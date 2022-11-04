Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell out against Detroit

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without both starting guards on Friday night against the Detroit Pistons. Sources tell cleveland.com that Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell, listed as questionable going into the night, won’t play because of injuries suffered in Wednesday’s hard-fought win over the Boston Celtics. Garland has a sprained left knee while Mitchell sprained his left ankle. Neither are believed to be serious injuries.
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
#Cavs starters vs. Detroit:
Caris LeVert
Isaac Okoro
Dean Wade
Evan Mobley
Jarrett Allen
Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland are both OUT #LetEmKnow – 6:19 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
With Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell both out tonight, Caris LeVert’s role changes yet again. He’s stepped up in different ways all year, and will have to tonight. thelandondemand.com/news/2022/nov/… – 6:00 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell are OUT tonight against the Pistons while Raul Neto WILL PLAY, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. Caris LeVert is moving to PG while Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade both re-enter the starting lineup, sources say.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff on Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell: “We’ll see” – 5:37 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
From Sept. 2: “Donovan Mitchell is the piece that ties it all together, and the Cavaliers were in a unique and picture-perfect position… The Cavaliers opted to win right now. They have almost assured their four-year playoff drought comes to an end.”
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
League leaders in drives per game:
1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
2. Ja Morant
3. Luka
4. Jalen Brunson
5. Cade Cunningham
6. Kevin Porter Jr
7. Trae Young
8. Donovan Mitchell
9. De’Aaron Fox
10. Pascal Siakam pic.twitter.com/eKeI0sNW5W – 12:48 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland (knee) and Donovan Mitchell (ankle) participated in some parts of shootaround this morning here in Detroit. They remain questionable tonight. – 11:37 AM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs guards Darius Garland (left knee sprain), Donovan Mitchell (left ankle sprain) and Raul Neto (right ankle sprain) are all questionable for Friday’s game at Detroit. – 8:14 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Darius Garland (knee sprain), Donovan Mitchell (ankle sprain) and Raul Neto (ankle sprain) are listed as QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game in Detroit.
Dylan Windler (ankle sprain) is out. – 5:35 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Updated with video from @Darius Garland: ‘I was super scared’: #Cavaliers‘ Darius Garland expected surgery, thought he would be out two months beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 12:47 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
‘I was super scared’: #Cavaliers‘ Darius Garland expected surgery, to be out two months beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 11:11 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Darius Garland last night:
✅ 29 PTS
✅ 5 REB
✅ 12 AST
✅ 3 STL
It’s the 23rd time he’s recorded at least 20p/10a in a game, tying Andre Miller for the third-most such games in @Cleveland Cavaliers history. pic.twitter.com/O0kHWJzNQJ – 9:41 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell together. Finally. Cleveland’s new star-studded backcourt shined in a gutsy overtime win against one of the East’s best. Exactly what the organization envisioned when pairing them up.
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/c… – 9:40 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland played his first game in two weeks last night because of an eye injury he initially feared would require surgery. After the game, he shared details of that night in Toronto for the first time
“I was super scared”
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/d… – 9:33 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Finished my BOS-CLE re-watch. Some Cavs thoughts:
-Garland is really good
-Mitchell is getting after it on defense
-Mobley is a game-changer on defense
-Closing group is a bit awkward. Should LeVert close or a defender?
-Staggering Garland & Mitchell will help offense lulls – 8:48 AM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Donovan Mitchell called for the lob right after Darius Garland crossed half court. Mitchell isn’t even all the way past the center logo and he knows he’s getting a 30-foot lob from Garland. pic.twitter.com/SFUFNWiNVR – 8:18 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Matt Ryan saves the Lakers season
– Donovan Mitchell & Darius Garland lead the Cavs over Boston in the game of the year
– Knicks shit
– Nets, i guess
– Giannis is hell
Talking about it all night, join us!
📺 https://t.co/wV7iV3MSxF pic.twitter.com/gJT6ZQ5cor – 1:34 AM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Darius Garland said he was scared that he was going to miss months with his eye injury and need surgery. Two weeks after the injury, he returned to the floor in spectacular fashion. He and Donovan Mitchell are just scratching the surface, too. thelandondemand.com/news/2022/nov/… – 1:29 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Darius Garland told @Spencer Davies that he was “super scared” when he suffered his eye laceration.
