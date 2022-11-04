Blazers 15, Suns 21: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (5-2) play against the Phoenix Suns (1-1) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Friday November 4, 2022
Portland Trail Blazers 15, Phoenix Suns 21 (Q1 02:59)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Sharpe leaks out for dunk as #Suns last possession was all out of whack.
Phoenix up 19-13 as Craig on the follow. – 10:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker slow to get up. Took one to the face as he was called for a carry. #Suns up 17-11. – 10:23 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Torrey Craig in, Cam Johnson headed to locker room. #Suns #Blazers – 10:22 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Cam Johnson’s going to the locker room. Looks like he might have tweaked his ankle trying to change directions too quickly on that Blazers fast break Chris Paul stopped – 10:21 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Silky smooth 🤌
#RipCity | @Justise Winslow pic.twitter.com/jOAZVMBWjt – 10:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jab step.
Jab step.
Jab step.
Jumper Ayton. Has 7 early on 3-of-4 shooting.
#Suns up 17-9. #Blazers – 10:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton line drive 3. Good.
#Suns up 15-9 as Nurkic answers with two and steal. – 10:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Delay of game and tech on Chauncey Billups.
That looked odd.
Booker hits tech FT. #Suns up 12-7. – 10:16 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
DeRozan and Tatum are the first pair of opponents to each take 20+ free throws in the same game since Dame and PG in 2019. pic.twitter.com/E3jPTHIqMt – 10:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul ball fake to cutting Bridges left Booker open for 3.
#Suns 8-5. – 10:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chauncey Billups explains why he’s starting Justise Winslow at point guard as Damian Lillard remains out with right calf strain. #Suns #Blazers pic.twitter.com/blFUMoIECA – 10:11 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Blazers won FT battle last time.
PORT: 31-of-36
PHX: 15-of-21
“We fouled 27 times.” Monty Williams.
It was actually 29 times to Portland being called for 19 fouls.
Keep eye on those numbers tonight. #Suns #RipCity pic.twitter.com/oXPuyAxjjU – 10:11 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
#RipCity is with us always ❤️🏀 pic.twitter.com/IK9vmsYmNQ – 10:09 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns update: Deandre Ayton, Torrey Craig in, Cameron Payne out Friday vs. Trail #Blazers (w/video) #RipCity https://t.co/inNLwcbnUW via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/93YbZjMwYE – 9:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starting lineup: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Deandre Ayton.
#Blazers starting lineup: Justise Winslow, Shaedon Sharpe, Josh Hart, Jerami Grant and Jusuf Nurkic. – 9:34 PM
#Suns starting lineup: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Deandre Ayton.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Duane Washington Jr. is a late addition to the injury report and is out due to personal reasons – 9:31 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Suns list Duane Washington Jr. as out for tonight’s game (personal reasons, NWT) – 9:31 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Phoenix Suns
⌚️ 7:00PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/QTx9r5cl5V – 9:16 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Anfernee Simons, out Friday night at the Suns with foot inflammation, did some pregame drills. A good sign. pic.twitter.com/sCUfiLju1H – 9:04 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Damian Lillard getting in some pregame work. He won’t play Friday night at the Suns. Coach Chauncey Billups said Lillard’s status for Saturday remains uncertain. pic.twitter.com/BI2VNhKN8R – 9:01 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons working out pregame. Hopefully we see ‘em back tomorrow night pic.twitter.com/AVSJly87GZ – 8:58 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Arrive in style ✌️
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/QoperTt5RD – 8:55 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“One thing I don’t want to do is put more on Book’s plate as far as him having to handle the ball every possession Chris is not in the game.” Monty Williams on idea of Devin Booker being primarily ball handler when Chris Paul is out as Cameron Payne (sore left foot). #Suns pic.twitter.com/L1bckgUdvo – 8:51 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Coach Chauncey Billups with the greatest coaching decision of his life. Announced prior to Blazers at Suns.
