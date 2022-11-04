Bulls feeling optimistic regarding Lonzo Ball's injury

KC Johnson: Billy Donovan said everything is “very, very optimistic” right now regarding Lonzo Ball. Has started running in water. No timeline for return.
Source: Twitter @KCJHoop
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Billy Donovan with an update on Lonzo Ball @Chicago Bulls @670TheScore @Audacy app 6:15 pre Drummond remains out with a shoulder injury .. White with a deep quad contusion – 6:09 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The re-evaluation went well for Lonzo Ball, but no timetable offered up. – 6:05 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan said everything is “very, very optimistic” right now regarding Lonzo Ball. Has started running in water. No timeline for return. – 6:03 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Donovan says Lonzo Ball is doing some running on the treadmill and in the water. – 6:03 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Bulls & #Celtics shooting around this morning.
Chicago enters tonight without Lonzo Ball (knee), Andre Drummond (shoulder) and Coby White questionable (quad).
Boston remains without Rob/Gallinari. – 8:37 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Lonzo has been in the weight room and will reportedly begin on-court shooting soon. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/03/rep… – 8:00 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Ayo is all yours Chicago – born and raised – and while he can’t replace everything Lonzo Ball does, he’s doing a helluva imitation the last few games.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/11/… – 2:32 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Lonzo has been in the weight room and will reportedly begin on-court shooting soon. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/03/rep… – 10:35 AM
More on this storyline
Coach Billy Donovan has been speaking to Lonzo Ball (left knee surgery) on a daily basis since Ball returned to Chicago and started rehabbing at the Advocate Center, but he offered no clear timetable for a possible return. Ball had the surgery a month ago and was given a window of four to six weeks before being re-evaluated. “I have not heard anything as of yet with that,’’ Donovan said. “He’s doing good. He feels like he’s progressing. He’s pretty optimistic and positive about everything. I think the biggest thing with the surgery is the incision healing in order to continue to make progress, and I just don’t know how far along he is in that process.’’ -via Chicago Sun-Times / October 27, 2022
Julia Poe: Billy Donovan on Lonzo Ball: “I have not heard anything yet.” Today marks four weeks since Ball’s surgery. Bulls initially anticipated he’d be ready for evaluation at the 4-6 week point. -via Twitter @byjuliapoe / October 26, 2022
Julia Poe: Lonzo Ball getting in some weighted squats at the tail end of practice at the Advocate Center this morning. Four weeks today since his second surgery. -via Twitter @byjuliapoe / October 26, 2022
