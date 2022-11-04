Bulls 57, Celtics 63: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Chicago Bulls (5-4) play against the Boston Celtics (3-3) at TD Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Friday November 4, 2022
Chicago Bulls 57, Boston Celtics 63 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Celtics up 63-57. Tatum scored 5 pts and served 3 ast in the final 6 mins. Brown added 6 pts as part of a 20-12 run. Bulls shooting 51.1% FG, pouring in mid-rangers and kicking out against aggressive Boston collapses to shoot 6-for-14 from 3 (42.9%). Celtics lead reb battle 23-19 – 8:49 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Watch only Ayo Dosunmu throughout this defensive play.
This is the stuff you don’t catch if you’re only watching the ball, GREAT off-ball defense that blew up this possession. pic.twitter.com/9LzLrUeZJv – 8:46 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Halftime in Boston.
DeMar: 19pts/2reb
Vuc: 11pts/4reb
Zach: 10pts/4reb pic.twitter.com/EOsHaaLo21 – 8:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 63-57 at the half
Tatum – 18/6/4
Brogdon – 14 points
Brown – 8 points
Celtics – 57.5% FGs
Celtics – 5-12 3Ps
Celtics – 5 turnovers
DeRozan – 19 points
Vucevic – 11 points
LaVine – 10 points
Bulls – 51.1% FGs
Bulls – 6-14 3Ps
Bulls – 5 turnovers – 8:46 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Zach LaVine’s first half shot chart, with a big hole in the middle
Jumpers are falling, but tonight continues trend of LaVine appearing to lack typical pop + comfort on drives. Entered play shooting an uncharacteristic 44.1% in restricted area pic.twitter.com/hyBOcm9Uye – 8:45 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Celtics 63, Bulls 57
DeRozan 19 pts
Vucevic 11 pts
LaVine 10 pts
Tatum 18 pts, 6 rebs, 4 assists
Celtics 57.5% FG
Bench scoring: Celtics 21-5 – 8:44 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Don’t think there is any downside to Brown and Tatum screening. Tatum forces a CHI foul setting one and gets two free throws before half. #Celtics 63-57. – 8:43 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Tatum played 22 minutes in this first half. Start of a back-to-back too. – 8:43 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Definitely a concerted effort to get the ball in Horford’s hands offensively to make plays in this one. Let Tatum, Brown, Smart attack off him against #bulls guards/wings – 8:38 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Good cut by Brown, good pass by Smart. Boston gets so much out of Smart working in the post. They need to run more of those actions. – 8:37 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Boston is right on most of the DeRozan pullups, but he’s still knocking them down. – 8:32 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
So much Brogdon in this one. Leads a 9 min, +8 run with Tatum and the bench getting into some two-man actions with Tatum, getting Kornet touches to make plays and finishing from inside and out. Takes a seat with 14 PTS and 2 AST in 11 minutes.
#Bulls up 51-50 w/ DeMar cooking – 8:32 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
not even a slip can stop @Malcolm Brogdon rn 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jAMuOfCBZs – 8:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Bulls didn’t even come close to getting matched up in transition and Brown blew by Vucevic for the easy dunk. – 8:30 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Just like we drew it up 💪
@Alex Caruso | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/6LR5sfARf5 – 8:29 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Patrick Williams went like five minutes of good basketball and then inexplicably fouled Tatum shooting a three.
That’s kind of the deal with him. Always makes a weird play or two that hurts the Bulls. – 8:28 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Ever since Pat Williams admitted that it’s tough to play with All-Stars … he’s found life much easier. I’m the Dr. Phil of Bulls basketball. – 8:28 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Make it 12 points for Brogdon attacking the rim aggressively and leading this second unit. Mazzulla wants to give them some extra run almost midway through the 2nd. – 8:26 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Luke Kornet (4) has more free throw attempts this season an Al Horford (1). Other than @Bobby Manning, who saw that coming? – 8:24 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Fitting that Kornet and Hauser are giving the #Celtics solid 1Q minutes on the night Maine opens.
They both meshed up there and adjusted their games to the styles they’d play in Boston this year during last season. C’s making improved use of the G-League. – 8:24 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Malcolm is locked in on getting to the rim 😤 pic.twitter.com/wDSu7zJRXQ – 8:21 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Brogdon is eating up Bulls defenders off the bounce so far. Getting to the rim at will. – 8:21 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Celtics bench is doing to the Bulls what the Bulls bench usually does to opponents. – 8:21 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Hauser did a nice job staying with LaVine on defense and then worked a pretty give-and-go with Kornet to get the big man a couple of free throws. That was a good sequence for Hauser. – 8:19 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
FYI chatting #Celtics #bulls in the comments at @BostonSportsBSJ. Come join us: bostonsportsjournal.com/live/bsj-live-… – 8:18 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics pickup points seem higher in this game, but they’re still collapsing on dribble penetration and giving up 3s off them. #Bulls 5/9 from 3. – 8:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Great pass by Caruso to find Dragic.
