Grant Williams: I think NBPA leadership will meet with Kyrie Irving

MassLive spoke with Grant Williams ahead of Friday’s game with the Bulls about whether union leadership will be addressing the issue with Kyrie Irving. “I think we will but currently, there are a lot of matters as well,” Williams told MassLive. “I think we’ll get together as a group potentially — everything has been through the team. It has been not been a league issue to this point. It hasn’t been an NBA/NBPA issue. The Nets and the league have taken care of that and dealing with Kyrie and the process there. We don’t have much control on that matter.”
Source: Brian Robb @ Booth Newspapers
Source: Brian Robb @ Booth Newspapers
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s 96-70 Nets after three quarters. The Wizards are shooting just 39.1% FG and 8-for-29 from three.
Not what they were looking for at home with Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons out for the Nets. – 8:47 PM
It’s 96-70 Nets after three quarters. The Wizards are shooting just 39.1% FG and 8-for-29 from three.
Not what they were looking for at home with Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons out for the Nets. – 8:47 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving had one of the top-selling sneakers in the world with Nike. Wrote about his creativity in that space in 2019. It appears that run is over in light of Nike parting ways with him: theathletic.com/1433512/2019/1… – 8:41 PM
Kyrie Irving had one of the top-selling sneakers in the world with Nike. Wrote about his creativity in that space in 2019. It appears that run is over in light of Nike parting ways with him: theathletic.com/1433512/2019/1… – 8:41 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Statement from Nike on suspending relationship with Kyrie Irving: pic.twitter.com/VfeAB55I0S – 8:36 PM
Statement from Nike on suspending relationship with Kyrie Irving: pic.twitter.com/VfeAB55I0S – 8:36 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Nike announces the company is suspending its relationship with Kyrie Irving, effective immediately, and will no longer launch his new Kyrie 8. – 8:32 PM
Nike announces the company is suspending its relationship with Kyrie Irving, effective immediately, and will no longer launch his new Kyrie 8. – 8:32 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s 69-57 Nets over Wizards at the half. No Kyrie Irving, no Ben Simmons, but this Kevin Durant guy is pretty good. He’s got 19 pts, 8 ast and 4 reb already. – 8:07 PM
It’s 69-57 Nets over Wizards at the half. No Kyrie Irving, no Ben Simmons, but this Kevin Durant guy is pretty good. He’s got 19 pts, 8 ast and 4 reb already. – 8:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It’s weird that Marc Davis is working Celtics-Bulls after working these two teams in Chicago last week.
That game saw both Joe Mazzulla and Grant Williams get ejected. – 7:58 PM
It’s weird that Marc Davis is working Celtics-Bulls after working these two teams in Chicago last week.
That game saw both Joe Mazzulla and Grant Williams get ejected. – 7:58 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: MassLive spoke with Grant Williams, an NBPA vice president, about Kyrie Irving’s post promoting an anti-semitic documentary. He expects union leadership to meet with the suspended Nets point guard who is also a VP. masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 7:19 PM
New: MassLive spoke with Grant Williams, an NBPA vice president, about Kyrie Irving’s post promoting an anti-semitic documentary. He expects union leadership to meet with the suspended Nets point guard who is also a VP. masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 7:19 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from our nation’s capital. It has been a week. And we still have Saturday. Nets face the Wizards in 20ish. No Kyrie Irving or Ben Simmons. Ed Sumner starting at the point, I bet we see some Cam Thomas. Short bench, but still a winnable game for the Nets. Updates coming. – 6:44 PM
Greetings from our nation’s capital. It has been a week. And we still have Saturday. Nets face the Wizards in 20ish. No Kyrie Irving or Ben Simmons. Ed Sumner starting at the point, I bet we see some Cam Thomas. Short bench, but still a winnable game for the Nets. Updates coming. – 6:44 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
– Warriors starters OUT
– Dame/Anferno OUT
– Giannis HELL
– Who gets Kyrie’s usage?
– Luka streak ends?
– Russ 6th Man
Massive slate
Talking abt it all the way through the closing bell.
Join us!
📺 https://t.co/44xWnO2KKc pic.twitter.com/X4zEgtjOTr – 6:34 PM
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
– Warriors starters OUT
– Dame/Anferno OUT
– Giannis HELL
– Who gets Kyrie’s usage?
– Luka streak ends?
– Russ 6th Man
Massive slate
Talking abt it all the way through the closing bell.
Join us!
📺 https://t.co/44xWnO2KKc pic.twitter.com/X4zEgtjOTr – 6:34 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Edmond Sumner will start in place of Kyrie Irving alongside Joe Harris, Kevin Durant, Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton against the Wizards tonight. #Nets #NBA #NetsWorld – 6:31 PM
Edmond Sumner will start in place of Kyrie Irving alongside Joe Harris, Kevin Durant, Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton against the Wizards tonight. #Nets #NBA #NetsWorld – 6:31 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
New #NBACrossCourt NOW 6ET on @ESPNPlus!🔥
💎 @Ohm Youngmisuk & @Nick Friedell: Latest on Nets & Kyrie
💎 @LegsESPN: The Warriors play that everyone steals
💎 @Brian Windhorst: Talking Trades, Taxes, & going All In!
💎 Lakers Fans
💎“Survey Says”
Join me & @CassidyHubbarth 🏀🤓 pic.twitter.com/p3kb11u8GC – 6:02 PM
New #NBACrossCourt NOW 6ET on @ESPNPlus!🔥
💎 @Ohm Youngmisuk & @Nick Friedell: Latest on Nets & Kyrie
💎 @LegsESPN: The Warriors play that everyone steals
💎 @Brian Windhorst: Talking Trades, Taxes, & going All In!
💎 Lakers Fans
💎“Survey Says”
Join me & @CassidyHubbarth 🏀🤓 pic.twitter.com/p3kb11u8GC – 6:02 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wes Unseld Jr. says he has not discussed the Kyrie Irving situation with Deni Avdija yet but plans to. Says Deni is locked in on basketball.
“There’s no place for that kind of thought or speech.” – 5:25 PM
Wes Unseld Jr. says he has not discussed the Kyrie Irving situation with Deni Avdija yet but plans to. Says Deni is locked in on basketball.
