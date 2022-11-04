Heat 22, Pacers 17: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Miami Heat (4-5) play against the Indiana Pacers (5-5) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Friday November 4, 2022
Miami Heat 22, Indiana Pacers 17 (Q1 04:11)
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
the pass from Jalen Smith.👀
the finish from Myles Turner.💪 pic.twitter.com/ShRwxZAPId – 7:27 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Per Pacers: Chris Duarte (left ankle sprain) is questionable to return to tonight’s game. – 7:26 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Gabe Vincent, Dewayne Dedmon and Duncan Robinson again the first three players off the Heat’s bench tonight.
Erik Spoelstra shortened the rotation to eight players a few nights ago. Will he do it again with Jimmy Butler out? – 7:26 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Update: Chris Duarte (left ankle sprain) is questionable to return to tonight’s game. – 7:25 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I said it a lot last game, but Kyle Lowry paint touches change the offense
Plus it’s so heavily needed without Jimmy Butler – 7:21 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Chris Duarte down on the floor in pain after rolling his left ankle on Kyle Lowry’s foot. – 7:20 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Max Strus has made an incredible jump this season in the outlining parts of his game
It’s noticeable – 7:18 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
🚀 @Tyrese Haliburton breakaway slam!
📺: @BallySportsIN
💻: https://t.co/SzSxYCfS68 pic.twitter.com/8wrnHggESP – 7:17 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
We love when great ball movement ends in a 3 🤌 pic.twitter.com/UravTTiDlL – 7:16 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Pacers defense not exactly great, but Heat offense looks sharp so far.
Heat has made five of first seven shots and already has four assists. – 7:16 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Strus steals and dunks. He was working on his dunking game pregame, joking he was waiting for his contest invitation. – 7:16 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
don’t worry Layla, @PacersBoomer got your picture before tonight’s game.🥹💙 pic.twitter.com/iw9pmLAx9p – 6:55 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
What has Heat rookie Nikola Jovic learned in his limited minutes so far? ‘I need to work a lot more’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:40 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
tonight’s @MotorolaUS starting 🖐️
𝟎 – @Tyrese Haliburton
𝟐𝟒 – @Buddy Hield
𝟑 – @Chris Duarte
𝟐𝟓 – @Jalen Smith
𝟑𝟑 – @Myles Turner pic.twitter.com/zRtfYcWPLP – 6:39 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo in the Heat’s starting lineup tonight vs. Pacers, along with Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Max Strus and Caleb Martin.
Dewayne Dedmon also active tonight. – 6:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Max Strus again starts in place of sidelined Jimmy Butler. Adebayo is good to go. Rest of Heat starters are Lowry, Herro and Martin. Inactive for Heat are Butler, Oladipo, Jovic and Yurtseven. – 6:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Pacers’ injury update for tonight vs. Heat:
Aaron Nesmith – Out (sore right foot)
Daniel Theis – Out (sore right knee) – 6:27 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
🚨 new GIFs 🚨
find your favorite at https://t.co/g6FqqNW6kp and drop ’em below.⬇️ pic.twitter.com/O8DRVKaOB5 – 6:26 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Former Heat forward James Johnson getting ready for Miami-Indiana. First home game for the Pacers since October 22. pic.twitter.com/k1DKdyZAO0 – 6:22 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Nothing like that crisp fall air before a game 🍂 pic.twitter.com/xWbXPEJFKv – 6:15 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
ready for Gold Friday hoops.
tap in using #PacersGameNight.🟡 pic.twitter.com/9ZWY5L0GJn – 6:10 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Jeff Teague catching up with James Johnson before tonight’s game.
The Indy native and former Pacer is a scout for the Atlanta Hawks. pic.twitter.com/6jZfGwS1De – 6:04 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Miami:
Aaron Nesmith – Out (sore right foot)
Daniel Theis – Out (sore right knee) pic.twitter.com/rGcYWChk6q – 6:01 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
nine straight for @Buddy Hield during pregame warmups.🎯 #BoomBaby pic.twitter.com/oKd7mbGeZn – 5:45 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#MIAvsIND INJURY UPDATE: Coach Spo says Bam Adebayo (knee) is intending to play in tonight’s game vs the Pacers. Dewayne Dedmon (foot) will go through his pregame routine and intends to play as well. – 5:43 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So Bam and Dedmon good to go for tonight
So a similar rotation tonight as last game
Only question is if they go 8 again, or do we see a new face at the backend of the rotation – 5:42 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bam Adebayo and Dewayne Dedmon both planning to play tonight, per Spoelstra. – 5:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra says Adebayo is planning on playing. Dedmon working out now and also planning to play. – 5:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Rick Carlisle calls Heat a team that becomes more dangerous with players out. No Butler tonight. Heat beat Pacers twice last season without Butler. – 5:25 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Pacers coach Rick Carlisle during his pregame media session on Tyler Herro’s development: “He can do just about anything on the floor offensively. … He has All-Star ability for sure.” – 5:23 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Rick Carlisle says Tyler Herro part of group capable of “making those running shots.” Says those are the types of scorers that scare you. – 5:23 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Rick Carlisle says “playmaking” and not “play calling” a key to beating Heat defense. Says must be reactive. – 5:22 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is Heat’s Dewayne Dedmon finally showing where’s the beef? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:20 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — No shame with Heat for getting in a zone, even if it makes them defensive sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:20 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat’s Herro on NBA saying his game-winner shouldn’t have counted: ‘I really don’t care’ sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:19 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers veterans Myles Turner and T.J. McConnell on the floor for individual shooting pic.twitter.com/lIOi5TyTqF – 5:14 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
NEW: Two second-year Pacers changed their uniform number in the offseason.
They explained why.
fieldhousefiles.com/p/terry-taylor… – 4:21 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
tonight’s Game Night Special is 🔥
the Team Pride Hoodie is available online and at the @PacersTeamStore!
🛍️: https://t.co/0cnHhe01of pic.twitter.com/9RuPbd1pDd – 4:17 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
According to a league source, De’Aaron Fox was a full participant in practice today as the Sacramento Kings prepare to play the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Fox missed Wednesday’s game against the Miami Heat with a bone bruise in his right knee. – 4:03 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
What has Heat rookie Nikola Jovic learned in his limited NBA minutes? “I need to work a lot more.” Jovic on lessons he has taken away from his 22 minutes miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Herro on NBA’s officiating report, and injury updates on Adebayo, Butler, Dedmon and others – 3:34 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
“I think this is the best place for me…I’m so glad I came here. It’s a basketball environment. I get to lock in, and Indiana is a great [state] for hoops.”
@AndrewNembhard joined @PatBoylanPacers & @PacersJJ on The Sideline Guys powered by @GainbridgeLife. 📹 – 2:45 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
For Homeless Awareness Day, we’re spotlighting The Shop at @MDCPS, which provides resources and supplies for students and families in need.
Check it out ⤵️
gohe.at/3DFWMum – 2:33 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Tyrese Maxey and Tyrese Haliburton were the top two breakout candidates entering this season in our NBA executives poll.
👉🏼 https://t.co/FgbosAmpbA pic.twitter.com/Z6D6ztZWCR – 2:03 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
The Indiana Fever announce that they have Christie Sides to be the next head coach for the franchise. Details over @TheNextHoops: thenexthoops.com/wnba/indiana-f… – 1:37 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Dewayne Dedmon has been added to the Heat’s injury report for tonight’s game vs. Pacers. He’s questionable with left foot plantar fasciitis. – 1:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Dewayne Dedmon has been added to Heat injury report for tonight, listed as questionable with left-foot plantar fasciitis. – 1:34 PM