Followed by a really nice drive for Brogdon for another and-1. – 8:18 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
That’s 11 30-point quarters allowed by the #Celtics so far into their 8th game. They gave up a 41-pointer in the first Cleveland game, and three to the #Bulls the first time they played them. – 8:15 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Bulls lead 31-26 after one
Tatum – 10 points
Smart – 5 points
Brogdon – 5 points
Horford – 4 assists
Celtics – 52.6% FGs
Celtics – 2-5 3Ps
Celtics – 4 turnovers
DeRozan – 13 points
Vucevic – 7 points
LaVine – 5 points
Bulls – 50% FGs
Bulls – 4-8 3Ps
Bulls – 1 turnover – 8:14 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Celtics. Bulls. Tip-off coming up. pic.twitter.com/gQg85fglQM – 8:14 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Strong start by the good guys.
DeMar: 13pts
Vucevic: 7pts
Zach: 5pts pic.twitter.com/06AnCkbut9 – 8:14 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Impressive start for Bulls, who lead Celtics 31-26 after Q1
DeRozan (13), Vucevic (7) and LaVine (5) combined for 25 of 31 points. Team shot 50 percent and scored 6 points off 4 turnovers – 8:13 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls 31 Boston 26 after 1. @DeMar DeRozan 13pts. Vucevic: 7. Boston: Tatum: 10pts. Celtics 55%. Bulls 50%. – 8:13 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls have come out in this first quarter and shown that it’s a business trip. Up 5, and playing with energy. – 8:12 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Haven’t seen a ton of ISO from Brogdon in a #Celtics uniform, but he goes right through Green for a 3PT play sizing him up and going downhill. 31-26 CHI – 8:12 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said on Friday that he is optimistic of guard Lonzo Ball’s recovery from his left knee injury. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/04/bul… – 8:12 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Boston’s spacing is a mess so far. Lots of guys cutting right into the path of a ballhandler. – 8:10 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Kornet in with a cutting baseline finish from Grant and a block guarding Goran Dragic in the post. – 8:09 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar has 13 points in the first quarter and remains absolutely automatic pic.twitter.com/pXJDTq7g3z – 8:08 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Luke Kornet is again getting the backup five minutes.
Kornet and Sam Hauser played minimal minutes against the Cavs on Wednesday night. – 8:07 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
This young fan beat cancer and came back to let @Nikola Vucevic know ❤️
(via @Chicago Bulls) pic.twitter.com/gunBQaK8Vg – 8:06 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Sam Hauser minutes have doubled over the last four games to 14 from roughly 7 through the first three.
Malcolm Brogdon checked in nearly 8 mins. into the 1st tonight, but is coming off matching his #Celtics high in minutes with 24 on Wednesday. – 8:06 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
This guy IS ridiculous.
@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/Tto1H5akPT – 8:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum is really looking to get to the rim tonight and draw free throws. He’s driven quite a few times to open this one. – 8:04 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Two nights after scoring 9 points on 2-for-11 shooting against Charlotte, DeMar DeRozan has 11 points in first nine minutes of Q1 in Boston – 8:04 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
DeRozan sold another foul. Didn’t look to be any contact there.
Either way, he’s putting his lowest-scoring game from his Bulls tenure in rearview mirror. With 11 points, already outscored last game. – 8:03 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach’s so smooth with it.
@Zach LaVine | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/HlFesTY3pW – 8:02 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The #Celtics Marcus Smart snaps an 8-0 Chicago run with a 3-pointer, then commits a foul+the basket. #thatkindofgame – 8:00 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
DeRozan, who Horford said this morning mastered the mid-range game, hits a sick runner through a Smart foul.
Sam Hauser about to get some run. – 8:00 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Second time Ayo has gotten the switch, found White on Vooch, and drooled over the possibilities. – 7:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It’s weird that Marc Davis is working Celtics-Bulls after working these two teams in Chicago last week.