“There’s no place for that kind of thought or speech.” – 5:25 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Took this down because I was talking about Durant, but people took it to mean Kyrie. I think I misread the tweet I was quoting. My bad. pic.twitter.com/0qdSVlraSX – 5:24 PM
Took this down because I was talking about Durant, but people took it to mean Kyrie. I think I misread the tweet I was quoting. My bad. pic.twitter.com/0qdSVlraSX – 5:24 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Unpacking the latest Kyrie developments open.spotify.com/episode/5m78IW… – 5:18 PM
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Unpacking the latest Kyrie developments open.spotify.com/episode/5m78IW… – 5:18 PM
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
Last week Nets owner Joseph Tsai tweeted a rebuke of Kyrie Irving’s post of an anti-Semitic film, but believed the moment called for education and dialogue. Irving never returned his messages. Story w/ @Adrian Wojnarowski on a tumultuous week in Brooklyn espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:00 PM
Last week Nets owner Joseph Tsai tweeted a rebuke of Kyrie Irving’s post of an anti-Semitic film, but believed the moment called for education and dialogue. Irving never returned his messages. Story w/ @Adrian Wojnarowski on a tumultuous week in Brooklyn espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:00 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
This week, I was repeatedly asked why Kyrie Irving apologizing mattered, especially if it was insincere. In the wake of his Instagram apology, I wrote why it mattered to me: theathletic.com/3763040/2022/1… – 3:30 PM
This week, I was repeatedly asked why Kyrie Irving apologizing mattered, especially if it was insincere. In the wake of his Instagram apology, I wrote why it mattered to me: theathletic.com/3763040/2022/1… – 3:30 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Woj: “Irving had become an albatross around his team, too. He had played a listless game on Tuesday in a loss to the Chicago Bulls, leaving his teammates and opponents to privately describe him as disengaged and seemingly ‘in another world.’” – 3:16 PM
Woj: “Irving had become an albatross around his team, too. He had played a listless game on Tuesday in a loss to the Chicago Bulls, leaving his teammates and opponents to privately describe him as disengaged and seemingly ‘in another world.’” – 3:16 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Joe Tsai and Kyrie Irving had no direct contact prior to their release of a joint statement with the ADL per @Adrian Wojnarowski.
Woj adds Adam Silver cautioned Tsai that issuing a statement with the ADL without dealing with Irving directly was not acceptable in resolving the situation. – 3:14 PM
Joe Tsai and Kyrie Irving had no direct contact prior to their release of a joint statement with the ADL per @Adrian Wojnarowski.
Woj adds Adam Silver cautioned Tsai that issuing a statement with the ADL without dealing with Irving directly was not acceptable in resolving the situation. – 3:14 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New pod with @Chris Vernon on all the latest happening around the NBA from Kyrie Irving to James Harden’s injury to the Lakers winning two in a row, plus SGA, Cavs-Celtics, Pelicans, and much more. open.spotify.com/episode/62Hjla… – 3:10 PM
New pod with @Chris Vernon on all the latest happening around the NBA from Kyrie Irving to James Harden’s injury to the Lakers winning two in a row, plus SGA, Cavs-Celtics, Pelicans, and much more. open.spotify.com/episode/62Hjla… – 3:10 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Will Kyrie Irving play for the Nets again?
Kyrie’s former coach, Jim Boylan, weighs in on his future in Brooklyn #NetsWorld
@Rick Kamla | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/i7GBF4Ejom – 3:09 PM
Will Kyrie Irving play for the Nets again?
Kyrie’s former coach, Jim Boylan, weighs in on his future in Brooklyn #NetsWorld
@Rick Kamla | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/i7GBF4Ejom – 3:09 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
From @Adrian Wojnarowski on Kyrie:
“Tsai kept extending the clock to give Irving a chance to get this right for himself, the franchise and the Jewish community — and Irving never returned a single of his text messages, sources said.” – 3:09 PM
From @Adrian Wojnarowski on Kyrie:
“Tsai kept extending the clock to give Irving a chance to get this right for himself, the franchise and the Jewish community — and Irving never returned a single of his text messages, sources said.” – 3:09 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN reporting with @RamonaShelburne inside the tumult of the Kyrie Irving crisis: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:02 PM
ESPN reporting with @RamonaShelburne inside the tumult of the Kyrie Irving crisis: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:02 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving’s behavior has cost him more than $300 million and ‘Nobody is going to trust him for an extension’ nj.com/nets/2022/11/k… – 12:46 PM
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving’s behavior has cost him more than $300 million and ‘Nobody is going to trust him for an extension’ nj.com/nets/2022/11/k… – 12:46 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
new for @ringer: kyrie irving can’t blame anyone except himself, which is why this fork-in-the-road moment might be the last one he confronts as an nba player: theringer.com/nba/2022/11/4/… – 12:44 PM
new for @ringer: kyrie irving can’t blame anyone except himself, which is why this fork-in-the-road moment might be the last one he confronts as an nba player: theringer.com/nba/2022/11/4/… – 12:44 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving’s suspension coupled with Ben Simmons’ injury puts the Nets on Kevin Durant’s back and adds uncertainty to the future of the organization. Both were concerns to KD this summer. On the Nets current reality and what it means for the future: theathletic.com/3762746/2022/1… – 12:34 PM
Kyrie Irving’s suspension coupled with Ben Simmons’ injury puts the Nets on Kevin Durant’s back and adds uncertainty to the future of the organization. Both were concerns to KD this summer. On the Nets current reality and what it means for the future: theathletic.com/3762746/2022/1… – 12:34 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
New Lowe Post podcast: @Bobby Marks + I on Kyrie’s suspension + apology — what’s next for the Nets, the revised Kevin Durant trade landscape, more. Plus a deep dive on the 6-1 Cavs, thoughts on the Raps, more:
Apple: apple.co/3zJVYDv
Spotify: spoti.fi/3FMlsUK – 12:29 PM
New Lowe Post podcast: @Bobby Marks + I on Kyrie’s suspension + apology — what’s next for the Nets, the revised Kevin Durant trade landscape, more. Plus a deep dive on the 6-1 Cavs, thoughts on the Raps, more:
Apple: apple.co/3zJVYDv
Spotify: spoti.fi/3FMlsUK – 12:29 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Nets GM Marks calls Irving apology “a step” to return, Durant reacts as well nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/04/net… – 12:21 PM
Nets GM Marks calls Irving apology “a step” to return, Durant reacts as well nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/04/net… – 12:21 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
News News: Sean Marks addresses Kyrie Irving’s apology, possibility of release clutchpoints.com/nets-news-sean… – 12:06 PM
News News: Sean Marks addresses Kyrie Irving’s apology, possibility of release clutchpoints.com/nets-news-sean… – 12:06 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sean Marks lays outs steps for a Kyrie Irving return to #Nets. #nba nypost.com/2022/11/04/sea… via @nypostsports – 11:58 AM
Sean Marks lays outs steps for a Kyrie Irving return to #Nets. #nba nypost.com/2022/11/04/sea… via @nypostsports – 11:58 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Nets’ Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving antisemitism scandal: ‘I just didn’t like anything that went on’
cbssports.com/nba/news/nets-… – 11:47 AM
Nets’ Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving antisemitism scandal: ‘I just didn’t like anything that went on’
cbssports.com/nba/news/nets-… – 11:47 AM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards went from a 2-point underdog to a 3-point favorite vs. Nets overnight after Kyrie Irving’s suspension was announced. – 11:46 AM
Wizards went from a 2-point underdog to a 3-point favorite vs. Nets overnight after Kyrie Irving’s suspension was announced. – 11:46 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant blasts handling of #Nets‘ Kyrie Irving mess: ‘All unnecessary’ nypost.com/2022/11/04/kev… via @nypostsports – 11:40 AM
Kevin Durant blasts handling of #Nets‘ Kyrie Irving mess: ‘All unnecessary’ nypost.com/2022/11/04/kev… via @nypostsports – 11:40 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Nets GM Sean Marks: Kyrie Irving’s Instagram post was ‘a step’ toward return; team didn’t consider waiving him
cbssports.com/nba/news/nets-… – 11:38 AM
Nets GM Sean Marks: Kyrie Irving’s Instagram post was ‘a step’ toward return; team didn’t consider waiving him
cbssports.com/nba/news/nets-… – 11:38 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Horford pretty short on the Irving suspension. Said Nets as an organization had to do what they felt was best. – 11:33 AM
Horford pretty short on the Irving suspension. Said Nets as an organization had to do what they felt was best. – 11:33 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kevin Durant on Irving: It just sucks all around for everybody. Hopefully we can move past it
sportando.basketball/en/kevin-duran… – 11:28 AM
Kevin Durant on Irving: It just sucks all around for everybody. Hopefully we can move past it
sportando.basketball/en/kevin-duran… – 11:28 AM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kevin Durant spoke about the distraction Kyrie Irving has caused this week at Nets shootaround: “I just didn’t like anything that went on. I felt like it was all unnecessary, I wish we could have just kept playing basketball.”
