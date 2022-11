Ben Simmons has no trade value right now?

The Brooklyn Nets will be without Ben Simmons for at least their next two games, according to interim head coach Jacque Vaughn . Vaughn said at Nets practice Thursday that Simmons will not travel with the team for matchups against the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets this weekend as he deals with soreness and swelling in his left knee. The knee ailment forced Simmons to miss Brooklyn’s last two games. Despite still recovering from offseason back surgery, the three-time All-Star had not missed a game prior to Monday. Vaughn was non-committal on whether Simmons would travel with Brooklyn for their game against the Dallas Mavericks next Monday. The interim head coach said the 26-year-old has not been practicing. “Ben is doing more so treatment than anything, trying to get that swelling down,” Vaughn said. -via Clutch Points / November 3, 2022