😏 pic.twitter.com/u2j9tq8lZf – 8:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chauncey Billups said #Suns are probably “best team in basketball” and isn’t surprised by how well Phoenix has started this season. #Blazers pic.twitter.com/xg0JQqPBI1 – 8:40 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I think it’ll be soon, I don’t know how soon.” Chauncey Billups when asked about Damian Lillard (calf) availability for tomorrow’s game vs. #Suns in second of back-to-back. #Blazers pic.twitter.com/Clf1bfsnyl – 8:37 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Also sounds like @Anfernee Simons might not be available tomorrow either, Chauncey Billups said the guard woke up Thursday “in a lot of pain.” – 8:34 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Chauncey Billups said Justise Winslow will start at the 1 for the Blazers in place of Lillard and Simons – 8:33 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Trail Blazers starters tonight vs. Suns: @Shaedon Sharpe, @Justise Winslow, @Josh Hart, @Jerami Grant and @Jusuf Nurkic. – 8:32 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Couple of things with Cam Payne out tonight:
1) Monty said he doesn’t want to put too much more on Devin Booker’s plate, so not sure how many Point Book lineups we see
2) He mentioned putting “other guys” in positions to initiate offense (Landry, Mikal, Cam?) – 8:29 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Deandre Ayton and Torrey Craig are available, per Monty Williams – 8:15 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams confirms Deandre Ayton will play tonight. He was listed as probable coming in.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Suns have updated their NBA injury report: Cam Payne (left foot soreness) is out tonight – 8:08 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
A few more Jae Crowder trade targets for Suns to keep an eye on – bit.ly/3TYDmb7 via @PHNX_Suns – 8:02 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
In the moment, I was annoyed that Ant waved off the Rudy screen here — and then proceeded to take a fading midrange J.
But live I didn’t notice that Mikal Bridges pre-switches off KAT to Gobert, so as to be able to switch onto Ant if/when Rudy screened for him. Very smart. pic.twitter.com/1blT8ml2aP – 7:30 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Kevon Looney will play in his 121st consecutive regular season game tonight to close the Warriors’ road trip in New Orleans. Third-longest active games played streak in the NBA behind Mikal Bridges (316) and Saddiq Bey (144). – 7:11 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
– Warriors starters OUT
– Dame/Anferno OUT
– Giannis HELL
– Who gets Kyrie’s usage?
– Luka streak ends?
– Russ 6th Man
Massive slate
Talking abt it all the way through the closing bell.
Join us!
📺 https://t.co/44xWnO2KKc pic.twitter.com/X4zEgtjOTr – 6:34 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Gameday in The Valley!
#RipCity | @TvEvoca pic.twitter.com/DZ0PPczdi8 – 6:22 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Anti-Defamation League in conjunction with Brooklyn Nets have sent a letter to Jeff Bezos and Amazon leaders to either remove book/movie at center of Kyrie Irving situation from the platform or add explanation about issues with the content, sources tell me and @Mike Vorkunov. – 6:03 PM
Chris Paul @CP3
There is a trust you must have when it comes to business, and I never have to question if my brother CJ has my best interest in mind. Our relationship has changed over the years and I thank him for always being my #1 supporter. @Discover @PlayersTribune #Sponsored pic.twitter.com/2cAcUfdgoS – 5:38 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
“THERE’S LEVELS TO THIS!”
Air Canada himself, @Vince Carter, rightfully picking @Shaedon Sharpe‘s one-handed jam as the Dunk of the Week! pic.twitter.com/knZXel4pAG – 5:12 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Interesting that as G League season starts tonight, the Trail Blazers and Suns are playing each other.
They are the only two teams in the NBA without G League affiliates.
(Flip side, Ignite and Mexico City only G League teams without NBA affiliates) – 4:35 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers Injury Report vs. Suns tonight:
Damian Lillard (Right Calf; Strain), Gary Payton II (Return to Competition Reconditioning) and Olivier Sarr (Right Wrist; Sprain) are Out.
Anfernee Simons (Left Foot; Inflammation) – OUT
Trendon Watford (Right Hip; Flexor Strain) – OUT – 4:32 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
It’s official. Anfernee Simons is out for tonight at Phoenix.
Billups at PG? pic.twitter.com/88MQSaR2rA – 4:24 PM