The Wizards play the Nets tonight on @NBCSWashington pic.twitter.com/8cwc9DRIiK – 11:13 AM
Kevin Durant spoke about the distraction Kyrie Irving has caused this week at Nets shootaround: “I just didn’t like anything that went on. I felt like it was all unnecessary, I wish we could have just kept playing basketball.”
The Wizards play the Nets tonight on @NBCSWashington pic.twitter.com/8cwc9DRIiK – 11:13 AM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
Talked Kyrie/Kanye and The Jews with @sportsrapport ($) houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/hos-pod-ryan… – 10:55 AM
Talked Kyrie/Kanye and The Jews with @sportsrapport ($) houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/hos-pod-ryan… – 10:55 AM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
kD says he hasn’t talked to Kyrie since suspension. When asked if he thought suspension was fair, He said: “I believe and trust in the organization to do what’s fair.” pic.twitter.com/1JMBFtR9Mu – 10:54 AM
kD says he hasn’t talked to Kyrie since suspension. When asked if he thought suspension was fair, He said: “I believe and trust in the organization to do what’s fair.” pic.twitter.com/1JMBFtR9Mu – 10:54 AM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks Friday morning in D.C. on Kyrie Irving: “The apology is a step in the right direction. It’s certainly not enough.” pic.twitter.com/H1Jtle5FAL – 10:54 AM
Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks Friday morning in D.C. on Kyrie Irving: “The apology is a step in the right direction. It’s certainly not enough.” pic.twitter.com/H1Jtle5FAL – 10:54 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
‘From what I’ve been told, Joe Tsai is completely done with him (Kyrie).’ Stephen A. Smith – 10:51 AM
‘From what I’ve been told, Joe Tsai is completely done with him (Kyrie).’ Stephen A. Smith – 10:51 AM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Kd on kyrie: I ain’t here to judge nobody or talk down on nobody for how they feel, their views or anything. It’s just…I didn’t like anything that went on. I felt it was unnecessary. I felt like we could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet as an organization.” pic.twitter.com/Zb4kVuhWBC – 10:50 AM
Kd on kyrie: I ain’t here to judge nobody or talk down on nobody for how they feel, their views or anything. It’s just…I didn’t like anything that went on. I felt it was unnecessary. I felt like we could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet as an organization.” pic.twitter.com/Zb4kVuhWBC – 10:50 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD says he hasn’t spoken to Kyrie since his apology last night. Does he think the suspension is unfair? “I believe and trust in the organization to do what’s right.” – 10:45 AM
KD says he hasn’t spoken to Kyrie since his apology last night. Does he think the suspension is unfair? “I believe and trust in the organization to do what’s right.” – 10:45 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD on Kyrie suspension: “It’s an unfortunate situation … it just sucks all around for everybody. Hopefully we can move past it.” – 10:35 AM
KD on Kyrie suspension: “It’s an unfortunate situation … it just sucks all around for everybody. Hopefully we can move past it.” – 10:35 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Sean Marks says Kyrie’s apology last night was a good first step but the organization wants him to take some more steps — including meeting with Jewish leaders — before playing for the Nets again.
Marks said the organization never considered releasing Kyrie. – 10:29 AM
Sean Marks says Kyrie’s apology last night was a good first step but the organization wants him to take some more steps — including meeting with Jewish leaders — before playing for the Nets again.
Marks said the organization never considered releasing Kyrie. – 10:29 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Sean Marks said the Nets did not consider waiving Kyrie. Called his apology “a step.” – 10:27 AM
Sean Marks said the Nets did not consider waiving Kyrie. Called his apology “a step.” – 10:27 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sean Marks calls Kyrie Irving’s apology “a step.” The star will still have to meet with the #Nets and with a group of Jewish leaders in order to bring reinstated. #nba – 10:22 AM
Sean Marks calls Kyrie Irving’s apology “a step.” The star will still have to meet with the #Nets and with a group of Jewish leaders in order to bring reinstated. #nba – 10:22 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Sean Marks just addressed us at shootaround. Essentially said there wasn’t enough dialogue between Irving and the organization throughout all of this. Said it’s up to Irving if he wants to go through the remedial steps they’ve outlined for him to return. – 10:21 AM
Sean Marks just addressed us at shootaround. Essentially said there wasn’t enough dialogue between Irving and the organization throughout all of this. Said it’s up to Irving if he wants to go through the remedial steps they’ve outlined for him to return. – 10:21 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt says Kyrie Irving’s apology from last night is “an encouraging step.” Greenblatt says in a statement that the ADL is still not going to accept funds from Irving, they are open to direct dialogue with him. Full statement below: – 10:17 AM
ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt says Kyrie Irving’s apology from last night is “an encouraging step.” Greenblatt says in a statement that the ADL is still not going to accept funds from Irving, they are open to direct dialogue with him. Full statement below: – 10:17 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Gut tells me Kyrie is out longer than 5 games, perhaps much longer. Question you have to ask is what’s possible to address in the coming weeks when he’s been so steadfast in his position (until IG post gave up some ground). When can #Nets and him return to normalcy? – 9:56 AM
Gut tells me Kyrie is out longer than 5 games, perhaps much longer. Question you have to ask is what’s possible to address in the coming weeks when he’s been so steadfast in his position (until IG post gave up some ground). When can #Nets and him return to normalcy? – 9:56 AM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
This @JerryBrewer column on the latest mess Kyrie Irving has made is loaded with BARS but I had to stop & chuckle when he wrote Kyrie “must have done his own research about playing successful basketball because the Nets are terrible.” washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/11… – 9:47 AM
This @JerryBrewer column on the latest mess Kyrie Irving has made is loaded with BARS but I had to stop & chuckle when he wrote Kyrie “must have done his own research about playing successful basketball because the Nets are terrible.” washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/11… – 9:47 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Depressing times in the NBA … notes on the Spurs, Kyrie and more. https://t.co/D8EhqNczov pic.twitter.com/zpgNngBQue – 9:42 AM
Depressing times in the NBA … notes on the Spurs, Kyrie and more. https://t.co/D8EhqNczov pic.twitter.com/zpgNngBQue – 9:42 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Woj on Kyrie:
“Certainly his future in Brooklyn is very much in question.” – 9:38 AM
Woj on Kyrie:
“Certainly his future in Brooklyn is very much in question.” – 9:38 AM
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
Financial impact of Kyrie’s 5 game suspension (if it remains at only 5):
Lost salary for Kyrie: $1,258,734
Team Tax Relief: $0
Since it’s a team issued suspension and not a league issued suspension, there’s no luxury tax relief for the Brooklyn Nets. – 9:00 AM
Financial impact of Kyrie’s 5 game suspension (if it remains at only 5):
Lost salary for Kyrie: $1,258,734
Team Tax Relief: $0
Since it’s a team issued suspension and not a league issued suspension, there’s no luxury tax relief for the Brooklyn Nets. – 9:00 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @MG_Schindler is here! We talk about the NBA’s best lineups, and what it says about the Cavs, Bucks, Suns, Wizards, OKC, and more. But first, we talk Kyrie/Primo.