“I felt blood coming out of my eye. So that’s when I got really nervous. I was ready for surgery… I was expecting stitches and being out a couple months.” basketballnews.com/stories/nba-ne… – 1:16 AM
Darius Garland told @Spencer Davies that he was “super scared” when he suffered his eye laceration.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Two weeks ago, #Cavs Darius Garland was terrified and in pain while lying on the floor in Toronto. He thought he would need surgery and be out months. But he returned Wednesday and looked (mostly) like himself
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/d… – 12:55 AM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Thought this was a really smart ATO from the #Cavs tonight. They knew the Celtics were going to try and prevent the ball from getting to Garland if they could, Allen slips the screen for a wide open dunk. pic.twitter.com/SSXnIZ03XH – 12:49 AM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, and Caris LeVert combined for 22 assists and two turnovers on Wednesday night. – 12:42 AM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell shining together against an Eastern Conference contender. Just like the organization envisioned
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/c… – 11:19 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Darius Garland says that Donovan Mitchell told him to take the first six shots tonight. – 11:13 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Darius Garland is the recipient of the Junk Yard Dawg chain tonight.
“He just said ‘Welcome back’ and gave me the chain.” – on how JB Bickerstaff gave him the chain. – 10:50 PM
Chiney Ogwumike @chiney
my fav nerds aka @ESPNStatsInfo: Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland scored or assisted on 82 of the Cavaliers 114 points, including 27 of their 31 points in the 4th quarter and overtime. 🤯 – 10:35 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Another big win here for #Cavs, as they beat the Celtics 114-113 in OT.
Backcourt of Darius Garland (29 pts, 12 assists, 5 rebounds, 3 steals) and Donovan Mitchell (25 pts, 6 assists) lead the way.
Jarrett Allen: 14 pts, 14 rbds
Evan Mobley: 15 pts
Caris LeVertL 15 pts, 8 rbs – 10:27 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Great game. Excited to see how the Cavs look in a few months once the base foundation is there and the dynamics start to mesh together. Darius Garland remains one my favorite players to watch in the league. – 10:25 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs beat #Celtics 114-113 in OT as Jaylen Brown misses at the buzzer. Garland 29p 5r 12a 3st, Mitchell 25p 4r 6a 2blk, LeVert 15p 8r 4a, Mobley 15p 7r 2a, Allen 14p 14r 2blk; Brown 30p 8r 4a, Tatum 26p 12r 6a 4blk 1st – 10:23 PM
#Cavs beat #Celtics 114-113 in OT as Jaylen Brown misses at the buzzer. Garland 29p 5r 12a 3st, Mitchell 25p 4r 6a 2blk, LeVert 15p 8r 4a, Mobley 15p 7r 2a, Allen 14p 14r 2blk; Brown 30p 8r 4a, Tatum 26p 12r 6a 4blk 1st – 10:23 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs win 114-113. Forced Jaylen Brown into a very tough jumper that clanks off the rim.
Cleveland moves to 6-1, has won six straight. Garland had 29 points and 12 assists in his return, Mitchell had 25 of his own. Big win for Cleveland in an early Game of the Year nominee. – 10:23 PM
#Cavs win 114-113. Forced Jaylen Brown into a very tough jumper that clanks off the rim.
Cleveland moves to 6-1, has won six straight. Garland had 29 points and 12 assists in his return, Mitchell had 25 of his own. Big win for Cleveland in an early Game of the Year nominee. – 10:23 PM
Brendan Bowers @BowersCLE
Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland are the best guard duo in the NBA and the Cavs are a legit contender. They just beat a really good Cs team that played hard all night. Early season NBA classic #LetEmKnow – 10:22 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Darius Garland first game back:
29 PTS
12 AST
3 STL
5-11 3P
Cavs 6 straight wins. pic.twitter.com/u1uT2bY4ws – 10:22 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
107-107 after regulation
Tatum – 24/10/6, 4 blocks
Brown – 28/6/4
Smart – 14/6/5
Horford – 12/12
Celtics – 42.7% FGs
Celtics – 11-39 3Ps
Celtics – 13 TOs
Garland – 26/5/11/3
Mitchell – 23 points
Allen – 12/11
Cavs – 43% FGs
Cavs – 10-36 3Ps
Cavs – 9 TOs – 10:11 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Darius Garland is up to 29 points and 11 assists in his return to the floor. – 10:11 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs Darius Garland splits a pair of free throws to make it a 107-105 game with 10.3 left in regulation. Celtics ball, timeout. – 10:03 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Great recognition by Garland, spotting Horford getting switched onto Mitchell and getting Mitchell the ball quick. Mitchell is so lethal off the bounce – 10:00 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Looks like the Cavs were trying to run a Hammer play. Smart saw it coming & draw a charge on Garland 50 feet away from the ball. pic.twitter.com/Aitr6z983Z – 9:59 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs closing with their starting group, the fivesome that least one coach has been calling the “death lineup” — Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Caris LeVert, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – 9:55 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
LeVert does too much dribbling to nowhere. Mitchell does some of that, but he often creates something. Garland just gets it and makes something happen. – 9:50 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
ooooo looked like garland hyperextended his left knee there?
