Clippers 42, Spurs 32: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (4-4) play against the San Antonio Spurs (3-3) at AT&T Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday November 4, 2022
Los Angeles Clippers 42, San Antonio Spurs 32 (Q2 05:34)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Looks like Norman Powell may get extended minutes with Luke Kennard dealing with discomfort. – 8:51 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Beautiful day for a beautiful dime! pic.twitter.com/zoGOmj3HSs – 8:50 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Not the shooting John Wall wanted on this road trip. After making 3-10 in Houston, he’s 1-6 so far tonight in San Antonio. – 8:49 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Vassell, McDermott and Collins all having great games off the bench so far. – 8:47 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Zach finds Doug with the dime and dunk! pic.twitter.com/rNFP7sW34z – 8:46 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The second unit of the Clippers simply hemorrhages points. We’ve seen it four games in a row now.
Spurs cut up to 14 points off of 17-point lead that the starters built, and Tyronn Lue calls timeout with 8:33 left in first half. Clippers lead down to 34-30. Bench: 2/12 FGs. – 8:45 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Pretty confident take there in transition from young Malaki Branham. Meanwhile, a McDermott flurry has the Spurs within 34-30. – 8:45 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Things got heated between Marcus Morris Sr. and Zach Collins during Clippers-Spurs. pic.twitter.com/7N5HcYXkMS – 8:45 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Well, the Clippers’ lead is down to four. The bleeding didn’t begin with the bench — starters were still in after Pop’s second timeout, when San Antonio finally began scoring — but it has continued with the bench. – 8:44 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Spurs are giving the Clippers certain shots (Wall in the midrange, Mann from 3) and the Clippers are proving San Antonio’s strategy correct. – 8:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers lead Spurs 28-18 after one quarter of play.
Powerful start from starters. Bench came in and did some silly things.
Jackson/George with 7 points, 3/4 FGs, 1/1 3s each. Clippers shot 57.1% from 2 and 3. – 8:38 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Clippers by 10
Vassell with 7 points off the bench in his return from injury quarter
Clippers outscoring Spurs 12-3 from 3PT line
LAC led by as many as 17 points pic.twitter.com/qaFMmVyCZX – 8:37 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers’ first-quarter lead was once 17, and is now 28-18 after one quarter. – 8:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Zach Collins traveled. Former Spur (not really) Marcus Morris Sr. was in the air and tried to protect himself and Collins on the way down.
Collins took exception and shoved ball to Morris. Morris shoved back. Hold me backs ensue.
We’ll probably get double techs and play on. – 8:31 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Shoving match between Zach Collins and Marcus Morris. You can guess who the AT&T Center crowd is rooting for and against. – 8:29 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Marcus Morris and Zach Collins pushed and shoved after Morris put his arm around Collins’ neck, looking accidentally, after a foul, and Collins took issue with that. Both sides separated. – 8:29 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Spurs gave up a huge run to go down 17.
Devin Vassell drains a three off a screen, then dribbles in for a pull-up jumper. – 8:29 PM
Spurs gave up a huge run to go down 17.
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
No substitutions out of the timeout for the Clippers, who keep together the lineup that has been rolling. – 8:26 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
16-0 Clippers run before Tyronn Lue makes a substitution.
Clippers up 25-8 as Gregg Popovich has to burn a second timeout with 4:07 left in opening quarter. pic.twitter.com/P0kxS72L8w – 8:25 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The Spurs were doing pretty well until the Clippers rolled off this 19-2 run that is still ongoing. – 8:24 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have trailed by double digits in 44% of their games this season.
SA enters 0-3 when down by 10 – 8:22 PM
The Spurs have trailed by double digits in 44% of their games this season.
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Devin Vassell did not start tonight in his first game back from a knee malady. He makes his appearance with 7:14 remaining in the first quarter. – 8:19 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Luke Kennard had initial assignment on Keldon Johnson, but that switched after Johnson got an and-one through Kennard.
Reggie Jackson hit the #onfire with 3 unanswered buckets and Clippers lead 13-9 at first timeout — 7:14 left in 1st quarter – 8:17 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Since falling behind 7-2, the Clippers have begun an 11-2 run and forced San Antonio to take a timeout here in SA. – 8:17 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers seem as though they’ll be in drop tonight on the high PNR if that first Spurs action is a sign and Keldon Johnson nails the open three with Zubac staying in the paint. – 8:11 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
I can report Marcus Morris Sr. is still drawing a small smattering of boos when introduced at the AT&T Center. – 8:07 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Fun with Spurs +/- entering this game tonight vs Clippers
1. Keldon Johnson (+51)
2. Gorgui Dieng (+3)
3. Isaiah Roby (+3)
Every other Spur is in the red so far this season. – 8:06 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro’s second 3-pointer moved him past Josh Richardson for 10th on the Heat all-time list. – 8:01 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Starters for tonight’s Clips-Spurs game
LAC
Paul George
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Luke Kennard
Reggie Jackson
SAS
Keldon Johnson
Jeremy Sochan
Jakob Poeltl
Malaki Branham
Tre Jones – 7:42 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Per Clippers PR:
SAS
Keldon Johnson
Jeremy Sochan
Jakob Poeltl
Malaki Branham
Tre Jones – 7:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
When Luke Kennard, Paul George, and Marcus Morris Sr. have shared the floor this season, the Clippers have outscored opponents by 39 points in 74 minutes.
