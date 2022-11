Cole Anthony out until after Thanksgiving?

Cole Anthony, who injured his right internal oblique in an Oct. 26 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, is expected to get back on the court for individual work within the next few days, a person with knowledge of his situation told the Orlando Sentinel on Thursday. That person added he hopes to return to play after Thanksgiving in late November/early December. Ultimately, his return will depend on how he responds to rehabilitation and treatment in the coming weeks.Source: Khobi Price @ Orlando Sentinel