Also, The Caleb Love interview!
APPLE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…
WATCH: youtube.com/watch?v=POIDjI… – 8:30 AM
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @MG_Schindler is here! We talk about the NBA’s best lineups, and what it says about the Cavs, Bucks, Suns, Wizards, OKC, and more. But first, we talk Kyrie/Primo.
Also, The Caleb Love interview!
APPLE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…
WATCH: youtube.com/watch?v=POIDjI… – 8:30 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Too little, too late: Kyrie finally apologizes
nj.com/sports/2022/11… – 7:00 AM
Too little, too late: Kyrie finally apologizes
nj.com/sports/2022/11… – 7:00 AM
Roland Lazenby @lazenby
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least 5 games without pay roanoke.com/news/national/… via @roanoketimes – 6:52 AM
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least 5 games without pay roanoke.com/news/national/… via @roanoketimes – 6:52 AM
Steve Kyler @stevekylerNBA
One more on Kyrie situation – Players become really isolated as their star rises, less and less real information gets to them. Too many yes-men, very few rules that apply to them. Bitterness from living their life under a microscope. It’s sad to see what grows from it. (Pt 2) – 6:45 AM
One more on Kyrie situation – Players become really isolated as their star rises, less and less real information gets to them. Too many yes-men, very few rules that apply to them. Bitterness from living their life under a microscope. It’s sad to see what grows from it. (Pt 2) – 6:45 AM
Steve Kyler @stevekylerNBA
One more on Kyrie situation – I have met and been friendly with a lot of NBA players over my career – there is an unfortunate trend, that as players gain more wealth and security, their bubble and reality change – a lot of that is the environment they exist in. (Pt 1) – 6:41 AM
One more on Kyrie situation – I have met and been friendly with a lot of NBA players over my career – there is an unfortunate trend, that as players gain more wealth and security, their bubble and reality change – a lot of that is the environment they exist in. (Pt 1) – 6:41 AM
Steve Kyler @stevekylerNBA
A comment on Kyrie Irving situation – In the US, you have freedom of speech. However, you are not free from the consequences of your speech. This is something most people tend to overlook when they believe they can say anything they want — you can, but there may be consequences. – 6:39 AM
A comment on Kyrie Irving situation – In the US, you have freedom of speech. However, you are not free from the consequences of your speech. This is something most people tend to overlook when they believe they can say anything they want — you can, but there may be consequences. – 6:39 AM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Kyrie Irving issues an apology on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/79cAqg4RvZ – 5:18 AM
Kyrie Irving issues an apology on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/79cAqg4RvZ – 5:18 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Kyrie Irving apologizes to all Jewish families and Communities hurt and affected from his post sportando.basketball/en/kyrie-irvin… – 4:28 AM
Kyrie Irving apologizes to all Jewish families and Communities hurt and affected from his post sportando.basketball/en/kyrie-irvin… – 4:28 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least five games sportando.basketball/en/nets-suspen… – 4:06 AM
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least five games sportando.basketball/en/nets-suspen… – 4:06 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kyrie Irving posts on Instagram “I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/04/kyr… – 3:01 AM
Kyrie Irving posts on Instagram “I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/04/kyr… – 3:01 AM
Rick Noland @RickNoland
Translation of a Kyrie apology: I will do it or something like it again, but can I play now? – 12:44 AM
Translation of a Kyrie apology: I will do it or something like it again, but can I play now? – 12:44 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Updated story about the suspension of Kyrie Irving after he issues an apology on Instagram.
apnews.com/article/brookl… – 12:35 AM
Updated story about the suspension of Kyrie Irving after he issues an apology on Instagram.
apnews.com/article/brookl… – 12:35 AM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Hours after being suspended by the Nets for apologizing, Kyrie apologizes.
See this Instagram photo by @kyrieirving instagram.com/p/Ckhj8iIu0HN/… – 12:02 AM
Hours after being suspended by the Nets for apologizing, Kyrie apologizes.
See this Instagram photo by @kyrieirving instagram.com/p/Ckhj8iIu0HN/… – 12:02 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
In an Instagram post, Kyrie Irving says he is “deeply sorry” for his offending the Jewish community. He says he reacted emotionally for being unjustly labeled anti-semetic. Said Irving, “I apologize.” – 12:00 AM
In an Instagram post, Kyrie Irving says he is “deeply sorry” for his offending the Jewish community. He says he reacted emotionally for being unjustly labeled anti-semetic. Said Irving, “I apologize.” – 12:00 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Kyrie Irving writes a post on Instagram that says, in part, “To all Jewish families & communities that are hurt & affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain & I apologize.” Irving initially reacted ‘emotionaly’ to those labeling him Anti-Semitic. Full post: pic.twitter.com/INh8YEgmcf – 12:00 AM
Kyrie Irving writes a post on Instagram that says, in part, “To all Jewish families & communities that are hurt & affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain & I apologize.” Irving initially reacted ‘emotionaly’ to those labeling him Anti-Semitic. Full post: pic.twitter.com/INh8YEgmcf – 12:00 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
It’s hard not to feel like Kyrie Irving only apologized because he recognized the alternative was the possible end of his NBA career. – 11:58 PM
It’s hard not to feel like Kyrie Irving only apologized because he recognized the alternative was the possible end of his NBA career. – 11:58 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Coming to the difficult realization that I fight with my wife the way Kyrie fights with the media – 1) receive an extremely valid criticism 2) lash out 3) wait an hour, then apologize and agree with everything she said. – 11:55 PM
Coming to the difficult realization that I fight with my wife the way Kyrie fights with the media – 1) receive an extremely valid criticism 2) lash out 3) wait an hour, then apologize and agree with everything she said. – 11:55 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving statement on Instagram. #nets #nba 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/IAy1kIbxFa – 11:55 PM
Kyrie Irving statement on Instagram. #nets #nba 👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/IAy1kIbxFa – 11:55 PM
Tania Ganguli @taniaganguli
Kyrie Irving posted this statement on Instagram a few minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/fgXmDPS3EU – 11:55 PM
Kyrie Irving posted this statement on Instagram a few minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/fgXmDPS3EU – 11:55 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kyrie Irving apologizes on Instagram. No image, just a king caption with his apology. pic.twitter.com/mA1UXvvMzR – 11:54 PM
Kyrie Irving apologizes on Instagram. No image, just a king caption with his apology. pic.twitter.com/mA1UXvvMzR – 11:54 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving on Instagram: “To all Jewish families and communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have cause you pain and I apologize.” #Nets #NBA #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/X0PzekAz2H – 11:54 PM
Kyrie Irving on Instagram: “To all Jewish families and communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have cause you pain and I apologize.” #Nets #NBA #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/X0PzekAz2H – 11:54 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Kyrie Irving statement: “To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize.” pic.twitter.com/3dYRHXnIEm – 11:54 PM
Kyrie Irving statement: “To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize.” pic.twitter.com/3dYRHXnIEm – 11:54 PM
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
Kyrie Irving posts on Instagram that he’s “deeply sorry” pic.twitter.com/j6XVYp3i4m – 11:53 PM
Kyrie Irving posts on Instagram that he’s “deeply sorry” pic.twitter.com/j6XVYp3i4m – 11:53 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Kyrie Irving issues an apology over Instagram: pic.twitter.com/xoeJEUQVls – 11:52 PM
Kyrie Irving issues an apology over Instagram: pic.twitter.com/xoeJEUQVls – 11:52 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie Irving posts an apology on Instagram.
