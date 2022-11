Heat 22, Pacers 17: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Dewayne Dedmon has been added to the Heat’s injury report for tonight’s game vs. Pacers. He’s questionable with left foot plantar fasciitis. – 1:37 PM

The Indiana Fever announce that they have Christie Sides to be the next head coach for the franchise. Details over @TheNextHoops

Tyrese Maxey and Tyrese Haliburton were the top two breakout candidates entering this season in our NBA executives poll.👉🏼 https://t.co/FgbosAmpbA

For Homeless Awareness Day, we’re spotlighting The Shop at @MDCPS , which provides resources and supplies for students and families in need.Check it out ⤵️

“I think this is the best place for me…I’m so glad I came here. It’s a basketball environment. I get to lock in, and Indiana is a great [state] for hoops.” @AndrewNembhard joined @PatBoylanPacers @PacersJJ on The Sideline Guys powered by @GainbridgeLife . 📹 – 2:45 PM

What has Heat rookie Nikola Jovic learned in his limited NBA minutes? “I need to work a lot more.” Jovic on lessons he has taken away from his 22 minutes miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Herro on NBA’s officiating report, and injury updates on Adebayo, Butler, Dedmon and others – 3:34 PM

According to a league source, De’Aaron Fox was a full participant in practice today as the Sacramento Kings prepare to play the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Fox missed Wednesday’s game against the Miami Heat with a bone bruise in his right knee. – 4:03 PM

From earlier — No shame with Heat for getting in a zone, even if it makes them defensive sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

Rick Carlisle says “playmaking” and not “play calling” a key to beating Heat defense. Says must be reactive. – 5:22 PM

Rick Carlisle says Tyler Herro part of group capable of “making those running shots.” Says those are the types of scorers that scare you. – 5:23 PM

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle during his pregame media session on Tyler Herro’s development: “He can do just about anything on the floor offensively. … He has All-Star ability for sure.” – 5:23 PM

Rick Carlisle calls Heat a team that becomes more dangerous with players out. No Butler tonight. Heat beat Pacers twice last season without Butler. – 5:25 PM

Spoelstra says Adebayo is planning on playing. Dedmon working out now and also planning to play. – 5:34 PM

So Bam and Dedmon good to go for tonightSo a similar rotation tonight as last gameOnly question is if they go 8 again, or do we see a new face at the backend of the rotation – 5:42 PM

Jeff Teague catching up with James Johnson before tonight’s game.The Indy native and former Pacer is a scout for the Atlanta Hawks. pic.twitter.com/6jZfGwS1De

Former Heat forward James Johnson getting ready for Miami-Indiana. First home game for the Pacers since October 22. pic.twitter.com/k1DKdyZAO0

Max Strus again starts in place of sidelined Jimmy Butler. Adebayo is good to go. Rest of Heat starters are Lowry, Herro and Martin. Inactive for Heat are Butler, Oladipo, Jovic and Yurtseven. – 6:33 PM

Bam Adebayo in the Heat’s starting lineup tonight vs. Pacers, along with Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Max Strus and Caleb Martin.Dewayne Dedmon also active tonight. – 6:33 PM

What has Heat rookie Nikola Jovic learned in his limited minutes so far? ‘I need to work a lot more’ miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…

Strus steals and dunks. He was working on his dunking game pregame, joking he was waiting for his contest invitation. – 7:16 PM

Pacers defense not exactly great, but Heat offense looks sharp so far.Heat has made five of first seven shots and already has four assists. – 7:16 PM

Max Strus has made an incredible jump this season in the outlining parts of his gameIt’s noticeable – 7:18 PM

Chris Duarte just hit the floor after defending a Kyle Lowry layup and immediately reached for his left ankle. He’s not putting any weight on it, even as he’s on the ground. Not good. – 7:20 PM

Chris Duarte down on the floor in pain after rolling his left ankle on Kyle Lowry’s foot. – 7:20 PM

I said it a lot last game, but Kyle Lowry paint touches change the offensePlus it’s so heavily needed without Jimmy Butler – 7:21 PM

Gabe Vincent, Dewayne Dedmon and Duncan Robinson again the first three players off the Heat’s bench tonight.Erik Spoelstra shortened the rotation to eight players a few nights ago. Will he do it again with Jimmy Butler out? – 7:26 PM

