UPDATE:
@Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross will not play tonight vs. Golden State due to a left knee contusion.
#MagicTogether – 5:10 PM
INJURY UPDATE:
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
San Francisco Magazine: As it celebrates 10 years of boosting the lives of those in the Bay Area, the Warriors Community Foundation and Nicole Lacob continue to set new goals for its ambitious mission.
https://t.co/6QFgdzvxDU (pg. 172-73) pic.twitter.com/kvFkMoCeUp – 5:02 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Thoughts? 🤔
@Zach Lowe looks back at Draymond’s time with the Warriors on @ESPNPlus ➡️ https://t.co/5Tn45Inmut pic.twitter.com/5cyBrukFkw – 4:58 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Warriors are reportedly picking up contract options for James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/10/31/rep… – 4:00 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Luka Magic continues to level 🆙
@Luka Doncic // @nba2k pic.twitter.com/PRuz4pxDgG – 3:15 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Only two games today – Warriors vs. Magic, Nuggets vs. Thunder – should be a slow news day.
Today, “Not so fast” – 3:11 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors are trying to avoid a four-game losing streak tonight, and snap a four-game losing streak in Orlando
They haven’t beat the Magic in Orlando since Dec. 1, 2017 – 3:01 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1981 and 1982, the @Los Angeles Lakers Magic Johnson recorded his second straight triple-double to open each season.
Johnson is one of four players in NBA history to record a triple-double in each of his first two games of a season, and he’s the only player to do so twice. pic.twitter.com/1gHzMQFure – 3:01 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
level up 📈
big @NBA2K ratings boost for @Paolo Banchero & @Bol Bol 👀 pic.twitter.com/gZyOS6PtDF – 2:08 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1951, Hall of Famer and @OhioStateHoops alum Neil Johnston made his NBA debut with the @Golden State Warriors.
After averaging just 6.0 PPG as a rookie, Johnston led the NBA in scoring in each of his next three seasons.
He earned five All-NBA nods in his eight seasons. pic.twitter.com/OamAQ4Re0J – 2:01 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
On the call tonight for Warriors/Magic at 7 PM ET with @Nate Duncan! Join us live on League Pass and send in your NBA questions using #NBAStrategyStream https://t.co/5VHjukeX2D pic.twitter.com/hyu17jso6a – 1:55 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
NBA fines Thunder $25,000 for failing “to disclose the game availability status of guard Josh Giddey in an accurate and timely manner prior to the Thunder game vs. the Orlando Magic on Nov. 1 at Paycom Center,” per league. – 1:40 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Another NBA injury reporting discipline: the League has fined the Thunder $25,000 for violation when the team failed to disclose the availability of Josh Giddey in an accurate and timely manner on Nov. 1 vs. Magic. – 1:38 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
The Warriors have fallen from the top spot in @RookieWire’s latest NBA power rankings. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/01/war… – 1:00 PM
