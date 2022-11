'Good chance' Kyrie Irving has played final game as a Net?

As it turned out, the redemptive arc that Tsai had imagined for his star had devolved into what the owner had felt was a repetitive exercise in Irving’s betrayal of good faith, sources said. For nearly a week, Tsai kept extending the clock to give Kyrie Irving a chance to get this right for himself, the franchise and the Jewish community — and Irving never returned a single of his text messages, sources said. Almost a week later, Irving had shown no inclination to deliver an apology, nor a disassociation of the movie’s contents – nor a willingness to answer “No,” when asked if he held antisemitic beliefs. -via ESPN / November 4, 2022