dude can’t catch a break – 9:49 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland is limping after diving into camera row trying to save a ball. He is staying in and trying to shake it off. – 9:48 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Darius Garland went stumbling into the crowd and had to hobble back up the court. Looks like he’s favoring his left leg.. – 9:48 PM
Brendan Bowers @BowersCLE
There is not a better backcourt in the NBA than Garland and Mitchell #LetEmKnow – 9:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Cavs lead 83-76 after three
Brown – 24/5/4
Tatum – 16/10/6
Brogdon – 11 points
Horford – 7/10
Celtics – 38.1% FGs
Celtics – 10-34 3Ps
Celtics – 12 TOs
Garland – 23/5/7/3
Mitchell – 14 points
Allen – 12/9
LeVert – 12 points
Cavs – 40.3% FGs
Cavs – 8-28 3Ps
Cavs – 6 TOs – 9:33 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs back in front 83-76 at end of third quarter. Garland 23p 5r 7a 3st in 27 minutes. Mitchell 14p 3r 4a, Allen 12p 9r, LeVert 12p 5r 2a. Brown 24p 5r 4a, Tatum 16p 10r 6a – 9:32 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs lead the Celtics 83-76 here after three quarters. Garland has been fantastic in his return from his eye injury. Mitchell not having his best night, but strong defense held Boston to just 20 points in the 3rd quarter. Jaylen Brown has 24 for Boston, Garland has 23 for Cavs. – 9:31 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
If LeVert would have finished that feed from Garland the roof may have come off this place. – 9:27 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
And then Hauser played really good defense until he had to try guarding Darius Garland… a lot of good stuff there to end up getting toasted – 9:26 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Hauser actually played Garland pretty well. Garland is just awesome. – 9:25 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I could watch Darius Garland every night. He’s such a smart and fun player. – 9:08 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 56-50 at the half
Brown – 16/5/3
Tatum – 11/8/4
Brogdon – 11 points
Celtics – 42.9% FGs
Celtics – 6-22 3Ps
Celtics – 15 assists on 18 FGs
Celtics – 8 TOs
Garland – 17 points, 3 steals
Mitchell – 8 points
Love – 7 points
Cavs – 35.3% FGs
Cavs – 7-20 3Ps
Cavs – 5 TOs – 8:50 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Celtics lead #Cavs 56-50 at half: Garland 17p (4-6 on 3s) 4a 3st, Mitchell 8p 2r 3a 1st, Love 7p 5r; Brown 16p 5r 3a, Tatum 11p 8r 4a, Brogdon 11p 3r 1a. – 8:47 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs not named Darius Garland are just 3-of-13 from beyond the arc here in the first half. DG is a perfect 4-of-4. – 8:37 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Looks like we’ll get our second extended run of Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland with four min left in the half. – 8:36 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Great stop by Grant on Garland. Even better one by Okoro chasing down an alley-oop try from Brogdon to Tatum, who’s back on the bench. – 8:22 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Cavs lead 35-27 after one
Brown – 9 points
Brogdon – 7 points
Celtics – 40% FGs
Celtics – 3-8 3Ps
Celtics – 4 turnovers
Garland – 14 points
Love – 7 points
Cavs – 44.4% FGs
Cavs – 4-9 3Ps
Cavs – 1 turnover
Cavs – 3 offensive rebounds – 8:16 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Important AST by Tatum to close 1Q where he didn’t hit a shot. Grant, who gave solid bench minutes, finishes a stop on Mitchell the other way with a REB in traffic. Garland blasted #Celtics‘ defense though, leading #Cavaliers to 35. C’s having trouble with his quickness/passing. – 8:15 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs lead #Celtics 35-27 after 1st Q. Garland 14p 3a, Love 7p 2r, Allen 4p 4r. Jaylen Brown 10p, Brogdon 7p. – 8:15 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs lead the Celtics 35-27 after the first quarter. Darius Garland looks like he never left – if you forget about the swollen eye – as he has a game-high 14 points on 4-of-6 from the floor. He’s got three assists and two steals, too. – 8:15 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Darius Garland with a pretty great start after missing two weeks. He’s got nine points in the first 5:30 of game time here. #Cavs up 16-11 at the first timeout. – 7:53 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Welcome back, Darius Garland. Two big 3s in the opening minutes of the first quarter – 7:50 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Darius Garland has been pretty aggressive to start here. He’s already got three shots up, including a made 3-pointer and an aggressive drive to the basket that ultimately got swatted away. – 7:49 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs are going with the same starting lineup as opening night in Toronto.
