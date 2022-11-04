Bucks 22, Timberwolves 13: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (7-0) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (4-4) at Target Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Friday November 4, 2022
Milwaukee Bucks 22, Minnesota Timberwolves 13 (Q1 05:42)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo flashes three fingers and the #Bucks are 4-for-5 from distance to open this one. – 10:27 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bobby Portis checks in for Brook Lopez as the #Bucks sixth man. – 10:25 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
get us started, @D’Angelo Russell. 👏 pic.twitter.com/wsXUIf0puR – 10:23 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
John Wall played a season-low 15 min. in Houston and never left the bench the final 9 of the 4Q. Tonight, he has stayed in since the 6-min mark of the 3Q.
I asked Ty pregame why Norm played the entire 4th in HOU, and he said he was playing the best. Tonight, that’s John. – 10:21 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jevon shows off his defense & Giannis shows off his midrange for the first bucket of the game. pic.twitter.com/UWIKt8xVX5 – 10:21 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Oh. Look at that.
A Brook Lopez tip-out just led to a Grayson Allen 3. theathletic.com/3756662/2022/1… – 10:21 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Holiday misses a 3, Lopez pokes a rebound away from KAT. Allen 3. It’s 6-1 Milwaukee on the boards already. Ominous. – 10:21 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The fact the #Bucks have made 2 three-pointers in the first quarter probably makes it one of their better shooting nights of the season. – 10:21 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Matchups
Gobert on Giannis
KAT on Lopez
McDaniels on Allen
Ant on Jrue
DLo on Carter
Lopez on Gobert
Giannis on KAT
Allen on McDaniels
Holiday on Ant
Carter on DLo – 10:19 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
NBA scoring leaders
1. Luka Doncic
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo
3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
SGA moved ahead of KD on his day off. – 10:09 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo felt good enough to start tonight vs. the #Timberwolves. Joining him in the #Bucks starting lineup are Jrue Holiday, Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen and Brook Lopez.
Milwaukee is looking to set a franchise record with their 8th straight win to open the year. – 9:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From @BKN_NETSPR: Kevin Durant (6-of-6 FT) has now made 51 straight free throws (since 10/26 at Milwaukee), marking the second-longest streak of his career (52 straight in March 2010 with Oklahoma City). – 9:39 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Injury Report:
Anthony Edwards (Illness), and Rudy Gobert (Illness) are AVAILABLE vs. Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/uwM6nHIuJr – 9:31 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Through the first seven games of the season, the Bucks have been the best defensive unit in the league.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/1IH6Ym6p6J – 9:21 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
At this moment, there are no teams in the NBA with more wins than the #Cavs. They’re tied for the league lead with seven wins (Milwaukee plays later tonight). – 9:20 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The shorthanded Bucks were without Jrue & Brook but Giannis dropped 40 points & 16 rebounds but it wasn’t enough as the Bucks drop the game 113-108.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/0zwNAE7e2F – 9:06 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Budenholzer says the Bucks expect and are hopeful Giannis will play, but he will go through warmups to test it out first. – 8:33 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
So much Brogdon in this one. Leads a 9 min, +8 run with Tatum and the bench getting into some two-man actions with Tatum, getting Kornet touches to make plays and finishing from inside and out. Takes a seat with 14 PTS and 2 AST in 11 minutes.
#Bulls up 51-50 w/ DeMar cooking – 8:32 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s not easy stopping Kevin Durant on any night, but he’s been unstoppable in this game. 24 pts and 8 ast in 23 min. He’s made an incredible 51 straight FTs, so you can’t send him to the line. – 8:27 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Rudy Gobert and Anthony Edwards are “good to go,” per Chris Finch. They were questionable with illnesses. – 8:17 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Aleksej Pokusevski (right shoulder bursitis) is listed as out for tomorrow’s game against the Bucks – 8:13 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Chris Mullin on our @NBCSWarriors pregame show: “Right now, the two best players in the NBA are Giannis Antetokounmpo and Steph Curry. Period. I’m not even gonna waste my time on that.” – 8:13 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Pregame routines have begun. #Bucks pic.twitter.com/zz1RaeCp8s – 8:00 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
In the moment, I was annoyed that Ant waved off the Rudy screen here — and then proceeded to take a fading midrange J.
But live I didn’t notice that Mikal Bridges pre-switches off KAT to Gobert, so as to be able to switch onto Ant if/when Rudy screened for him. Very smart. pic.twitter.com/1blT8ml2aP – 7:30 PM
In the moment, I was annoyed that Ant waved off the Rudy screen here — and then proceeded to take a fading midrange J.
But live I didn’t notice that Mikal Bridges pre-switches off KAT to Gobert, so as to be able to switch onto Ant if/when Rudy screened for him. Very smart. pic.twitter.com/1blT8ml2aP – 7:30 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Target Center is dressed up for tonight’s national broadcast between the #Bucks & #Timberwolves. Scheduled for a 9:10 p.m. tip. pic.twitter.com/xgC7mZRDX6 – 7:30 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Look at Joe Harris bringing the ball up and initiating offense. From Joey Bucks to Joey Point Guard. – 7:28 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Top 5 rebounding teams take the court tonight.
🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/My2SULl733 – 7:11 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
HOWL TOWEL 🐺
every fan in attendance will receive one tonight! pic.twitter.com/1GaY55Ah0P – 7:00 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. ruled out for Saturday’s game against the Timberwolves with an illness. – 6:35 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
– Warriors starters OUT
– Dame/Anferno OUT
– Giannis HELL
– Who gets Kyrie’s usage?
– Luka streak ends?
– Russ 6th Man
Massive slate
Talking abt it all the way through the closing bell.
Join us!
📺 https://t.co/44xWnO2KKc pic.twitter.com/X4zEgtjOTr – 6:34 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks have more or less than 20.5 assists tonight?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/eDofz7juI2 – 6:20 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
A weekend filled with Bucks Basketball!! pic.twitter.com/X00e2Sp7Ic – 5:41 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
And as for tonight, the #Bucks are on the verge of history with another win.
8️⃣ straight to open the season is on the line.
🔖jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 5:32 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey called Isaiah Stewart the “heart and soul of the team.” Talked about the passion and frustration he showed the other night in Milwaukee when he was fighting for a rebound and the team didn’t get it. “If we had five Isaiahs out there, we’d been in pretty good shape.” – 5:27 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jrue Holiday this season:
20.1 PPG
5.3 RPG
7.6 APG
1.6 SPG
Second best player on the best team in basketball. pic.twitter.com/m7f93E7a9E – 4:45 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Tonight’s Media Meal vs. Milwaukee:
Greek Salad Station
Saffron Basmati Rice
Chicken Shawarma
Grilled Garlic Naan and Pita Baskets
Israeli Couscous
Post-Game Pizzas – 4:26 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
A plan worth flexing. 💪
🔗 https://t.co/gwtBPeojyg pic.twitter.com/VnSdHjnRzN – 4:21 PM