“To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize…I am learning from this unfortunate event and hope we can find understanding between us all.” pic.twitter.com/BuJkBOna4K – 11:51 PM
Kyrie Irving posts an apology on Instagram.
“To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize…I am learning from this unfortunate event and hope we can find understanding between us all.” pic.twitter.com/BuJkBOna4K – 11:51 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Kyrie Irving issues an apology amid antisemitism controversy that led to his suspension by Nets: “To all Jewish families and communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize.” pic.twitter.com/QUXt1WtK2g – 11:50 PM
Kyrie Irving issues an apology amid antisemitism controversy that led to his suspension by Nets: “To all Jewish families and communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize.” pic.twitter.com/QUXt1WtK2g – 11:50 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Kyrie Irving issues an apology amid antisemitism controversy that led to his suspicion by Nets: “To all Jewish families and communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize.” pic.twitter.com/Q3pvp6wbtb – 11:49 PM
Kyrie Irving issues an apology amid antisemitism controversy that led to his suspicion by Nets: “To all Jewish families and communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize.” pic.twitter.com/Q3pvp6wbtb – 11:49 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Kyrie Irving apologies on IG: “To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize.” pic.twitter.com/9RrqpDAVzD – 11:49 PM
Kyrie Irving apologies on IG: “To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize.” pic.twitter.com/9RrqpDAVzD – 11:49 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Kyrie Irving apologizes in an Instagram post. pic.twitter.com/KULFKCN34e – 11:48 PM
Kyrie Irving apologizes in an Instagram post. pic.twitter.com/KULFKCN34e – 11:48 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Kyrie Irving just posted the following on Instagram pic.twitter.com/KgVqW8L5PS – 11:47 PM
Kyrie Irving just posted the following on Instagram pic.twitter.com/KgVqW8L5PS – 11:47 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Kyrie and JJ Redick! Are we sure Rex Chapman didn’t attend Duke? – 11:35 PM
Kyrie and JJ Redick! Are we sure Rex Chapman didn’t attend Duke? – 11:35 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Kyrie is prime example why high school players should be allowed to go straight to the NBA… – 11:28 PM
Kyrie is prime example why high school players should be allowed to go straight to the NBA… – 11:28 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Pasen por @ritmonba en Instagram ahora para desmenuzar la situación de Kyrie Irving con @Brooklyn Nets y la @NBA en un Instagram Live. – 10:08 PM
Pasen por @ritmonba en Instagram ahora para desmenuzar la situación de Kyrie Irving con @Brooklyn Nets y la @NBA en un Instagram Live. – 10:08 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
A serious question: If Kyrie refuses to apologize, does that mean he’ll never play another game for the Nets? – 9:58 PM
A serious question: If Kyrie refuses to apologize, does that mean he’ll never play another game for the Nets? – 9:58 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant played his heart out every time he has put on a Nets uniform. No questioning that.
But KD’s decision to hitch his wagon to Kyrie and stand by him throughout his Brooklyn tenure is one of the most baffling moves of all time. – 9:54 PM
Kevin Durant played his heart out every time he has put on a Nets uniform. No questioning that.
But KD’s decision to hitch his wagon to Kyrie and stand by him throughout his Brooklyn tenure is one of the most baffling moves of all time. – 9:54 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Conspiracy theories about Jews lead to dead Jews. For @FOXSports, I wrote about the dangers of Kyrie’s actions and how it’s past due for the NBA community to show that it understands this and cares:
foxsports.com/stories/nba/su… – 9:54 PM
Conspiracy theories about Jews lead to dead Jews. For @FOXSports, I wrote about the dangers of Kyrie’s actions and how it’s past due for the NBA community to show that it understands this and cares:
foxsports.com/stories/nba/su… – 9:54 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant played his heart out every time he has put on a Nets uniform. No questioning that.
But KD’s decision to hitch his wagon to Kyrie and stand by him throughout his Brooklyn tenure is one of the most baffling decisions of all time. – 9:52 PM
Kevin Durant played his heart out every time he has put on a Nets uniform. No questioning that.
But KD’s decision to hitch his wagon to Kyrie and stand by him throughout his Brooklyn tenure is one of the most baffling decisions of all time. – 9:52 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Kyrie Irving left the Nets no choice. They gave him multiple chances to apologize & bury the distraction. But he dug deeper into his position, failed to show any remorse for the pain he caused, almost daring to be held accountable. This whole saga was unnecessary & avoidable. – 9:42 PM
Kyrie Irving left the Nets no choice. They gave him multiple chances to apologize & bury the distraction. But he dug deeper into his position, failed to show any remorse for the pain he caused, almost daring to be held accountable. This whole saga was unnecessary & avoidable. – 9:42 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Brittney Griner incarcerated, Draymond Green decked Jordan Poole, Miles Bridges plead no contest to felony domestic violence, Josh Primo fired from the Spurs and accused of exposing himself to his therapist, Kyrie can’t fully apologize for anti-Semitism … what did I miss? – 9:26 PM
Brittney Griner incarcerated, Draymond Green decked Jordan Poole, Miles Bridges plead no contest to felony domestic violence, Josh Primo fired from the Spurs and accused of exposing himself to his therapist, Kyrie can’t fully apologize for anti-Semitism … what did I miss? – 9:26 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Kyrie Irving’s legacy at Brooklyn Nets is probably the weirdest thing in the recent history of the NBA. So gifted guy, an elite hooper, but at the same time so many off the floor issues to deal with. Irving’s stint at Nets is one of the biggest “what ifs” in the NBA. #NetsWorld – 9:17 PM
Kyrie Irving’s legacy at Brooklyn Nets is probably the weirdest thing in the recent history of the NBA. So gifted guy, an elite hooper, but at the same time so many off the floor issues to deal with. Irving’s stint at Nets is one of the biggest “what ifs” in the NBA. #NetsWorld – 9:17 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
KD and Kyrie (and DJ) package deal to Nets in 2019 offseason. Here’s what the Nets have gotten so far pic.twitter.com/93xlpoU4oA – 9:13 PM
KD and Kyrie (and DJ) package deal to Nets in 2019 offseason. Here’s what the Nets have gotten so far pic.twitter.com/93xlpoU4oA – 9:13 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Kyrie Irving is suspended
Steve Nash got fired
& Ben Simmons is injured
We aren’t even 10 games into the season… – 9:05 PM
Kyrie Irving is suspended
Steve Nash got fired
& Ben Simmons is injured
We aren’t even 10 games into the season… – 9:05 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Why did Nets suspend Kyrie, not the NBA, you wonder? Because as soon as he’s traded, Irving will be allowed to play. Had NBA did it, he must serve whole suspension.
