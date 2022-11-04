Ben Simmons had his injured knee drained

Nick Friedell: Nets say Ben Simmons had an MRI on his knee and the scan came back clean. He had his knee drained and is still dealing with some swelling — his availability is still TBD for Monday’s game in Dallas.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from our nation’s capital. It has been a week. And we still have Saturday. Nets face the Wizards in 20ish. No Kyrie Irving or Ben Simmons. Ed Sumner starting at the point, I bet we see some Cam Thomas. Short bench, but still a winnable game for the Nets. Updates coming. – 6:44 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons had fluid drained from his knee, per @Alex Schiffer, even more evidence that the team needs put him in rice. nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 5:52 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons (left knee) will be TBD for Monday’s game in Dallas. #Mavs – 5:47 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Nets say Ben Simmons did have an MRI on his left knee earlier this week and it was fine. – 5:46 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons did have an MRI earlier in the week, and it was clean. He got his knee drained. #Nets – 5:45 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say Ben Simmons had an MRI on his knee and the scan came back clean. He had his knee drained and is still dealing with some swelling — his availability is still TBD for Monday’s game in Dallas. – 5:45 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons did have an MRI this week. It came back clean and he also got his knee drained. – 5:44 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons is back in Brooklyn working with the medical staff to get the swelling down. Wasn’t sure if he’s had an MRI, and was noncommittal about him playing Monday in Dallas. #Nets #Mavs – 5:38 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Ben Simmons could possibly join team in Dallas after missing tonight and tomorrow’s games. He’s currently in Brooklyn getting treatment on his knee. pic.twitter.com/zNjaXBWy0N – 5:36 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 5+ RPG and 5+ APG on under 10 PPG this season:
— Draymond Green
— Ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/HI0DrLQ7Xp – 8:44 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Kyrie Irving is suspended
Steve Nash got fired
& Ben Simmons is injured
We aren’t even 10 games into the season… – 9:05 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Kyrie Irving is suspended and Ben Simmons is hurt. Maybe #Nets think Ime Udoka can buy them time, but it’s perfectly reasonable to think this era in Brooklyn is already beginning to end. I didn’t think it would last much longer. – 7:58 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets say Seth Curry is questionable for tomorrow’s game in Washington. Ben Simmons is out as expected. – 6:18 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Nets’ Ben Simmons to miss at least next 2 games with knee injury; Vaughn doesn’t know how long he’ll coach
cbssports.com/nba/news/nets-… – 6:17 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets are listing Seth Curry as questionable for tomorrow’s game at Washington.
Ben Simmons is OUT. – 6:01 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Seth Curry (left ankle – injury management) is questionable for the #Nets. Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) is still out. And Ime Udoka is in a holding pattern. #nba – 5:55 PM
More on this storyline
Talkin’ NBA: Woj: “Ben Simmons has been a source of frustration for Kevin Durant for others on the Nets so far, because he has been unable to stay on the floor but prior to that, he has shown that he’s a long way away from being back to an impactful player.” -via Twitter @_Talkin_NBA / November 4, 2022
Amid the suspension, the Nets are in freefall. They have already lost six of their first eight games to start the season. Besides Irving, Ben Simmons is out with knee soreness and the Nets are still working through the final stages of vetting the hiring of suspended Celtics coach, Ime Udoka, sources said. -via ESPN / November 4, 2022
Jake Fischer on Ben Simmons: I don’t think he’s got any real trade value. I was talking to the team who has designs to rebuild Monday night when I was at Barclays Center. And like I asked that question, and I was told pretty point blank like that they would have been interested in him before the season started and 7-8 games later now that interest has dissipated. -via Spotify / November 4, 2022
