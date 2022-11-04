Cole Anthony out until after Thanksgiving?

Cole Anthony, who injured his right internal oblique in an Oct. 26 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, is expected to get back on the court for individual work within the next few days, a person with knowledge of his situation told the Orlando Sentinel on Thursday. That person added he hopes to return to play after Thanksgiving in late November/early December. Ultimately, his return will depend on how he responds to rehabilitation and treatment in the coming weeks.
Source: Khobi Price @ Orlando Sentinel
Off day for the Kings in Florida as they await Saturday’s game vs. the Magic. No update on De’Aaron Fox. Orlando has some injuries going into tonight’s game vs. the Warriors.
QUESTIONABLE: Terrence Ross
OUT: Cole Anthony, Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris, Jonathan Isaac, Mo Wagner – 5:40 PM
