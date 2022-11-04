Ben Simmons has no trade value right now?

Jake Fischer on Ben Simmons: I don’t think he’s got any real trade value. I was talking to the team who has designs to rebuild Monday night when I was at Barclays Center. And like I asked that question, and I was told pretty point blank like that they would have been interested in him before the season started and 7-8 games later now that interest has dissipated.
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
We aren’t even 10 games into the season… – 9:05 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Kyrie Irving is suspended and Ben Simmons is hurt. Maybe #Nets think Ime Udoka can buy them time, but it’s perfectly reasonable to think this era in Brooklyn is already beginning to end. I didn’t think it would last much longer. – 7:58 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets say Seth Curry is questionable for tomorrow’s game in Washington. Ben Simmons is out as expected. – 6:18 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
cbssports.com/nba/news/nets-… – 6:17 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets are listing Seth Curry as questionable for tomorrow’s game at Washington.
Ben Simmons is OUT. – 6:01 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Seth Curry (left ankle – injury management) is questionable for the #Nets. Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) is still out. And Ime Udoka is in a holding pattern. #nba – 5:55 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
COLUMN: It’s time to put Ben Simmons in rice. trib.al/1JsQafb – 3:46 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Ben Simmons is not practicing and not traveling to Washington or Charlotte. – 12:27 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Meanwhile, in basketball news, Ben Simmons will miss at least the first two games of the Nets’ three-game trip because of knee soreness. Swelling hasn’t gone down yet. – 12:27 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Asked Jacque Vaughn if Ben Simmons is practicing: “More so treatment (on his knee) than anything.” #Nets #NBA #NetsWorld – 12:20 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn when asked if Ben Simmons is able to practice:
“Ben’s doing more so treatment than anything right now. Just trying to get that swelling down.” – 12:20 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Jacque Vaughn says Ben Simmons will not travel to DC or Charlotte because of ongoing soreness and swelling in his knee. – 12:20 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons will not travel with the Nets to DC or Charlotte. Seth Curry will only play in one of those two games. TJ Warren is progressing but not scrimmaging yet. – 12:17 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn says Ben Simmons will not travel with the team for the road trip.
Says Simmons is still experiencing soreness in his knee. – 12:17 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons has swelling in his knee and will not travel for at least the first two Nets road games – 12:16 PM
The Brooklyn Nets will be without Ben Simmons for at least their next two games, according to interim head coach Jacque Vaughn. Vaughn said at Nets practice Thursday that Simmons will not travel with the team for matchups against the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets this weekend as he deals with soreness and swelling in his left knee. The knee ailment forced Simmons to miss Brooklyn’s last two games. Despite still recovering from offseason back surgery, the three-time All-Star had not missed a game prior to Monday. Vaughn was non-committal on whether Simmons would travel with Brooklyn for their game against the Dallas Mavericks next Monday. The interim head coach said the 26-year-old has not been practicing. “Ben is doing more so treatment than anything, trying to get that swelling down,” Vaughn said. -via Clutch Points / November 3, 2022
So you can expect the Nets to pursue trade opportunities ahead of the February deadline. In the days before Saturday’s brutal loss to the Indiana Pacers, the Nets had been in cursory talks with one Western Conference team about a deal that would return a veteran shooter, per SNY sources. Ben Simmons’ name came up in the talks, sources say. -via SportsNet New York / November 2, 2022
It’s unclear if talks advanced past the cursory stage, but Brooklyn was said to be aggressive in its pursuit of perimeter shooting. And that was before the club fired Nash. So it’s reasonable to expect the team to take an aggressive approach in the trade market. Can they make a move to keep their title window open a little longer? That remains to be seen. They certainly hope that the next transaction – the hiring of Udoka – can keep it from closing shut. -via SportsNet New York / November 2, 2022