When one of those three have been off the floor, the Clippers have been outscored by 81 points in 310 minutes. – 7:35 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
“…Anybody that has observed the #Spurs over a very long period of time knows that an accusation like this would be taken very seriously without any doubt whatsoever, no equivocation, the Spurs organization would be on top of it,” Gregg Popovich said
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 7:11 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Gregg Popovich addresses a former team psychologist suing the Spurs and former first-round pick Josh Primo: pic.twitter.com/CcTyWgO2uJ – 6:48 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich on the Josh Primo lawsuit. pic.twitter.com/YAvUtYReeM – 6:41 PM
RJ Marquez @KSATRJ
JUST IN: Spurs coach Gregg Popovich responds to allegations the organization covered up or did not take corrective action against Josh Primo after he was accused of exposing himself to former team psychologist Hillary Cauthen. (@Tom Orsborn asked question). #ksatnews #ksatsports pic.twitter.com/EpK9Cb4KMd – 6:41 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The Clippers have changed Robert Covington’s availability reason from “health and safety protocols” to “return to competition reconditioning”
He remains out at San Antonio. – 6:39 PM
The Clippers have changed Robert Covington’s availability reason from “health and safety protocols” to “return to competition reconditioning”
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers F Robert Covington, who missed recent games while in health and safety protocols, is being upgraded and is now part of the return to play conditioning process. It means he’s most likely available for Sunday against Utah. – 6:37 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers will start Luke Kennard alongside Paul George, Ivica Zubac, Marcus Morris and Reggie Jackson again tonight in San Antonio.
Lue also said he’s liked what he’s seen from Norman Powell since moving him to the sixth man role. – 6:35 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Gregg Popovich was asked pregame by @Tom Orsborn about who within the Spurs knew last June about allegations against Joshua Primo. Popovich’s answer: pic.twitter.com/5N95g8YnaI – 6:20 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Get dialed in for today’s contest.
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 6:15 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“Seeing the world has opened up my eyes to different people & cultures, food, music. It has really made me really open and creative & helped me on & off the court. It’s been great and matured me. I’m not a normal 19-year-old,” #Spurs rookie Jérémy Sochan. bit.ly/3WA8OxZ – 6:14 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Pregame literature
The Clippers average the fewest points in the NBA — 6.0 fewer than the next worst team.
Only one team averages more turnovers per game. Only two teams make fewer 3s per game.
For now, Paul George has to lift a team finding itself.
theathletic.com/3760866/2022/1… – 6:10 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets injury report vs. Spurs: Bones (hip) is questionable, Ish (calf) is questionable, Zeke (ankle) is out. – 5:43 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Zeke Nnaji (right ankle sprain) is listed as out for Saturday’s matchup vs. the Spurs. Bones Hyland (right hip strain) and Ish Smith (right calf strain) are questionable. – 5:37 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nuggets injury report vs. Spurs:
Bones Hyland – questionable (left hip strain)
Zeke Nnaji – out (right ankle sprain)
Ish Smith – questionable (right calf strain)
Peyton Waton (G League), Jack White (G League) and Collin Gillespie (leg fracture) remain out. – 5:34 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Statement of support for former Spurs psychologist Hillary Cauthen from the Association for Applied Sports Psychology: pic.twitter.com/qbLEldkvP7 – 4:10 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Yes, THE Missy Elliott.
Be there for the 11/9 matchup vs. the Lakers as we celebrate her legendary 25-year career.
Don’t sit this out! – 4:06 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Buzbee Law Firm reaction to Bexar County investigating Primo after its client, former Spurs psychologist Hillary Cauthen, filed suit alleging he exposed himself to her several times: “That’s a criminal matter. We are civil lawyers. We will allow that process to play itself out.” – 3:19 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On Lauri Markkanen, Josh Richardson and a few other Jae Crowder trade targets for the Suns as the season unfolds: bit.ly/3TYDmb7 – 3:15 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Tonight’s #BallerVision starting lineup for the LA Clippers vs. the San Antonio Spurs.⬇️
1️⃣ » @Paul Pierce
2️⃣ » @Cuttino Mobley – 3:00 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has launched a criminal investigation into Josh Primo, an official told The Athletic. An ex-Spurs psychologist said Thurs. Primo exposed himself 9 times in front of her. She is suing him and Spurs. From @Shams Charania and me theathletic.com/3759741/2022/1… – 2:23 PM