Same applies to Udoka. Coaching Nets will end year suspension.
Even permit him to coach a game in Boston! – 9:02 PM
Why did Nets suspend Kyrie, not the NBA, you wonder? Because as soon as he’s traded, Irving will be allowed to play. Had NBA did it, he must serve whole suspension.
Same applies to Udoka. Coaching Nets will end year suspension.
Even permit him to coach a game in Boston! – 9:02 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/03/bro… – 8:53 PM
Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/03/bro… – 8:53 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
The ADL is no longer accepting the $500,000 from Kyrie Irving, per the organization’s CEO Jonathan Greenblatt.
“After watching the debacle of a press conference, it’s clear that Kyrie feels no accountability for his actions. ADL cannot in good conscience accept his donation.” – 8:52 PM
The ADL is no longer accepting the $500,000 from Kyrie Irving, per the organization’s CEO Jonathan Greenblatt.
“After watching the debacle of a press conference, it’s clear that Kyrie feels no accountability for his actions. ADL cannot in good conscience accept his donation.” – 8:52 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt says ADL is not accepting Kyrie Irving’s $500K donation: ‘We were optimistic but after watching the debacle of a press conference, it’s clear that Kyrie feels no accountability for his actions. @ADL cannot in good conscience accept (the donation).’ 1/2 – 8:52 PM
ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt says ADL is not accepting Kyrie Irving’s $500K donation: ‘We were optimistic but after watching the debacle of a press conference, it’s clear that Kyrie feels no accountability for his actions. @ADL cannot in good conscience accept (the donation).’ 1/2 – 8:52 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Remember when people were furious at Rob Pelinka because he didn’t beg the Nets to take two firsts for Kyrie, which would have necessitated an extension to justify the deal? What a fun era of basketball the Lakers missed out on! AK – 8:48 PM
Remember when people were furious at Rob Pelinka because he didn’t beg the Nets to take two firsts for Kyrie, which would have necessitated an extension to justify the deal? What a fun era of basketball the Lakers missed out on! AK – 8:48 PM
Darren Heitner @DarrenHeitner
Will the NBPA challenge Kyrie Irving’s suspension?
He currently sits on the 9 member executive committee in the role of Vice President.
Awkward situation for the union.. pic.twitter.com/FfXSUjW46Y – 8:33 PM
Will the NBPA challenge Kyrie Irving’s suspension?
He currently sits on the 9 member executive committee in the role of Vice President.
Awkward situation for the union.. pic.twitter.com/FfXSUjW46Y – 8:33 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Nets Statement on the suspension of Kyrie Irving for a minimum of five games. pic.twitter.com/73RK9sLqNf – 8:25 PM
Nets Statement on the suspension of Kyrie Irving for a minimum of five games. pic.twitter.com/73RK9sLqNf – 8:25 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
The Nets dropped the hammer on Kyrie Irving, saying he’s unfit to be a part of the organization.
He’s suspended at least five games and Irving will only return if “he satisfies a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct.” – 8:17 PM
The Nets dropped the hammer on Kyrie Irving, saying he’s unfit to be a part of the organization.
He’s suspended at least five games and Irving will only return if “he satisfies a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct.” – 8:17 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Seems not only is Kyrie Irving suspended at least 5 games but he may not be allowed back until he shows some kind of understanding of the pain he has caused. Irving has obviously been unwilling to bend in the past. Laudable that Nets are including that as a condition of return. pic.twitter.com/hiUVOAUVPb – 8:17 PM
Seems not only is Kyrie Irving suspended at least 5 games but he may not be allowed back until he shows some kind of understanding of the pain he has caused. Irving has obviously been unwilling to bend in the past. Laudable that Nets are including that as a condition of return. pic.twitter.com/hiUVOAUVPb – 8:17 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
What I found especially disturbing during Kyrie’s pressers was his tone. These are real issues that have consequences (six million deaths during the Holocaust) and he seemed annoyed that reporters were questioning him. His dismissiveness of the gravity of the subject was shocking – 8:14 PM
What I found especially disturbing during Kyrie’s pressers was his tone. These are real issues that have consequences (six million deaths during the Holocaust) and he seemed annoyed that reporters were questioning him. His dismissiveness of the gravity of the subject was shocking – 8:14 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Kyrie Irving has been suspended at least five games…but will be allowed to play on the road… – 8:14 PM
Kyrie Irving has been suspended at least five games…but will be allowed to play on the road… – 8:14 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
if you’re still wondering how Kyrie feels about Jewish people, “How can I be anti-semitic if I know where I came from?” is the answer. And it’s harmful. And it explains why the Nets (finally) suspended him. – 8:10 PM
if you’re still wondering how Kyrie feels about Jewish people, “How can I be anti-semitic if I know where I came from?” is the answer. And it’s harmful. And it explains why the Nets (finally) suspended him. – 8:10 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The Nets issued this statement after suspending Kyrie Irving.
(via @Brooklyn Nets) pic.twitter.com/qIsjeS2G9L – 8:10 PM
The Nets issued this statement after suspending Kyrie Irving.
(via @Brooklyn Nets) pic.twitter.com/qIsjeS2G9L – 8:10 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Story: Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for refusing to ‘unequivocally’ disavow antisemitic beliefs @washingtonpost @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/11… – 8:08 PM
Story: Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for refusing to ‘unequivocally’ disavow antisemitic beliefs @washingtonpost @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2022/11… – 8:08 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
I’m sure we all have someone in our lives who’s fallen prey to the kind of stupid shit Kyrie was reading/watching on the internet. – 8:08 PM
I’m sure we all have someone in our lives who’s fallen prey to the kind of stupid shit Kyrie was reading/watching on the internet. – 8:08 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
kyrie, josh primo, ime udoka, miles bridges. the nba almost feels like a basketball league this week. – 8:07 PM
kyrie, josh primo, ime udoka, miles bridges. the nba almost feels like a basketball league this week. – 8:07 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
What are the odds Kyrie Irving’s NBA career is over because of this?
It’s not zero. – 8:00 PM
What are the odds Kyrie Irving’s NBA career is over because of this?
It’s not zero. – 8:00 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay, the team said in a statement Thursday. es.pn/3FHoLfS – 8:00 PM
The Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay, the team said in a statement Thursday. es.pn/3FHoLfS – 8:00 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least 5 games after he fails to apologize; future remains ‘unclear’ nj.com/nets/2022/11/n… – 8:00 PM
Now on @njdotcom
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least 5 games after he fails to apologize; future remains ‘unclear’ nj.com/nets/2022/11/n… – 8:00 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Kyrie Irving is suspended and Ben Simmons is hurt. Maybe #Nets think Ime Udoka can buy them time, but it’s perfectly reasonable to think this era in Brooklyn is already beginning to end. I didn’t think it would last much longer. – 7:58 PM
Kyrie Irving is suspended and Ben Simmons is hurt. Maybe #Nets think Ime Udoka can buy them time, but it’s perfectly reasonable to think this era in Brooklyn is already beginning to end. I didn’t think it would last much longer. – 7:58 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Kyrie Irving suspended by the Nets for at least five games
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 7:55 PM
Kyrie Irving suspended by the Nets for at least five games
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 7:55 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
I feel like this situation ends with Kyrie Irving and Kanye West starting the worst podcast of all-time. – 7:55 PM
I feel like this situation ends with Kyrie Irving and Kanye West starting the worst podcast of all-time. – 7:55 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Nets announce at least a five-game suspension for Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/94EyKatoDo – 7:54 PM
Nets announce at least a five-game suspension for Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/94EyKatoDo – 7:54 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Based on Kyrie’s demeanor today and now this suspension, it feels like it may be a wrap for him in Brooklyn.
