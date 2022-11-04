Bulls feeling optimistic regarding Lonzo Ball's injury

Bulls feeling optimistic regarding Lonzo Ball's injury

Main Rumors

Bulls feeling optimistic regarding Lonzo Ball's injury

November 4, 2022- by

By |

KC Johnson: Billy Donovan said everything is “very, very optimistic” right now regarding Lonzo Ball. Has started running in water. No timeline for return.
Source: Twitter @KCJHoop

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Billy Donovan with an update on Lonzo Ball @Chicago Bulls @670TheScore @Audacy app 6:15 pre Drummond remains out with a shoulder injury .. White with a deep quad contusion – 6:09 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The re-evaluation went well for Lonzo Ball, but no timetable offered up. – 6:05 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan said everything is “very, very optimistic” right now regarding Lonzo Ball. Has started running in water. No timeline for return. – 6:03 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Positive signs with Lonzo Ball. – 6:03 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Donovan says Lonzo Ball is doing some running on the treadmill and in the water. – 6:03 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Bulls & #Celtics shooting around this morning.
Chicago enters tonight without Lonzo Ball (knee), Andre Drummond (shoulder) and Coby White questionable (quad).
Boston remains without Rob/Gallinari. – 8:37 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Lonzo has been in the weight room and will reportedly begin on-court shooting soon. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/03/rep…8:00 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Ayo is all yours Chicago – born and raised – and while he can’t replace everything Lonzo Ball does, he’s doing a helluva imitation the last few games.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/11/…2:32 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Lonzo has been in the weight room and will reportedly begin on-court shooting soon. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/03/rep…10:35 AM

More on this storyline

Coach Billy Donovan has been speaking to Lonzo Ball (left knee surgery) on a daily basis since Ball returned to Chicago and started rehabbing at the Advocate Center, but he offered no clear timetable for a possible return. Ball had the surgery a month ago and was given a window of four to six weeks before being re-evaluated. “I have not heard anything as of yet with that,’’ Donovan said. “He’s doing good. He feels like he’s progressing. He’s pretty optimistic and positive about everything. I think the biggest thing with the surgery is the incision healing in order to continue to make progress, and I just don’t know how far along he is in that process.’’ -via Chicago Sun-Times / October 27, 2022
Julia Poe: Billy Donovan on Lonzo Ball: “I have not heard anything yet.” Today marks four weeks since Ball’s surgery. Bulls initially anticipated he’d be ready for evaluation at the 4-6 week point. -via Twitter @byjuliapoe / October 26, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home