That game saw both Joe Mazzulla and Grant Williams get ejected. – 7:58 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Back-to-back-to-back breakout 3s for the #bulls out of timeout. Dosunmu, Vucevic and LaVine. – 7:58 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Most heard comment when looking at Celtics bench: “Hey, they have a guy that looks a lot like Blake Griffin … ”
Griffin has turned into Shoeless Joe at the end of “Eight Men Out.” – 7:57 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Dosunmu is now 11-for-11 from three against Boston in 4+ games. – 7:57 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Jared Weiss and I talk about Ime Udoka potentially coaching the Nets, the Celtics’ season so far, Jayson Tatum’s big start, their starting/closing five and much more- basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/269276… – 7:55 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics disruptive early on defense. Forced back-to-back Dosunmu misses after he started his career 27/30 FG against Boston. – 7:52 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Dosunmo entered 27-for-30 in his career against the #Celtics. He has missed his first two attempts tonight. #Bulls – 7:52 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
For Joe Mazzulla, it’s all about re-establishing our habits on defense.
Tune into first half action now on @NBCSBoston 📺 pic.twitter.com/ZY5UQ2SBji – 7:52 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The Lonzo Ball update you’ve all been waiting for … and some news on the Drummond/Coby injuries …
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/sports-saturda… – 7:50 PM
The Lonzo Ball update you’ve all been waiting for … and some news on the Drummond/Coby injuries …
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Al Horford with the pump-fake, in for the easy dunk. The scouting report says Al is looking to only catch and shoot. Mixing it up with the drive every now and then, will only open the floor for him and his teammates. – 7:50 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Wow. Two early assists and a baseline jam for Al Horford along with a post stop on Patrick Williams. 6-5 #Celtics early. – 7:48 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum is holding his elbow after going down on the first layup of the game. – 7:47 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum is holding his left elbow area after crashing into the front row on the first play of the game, but he looks to be playing through it. – 7:47 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls’ Billy Donovan shares optimistic Lonzo Ball injury update —- with perspective.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 7:46 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Make sure you exercise your right to vote on Election Day 🗳️ pic.twitter.com/2cxjiVdm71 – 7:44 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
PSA (again): Celtics-Bulls is an ESPN game, so the game will tip at 7:45 PM ET. – 7:23 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jayson Tatum has scored 20 points in all seven games this year, and 29 of his last 30. The only team to hold him under?
The Bulls, in Chicago April 6th. – 7:20 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Bulls starters:
Nikola Vucevic
Patrick Williams
DeMar DeRozan
Zach LaVine
Ayo Dosunmu – 7:19 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Bulls at Celtics – TD Garden – November 4, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Chicago – Ayo Dosunmu, Zach Lavine, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams, Nikola Vucevic
OUT: Boston: Rob Williams, Gallinari Chicago: Drummond, White, Ball pic.twitter.com/CIalzZXsCf – 7:19 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: MassLive spoke with Grant Williams, an NBPA vice president, about Kyrie Irving’s post promoting an anti-semitic documentary. He expects union leadership to meet with the suspended Nets point guard who is also a VP. masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 7:19 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
“Who scores first tonight? Zach or DeMar?”
Participate in the @ATT BullsIQ game found in the Bulls App and you could win 100-level tickets or a Bulls jersey! – 7:15 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Let’s work! Starters tonight in Boston.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/YLswvkkk3W – 7:00 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Hall of Fame education for the Rook. pic.twitter.com/zoXmMFUO0G – 6:26 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown (non-COVID illness) is playing tonight. #Celtics #Bulls – 6:23 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Billy Donovan with an update on Lonzo Ball @Chicago Bulls @670TheScore @Audacy app 6:15 pre Drummond remains out with a shoulder injury .. White with a deep quad contusion – 6:09 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Andre Drummond is still dealing with mobility issues with the sprained shoulder. Could be days, could be a few weeks. – 6:09 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
White suffered “a significant deep thigh contusion” and is “still experiencing quite a bit of pain,” according to Donovan.
Drummond is still having trouble raising arm above head. There’s no torn labrum or dislocation; it’s a shoulder sprain. But he’s not close, per Donovan. – 6:08 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Boston Celtics have just downgraded Jaylen Brown to questionable for tonight’s game due to a non-COVID illness. – 6:08 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport update:
Jaylen Brown (non-COVID illness) – QUESTIONABLE – 6:07 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics say Jaylen Brown is questionable vs. Bulls due to a non-covid illness. – 6:07 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Fall fits in Boston.