Where the Nets go from there is unclear. Irving has zero trade value and they would be dealing from a position of weakness in any Kevin Durant trade.
Very bad spot. – 7:53 PM
Based on Kyrie’s demeanor today and now this suspension, it feels like it may be a wrap for him in Brooklyn.
Where the Nets go from there is unclear. Irving has zero trade value and they would be dealing from a position of weakness in any Kevin Durant trade.
Very bad spot. – 7:53 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kyrie Nets career:
111 games played
128 games missed pic.twitter.com/zGFmnt1X7T – 7:53 PM
Kyrie Nets career:
111 games played
128 games missed pic.twitter.com/zGFmnt1X7T – 7:53 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
NEW YORK (AP) _ Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay over “the harmful impact of his conduct.” – 7:52 PM
NEW YORK (AP) _ Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay over “the harmful impact of his conduct.” – 7:52 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Kyrie suspended. In statement Nets say he is “currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets.” pic.twitter.com/ALfRPvpQ7I – 7:50 PM
Kyrie suspended. In statement Nets say he is “currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets.” pic.twitter.com/ALfRPvpQ7I – 7:50 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
The Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving indefinitely without pay pic.twitter.com/WwdCF9ohSW – 7:49 PM
The Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving indefinitely without pay pic.twitter.com/WwdCF9ohSW – 7:49 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets announce that Kyrie Irving’s suspension is “no less than five games.” pic.twitter.com/SuocefTuKB – 7:49 PM
Nets announce that Kyrie Irving’s suspension is “no less than five games.” pic.twitter.com/SuocefTuKB – 7:49 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
What’s happening to Kyrie is entirely self inflicted. He posted the link to the film. He initially refused to take it down. And Irving, as the Nets say, given repeated opportunities to apologize and denounce anti-semitism today, declined to do it. – 7:49 PM
What’s happening to Kyrie is entirely self inflicted. He posted the link to the film. He initially refused to take it down. And Irving, as the Nets say, given repeated opportunities to apologize and denounce anti-semitism today, declined to do it. – 7:49 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Kyrie Irving has been suspended without pay for a minimum of five games by the Brooklyn Nets. Below is the full statement from the team. pic.twitter.com/U5KuHMJ8kA – 7:49 PM
Kyrie Irving has been suspended without pay for a minimum of five games by the Brooklyn Nets. Below is the full statement from the team. pic.twitter.com/U5KuHMJ8kA – 7:49 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for no less than 5 games. Team statement: pic.twitter.com/7DmzVsnY8U – 7:49 PM
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for no less than 5 games. Team statement: pic.twitter.com/7DmzVsnY8U – 7:49 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
The Brooklyn Nets released this statement on the suspension of Kyrie Irving: pic.twitter.com/2sQzXwwoRK – 7:49 PM
The Brooklyn Nets released this statement on the suspension of Kyrie Irving: pic.twitter.com/2sQzXwwoRK – 7:49 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
I don’t think my local team the Manchester Giants would even sign Kyrie Irving right now, absolutely radioactive. It wouldn’t surprise me if he has played the last game for the Nets, maybe even the NBA. – 7:49 PM
I don’t think my local team the Manchester Giants would even sign Kyrie Irving right now, absolutely radioactive. It wouldn’t surprise me if he has played the last game for the Nets, maybe even the NBA. – 7:49 PM
Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola
Nets suspend Kyrie for at least five games. pic.twitter.com/WQg5KrPNR3 – 7:48 PM
Nets suspend Kyrie for at least five games. pic.twitter.com/WQg5KrPNR3 – 7:48 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kyrie Irving just doesn’t get it. His suspension means he’ll miss rematch against Mavs. – 7:48 PM
Kyrie Irving just doesn’t get it. His suspension means he’ll miss rematch against Mavs. – 7:48 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Brooklyn Nets statement on Kyrie Irving: “We are dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film.” pic.twitter.com/dojNiz9ohz – 7:48 PM
Brooklyn Nets statement on Kyrie Irving: “We are dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film.” pic.twitter.com/dojNiz9ohz – 7:48 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Statement from the Brooklyn #Nets on Kyrie Irving suspension: pic.twitter.com/6RXUw0LWHS – 7:47 PM
Statement from the Brooklyn #Nets on Kyrie Irving suspension: pic.twitter.com/6RXUw0LWHS – 7:47 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving’s suspension is at least five games, without pay. #nets #nba – 7:47 PM
Kyrie Irving’s suspension is at least five games, without pay. #nets #nba – 7:47 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Nets have announced that they have suspended Kyrie Irving:
“Such failure to disavow antisemitism when given a clear opportunity to do so is deeply disturbing, is against the values of our organization, and constitutes conduct detrimental to the team.” pic.twitter.com/vXKSc1c39A – 7:47 PM
Nets have announced that they have suspended Kyrie Irving:
“Such failure to disavow antisemitism when given a clear opportunity to do so is deeply disturbing, is against the values of our organization, and constitutes conduct detrimental to the team.” pic.twitter.com/vXKSc1c39A – 7:47 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Here is the Nets’ statement announcing that they have suspended Kyrie Irving: pic.twitter.com/teoWGwK7gq – 7:47 PM
Here is the Nets’ statement announcing that they have suspended Kyrie Irving: pic.twitter.com/teoWGwK7gq – 7:47 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Brooklyn Nets statement on suspension of Kyrie Irving: pic.twitter.com/WTqbRvr4td – 7:47 PM
Brooklyn Nets statement on suspension of Kyrie Irving: pic.twitter.com/WTqbRvr4td – 7:47 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Nets statement on Kyrie Irving: “We are of the view that he is currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets. We have decided that Kyrie will serve a suspension without pay until he satisfies a series of objective remedial measures…” pic.twitter.com/Mp682Sck23 – 7:47 PM
Nets statement on Kyrie Irving: “We are of the view that he is currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets. We have decided that Kyrie will serve a suspension without pay until he satisfies a series of objective remedial measures…” pic.twitter.com/Mp682Sck23 – 7:47 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
“We have made repeated attempts to work with Kyrie Irving to help him understand the harm and danger of his words and actions,” the Nets say in a statement released. pic.twitter.com/U2A8l1IFMT – 7:47 PM
“We have made repeated attempts to work with Kyrie Irving to help him understand the harm and danger of his words and actions,” the Nets say in a statement released. pic.twitter.com/U2A8l1IFMT – 7:47 PM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Statement on Nets suspending Kyrie Irving at least five games without pay: pic.twitter.com/3q1CxBSFIq – 7:46 PM
Statement on Nets suspending Kyrie Irving at least five games without pay: pic.twitter.com/3q1CxBSFIq – 7:46 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Statement from the Nets:
“We are of the view that Kyrie is currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets.” pic.twitter.com/HGs3BbV0K7 – 7:46 PM
Statement from the Nets:
“We are of the view that Kyrie is currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets.” pic.twitter.com/HGs3BbV0K7 – 7:46 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
The @Brooklyn Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving for no less than 5 games pic.twitter.com/0FyvLUgAEQ – 7:46 PM
The @Brooklyn Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving for no less than 5 games pic.twitter.com/0FyvLUgAEQ – 7:46 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Nets say Kyrie Irving will be suspended for, at minimum, five games.
