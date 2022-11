Bucks 22, Timberwolves 13: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Casey called Isaiah Stewart the “heart and soul of the team.” Talked about the passion and frustration he showed the other night in Milwaukee when he was fighting for a rebound and the team didn’t get it. “If we had five Isaiahs out there, we’d been in pretty good shape.” – 5:27 PM

And as for tonight, the #Bucks are on the verge of history with another win.8️⃣ straight to open the season is on the line.

Will the Bucks have more or less than 20.5 assists tonight?📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/eDofz7juI2

Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned– Warriors starters OUT– Dame/Anferno OUT– Giannis HELL– Who gets Kyrie’s usage?– Luka streak ends?– Russ 6th ManMassive slateTalking abt it all the way through the closing bell.Join us!

Look at Joe Harris bringing the ball up and initiating offense. From Joey Bucks to Joey Point Guard. – 7:28 PM

In the moment, I was annoyed that Ant waved off the Rudy screen here — and then proceeded to take a fading midrange J.But live I didn’t notice that Mikal Bridges pre-switches off KAT to Gobert, so as to be able to switch onto Ant if/when Rudy screened for him. Very smart. pic.twitter.com/1blT8ml2aP

Chris Mullin on our @NBCSWarriors pregame show: “Right now, the two best players in the NBA are Giannis Antetokounmpo and Steph Curry. Period. I’m not even gonna waste my time on that.” – 8:13 PM

Aleksej Pokusevski (right shoulder bursitis) is listed as out for tomorrow’s game against the Bucks – 8:13 PM

Rudy Gobert and Anthony Edwards are “good to go,” per Chris Finch. They were questionable with illnesses. – 8:17 PM

It’s not easy stopping Kevin Durant on any night, but he’s been unstoppable in this game. 24 pts and 8 ast in 23 min. He’s made an incredible 51 straight FTs, so you can’t send him to the line. – 8:27 PM

So much Brogdon in this one. Leads a 9 min, +8 run with Tatum and the bench getting into some two-man actions with Tatum, getting Kornet touches to make plays and finishing from inside and out. Takes a seat with 14 PTS and 2 AST in 11 minutes. #Bulls up 51-50 w/ DeMar cooking – 8:32 PM

Budenholzer says the Bucks expect and are hopeful Giannis will play, but he will go through warmups to test it out first. – 8:33 PM

The shorthanded Bucks were without Jrue & Brook but Giannis dropped 40 points & 16 rebounds but it wasn’t enough as the Bucks drop the game 113-108.⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/0zwNAE7e2F

At this moment, there are no teams in the NBA with more wins than the #Cavs . They’re tied for the league lead with seven wins (Milwaukee plays later tonight). – 9:20 PM

Through the first seven games of the season, the Bucks have been the best defensive unit in the league.🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/1IH6Ym6p6J

From @BKN_NETSPR : Kevin Durant (6-of-6 FT) has now made 51 straight free throws (since 10/26 at Milwaukee), marking the second-longest streak of his career (52 straight in March 2010 with Oklahoma City). – 9:39 PM

Giannis Antetokounmpo felt good enough to start tonight vs. the #Timberwolves . Joining him in the #Bucks starting lineup are Jrue Holiday, Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen and Brook Lopez.Milwaukee is looking to set a franchise record with their 8th straight win to open the year. – 9:49 PM

MatchupsGobert on GiannisKAT on LopezMcDaniels on AllenAnt on JrueDLo on CarterLopez on GobertGiannis on KATAllen on McDanielsHoliday on AntCarter on DLo – 10:19 PM

The fact the #Bucks have made 2 three-pointers in the first quarter probably makes it one of their better shooting nights of the season. – 10:21 PM

Jevon shows off his defense & Giannis shows off his midrange for the first bucket of the game. pic.twitter.com/UWIKt8xVX5

John Wall played a season-low 15 min. in Houston and never left the bench the final 9 of the 4Q. Tonight, he has stayed in since the 6-min mark of the 3Q.I asked Ty pregame why Norm played the entire 4th in HOU, and he said he was playing the best. Tonight, that’s John. – 10:21 PM

Giannis Antetokounmpo flashes three fingers and the #Bucks are 4-for-5 from distance to open this one. – 10:27 PM