@Zach LaVine | @Patrick Williams pic.twitter.com/e353DSQk6w – 6:06 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Coby White has a significant thigh contusion with some swelling. – 6:06 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The re-evaluation went well for Lonzo Ball, but no timetable offered up. – 6:05 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan said everything is “very, very optimistic” right now regarding Lonzo Ball. Has started running in water. No timeline for return. – 6:03 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Donovan says Lonzo Ball is doing some running on the treadmill and in the water. – 6:03 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Donovan can’t put a timetable on Drummond, and said he can’t put his arm over head and it got worse over 48 hours after injury. Clean scans. They had been worried about a labrum tear. – 6:02 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Andre Drummond (shoulder) is OUT tonight for #Bulls. #Celtics. – 6:01 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
LaVine exploded in the fourth quarter on Tuesday to clinch the road victory for Chicago. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/02/tha… – 6:00 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Coach Mazzulla: “I thought why we had the best team defense last year was because all of our guys took pride in individual defense, and I think we’re gaining that identity back.” Adds that we’re No. 1 in defense the last two games. – 5:57 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Plan is for Al Horford to play in New York tomorrow, but Mazzulla says they’ll see how it goes after the game tonight. – 5:51 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Mazzulla said Al Horford is planning to play tomorrow in New York. – 5:51 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Joe Mazzulla speaking shortly before #Bulls #Celtics.
Reminder that I’m filling in for @John Karalis on @BostonSportsBSJ coverage tonight.
Join me in the live chat here: bostonsportsjournal.com/live/bsj-live-… – 5:36 PM
Joe Mazzulla speaking shortly before #Bulls #Celtics.
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
New story: #Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is second in the NBA in percentage of points from the mid-range behind #Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan. Teams will try their best to take that shot away from him, which Cunningham expects. detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 5:15 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
True story In the press room in Boston today and future hall of famer @KC Johnson says, “ Chuck, have you seen Ayo’s stats against Boston.. he’s 27-30 / a perfect 10-10 from three point range !” My response – “ KC he missed three shots we need to work on that @AyoDos_11 “ 😂😂 – 5:04 PM
Michael Wallace @MyMikeCheck
Defensive slippages and injuries impacting preferred rotations have combined to leave @Memphis Grizzlies in search of stability. They hope to settle into more of a rhythm at home as they face 3 games in 4 nights against Hornets, Wizards and Celtics. grindcitymedia.com/2022/11/04/mik… – 5:00 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @Jared Weiss and I talk about Ime Udoka potentially coaching the Nets, the Celtics’ season so far, Jayson Tatum’s big start, their starting/closing five and much more: basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/269276… – 4:58 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
I’m at a family event tonight so no Celtics coverage from me until tomorrow. – 4:32 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Election Day is coming up and poll workers are still needed in the Boston area.
Sign up: https://t.co/LOIOptsYD9 pic.twitter.com/sgvWbye4Oz – 4:00 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
New schedule wallpaper just dropped 📲 pic.twitter.com/AFey06r0Ua – 3:44 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
We’ve got Bulls ball on @670TheScore only local call tonight @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network. 6:15 pre game . In Boston against the Celtics. NBA Injury Report: Ball, Drummond, White-Out. Boston : Gallinari and Williams. Join @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini and me . Fired up! – 3:29 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Woj: “Irving had become an albatross around his team, too. He had played a listless game on Tuesday in a loss to the Chicago Bulls, leaving his teammates and opponents to privately describe him as disengaged and seemingly ‘in another world.’” – 3:16 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Before ➡️ After
Yesterday we teamed up with @newbalance to open a newly renovated gym at the Dorchester YMCA with the help of @Sam Hauser ☘️ #CelticsAssist pic.twitter.com/zbUCAei7C3 – 3:15 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New pod with @Chris Vernon on all the latest happening around the NBA from Kyrie Irving to James Harden’s injury to the Lakers winning two in a row, plus SGA, Cavs-Celtics, Pelicans, and much more. open.spotify.com/episode/62Hjla… – 3:10 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
📍 Boston
@PlanetFitness | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/RnLCcmXZqx – 2:49 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Zach LaVine from DEEP 🎯
(via @Chicago Bulls) pic.twitter.com/0YvKDaMHJv – 2:34 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Al Horford: Celtics happy for Ime Udoka and moving on after reported Nets hire.
“Our group, we’re moving ahead. We have to focus.” https://t.co/f2nx6tbQYs pic.twitter.com/uzIFigFjfU – 2:32 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Our prediction and best bet for Friday’s Bulls vs. Celtics game. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/bulls-at… – 1:51 PM
