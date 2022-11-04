Cavaliers 14, Pistons 13: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (6-1) play against the Detroit Pistons (7-7) at Little Caesars Arena
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Friday November 4, 2022
Cleveland Cavaliers 14, Detroit Pistons 13 (Q1 04:04)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Cleveland is second in the league in 3-point shooting percentage, but hasn’t been able to connect from distance just yet. 0-4.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff told me before the game that he has had multiple conversations with Isaac Okoro recently given Okoro’s struggles. Bickerstaff said it’s his fault that Okoro has been struggling. Lineups. Rotations. Usage. Fit. It’s all played part. – 7:25 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Nerlens subs in for Stewart, who has two fouls at the 6:15 mark of the first – 7:23 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Stewart picks up his second foul of the night after that block attempt on Mobley and Nerlens Noel is about to check in for the first time at Little Caesars Arena. – 7:23 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons 10, Cavs 9 with 6:41 left in the 1st. All five starters have scored – 7:20 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The #Pistons lead 10-9 over the #Cavs with 6:41 left in the first quarter. – 7:19 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons are up 10-9 early. Every starter has scored.
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Saddiq absorbs the contact and drops in the floater. 3-point play gives Detroit an 8-5 lead early on. – 7:18 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Stew and Saddiq are doing a good job on the Cleveland bigs early. Being physical. – 7:16 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Isaiah Stewart picks up his first foul less than 15 seconds into the game after Jarrett Allen drives to the basket. – 7:11 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
G4ME TIME.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Kevon Looney will play in his 121st consecutive regular season game tonight to close the Warriors’ road trip in New Orleans. Third-longest active games played streak in the NBA behind Mikal Bridges (316) and Saddiq Bey (144). – 7:11 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons starters: Cunningham, Ivey, Bey, Bogdanovic and Stewart. – 6:37 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Friday night HOOPS!
#Cavs and Pistons coming your way on @BallySportsCLE 🏀
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Your #CavsPistons First 🖐️!
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Donovan Mitchell (L ankle sprain) & Darius Garland (L knee sprain) will sit this one out.
Isaac Okoro in the starting lineup, alongside Caris LeVert, Dean Wade, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen.
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
#Cavs starters vs. Detroit:
Caris LeVert
Isaac Okoro
Dean Wade
Evan Mobley
Jarrett Allen
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury report presented by
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
T-minus one hour until tip-off 🗣 Here’s what @Isaiah Stewart is listening to get ready for the game tonight🎧🎵
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
With Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell both out tonight, Caris LeVert’s role changes yet again. He’s stepped up in different ways all year, and will have to tonight. thelandondemand.com/news/2022/nov/… – 6:00 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell are OUT tonight against the Pistons while Raul Neto WILL PLAY, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. Caris LeVert is moving to PG while Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade both re-enter the starting lineup, sources say.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff on Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell: “We’ll see” – 5:37 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey called Isaiah Stewart the “heart and soul of the team.” Talked about the passion and frustration he showed the other night in Milwaukee when he was fighting for a rebound and the team didn’t get it. “If we had five Isaiahs out there, we’d been in pretty good shape.” – 5:27 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said Jalen Duren will go through shootaround and the medical team will decide if he can play. Listed as questionable with a left ankle sprain, missed Detroit’s last two games – 5:23 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Dwane Casey said Jalen Duren (ankle) is a game-time decision. His status was changed to questionable on 4:30 injury report. – 5:23 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey on Bey: “He’s attacking more. He’s reading the closeouts. Unfortunately he’s turning down some good shots.” Said Bey needs to recognize when to punish defenses for giving him space. – 5:20 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said the Pistons will have to figure out how to rebound while playing small. “We started off with six centers, everyone was laughing. Now we’re down.” – 5:19 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
New story: #Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is second in the NBA in percentage of points from the mid-range behind #Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan. Teams will try their best to take that shot away from him, which Cunningham expects. detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 5:15 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
From Sept. 2: “Donovan Mitchell is the piece that ties it all together, and the Cavaliers were in a unique and picture-perfect position… The Cavaliers opted to win right now. They have almost assured their four-year playoff drought comes to an end.”
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
For a chance to win custom teal sneakers by Kickstradomis, place any order on @DoorDash using code “TEALMEAL.” 24 hours only starting at 3:13PM ET on 11/4. No Purchase Necessary. Detroit Metro Area, MI, 18+. Ends 11/05/22. https://t.co/eEbDgaNGxG pic.twitter.com/182rfjJV1V – 3:13 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
#FROHIO ranks 3rd in the East in rebounds per game (12.0 RPG) 👏
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
One-hand slam from @Jaden Ivey earns #DunkOfTheWeek, presented by @DraftKings 💪 pic.twitter.com/SR6Eu9Pv7g – 2:10 PM