“We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film.” pic.twitter.com/2dh2WZNnFO – 7:46 PM
The Nets say Kyrie Irving will be suspended for, at minimum, five games.
“We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film.” pic.twitter.com/2dh2WZNnFO – 7:46 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for no less than five games. Statement: pic.twitter.com/uRZSboRo6W – 7:46 PM
The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for no less than five games. Statement: pic.twitter.com/uRZSboRo6W – 7:46 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
The Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving for at least the next five games, per team. pic.twitter.com/yIFBPvo01b – 7:46 PM
The Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving for at least the next five games, per team. pic.twitter.com/yIFBPvo01b – 7:46 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
No Kyrie Irving in DC on Friday night against the Wizards.
Deni Avdija probably would have guarded him for some stretches. – 7:46 PM
No Kyrie Irving in DC on Friday night against the Wizards.
Deni Avdija probably would have guarded him for some stretches. – 7:46 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Brooklyn Nets announce they are suspending Kyrie Irving for a minimum of five games. – 7:46 PM
Brooklyn Nets announce they are suspending Kyrie Irving for a minimum of five games. – 7:46 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
“We have decided that Kyrie will serve a suspension without pay until he satisfies a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct and the suspension period served is no less than five games.” – 7:45 PM
“We have decided that Kyrie will serve a suspension without pay until he satisfies a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct and the suspension period served is no less than five games.” – 7:45 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Nets say Kyrie Irving will serve a suspension without pay until he satisfies a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct and the suspension period served is no less than five games. pic.twitter.com/RpuITg7Qoe – 7:45 PM
Nets say Kyrie Irving will serve a suspension without pay until he satisfies a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct and the suspension period served is no less than five games. pic.twitter.com/RpuITg7Qoe – 7:45 PM
Tania Ganguli @taniaganguli
The Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving. pic.twitter.com/alOvcBAZWD – 7:45 PM
The Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving. pic.twitter.com/alOvcBAZWD – 7:45 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for no less than five games. Team statement: pic.twitter.com/EtooCEyere – 7:45 PM
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for no less than five games. Team statement: pic.twitter.com/EtooCEyere – 7:45 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving at least five games without pay. – 7:45 PM
Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving at least five games without pay. – 7:45 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Nets announce the suspension of Kyrie Irving: pic.twitter.com/pS0lEeFAzU – 7:45 PM
The Nets announce the suspension of Kyrie Irving: pic.twitter.com/pS0lEeFAzU – 7:45 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
So Woj says the Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving. No details on length yet.
I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say this is the beginning of the end for Brooklyn. – 7:45 PM
So Woj says the Nets have suspended Kyrie Irving. No details on length yet.
I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say this is the beginning of the end for Brooklyn. – 7:45 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Jaylen Brown and Grant Williams both with 5 fouls as we start overtime. – 10:08 PM
Jaylen Brown and Grant Williams both with 5 fouls as we start overtime. – 10:08 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Grant Williams is going to make a ton of money this summer. Not sure how far apart he and Boston were on an extension, but Williams was right to bet on himself. – 9:42 PM
Grant Williams is going to make a ton of money this summer. Not sure how far apart he and Boston were on an extension, but Williams was right to bet on himself. – 9:42 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
That’s a Real Shooter move by Grant Williams. Eludes Mobley on the closeout and drains the sidestep 3. He’s not just a wide open spotup guy at this point. – 9:40 PM
That’s a Real Shooter move by Grant Williams. Eludes Mobley on the closeout and drains the sidestep 3. He’s not just a wide open spotup guy at this point. – 9:40 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Grant Williams has been great. That 3 makes it a 14-0 Boston run – 9:40 PM
Grant Williams has been great. That 3 makes it a 14-0 Boston run – 9:40 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Grant Williams betting on himself this season is looking pretty good so far. All the ball handling, passing vision, and above the break shooting he showed in the preseason is carrying over. That whip pass off the bounce through traffic has gotta be a first for him in the NBA. – 9:25 PM
Grant Williams betting on himself this season is looking pretty good so far. All the ball handling, passing vision, and above the break shooting he showed in the preseason is carrying over. That whip pass off the bounce through traffic has gotta be a first for him in the NBA. – 9:25 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Grant Williams worked too hard and did too many good things on that possession for it to come up empty – 9:24 PM
Grant Williams worked too hard and did too many good things on that possession for it to come up empty – 9:24 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Nice job by Grant Williams here moving his feet to defend Donovan Mitchell on the switch. pic.twitter.com/287V21e6Tx – 8:20 PM
Nice job by Grant Williams here moving his feet to defend Donovan Mitchell on the switch. pic.twitter.com/287V21e6Tx – 8:20 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
What in the world was Grant Williams doing on defense on that possession? He’s just sort of running around and it got Love an and-1 dunk. – 8:12 PM
What in the world was Grant Williams doing on defense on that possession? He’s just sort of running around and it got Love an and-1 dunk. – 8:12 PM
More on this storyline
Sara Eisen: Breaking: Nike suspends Kyrie relationship. Postpones launch of Kyrie 8. (Kyrie is in the top 5 best sellers for Nike, but nowhere near Jordan, Lebron etc) -via Twitter / November 4, 2022
Williams told MassLive that he has not directly spoken with Irving about the situation yet but strongly denounced any kind of hate speech. “I haven’t had much communication with him on the manner,” Williams said. “For me, I’m trying my best to educate myself on the situation, understand what has been said and has been done. You don’t promote any type of hate speech or anything like that. You do your best to stay informed on the matter and gain all the information before making decision to support each side. You try your best to educate yourself and outside of that, I don’t have much to say because I don’t know much about the matter because I’ve tried to keep my eyes on the right thing and moving forward.” -via Booth Newspapers / November 4, 2022
Shams Charania: The Anti-Defamation League in conjunction with Brooklyn Nets have sent a letter to Jeff Bezos and Amazon leaders to either remove book/movie at center of Kyrie Irving situation from the platform or add explanation about issues with the content, sources tell me and @Mike Vorkunov. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / November 4, 2022
Shams Charania: Celtics forward and NBPA VP Grant Williams sits down with @Stadium: “(No extension) is disappointment but you know how much you’ve worked…You may be able to get a better deal.” Also: Mental health, CBA, 3-star recruit to impact NBA player, new shoe deal with Jordan Brand, more. pic.twitter.com/RZofjDNtuZ -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / November 2, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.