– Garland
– Mitchell
– LeVert
– Mobley
– Allen – 7:24 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Garland replaces Dean Wade, who had played stellar with the Cleveland starters. Levert moves to F. Can #Cavaliers get the ball in his hands enough, and can he guard Boston’s wings? – 7:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Cavaliers starters:
Jarrett Allen
Evan Mobley
Caris LeVert
Donovan Mitchell
Darius Garland – 7:07 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
#Cavs starters vs. Boston:
Darius Garland
Donovan Mitchell
Caris LeVert
Evan Mobley
Jarrett Allen – 6:42 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
· Darius Garland returns to Cavs
· Trae Young back in MSG
· Zion and AD faceoff
· Justin’s Fastest 5 minutes in the NBA
· Breaking injury/lineup news
Talking about it all now through tipoff!
📺 https://t.co/zjCqJjmb9F pic.twitter.com/1SxG7nAURB – 6:32 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Updated with comments from coach J.B. Bickerstaff: #Cavaliers guard Darius Garland will play Wednesday against Boston #Celtics beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 6:25 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
With #Cavs Darius Garland returning against Boston, the Cavs will be going with their opening night starting group tonight, sources tell @clevelanddotcom:
Darius Garland
Donovan Mitchell
Caris LeVert
Evan Mobley
Jarrett Allen
Dean Wade, who filled in nicely, will come off bench – 6:17 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff on Darius Garland playing tonight.
“As far as the minutes go, probably shorter stints for him and then see how he’s feeling, but obviously leaving some minutes for the fourth quarter.” – 6:04 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Darius Garland is BACK! #Cavs cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/d… – 6:02 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavaliers guard Darius Garland will play Wednesday against Boston Celtics beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 5:54 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff says Darius Garland will likely play shorter stints tonight in his first game back. As I’ve been reporting, no goggles tho. Garland did not like them. At all. – 5:51 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
J.B. Bickerstaff confirms that Darius Garland WILL play tonight vs. Boston. He will play without goggles, and most likely play in shorter stints.
Garland has been sidelined since the 2nd quarter of the season opener in Toronto with a left eye laceration. #LetEmKnow – 5:48 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
J.B. Bickerstaff confirms Darius Garland (eye) will return tonight.
No goggles. No minute restrictions. – 5:48 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
J.B. says Darius Garland is playing tonight. #Cavs
(No goggles for DG the PG tonight.) – 5:47 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff says that All-Star guard Darius Garland will play tonight against the Celtics. He’s missed the last five games with a left eye laceration. – 5:47 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics #Cavaliers meet again on ESPN tonight and I had a bold declaration for @Cavsanada.
Cleveland could win the east
Lets see what the Garland return brings. @DomeTheory ⚡️ by @betonline_ag @AthleticGreens @calm. Full: https://t.co/kb6vUCsOI0
Audio: https://t.co/oNkgztAfRa pic.twitter.com/JvgPcZj83a – 4:57 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Cavaliers All-Star point guard Darius Garland will make his return to the lineup tonight vs. Boston, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Garland has been sidelined since Oct. 19 due to an an eye injury suffered while playing 13 minutes in Cleveland’s season opener in Toronto. – 3:55 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Wine and Gold Talk Podcast with @H_Grove: We talk #Cavs great start and whether it’s sustainable, Donovan Mitchell’s brilliance and Darius Garland’s imminent return. Plus, a little bit on Kyrie Irving.
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/d… – 8:43 PM
