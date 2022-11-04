Doc Rivers: James Harden's injury was better than we thought

Tim Bontemps: Sixers coach Doc Rivers says James Harden’s injury actually was less severe than the team initially feared. “We just have to keep getting through the stuff we’ve gone through” to start the season.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers said that Tobias Harris can be expected to get a big dose of additional touches and shot attempts with James Harden out. As I wrote this morning, his usage numbers have plummeted across the board. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 5:31 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers said during his pregame availability that he “hopes” Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle will be able to play tonight. He also anticipates moving De’Anthony Melton moving into the starting lineup in place of Harden. – 5:29 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers: De’Anthony Melton likely to start tonight, though starters won’t necessarily be same every game without James Harden.
Rivers said Sixers are “hoping” to have Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle available tonight. – 5:22 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Doc Rivers:
Sixers probably starting DeAnthony Melton tonight because of James Harden’s injury. – 5:22 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Doc Rivers said De’Anthony Melton will probably start in place of injured PG James Harden. #Sixers – 5:22 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Doc Rivers says he “hopes” to have Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle tonight. Both still questionable right now #Sixers – 5:22 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Doc Rivers said DeAnthony Melton will get the start in place of Harden tonight. – 5:22 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Doc Rivers says he hopes to have both Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle available tonight.
Says the plan for now is for Melton to replace Harden in the starting lineup while Harden is out. – 5:22 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Rivers says Melton is likely to be the fifth starter in place of Harden tonight as long as his back is good to go.
Asked if Embiid will play: “I hope so” – 5:21 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Doc Rivers on Harden’s injury: “It was better than we thought, so I can give you that much.” – 5:20 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Sixers coach Doc Rivers says James Harden’s injury actually was less severe than the team initially feared. “We just have to keep getting through the stuff we’ve gone through” to start the season. – 5:20 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
“You take a big chunk out, a piece of the cake like James, it’s still going to be hard. But we’ve still got to go out there and compete and trust each other.”
From the Sixers’ first shoot without James Harden:
inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 1:41 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tyrese Maxey on James Harden’s foot injury: “You feel for a guy like that, who worked extremely hard this summer to get back to where he’s been in the past. His pride to be that guy again, you could tell he was becoming that. He was playing that way.” – 12:06 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Tyrese Maxey (turning 22 today) on James Harden’s injury:
“We still have a deep roster, a talented team. Of course you take a big chunk out of it, a big piece of the cake like James, and it’s going to be hard. But we’ve still got to go out there, compete and trust each other.” – 11:53 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tyrese Maxey and Shake Milton have their reactions and thoughts to James Harden being out a month #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/tyrese-m… via @SixersWire – 11:40 AM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Tyrese Maxey on Harden’s Injury:
“You feel for a guy like that who worked extremely hard this summer to get back to where he’s been in the past. … I texted him, and I’ll probably call later on today to check on him. You just pray for him and hope everything’s OK.” #Sixers – 11:33 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Tyrese Maxey said he feels bad James Harden has to go through this injury process after working so hard this summer and after having the kind of start he had to this season. – 11:05 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: With James Harden out for the next month, where do the 76ers go from here? Here are five questions to ponder on how the Sixers adjust to live without Harden, beginning with tonight’s game here in Philadelphia against the Knicks. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:46 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Doc Rivers believes NBA officials should show #Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey more respect: ‘That has to get called’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 5:08 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
James Harden is reportedly expected to miss a month with a right foot tendon strain
@Amin Elhassan reacts to the blockbuster news #BrotherlyLove pic.twitter.com/6Xhc1kjpb8 – 7:52 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Doc Rivers believes NBA officials should show #Sixers’ Tyrese Maxey more respect: ‘That has to get called’ inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:49 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
For Sixers-Knicks tomorrow:
-James Harden (right foot tendon strain) is out.
-Joel Embiid (non-COVID illness) and Matisse Thybulle (right ankle sprain) are questionable.
-De’Anthony Melton isn’t on the injury report after missing last night’s game with back stiffness. – 5:35 PM
Tim Bontemps: Rivers says De’Anthony Melton will start for Philadelphia tonight in place of James Harden. Says he’s been great at both ends of the court so far this season. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / November 4, 2022
Ky Carlin: Per the team, James Harden will be reevaluated in 2 weeks and updates will be provided as appropriate #Sixers -via Twitter @Ky_Carlin / November 3, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden has suffered right foot tendon strain and is expected to miss a month. -via Twitter @wojespn / November 3, 2022
